Diagnóstico No Destructivo para el Patrimonio Histórico

TECNICAS NO DESTRUCTIVAS PARA EL DIAGNOSTICO DEL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL Arq. Hugo Wilfredo Torres Reyna RESTAURO S.A.C. UDEP ...
EL DIAGNÓSTICO EN EL PROCESO DE CONSERVACIÓN La conservación preventiva se logra através de un conjunto de buenas practica...
restauración EstudioDIAGNÓSTICO
EVALUACIÓN, ANÁLISIS Y DIAGNÓSTICO PROPUESTA CONOCER FISICAMENTE EL MONUMENTO: • Levantamiento arquitectónico • Levantamie...
A. ESTUDIOS PRELIMINARES (Recopilación de la información) FASE 1 - TRABAJO DE CAMPO Y ADQUISICIÓN DE DATOS a. Inspección o...
LOS MÉTODOS DE DIAGNÓSTICO Las pruebas no destructivas (PnD) son el conjunto de exámenes, pruebas y adquisición de informa...
METODOLOGÍA DE TRABAJO C. DIAGNÓSTICO a. Planos de Estado Actual - lesiones b. Resumen del estado de conservación D. PROPU...
• NUBE DE PUNTOS.- LEVANTAMIENTO ARQUITECTÓNICO + LEVANTAMIENTO FOTOGRÁFICO • ELABORACIÓN DE PLANOS EN BASE A LA NUBE DE P...
Iglesia Matriz de Zaña
Biblioteca del Convento de San Francisco de Lima
Basílica Virgen de las Mercedes de Paita
Automatic extraction of outlines Glass windows inspection
Glass windows deformation analysis
Templo de Belén en Cusco
Tambomachay en Cusco
Baluarte en Sacsayhuaman- Cusco
Sitio Arqueológico de Garagay
La termografía por infrarrojos es la técnica mediante la cual se convierte una imagen de infrarrojos en una imagen radiome...
Con la termografía podemos observar lo que sucede debajo de la capa de acabado en las paredes o pisos hasta una profundida...
°C 12,6 12,1 11,6 11,1 10,6 10,0 9,5 9,0 8,5
°C 15,0 14,6 14,3 13,9 13,5 13,1 12,8 12,4 12,0
VIDEOSONDA-ENDOSCOPÍA Consiste en insertar en la zona de estudio una cámara de video dentro de una sonda rodeada de un haz...
MICROSCOPIO ELECTRÓNICO PORTATIL Se trata de un computador conectado a una sonda con lentes de diferentes aumentos, los cu...
SONDAS MICROCLIMÁTICAS Son instrumentos de medida y monitoreo que adquieren datos relativos a temperatura, humedad y punto...
Humedad absoluta: es la cantidad de agua presente en el aire por unidad de masa de aire seco. Humedad relativa: es el coci...
Tipo de material Porcentaje % Dossier de References Tecnique Manual de Orientación Museológica y Museográfica Especialista...
Tipo de material Grados Centígrados Conservation and Exhibitions Canadian Conservation Institute Especialistas Obras Gráfi...
PSICROMETRO Es un instrumento que se utiliza para medir la humedad del aire, humedad relativa y presión atmosférica.
Tabelle delle prove gravimetriche Edificio Chiesa di San Pietro a Gallarate Operatore Di Flumeri-Torres data 08/02/2007 SA...
VUELOS DE RECONOCIMIENTO
Arq. Hugo Wilfredo Torres Reyna wtorres@restaurosac.com
Técnicas de diagnóstico no destructivo en el proceso de investigación para el desarrollo de proyectos de restauración en el Perú.

