Departamento de Anatomia • Williams Pinto Williamsc.pinto@hotmail.com
Tronco Encefálico • Generalidade • Bulbo • Substância Branca do Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância cinzenta própria do...
Tronco Encefálico • Generalidade
Tronco Encefálico
Bulbo • Limites • Fissura • Oliva • Sulcos • Pirâmide • Decussação das Pirâmides
Substância Branca do Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Base (Anteriormente) • Tegmento (Posteriormente)
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Homóloga do Bulbo • Oliva • Núcleo Grácil • Núcleo Cuneiforme
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo Ambíguo • Núcleo do Hipoglosso • Núcleo Dorsal d...
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo Ambíguo (Núcleo Motor) • Fibras eferentes viscer...
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • IX N. Glossofaríngeo
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • X N. Vago
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • XI N. Acessório
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo do Hipoglosso ( Nervo motor) • Vibras Eferentes ...
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo Dorsal do Vago (núcleo motor parassimpático)
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleos Vestibulares são núcleos sensitivos que recebem...
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo do Tacto Solitário é um núcleo sensitivo • Fibra...
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo do Tracto Espinhal do Nervo Trigêmeo • É um núcl...
Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo Salivatório inferior
  1. 1. Departamento de Anatomia • Williams Pinto Williamsc.pinto@hotmail.com
  2. 2. Tronco Encefálico • Generalidade • Bulbo • Substância Branca do Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância cinzenta própria do bulbo • Substância cinzenta homóloga do bulbo • Correlações anatomoclínicas do bulbo
  3. 3. Tronco Encefálico • Generalidade
  4. 4. Tronco Encefálico
  5. 5. Bulbo • Limites • Fissura • Oliva • Sulcos • Pirâmide • Decussação das Pirâmides
  6. 6. Substância Branca do Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Base (Anteriormente) • Tegmento (Posteriormente)
  7. 7. Substância Branca do Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Base (Anteriormente) • Tegmento (Posteriormente)
  8. 8. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Homóloga do Bulbo • Oliva • Núcleo Grácil • Núcleo Cuneiforme
  9. 9. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo Ambíguo • Núcleo do Hipoglosso • Núcleo Dorsal do Vago • Núcleos Vestibulares • Núcleo do Tacto Solitário • Núcleo do Tracto Espinhal do Nervo Trigêmeo • Núcleo Salivatório inferior
  10. 10. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo Ambíguo (Núcleo Motor) • Fibras eferentes viscerais especiais • Origem aos pares de nervos (IX, X e XI) • IX N. Glossofaríngeo • X N. Vago • XI N. Acessório
  11. 11. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • IX N. Glossofaríngeo
  12. 12. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • X N. Vago
  13. 13. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • XI N. Acessório
  14. 14. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo do Hipoglosso ( Nervo motor) • Vibras Eferentes Somáticas • Para os mm. língua
  15. 15. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo Dorsal do Vago (núcleo motor parassimpático)
  16. 16. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleos Vestibulares são núcleos sensitivos que recebem fibras que penetram pela porção vestibular do nervo VIII (N. Vestíbulo- coclear)
  17. 17. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo do Tacto Solitário é um núcleo sensitivo • Fibras Aferente Viscerais Especiais • Que entram pelos Nervos • VII (N. Facial) • IX (N. Glossofaríngeo) • X (N. Vago) • Está relacionado com gustação
  18. 18. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo do Tracto Espinhal do Nervo Trigêmeo • É um núcleo sensitivo • Fibras Aferentes Somáticas gerais • Responsável pela sensibilidade geral de quase toda a cabeça • Pelos Nervos: • V (N. Trigêmeo) • VII (N. Facial) • IX (N. Glossofaríngeo) • X (N. Vago)
  19. 19. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo do Tracto Espinhal do Nervo Trigêmeo • É um núcleo sensitivo • Fibras Aferentes Somáticas gerais • Responsável pela sensibilidade geral de quase toda a cabeça • Pelos Nervos: • V (N. Trigêmeo) • VII (N. Facial) • IX (N. Glossofaríngeo) • X (N. Vago)
  20. 20. Tronco Encefálico (Bulbo) • Substância Cinzenta Própria do Bulbo • Núcleo Salivatório inferior

