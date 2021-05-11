Consideraciones ARCC

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Consideraciones fundamentales Proceso de evaluación de solicitudes Dirección de Intervenciones del Sector Vivienda, Constr...
I. Con la revisión de la ficha de catastro de daños • Revisar nombre de la intervención: Localidad, distrito, provincia, r...
II. En la solicitud de financiamiento Se debe verificar: Que tenga el membrete de la entidad ejecutora (no logo de la ARCC...
Componentes de la solicitud de financiamiento Resumen Ejecutivo Resolución de aprobación de exp. técnico FUR Cadena progra...
Resumen ejecutivo 1 a. Nombre de la intervención según FUR: b. Plano de ubicación: • En coordenadas UTM WGS 84, progresiva...
 Componentes de Gestión de Riesgos: Valor agregado para ofrecer una mayor resiliencia ante eventos climatológicos extremo...
d. Planteamiento técnico: Descripción, objetivos, metas; resumen de los estudio de ingeniería realizados y documentos anex...
NOTA: En la columna descripción, si es un componente adicional a lo catastrado en la ficha, se debe indicar necesariamente...
e. Descripción del componente de gestión de riesgos: • Esta descripción deberá estar orientada a incrementar la resilienci...
g. Presupuesto de mobiliario y equipo: • Si las intervenciones comprometen equipamientos y mobiliarios, se deberá presenta...
Resolución de aprobación del expediente técnico 2 Costos de obra, supervisión y expediente técnico: Se deberá incluir cost...
FUR 3 Cadena programática funcional 4 Verificar En pistas y veredas = 0148 vías urbanas • Registro del nombre: Deberá ser ...
Informe de no duplicidad de inversiones 5 Revisar que NO exista duplicidad con otra intervención del PIRCC del sector tran...
Informe de mayor alcance 6 Sólo si existe mayores metrados no considerados en la ficha de daños y que sean coherentes o vi...
NOTA: EL MAYOR ALCANCE SOLO PUEDE SER RESPECTO DE 20% DEL VALOR TOTAL DE LA INTERVENCIÓN 20% ( (≥
No ubicación en zona de riesgo ni intangible 7 Se deberá adjuntar un informe o declaración jurada (emitida por alcalde o g...
Modelo de Informe técnico de transferencia de partidas “Opinión técnica respecto a la Transferencia de Partidas a favor de...
May. 11, 2021

