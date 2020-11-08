Soldaduras especiales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA INST...
West rode 10 West rode 2212 West rode 80B  West rode 54 West rode 101 ACEROS
ACEROS West rode 10 PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Resistencia a la fricción buena. • Resistencia al agrietamiento buena. • Re...
APLICACIONES Unión de aceros de alta resistencia y baja aleación tales como HY80 - HY100, T-1, ASTM - A533 Y A543 tipo B. ...
ACEROS West rode 2212 PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Excelente resistencia al calor • Muy buena resistencia a la corrosión • M...
ACEROS West rode 2212 APLICACIONES Electrodo con composición balanceada para dar mejor resistencia al agrietamiento especi...
ACEROS West rode 80B PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Excelente resistencia mecánica • Muy buena resistencia a la corrosión • Bu...
ACEROS West rode 80B APLICACIONES Electrodo de múltiples aplicaciones en aceros desconocidos, para soldar aceros de medio,...
ACEROS West rode 54 PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Excelente resistencia al creep (termofluencia) • Buena resistencia al calor...
ACEROS West rode 54 APLICACIONES El West Rode 54 es un electrodo de bajo hidrógeno aleado al Cromo y Molibdeno para ser us...
ACEROS West rode 101 PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Excelente resistencia al creep (termofluencia) • Buena resistencia al calo...
ACEROS West rode 101 APLICACIONES El West Rode 101 es un electrodo de bajo hidrógeno diseñado para soldar aceros de compos...
HIERRO FUNDIDO West rode 40  West rode 22 Premium Bimetal Cast
HIERRO FUNDIDO West rode 22 Premium
HIERRO FUNDIDO West rode 22 Premium
HIERRO FUNDIDO Bimetal Cast
HIERRO FUNDIDO Bimetal Cast
RECUBRIMIENTOS DUROS West hard 30  West hard 50 West hard 65  West crome West hard 70 West hard Premiu West hard 40...
ACEROS INOXIDABLES West rode 4LB  West rode 3LB West rode 5 West rode 4 Cb West rode 2212  West rode 2212 Mo  West ...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNI “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN Autor: Br. Wilmer Eduardo Ramirez C.I: 19.875.486 Profesor: Ing. Amelia Palma SOLDADURAS ESPECIALES Maturin, Noviembre 2020
  2. 2. West rode 10 West rode 2212 West rode 80B  West rode 54 West rode 101 ACEROS
  3. 3. ACEROS West rode 10 PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Resistencia a la fricción buena. • Resistencia al agrietamiento buena. • Resistencia al desgaste metal - metal buena. • Tenacidad buena. APLICACIONES Unión de aceros de alta resistencia y baja aleación tales como HY80 - HY100, T-1, ASTM - A533 Y A543 tipo B. Muy adecuado para la unión de estos aceros de bajo y mediano carbono. Se usa también para soldar aceros de medio y alto carbono con resistencia de 755 MPa (110 ksi) del tipo AISI 4340 ó 4140. No se requiere precalentamiento al soldar lámina delgada. Para espesores mayores a 12 mm (1/2”) es conveniente precalentar entre 60 y 150°C o más dependiendo del contenido de carbono y espesor de la pieza. Opera con corriente continua, electrodo positivo o con corriente alterna, mínimo 75 voltios de circuito abierto.
  4. 4. APLICACIONES Unión de aceros de alta resistencia y baja aleación tales como HY80 - HY100, T-1, ASTM - A533 Y A543 tipo B. Muy adecuado para la unión de estos aceros de bajo y mediano carbono. Se usa también para soldar aceros de medio y alto carbono con resistencia de 755 MPa (110 ksi) del tipo AISI 4340 ó 4140. No se requiere precalentamiento al soldar lámina delgada. Para espesores mayores a 12 mm (1/2”) es conveniente precalentar entre 60 y 150°C o más dependiendo del contenido de carbono y espesor de la pieza. Opera con corriente continua, electrodo positivo o con corriente alterna, mínimo 75 voltios de circuito abierto. ACEROS
  5. 5. ACEROS West rode 2212 PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Excelente resistencia al calor • Muy buena resistencia a la corrosión • Muy buena resistencia a la fricción • Muy buena resistencia al agrietamiento • Muy buena resistencia al impacto • Resistencia a la oxidación hasta 1000°C • Excelente soldabilidad • Buena maquinabilidad
  6. 6. ACEROS West rode 2212 APLICACIONES Electrodo con composición balanceada para dar mejor resistencia al agrietamiento especialmente en la unión de aceros inoxidables con aceros al carbono. Esta formulación a su vez produce un depósito adecuado para aplicaciones con alta temperatura hasta 1000°C aún en ambiente corrosivos. Especial para la unión de aceros AISI 309 con aceros al carbono o como capa de colchón en la unión de aceros «Cladding».
