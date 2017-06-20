GUIA DE PRÁCTICAS DE ALGEBRA I 1 PRACTICA Nº 5 FACTORIZACIÓN Ejercicios: 1. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTO...
GUIA DE PRÁCTICAS DE ALGEBRA I 2 d) 𝑥2 − 9 = e) 𝑎6 − 16 = f) 4𝑥2 − 25 = g) 9𝑎8 𝑏4 − 49 = h) 16𝑥4 − 𝑥2 = i) 60𝑥2𝑛 − 15 = j)...
GUIA DE PRÁCTICAS DE ALGEBRA I 3 o) x2 + 2 x + 3 = 4. Resolver los siguientes ejercicios de SUMA O DIFERENCIA DE CUBOS: a)...
GUIA DE PRÁCTICAS DE ALGEBRA I 4 6. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTODO DE ASPA DOBLE: a) 6x2 − 13xy + 2y2 + ...
Guia de practicas factorización

FACTORIZACION

Guia de practicas factorización

  1. 1. GUIA DE PRÁCTICAS DE ALGEBRA I 1 PRACTICA Nº 5 FACTORIZACIÓN Ejercicios: 1. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTODO DE FACTOR COMÚN: a) 10𝑥2 − 25𝑥3 = b) 6𝑎3 + 18𝑥2 = c) 36𝑥2 − 12𝑥3 − 18𝑥 = d) 2𝑥3 + 4𝑥4 + 8𝑥5 = e) 9x3 - 6x2 + 12x5 - 18x7 = f) 9x2ab - 3xa2b3 + x2az = g) 10𝑥6 − 15𝑥5 + 20𝑥4 + 30𝑥2 = h) 7x2 + 11x3 - 4x5 + 3x4 - x8 = i) 10p2 q 3 + 14p3 q 2 - 18p4 q 3 - 16p5 q 4 = j) 3 4 𝑥2 − 1 4 𝑥 + 5 4 = k) − 5 6 𝑎2 𝑏 − 1 8 𝑎2 𝑏 = l) 𝑎 + 1 2 𝑎 + 2 3 𝑎 = m) −𝑥 − 2 3 𝑥 − 1 6 𝑥 = n) − 3 4 𝑎2 𝑥 − 5 6 𝑥 − 𝑎2 𝑥 = o) 4 3 x - 8 9 x3 + 16 15 x7 - 2 3 x5 = p) 4 35 𝑎2 𝑏 − 12 5 𝑎𝑏 + 8 15 𝑎2 𝑏3 − 16 25 𝑎3 𝑏 = q) 1 2 𝑎2 𝑏3 − 1 4 𝑎3 𝑏4 − 1 8 𝑎2 𝑏5 + 1 16 𝑎4 𝑏2 = 2. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTODO DE IDENTIDADES: a) DIFERENCIA DE CUADRADOS. a) 𝑥2 − 4 = b) 𝑐8 − 𝑑8 = c) 𝑎2 − 16 =
  2. 2. GUIA DE PRÁCTICAS DE ALGEBRA I 2 d) 𝑥2 − 9 = e) 𝑎6 − 16 = f) 4𝑥2 − 25 = g) 9𝑎8 𝑏4 − 49 = h) 16𝑥4 − 𝑥2 = i) 60𝑥2𝑛 − 15 = j) 121 − 16𝑧4 = k) 16𝑥2 − 36𝑦4 = l) 81𝑥2 − 16𝑦4 = m) 36 − 25𝑥2 = n) 49𝑥4 𝑦2 − 64𝑤10 𝑧14 = o) (𝑎 + 4)2 − (𝑏 + 4)4 = 3. Resolver los siguientes ejercicios de TRINOMIO CUADRADO PERFECTO: a) 𝐱 𝟐 + 𝟔𝐱 + 𝟗 = b) 𝟔𝟒 − 𝟏𝟔𝐦 + 𝐦 𝟐 = c) 𝟒𝐚 𝟔 − 𝟔𝐚 𝟑 𝐛 𝟒 + 𝟐𝟓𝐛 𝟔 = d) x2 + 6x + 9 = e) x2 + 2x + 1 = f) x2 - 10x + 25 = g) 9x2 + 30x + 25 = h) x6 + 10x3 + 25 = i) 4x2 + 4xa3 + a6 = j) 0,09a6 + 1 - 0,6a3 = k) 25x6 + 10 x5 + x4 = l) x2 + 𝟖 𝟑 x + 𝟏𝟔 𝟗 = m) x + x2 + 𝟏 𝟒 = n) 𝟏 𝟒 b6 + x4a2 - x2ab3 =