Consideraciones ARCC

CONSIDERACIONES DE EVALUACIONES ARCC

Consideraciones ARCC

  1. 1. Consideraciones fundamentales Proceso de evaluación de solicitudes Dirección de Intervenciones del Sector Vivienda, Construcción y Saneamiento (DISVCS)
  2. 2. I. Con la revisión de la ficha de catastro de daños • Revisar nombre de la intervención: Localidad, distrito, provincia, región, nombre genérico (ejm: sistema de agua y desagüe en el distrito de…), nombre puntual (calle A, calle B, calle C…). • Verificar ubicación geográfica de localidad y límites distritales • Revisar competencia del sector: Puentes ámbito urbano y puentes sobre caminos vecinales / departamentales/ nacionales • Revisar existencia de duplicidades en el banco de proyectos: INVIERTE.PE / SSI / CONSULTA AMIGABLE / CONSULTA AVANZADA • Revisar competencia municipal para ejecutar la intervención (es)
  3. 3. II. En la solicitud de financiamiento Se debe verificar: Que tenga el membrete de la entidad ejecutora (no logo de la ARCC) Que tenga la firma y sello, en original, del titular de la entidad ejecutora. Que el monto de la solicitud coincida con los demás documentos (FUR, Anexo 1, Anexo 2, Anexo 3 y Resolución de Aprobación de expediente técnico. Tener en cuenta y revisar que: El monto de financiamiento a solicitar no debe incluir el costo de elaboración del Expediente Técnico, dado que dicho estudio es elaborado por el Gobierno Local/Regional. Si la intervención ha sido financiada a nivel de EIB, Expediente Técnico, o en algunos casos obra y supervisión.
  4. 4. Componentes de la solicitud de financiamiento Resumen Ejecutivo Resolución de aprobación de exp. técnico FUR Cadena programática funcional Informe de no duplicidad de inversiones Informe de mayor alcance No ubicación en zona de riesgo ni intangible Formato de incorporación de criterios… Expediente técnico
  5. 5. Resumen ejecutivo 1 a. Nombre de la intervención según FUR: b. Plano de ubicación: • En coordenadas UTM WGS 84, progresivas u otra referenciación • Con localización georreferenciado de la intervención, en la zona de estudio o de influencia del proyecto y componentes a intervenirse, donde se ejecutaran las obras proyectadas. • Se recomienda el tamaño máximo en hoja A3, las coordenadas deben estar a escala visible. c. Diagnostico del Último estado de la infraestructura: • Descripción del último estado de la Infraestructura a intervenir, que tenga coherencia con la Ficha Técnica de daños de los sectores correspondientes; con las metas físicas a financiarse, y de ser el caso con las metas descritas en el Informe Técnico de Mayores Alcances/Informe de Gestión de Riesgo de Desastres). • La ARCC no da solución a proyectos concebidos de manera integral o de Cierre de brecha; ampliaciones o mejoramientos. La intervención es vinculante a acciones de Rehabilitación/Renovación/Reposición/Reconstrucción de Infraestructura afectada por FEN 2017. Nombre de la intervención o proyecto = FUR = Denominación del Expediente Técnico con el que se ejecutarán las obras
  6. 6.  Componentes de Gestión de Riesgos: Valor agregado para ofrecer una mayor resiliencia ante eventos climatológicos extremos o naturales como lo fue el FEN 2017. Pudiéndose financiar acciones o componentes (estructuras) de Gestión de Riesgo de Desastres que brinden una mayor respuesta ante los embates impredecibles de la naturaleza, como el FEN 2017.  Ejm. Reubicación de componentes de agua y alcantarillado a zonas seguras, cambio de trazo y diseño del talud, cerco perimétrico.  Componentes de Cambio: Mejora respecto de la calidad original de la intervención. Ejemplo tubería PVC en lugar de tubos de concreto o asbesto cemento en obras de saneamiento, optimización del tratamiento de agua y aguas residuales, sistemas de drenaje y cualquier componente que soporte un análisis costo-beneficio. Importante: El financiamiento de la ARCC está dirigido exclusivamente a intervenir infraestructura afectada o dañada por el FEN 2017; de manera que se puede recuperar la continuidad del servicio(s) afectado(s). No obstante, el Plan Integral para la Reconstrucción Con Cambios habilita a las entidades ejecutoras realizar un planteamiento técnico que considere:
  7. 7. d. Planteamiento técnico: Descripción, objetivos, metas; resumen de los estudio de ingeniería realizados y documentos anexos relevantes (interferencias o saneamiento físico legal o EPS). Con la que se dará solución a la problemática existente de los daños ocasionados por el FEN 2017. Ejemplos: Para protección de estructuras ubicadas o emplazadas en laderas o en zonas vulnerables o zonas críticas: Proponer estructuras de protección o defensas ribereñas como muros de contención, muros de sostenimiento, gaviones, enrocados, etc.
  8. 8. NOTA: En la columna descripción, si es un componente adicional a lo catastrado en la ficha, se debe indicar necesariamente si el componente obedece a un componente de gestión de riesgos, componente de cambios o mayor alcance. INTERVENCIÓN PIRCC Plan Integral para la Reconstrucción con Cambios (PIRCC) INVERSIÓN SOLICITADA (PLANTEAMIENTO TÉCNICO DE LA PROPUESTA) Descripción (*) COMPONENTE UND META FÍSICA META FINANCIERA (S/) DECRIPCIÓN (COMPONENTE) UND META FÍSICA META FINANCIERA (S/) Obras provisionales y preliminares glb 1.00 1,200.00 Obras provisionales y preliminares glb 1.00 4,049.34 Rehabilitación de Captación und 1.00 3,500.00 Reconstrucción de Captación tipo ladera und 1.00 7,513.55 La actual estructura fue deteriorada por la intensidad de lluvias que hicieron colapsar la estructura de la captación, en la actualidad no se capta el agua de forma directa del manantial. Cerco perimétrico de captación con alambre de púas Cerco perimétrico - captación und 1.00 6,614.91 Se plantea la instalación de un cerco perimetral de malla cuadrada galvanizada apoyada en tubería rígida de fierro galvanizado (gestión de riesgo)