  7. 7. ACEROS West rode 80B PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Excelente resistencia mecánica • Muy buena resistencia a la corrosión • Buena resistencia a la fricción • Excelente resistencia al agrietamiento • Muy buena resistencia al impacto • Resistencia al desgaste metal - metal buena • Soldabilidad excelente • Muy buena maquinabilidad
  8. 8. ACEROS West rode 80B APLICACIONES Electrodo de múltiples aplicaciones en aceros desconocidos, para soldar aceros de medio, bajo y alto carbono, aceros inoxidables y uniones de aceros disímiles. Debido a su contenido de austenita y ferrita permite soldar gran cantidad de aceros de diferente composición, tales como: rellenos de ejes, matrices de engranajes, piezas de acero fundido, aceros al manganeso, aceros rápidos, y/o soldar los aceros arriba mencionados entre sí. Posee excelente resistencia al agrietamiento en caso de aceros con alto contenido de fósforo y azufre. El depósito endurece por impacto con buena tenacidad. Para la mayoría de aplicaciones no requiere precalentamiento. Para soldar emplee el menor amperaje posible y mantenga la misma temperatura entre pases para lograr mejores resultados de ductilidad. El electrodo West Rode 80B se trata de un revestimiento semibásico que facilita la operación en todas las posiciones.
  9. 9. ACEROS West rode 80B
  10. 10. ACEROS West rode 54 PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Excelente resistencia al creep (termofluencia) • Buena resistencia al calor • Buena soldabilidad
  11. 11. ACEROS West rode 54 APLICACIONES El West Rode 54 es un electrodo de bajo hidrógeno aleado al Cromo y Molibdeno para ser usado en soldadura de aceros refractarios. Se debe usar con corriente continua polaridad positiva. El precalentamiento y tratamiento térmico postsoldadura se debe aplicar según recomendaciones del fabricante del acero. Mantenga el arco corto y sin oscilaciones. Se recomienda efectuar tratamiento térmico de alivio de tensiones de 700 a 760°C.
  12. 12. ACEROS West rode 101 PROPIEDADES DEL DEPÓSITO • Excelente resistencia al creep (termofluencia) • Buena resistencia al calor • Buena soldabilidad
  13. 13. ACEROS West rode 101 APLICACIONES El West Rode 101 es un electrodo de bajo hidrógeno diseñado para soldar aceros de composición nominal 9% Cr, 1% Mo tales como ASME SA199 T9, ASTM A213 T9 y ASTM A33 P9, para temperaturas de servicio hasta 650°C. Para la aplicación de soldadura, tales aceros requieren generalmente precalentamiento y tratamiento térmico. El precalentamiento y tratamiento térmico postsoldadura se debe aplicar según recomendaciones del fabricante del acero.
  14. 14. HIERRO FUNDIDO West rode 40  West rode 22 Premium Bimetal Cast
  21. 21. RECUBRIMIENTOS DUROS West hard 30  West hard 50 West hard 65  West crome West hard 70 West hard Premiu West hard 400 Ni Chaflan west
  38. 38. ACEROS INOXIDABLES West rode 4LB  West rode 3LB West rode 5 West rode 4 Cb West rode 2212  West rode 2212 Mo  West rode 80 B West rode 320 West rode 20/10/14 West rode 13  West rode 1345i West rode 13-4 i West rode 1345  West rode 4H