  3. 3. GUIA DE PRÁCTICAS DE ALGEBRA I 3 o) x2 + 2 x + 3 = 4. Resolver los siguientes ejercicios de SUMA O DIFERENCIA DE CUBOS: a) 𝟏 + 𝒂 𝟑 = b) 𝟏 − 𝒂 𝟑 = c) 𝒙 𝟑 + 𝒚 𝟑 = d) 𝒎 𝟑 − 𝒏 𝟑 = e) 𝒂 𝟑 − 𝟏 = f) 𝟔𝟒𝒂 𝟑 − 𝟕𝟐𝟗 = g) 𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟑 − 𝒙 𝟔 = h) 𝟐𝟕𝒎 𝟔 + 𝟑𝟒𝟑𝒏 𝟗 = i) 𝟐𝟏𝟔 − 𝒙 𝟏𝟐 = j) (𝒙 − 𝒚) − 𝟖 = 5. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTODO DE ASPA SIMPLE: a) x² - 7x + 12 = b) x² - 9x + 5= c) x² - 14x -32 = d) x² +4x - 21= e) 21 + 𝑚2 -10m = f) 6𝑥2 + 11x + 4 = g) 𝑏2 – 11b + 18 = h) 18x² - 15x -187 = i) x6a + 7x3a + 12=
  4. 4. GUIA DE PRÁCTICAS DE ALGEBRA I 4 6. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTODO DE ASPA DOBLE: a) 6x2 − 13xy + 2y2 + 22x − 11y + 12 = b) 20x2 − 22yx + 6y2 − 33x − 17y + 7 = c) 10x2 − 7xy − 12y2 + 21x + 26y − 10 = d) 6x2 + 19xy + 15y2 -17y+11x + 4 = e) 9x2 + 11xy + 2y2 + 5y + 26x − 3 = 7. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTODO DE ASPA DOBLE ESPECIAL: a) 𝑥4 + 2´𝑥3 − 3𝑥2 − 4𝑥 − 1 = b) 𝑥4 − 𝑥3 − 2 𝑥2 − 7𝑥 + 3 = c) 𝑥4 + 5´𝑥3 + 4𝑥2 − 4𝑥 − 15 = d) 𝑥4 + 10𝑥3 + 19𝑥2 − 18𝑥 + 9 = e) 5𝑥4 − 11𝑥2 − 4𝑥 + 1 = f) 𝑥4 + 2𝑥3 − 𝑥 − 6 = 8. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTODO DE ASPA TRIPLE: a) 6𝑥2 + 7𝑥𝑦 − 5𝑦2 + 6𝑥𝑧 + 23𝑦𝑧 − 12𝑧2 + 5𝑥 − 22𝑦 + 37𝑧 − 21 = b) 55𝑥2 + 7𝑥𝑦 − 6𝑦2 + 7𝑥𝑧 − 12𝑦𝑧 − 6𝑧2 + 2𝑥 − 14𝑦 − 14𝑧 − 8 = c) 4x2 + 22xy − 12y2 − 13xz + 26yz − 12z2 + 3x − 34y − 14z − 10 = d) 6x2 + 13xy + 6y2 + 14xz + 16yz + 8z2 + 19x + 21y + 22z + 15 = 9. Factorizar las siguientes expresiones por MÉTODO DE DIVISORES BINOMICOS: a) 𝑥4 + 𝑥3 − 𝑥2 + 𝑥 − 2 = b) 2𝑥3 − 𝑥2 − 7𝑥 + 6 = c) 𝑥3 + 𝑥2 − 5𝑥 − 6 = d) 𝑥4 − 2𝑥3 − 3𝑥2 + 8𝑥 − 4 = e) 𝑥3 − 10𝑥2 + 23𝑥 − 14 =