Published in: Art & Photos
Diagnóstico No Destructivo para el Patrimonio Histórico

  1. 1. TECNICAS NO DESTRUCTIVAS PARA EL DIAGNOSTICO DEL PATRIMONIO CULTURAL Arq. Hugo Wilfredo Torres Reyna RESTAURO S.A.C. UDEP DIALOGOS arq 2018
  2. 2. EL DIAGNÓSTICO EN EL PROCESO DE CONSERVACIÓN La conservación preventiva se logra através de un conjunto de buenas practicas, que suponen un soporte de sistemas de control y de archivación estructurada del conocimiento. En los casos mas críticos esto supone una actividad programada de prevención y mantenimiento. Estos programas necesitan de un soporte diagnóstico, sea por la evaluación cognoscitiva preliminar o por los controles que se pueden repetir en el tiempo, orientados a consentir la manipulación de las condiciones ambientales y de uso, y una eventual intervención en las mas primarias formas iniciales de degrado. Stefano Della Torre, Sperimentazione Di Tecniche Analitiche Integrate Per La Diagnostica Finalizzata Alla Conservazione Preventiva
  3. 3. restauración EstudioDIAGNÓSTICO
  4. 4. EVALUACIÓN, ANÁLISIS Y DIAGNÓSTICO PROPUESTA CONOCER FISICAMENTE EL MONUMENTO: • Levantamiento arquitectónico • Levantamiento de fichas de lesiones • Levantamiento fotográfico • Calas estratigráficas en muros y pisos • Pruebas de laboratorio CONOCER LA IMPORTANCIA DEL MONUMENTO EN UN CONTEXTO HISTORICO • Investigación histórica en archivos documentales y fotográficos CONOCER LOS OTROS ELEMENTOS QUE EL INMUEBLE PUDIERA CONTENER • Fichas de bienes muebles con estado preliminar de conservación • Determinar la ubicación y cantidad de pintura mural que pudiera existir • Determinar si es que son necesarias las excavaciones arqueológicas LA INFORMACION DE LEVANTAMIENTO SIRVE COMO BASE PARA LA EVALUACION INTEGRAL DEL MONUMENTO: • Evaluación y diagnostico estructural, de instalaciones eléctricas y sanitarias • Diagnóstico, Identificación de lesiones y sus causas • Análisis del edificio como un sistema de variables y no como elementos separados. • ARQUITECTONICA (incluye pinturas murales) • ARQUEOLOGICA (puede determinar modificaciones al proyecto de arquitectura y a veces al cambio de uso del edificio) • INGENIERIAS (electricas, sanitarias, estructuras, especiales) • BIENES MUEBLES • METRADOS, PRESUPUESTOS, PROGRAMACION DE LA OBRA • PLAN DE USO DEL EDIFICIO (Plan de Manejo) ESTUDIOS PRELIMINARES (Recopilación de la información)
  5. 5. A. ESTUDIOS PRELIMINARES (Recopilación de la información) FASE 1 - TRABAJO DE CAMPO Y ADQUISICIÓN DE DATOS a. Inspección ocular y evaluación preliminar de la edificación b. Vuelos de reconocimiento - DRONE c. Levantamiento tridimensional - LÁSER SCANNER d. Levantamiento Termográfico IR – CÁMARATERMOGRÁFICA e. Calas de exploración y pruebas de laboratorio f. Levantamiento fotográfico y de video Fase 2 - Trabajo de investigación, restitución y elaboración de documentación a. Planos de Estado Actual b. Modelo en 3d c. Investigación Histórica Fase 3 – Verificación de datos obtenidos en campo METODOLOGÍA DE TRABAJO B. ANÁLISIS Y EVALUACIÓN a. Breve Descripción de las Edificaciones b. Identificación y descripción del Sistema constructivo
  6. 6. LOS MÉTODOS DE DIAGNÓSTICO Las pruebas no destructivas (PnD) son el conjunto de exámenes, pruebas y adquisición de información que se realizan empleando métodos que no alteran el material y que no necesitan de la destrucción o de la extracción de muestras de las estructuras en examen. PRUEBAS DESTRUCTIVAS PRUEBAS NO DESTRUCTIVAS
  7. 7. METODOLOGÍA DE TRABAJO C. DIAGNÓSTICO a. Planos de Estado Actual - lesiones b. Resumen del estado de conservación D. PROPUESTA a. Justificación b. Planos de propuesta c. Descripción de la propuesta d. Descripción de las intervenciones
