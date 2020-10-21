Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO JESUS OBRERO FISICA I Wilson Orozco C.I 29910048 MECANICA GRUPO 7
  2. 2. GLOSARIO DE TERMINOS ACUSTICA: es una rama de la f�sica que interdisciplinaria que estudia el sonido, infrasonido y ultrasonido, son ondas mec�nicas que se propagan a trav�s de la materia. En la tierra se transmite por el aire. Pero por los l�quidos como el agua el sonido se programa mejor ALTURA: la altura es la dimensi�n vertical de un cuerpo en su posici�n natural o normal. AUTOMOTRIZ: es una rama de la ingenier�a vehicular, que incorpora elementos de mec�nica, electricidad, electr�nica software e ingenier�a de seguridad aplic�ndolos al dise�o y manufactura de: autom�viles, motocicletas, autobuses, camiones etc. ENERGIA: la energ�a se define como la capacidad de realizar un trabajo, de producir movimiento, de generar un cambio. Es inherente a todos los sistemas f�sicos, y la vida en todas sus formas. se basa en la conversi�n, uso. Almacenamiento y transferencia de energ�a. ENERGIA NUCLEAR: la energ�a nuclear o at�mica es la que se libera espont�neamente o artificialmente en las reacciones nucleares. Para el aprovechamiento de dicha energ�a para otros fines. Como conseguir energ�a el�ctrica o energ�a t�rmica. ESPACIO: se le dice espacio al medio f�sico en donde se sit�an los cuerpos y los movimientos, y que suele caracterizarse como homog�neo continuo tridimensional e ilimitado. ELECTROMAGNETISMO: es la rama de la f�sica que estudia y unifica los fen�menos el�ctricos y magn�ticos en una sola teor�a. El electromagnetismo describe la interacci�n de part�culas cargadas con campos el�ctricos y magn�ticos. FISICA: la f�sica es ciencia que estudia el universo al tomar en cuenta cuatro propiedades fundamentales que son la energ�a, la materia, el tiempo y el espacio.
  3. 3. FISICA CLASICA: la f�sica cl�sica abarca aquellos conocimientos f�sicos y teor�as b�sicas sobre la materia, la energ�a, la mec�nica, la �ptica, la ac�stica, y el movimiento. FISICA MODERNA: la f�sica moderna es el conjunto de conocimientos relativos a la f�sica que surgen a partir del siglo XX, los cuales est�n basadas especialmente a la teor�a cu�ntica y la teor�a de la relatividad. FISICA CUANTICA: es una rama de la f�sica que estudia los fen�menos f�sicos bas�ndose en la teor�a cu�ntica para describir y predecir las propiedades de un sistema f�sico. En la cu�ntica las leyes de la f�sica cambian de tal manera que es posible que un �tomo este en 2 estados al mismo tiempo FISICA NUCLEAR: la f�sica nuclear es una rama de la f�sica que estudia las propiedades, comportamientos e interacciones de los n�cleos at�micos. FISICON NUCLEAR: es una reacci�n nuclear. Que significa que tiene lugar en el n�cleo at�mica. Ocurre cuando un n�cleo pesado se divide en dos o m�s n�cleos m�s peque�os. Cuando un n�cleo se divide libera energ�a. FUSION NUCLEAR: es el proceso por el cual varios n�cleos at�micos de carga similar se unen y forman un n�cleo m�s pesado. Cuando se unen los n�cleos se libera o absorbe una cantidad enorme de energ�a FUTURO: se le llama futuro a un momento, suceso, o evento que es posterior al presente. Que a�n no ha ocurrido con respecto al presente o el pasado. INGENIERIA: la ingenier�a es el arte y la t�cnica de aplicar conocimientos cient�ficos a la invenci�n, dise�o, perfeccionamiento y manejo de nuevos procedimientos en la industria y otros campos de aplicaci�n cient�fica. INGENIERIA AEROESPACIAL: es la rama de la ingenier�a que estudia las aeronaves, engloba a los �mbitos de la actual ingenier�a aeron�utica. Se encarga del dise�o y estudio de los sistemas de vuelo despegue y naves que salen al espacio exterior.
  4. 4. LONGITUD: la longitud determina la distancia que hay entre dos puntos, con respecto a un plano. MATERIA: componente principal de los cuerpos, susceptible a toda clase de formas y de sufrir cambios, que se caracteriza por un conjunto de propiedades f�sicas o qu�micas, perceptibles a trav�s de los sentidos. MECANICA CLASICA: es la rama de la f�sica que estudia las leyes del comportamiento de cuerpos f�sicos. En reposo y a velocidades peque�as comparadas con la velocidad de la luz. La luz se mueve a 300. 000.KM/s en el vac�o. OPTICA: la �ptica estudia el comportamiento y las propiedades de la luz. Incluidas sus interacciones con la materia, as� como la construcci�n de instrumentos que se sirven de ella. Los lentes tienen un trabajo fundamental en la actualidad con sus propiedades de reflexi�n refracci�n y dispersi�n de la luz. PASADO: se refiere a un periodo de tiempo anterior al presente. PRESENTE: se le dice presente al momento que est� en un lugar al mismo tiempo que la persona que habla o de lo que se habla. PROFUNDIDAD: es la distancia de un elemento con respecto a un plano horizontal del punto que se toma como referencia. TIEMPO: es una magnitud f�sica con que se mide la duraci�n o separaci�n de acontecimientos. El tiempo permite ordenar los sucesos en secuencias. Pasado, presente y futuro. TERMODINAMICA: la termodin�mica son las leyes que definen la forma en la que la energ�a puede ser intercambiada entre sistemas f�sicos en forma de calor o trabajo. El frio en realidad la perdida de calor,