  9. 9. e. Descripción del componente de gestión de riesgos: • Esta descripción deberá estar orientada a incrementar la resiliencia (respuesta) de la infraestructura ante la ocurrencia de desastres ocasionados por fenómenos naturales o eventos climatológicos extremos naturales como lo fue el FEN 2017. • La entidad debe presentar un informe de Gestión de Riesgos en el que se sustente que se han aplicado los criterios establecidos en el Anexo N° 1 de la RM N°094-2019-MINAM. • NOTA: El detalle de ese informe es CITADO entre comillas de forma TEXTUAL en el informe de financiamiento que se proponga. f. Presupuesto de Obra: • El presupuesto desagregado deberá ser presentado a nivel de partidas, sub-partidas, gastos generales y utilidad; para el caso de obras por administración directa, no se deberá considerar la utilidad. • Los gastos financieros deberán considerar gastos financieros, tributos, tasas, seguros, y gastos de liquidación y/o cierre de obra. • El presupuesto desagregado de supervisión, deberá considerar gastos por liquidación de obra, personal de apoyo (profesional /técnico), gastos por controles de calidad de obra (in situ/laboratorio), gastos financieros, tasas, seguro, y utilidad. Su disgregación y montos deberá ser compatible con los trabajos programados, el plazo de ejecución de obra y el monto de la inversión.
  10. 10. g. Presupuesto de mobiliario y equipo: • Si las intervenciones comprometen equipamientos y mobiliarios, se deberá presentar su presupuesto. h. Plazo de ejecución: • El plazo estimado de ejecución de las obras, deberá ser compatible con el plazo estimado con la ejecución de las partidas programadas presupuestadas, debiéndose indicar cuando el plazo sea mínimo absoluto y optimista, la consideración de su ejecución en varios frentes de trabajo y en doble turno. (días calendario). i. Cronograma valorizado mensual de la IRI, equipamiento y supervisión: • Deberá presentarse de manera independiente los Cronogramas Valorizado Mensual de Obra y de Supervisión. • Para el caso del Cronograma valorizado mensual, este deberá reflejar los % de avances físicos parciales y acumulados por mes (Curva S), para que con la ejecución de la intervención, se verifique la Curva S, y se aprecie el estado o condición de avance de la obra (retrasada o adelantada).
  11. 11. Resolución de aprobación del expediente técnico 2 Costos de obra, supervisión y expediente técnico: Se deberá incluir costo de elaboración del expediente técnico asumido por la UE (Servicios de consultoría). Si es personal de planta el costo es igual a cero (costo=S/0.00). Plazo de ejecución de IRI (obra y supervisión): Deberá estar en días calendario. Fecha base del presupuesto del expediente técnico: Debe de indicarse dicha fecha para verificar la vigencia del presupuesto. Observación: En la mayoría de los casos se solicita que en la resolución de aprobación, la ejecutora precise que el costo de elaboración del expediente técnico fue asumido por ellos, cuando corresponda. Documento en original con firma y sello del titular de la entidad ejecutora: Se sugiere que esté visado por las áreas correspondientes, también podría ser firmado por el Gerente General acompañado de la Resolución que se le asigne las funciones. NOTA: La Resolución de aprobación es un documento oficial por ende, solo puede ser modificada por otro documento del mismo nivel. En ningún caso se debe hacer referencia a la ARCC o sus colaboradores.
  12. 12. FUR 3 Cadena programática funcional 4 Verificar En pistas y veredas = 0148 vías urbanas • Registro del nombre: Deberá ser igual al indicado en el PIRCC. • Registro de componentes (estructuras) y metas físicas: Deberá considerar sus respectivas unidades de medida (no colocar GLB). Además, las metas financieras deben concordar con la estructura del presupuesto a financiarse. Una vez revisada la correspondencia de los componentes y la coherencia de los recursos solicitados, se procederá a la aprobación del FUR. Además, se debe revisar que la memoria descriptiva sea cargada en el sistema de la entidad. En saneamiento = 0083 saneamiento rural y 0082 saneamiento urbano
  13. 13. Informe de no duplicidad de inversiones 5 Revisar que NO exista duplicidad con otra intervención del PIRCC del sector transportes o Soluciones integrales. Revisar que no se haya financiado la intervención. Verificar que la intervención no esté ejecutada o en proceso de ejecución o en actos previos. Deberá adjuntarse un oficio / declaración jurada emitida por el Responsable de la UEI. Además, bajo responsabilidad, revisar en "consulta avanzada" del banco de inversiones, las posibles duplicidades.
  14. 14. Informe de mayor alcance 6 Sólo si existe mayores metrados no considerados en la ficha de daños y que sean coherentes o vinculantes con los componentes afectados por el FEN 2017. Sólo si se trata de un componente indispensable para que el sistema funcione o se logre rehabilitar la infraestructura afectada por el FEN 2017, o que ponga en riesgo la infraestructura a rehabilitar y los montos de inversión a financiarse. No aplica para ampliar o mejorar la inversión a un sistema integral o de cierre de brechas. Si existe mayor metrado la municipalidad deberá presentar un informe técnico. Saneamiento:
  15. 15. NOTA: EL MAYOR ALCANCE SOLO PUEDE SER RESPECTO DE 20% DEL VALOR TOTAL DE LA INTERVENCIÓN 20% ( (≥
  16. 16. No ubicación en zona de riesgo ni intangible 7 Se deberá adjuntar un informe o declaración jurada (emitida por alcalde o gerente de obras). 8 Formato de incorporación de criterios de infraestructura natural y gestión de riesgos en las intervenciones de reconstrucción. • Se deberá adjuntar el Anexo N° 01 de la RM 094-2019-MINAM en concordancia con el Informe de Gestión de Riesgo de Desastres. • La firma debe corresponder al responsable de la UE (no de la UF). 9 Expediente técnico Deberá presentarse: impreso escaneado en un CD  Suscrito por los especialistas, según corresponda  Con sello de aprobado de la oficina de obra de la Entidad o Expediente técnico
  17. 17. Modelo de Informe técnico de transferencia de partidas “Opinión técnica respecto a la Transferencia de Partidas a favor del pliego de la Municipalidad Distrital de Pacanga” Flujo de evaluación de solicitudes de financiamiento Pasos, secuencia y plazos del proceso de evaluación Otras consideraciones