  8. 8. • NUBE DE PUNTOS.- LEVANTAMIENTO ARQUITECTÓNICO + LEVANTAMIENTO FOTOGRÁFICO • ELABORACIÓN DE PLANOS EN BASE A LA NUBE DE PUNTOS • ANÁLISIS DEL EDIFICIO EN 3D COMO UN SISTEMA (ANÁLISIS TIPOLÓGICO, ESTRUCTURAL, AUTENTICIDAD) • ARQUITECTONICA - VOLUMETRÍA, FOTOGRAFÍA VIRTUAL, RECORRIDOS EN VIDEO, ETC LÁSER SCANNER A. ESTUDIOS PRELIMINARES (Recopilación de la información) B. ANÁLISIS Y EVALUACIÓN C. DIAGNÓSTICO • FOTOGRAMETRÍA PARA LA IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LESIONES D. PROPUESTA
  9. 9. Iglesia Matriz de Zaña
  10. 10. Biblioteca del Convento de San Francisco de Lima
  11. 11. Basílica Virgen de las Mercedes de Paita
  12. 12. Automatic extraction of outlines Glass windows inspection
  13. 13. Glass windows deformation analysis
  14. 14. Templo de Belén en Cusco
  15. 15. Tambomachay en Cusco
  16. 16. Baluarte en Sacsayhuaman- Cusco
  17. 17. Sitio Arqueológico de Garagay
  18. 18. La termografía por infrarrojos es la técnica mediante la cual se convierte una imagen de infrarrojos en una imagen radiometría, que permite visualizar, almacenar y leer los valores de las temperaturas superficiales del objeto analizado mediante algoritmos. TERMOGRAFÍA AL INFRAROJO
  19. 19. Con la termografía podemos observar lo que sucede debajo de la capa de acabado en las paredes o pisos hasta una profundidad de 5 cm, sea en proceso de absorción como en el proceso de emisión de calor. En este caso podemos ver una puerta que ha sido tapiada. Villa Mirabello, Monza – Italia.
  20. 20. °C 12,6 12,1 11,6 11,1 10,6 10,0 9,5 9,0 8,5
  21. 21. °C 15,0 14,6 14,3 13,9 13,5 13,1 12,8 12,4 12,0
  22. 22. VIDEOSONDA-ENDOSCOPÍA Consiste en insertar en la zona de estudio una cámara de video dentro de una sonda rodeada de un haz de filamentos de fibra óptica para hacer inspecciones como por ejemplo en antiguas chimeneas clausuradas, tuberías, etc. Esto nos permite efectuar una supervisión ocular por donde no podríamos hacerla normalmente y arroja datos sobre los sistemas constructivos o sobre posibles obturaciones.
  23. 23. MICROSCOPIO ELECTRÓNICO PORTATIL Se trata de un computador conectado a una sonda con lentes de diferentes aumentos, los cuales permiten tomar fotografías digitales a los distintos materiales in situ.
  24. 24. SONDAS MICROCLIMÁTICAS Son instrumentos de medida y monitoreo que adquieren datos relativos a temperatura, humedad y punto de rocío. Se puede programar cuantas adquisiciones hacen diariamente y lo óptimo es que el trabajo de estudio del microclima se efectúe al menos por un año para poder saber como se comporta el ambiente durante las diferentes estaciones del año. El control microclimático se usa mucho en museos y ambientes que exponen obras de arte.
  25. 25. Humedad absoluta: es la cantidad de agua presente en el aire por unidad de masa de aire seco. Humedad relativa: es el cociente en la humedad absoluta y la cantidad máxima de agua que admite el aire por unidad de volumen. Se mide en tantos por ciento y está normalizada de forma que la humedad relativa máxima posible es el 100%. Punto de rocío: Cuando la humedad alcanza el valor del 100%, ocurren fenómenos de condensación. Manteniendo la cantidad de humedad de un ambiente constante y disminuyendo la temperatura, llega un momento en que se llega a alcanzar el 100% de humedad relativa, ese momento es el punto de rocío y su temperatura es la temperatura de rocío. Cualquier objeto en este ambiente con temperatura superficial menor a la temperatura de rocío, condensará el agua en su superficie.
