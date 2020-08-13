Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Modelos de teclados ergonómicos y pantallas táctiles  Materia: CONVERGENCIA DE MEDIOS EDUCATIVOS AULA INVERTIDA Y LA OFIM...
QUÉ ES UN TECLADO ERGONÓMICO? LO PRIMERO QUE DEBES SABER ES QUE ESTE TIPO DE TECLADOS, SON BASTANTE CONVENCIONALES. SOLO Q...
Ventajas de usar un teclado ergonómico  En resumen, las mayores ventajas de keywords ergonómicos son: • Mayor rendimiento...
Evitan lesiones y evitan demasiado esfuerzo  Estos teclados presentan unas características distintivas de los modelos con...
Pantallas táctiles
¿Que son ?  Una pantalla táctil, es un periférico de entrada y salida de datos para el dispositivo en el que esté instala...
Pantallas táctiles por Infrarrojos  Su funcionamiento consta en la instalación, en los bordes de la pantalla en cuestión,...
Pantallas táctiles Capacitivas  En este tipo de pantallas, se añade la capa conductora al cristal del la propia pantalla,...
Modelos de teclados
Modelos de teclados
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modelos de teclados

26 views

Published on

tarea de convergencia

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modelos de teclados

  1. 1. Modelos de teclados ergonómicos y pantallas táctiles  Materia: CONVERGENCIA DE MEDIOS EDUCATIVOS AULA INVERTIDA Y LA OFIMATICA  Nombre: Willians Joel Loor Dlegado
  2. 2. QUÉ ES UN TECLADO ERGONÓMICO? LO PRIMERO QUE DEBES SABER ES QUE ESTE TIPO DE TECLADOS, SON BASTANTE CONVENCIONALES. SOLO QUE EN ELLOS LA DISPOSICIÓN DE LAS TECLAS CAMBIA PARA OFRECER UN ACOPLAMIENTO IDEAL A LA POSTURA NATURAL DEL CUERPO HUMANO.
  3. 3. Ventajas de usar un teclado ergonómico  En resumen, las mayores ventajas de keywords ergonómicos son: • Mayor rendimiento si lo utilizar para trabajar. • Más cómodos, para gaming con largas horas de juego. • Previene lesiones en muñecas y brazos. • Teclas de acceso directo para macros y en videojuegos.
  4. 4. Evitan lesiones y evitan demasiado esfuerzo  Estos teclados presentan unas características distintivas de los modelos convencionales como por ejemplo teclas curvas que facilitan presionarlas con un menor esfuerzo. La presión que debemos ejercer sobre las teclas influye no solo en nuestra velocidad de escritura sino también en los dolores y malos hábitos asociados al uso del teclado de forma habitual.
  5. 5. Pantallas táctiles
  6. 6. ¿Que son ?  Una pantalla táctil, es un periférico de entrada y salida de datos para el dispositivo en el que esté instalada, actuando así como intermediario directo entre nuestras órdenes y lo que debe hacer el dispositivo en cuestión.  Las ordenes en cuestión pueden ser dadas como su propio nombre indica, de manera táctil, o también mediante un lápiz o Stylus, que según sea la pantalla, deberá ser de tecnología óptica.
  7. 7. Pantallas táctiles por Infrarrojos  Su funcionamiento consta en la instalación, en los bordes de la pantalla en cuestión, de unos emisores y receptores de infrarrojos incrustados en la carcasa, en un lado se colocan los emisores, y en el lado opuesto se colocan los receptores, para crear de esta manera una matriz de rayos cruzados.
  8. 8. Pantallas táctiles Capacitivas  En este tipo de pantallas, se añade la capa conductora al cristal del la propia pantalla, y se aplica una tensión en cada una de las cuatro esquinas,  Con esto conseguimos un campo eléctrico uniforme, el cual al pulsar sobre una zona de la pantalla, se genera un campo eléctrico de baja tensión proveniente de cada una de las esquinas, lo que ayuda a definir la posición exacta del lugar donde hemos efectuado la pulsación.

×