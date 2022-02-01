Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

How to ensure your clients get the most from their couples therapy - The Grove Practice

Feb. 01, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

The Grove Practice, a leading name in counselling and psychotherapy services, helps married couples solve their differences by giving them effective couples counselling training. Their marriage counsellors help thousands of troubled personal lives and families to bring their life back on track. For more information, please visit: https://www.thegrovepractice.com/about-us

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

How to ensure your clients get the most from their couples therapy - The Grove Practice

  1. 1. How to ensure your clients get the most from their couples therapy Even if one or both clients attending couples therapy have had individual sessions before there can still be a lot of uncertainty in terms of what to expect from joint therapy sessions. Most couples come to therapy with a communication gap of some sort and, with the right guidance, it is in the therapeutic arena that a new way forward can be found. But to move to that place it’s essential that the sessions guide the couple to addressing the roots of what has caused the rift in the first place. Be clear about the goals of the therapy Clarity on the purpose of working together is a great place to start. Be clear about the fact that you’re not there to be the referee of an argument. The relationship is the client. Looking in between the two people and visualising the relationship between them can be helpful. Now everything that is addressed in the therapy is to help nurture, water, nourish and feed that relationship. Make them aware of the trade-offs
  2. 2. When it comes to making progress in therapy there are many factors at play. Two of them might be time and comfort. Time, as in it will take time for them to work through issues, repair and rebuild. But to balance the repair a reminder of what brought the couple together in the first place can be important and that too takes some carving out of time to be together to just be together. Reminding and re-inforcing that being together is a choice and it is a choice that was first ignited by an attraction to each other. The second factor might be comfort (or indeed discomfort), in that it can be an uncomfortable experience to hear what the other person has to say and go through the process of awareness of how someone has experienced your behaviour(s) and how they have been affected by them. Adjusting to the position of being more interested in listening than talking and thereby truly tuning in to your partner’s viewpoints can at first be an uncomfortable experience. Attitude is going to be the key to transformation It’s less difficult to establish what your clients want to get out of the sessions than to focus on why they haven’t already achieved those goals. In many ways, the attitude that people have towards change is more important than the change that they decide to make - being open to new ways to overcome what may have become old and entrenched issues is going to be an essential part of the process. Focus attention on individual change, rather than on changing a partner One of the hardest elements of couple’s therapy is each person accepting how their behaviours, words and deeds have impacted their partner. It’s common for couples to show up with a list of complaints about the other person and with a real reluctance to focus on their own actions. However, being a more effective partner is the best way to improve a relationship and that is most likely to require both people to change. It comes down to a simple question; ‘what changes can I make to best meet the expressed needs of my partner.’ If both partners adopt that attitude, positivity will flow and change will occur.
  3. 3. Implementing the three key qualities of communication The three key qualities of communication are respect, openness, and persistence. Working with a couple to help nurture these and pay attention to the problems they currently create when trying to communicate (e.g. unruly emotions or complaining) can be crucial. Couples therapy is a complex arena in which to operate but considering the above points can help foster a nurturing and calm environment where the relationship can flourish. The Grove has a strong reputation for running high-quality couples and relationship CPD courses, many of which are externally accredited. Our CPD programme is expanding in 2022 with more courses and more intakes, giving more choice and opportunity to learn from the experts from our centre of excellence.

×