  26. 26. Tipo de material Porcentaje % Dossier de References Tecnique Manual de Orientación Museológica y Museográfica Especialistas Piedra y Cerámicas Lo más seco posible 20-60 50-60 Vidrio 45-60 40-60 50-60 Pintura sobre tela 45-60 40-55 55-65 Pintura sobre madera y Escultura policromada 45-60 45-60 55-60 Instrumentos musicales y objetos decorativos 45-60 45-60 55-60 Papel 45-60 40-60 50-60 Fotografías y películas 30-45 30-45 40-50 Monedas Bajo 30 20-40 30-40 Armas y Metales Bajo 30 15-40 30-40 Especimenes de ciencias naturales 40-60 40-60 50-60 Textiles 45-60 30-50 40-50 Material Etnográfico 40-60 40 40 Material Plástico 50-60 40-50 Mobiliario 45-60 40-60 55-60 Marfil y Hueso 45-60 40-60 50-60 NIVELES DE HUMEDAD RELATIVA (HR) RECOMENDADOS SEGÚN EL TIPO DE MATERIAL
  27. 27. Tipo de material Grados Centígrados Conservation and Exhibitions Canadian Conservation Institute Especialistas Obras Gráficas: textiles, acuarelas, sedas, collages. 20 a 30 grados C. 20 a 25 grados C.Condición óptima 21 grados C. 19 a 21 grados C. Obras Pictóricas: óleos, acrílicos. 20 a 30 grados C. 20 a 25 grados C. Condición óptima 21 grados C. 18 a 22 grados C Obras Escultóricas: bronce, metal, madera policromada. 20 a 30 grados C. 20 a 25 grados C. Condición óptima 21 grados C. 18 a 22 grados C NIVELES DE TEMPERATURA RECOMENDADOS
  28. 28. PSICROMETRO Es un instrumento que se utiliza para medir la humedad del aire, humedad relativa y presión atmosférica.
  29. 29. Tabelle delle prove gravimetriche Edificio Chiesa di San Pietro a Gallarate Operatore Di Flumeri-Torres data 08/02/2007 SAMPLE WET WEIGHT TIME RH% DRY WEIGHT MATERIALS 1.1.s 3.2 6.2 6.5% 3.0 calce 1.1.p 3.4 6.2 9.6% 3.1 cotto 1.2.s 3.0 3 1.8% 3.0 calce 1.2.p 3.3 3.8 3.2% 3.2 cotto 2.1.s 3.1 3 0.8% 3.1 calce 2.1.p 3.5 2.6 0.9% 3.5 calce 2.2.s 3.4 2.6 0.9% 3.1 calce 2.02.20 3.2 2.2 0.7% 3.2 calce 2.2.p 3.2 2.2 0.7% 3.2 calce 2.3.s 3.1 3 1.1% 3.0 calce 2.03.15 3.2 2.8 1.0% 3.2 calce 2.03.30 2.4 1.4 0.3% 2.4 pietra 3.1.s 3.1 2.6 1.3% 3.1 calce 3.01.20 3.1 3 1.4% 3.1 cotto 3.1.p 3.2 0.00 1.0% 3.2 calce 3.2.s 3.1 3.4 2.2% 3.0 calce 3.02.20 3.1 3.8 1.5% 3.1 cotto 3.2.p 3.1 2.2 0.5% 3.1 cotto 4.1.s 3.1 2.6 0.6% 3.0 calce 4.01.20 3.1 2.6 1.2% 3.5 calce 4.1.p 3.5 3.4 2.0% 3.4 calce
  30. 30. VUELOS DE RECONOCIMIENTO
  31. 31. Arq. Hugo Wilfredo Torres Reyna wtorres@restaurosac.com

