Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HIPAA Compliance Directors Mailing List https://globalb2bcontacts.com
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html With the growing advancements in healthcare technology, there is ...
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html Key Features: • Generates maximum response rates for your marketi...
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html Sources  Trade shows  Business Directories  Seminars  Directo...
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html Global B2B Contacts LLC www.globalb2bcontacts.com 9030 Charlotte ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hipaa compliance directors mailing list

41 views

Published on

With the growing advancements in healthcare technology, there is a continuous increase in the amount of patient data available. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services has put down certain restrictions & rules put down in the form of the HIPAA act on the access & utilization of this data. The Health Insurance Portability &Accountability Act sets the standards for the protection of sensitive patient data. HIPAA compliance managers are individuals involved in the oversight of compliance of all the rules included in the HIPAA act. They are involved in the development & supervision of HIPAA privacy and security programs & monitor the regulatory requirements in all the healthcare data-related processes. Getting connected with these individuals with our HIPAA Compliance Directors Mailing List could be a great marketing advantage for HIPAA compliant equipment manufacturers & sellers, medical marketers, other medical suppliers etc.
Reach top HIPAA Compliance Managers from across the globe with our verified & highly responsive HIPAA Compliance Directors Mailing List & boost the qualified lead volume to garner better profits!
HIPAA Compliance Directors Mailing List, HIPAA Compliance Directors List
info@globalb2bcontacts.com
http://www.globalb2bcontacts.com
https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hipaa compliance directors mailing list

  1. 1. HIPAA Compliance Directors Mailing List https://globalb2bcontacts.com
  2. 2. https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html With the growing advancements in healthcare technology, there is a continuous increase in the amount of patient data available. The U.S. Department of Health & Human services has put down certain restrictions & rules put down in the form of the HIPAA act on the access & utilization of this data. The Health Insurance Portability &Accountability Act sets the standards for the protection of sensitive patient data. HIPAA compliance managers are individuals involved in the oversight of compliance of all the rules included in the HIPAA act. They are involved in the development & supervision of HIPAA privacy and security programs & monitor the regulatory requirements in all the healthcare data related processes. Getting connected with these individuals with our HIPAA Compliance Directors Mailing List could be a great marketing advantage for HIPAA compliant equipment manufacturers & sellers, medical marketers, other medical suppliers etc. Reach top HIPAA Compliance Managers from across the globe with our verified & highly responsive HIPAA Compliance Directors Mailing List & boost the qualified lead volume to garner better profits!
  3. 3. https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html Key Features: • Generates maximum response rates for your marketing campaigns • High deliverance rate and brand recognition • High conversion rates and ROI (return on investment) • Reach prospects without any geographical barriers by associating with the best Mailing List Industry service provider • High opt-in data that provide marketers zero-in on their very best prospects Titles Available: • CEO, CFO, CMO, COO,CTO, CIO, CXO, CBO, CCO, CDO,CKO, CSO, CPO, CLO, Controller, Director, Vice President, Presidents, Chairman's, GMs, Mid level Managers, Sales and Marketing Managers, HR Managers, Finance Manager, IT Head, IT Director, IT Manager, VP IT, Purchasing Manager, Procurement Manager, Supply Chain, Head of Operations, Business Development, Marketing Executives, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Administration, R & D Executives and many more......!!! Our Mailing Lists
  4. 4. https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html Sources  Trade shows  Business Directories  Seminars  Directories  Surveys  Brilliant Reachability  Verified Contact Details  Customized Database  Segmented Data  Support and Assistance Benefits By Email List,Get ONE time EmailCampaignFREE
  5. 5. https://globalb2bcontacts.com/Healthcare-email-list.html Global B2B Contacts LLC www.globalb2bcontacts.com 9030 Charlotte Street Kansas City Missouri ,USA info@globalb2bcontacts.com Contact Number: +1-816-286-4114 Get more leads for your business by contacting us for 816-286-4114|info@globalb2bcontacts.com| www.globalb2bcontacts.com

×