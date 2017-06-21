SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO Boca Faringe Esôfago Estômago Intestino Delgado Duodeno Intestino grossoCeco Colo ascendente Colo trans...
Roteiro,.....................................................................................................................
Papilas gustativas da língua, papilas folhadas, papilas fungiformes, papilas circunvaladas, músculos da língua...............
Figura drenagem do pescoço, inervação da faringe...................................................59 Figura de uma vista ...
Figuras das partes do duodeno.....................................................................................83 Figur...
Figuras dos ramos terminais da artéria aorta abdominal.......................................105 Figura da drenagem venosa...
Figura da vesícula biliar, partes da vesícula biliar..................................................129 Ducto cístico, i...
Sistema Digestório Órgãos do Sistema Digestório • Conceito • Função • Fases da digestão • Processos da digestão • Principa...
SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO • Conceito: É um sistema de túbulos muscularas, comunicantes que se inicia se boca (cabeça) passa pelo ...
BOCA • É 1ª porção do canal alimentar. • BOCA 1ª Órgão do sistema digestório • A boca é limitada: • Um lábio superior (láb...
Cavidade oral A cavidade oral (boca) tem duas partes: o vestíbulo da boca e a cavidade própria da boca. É na cavidade oral...
É na cavidade oral que se sente o sabor dos alimentos e das bebidas e que o alimento é mastigado e manipulado pela língua....
LIMITES DA CAVIDADE PRÓPRIA DA BOCA • Limite Anterior: Lábios prega muscular revestida de mucosa. • Limite Lateral: Bochec...
Lábios, bochechas e gengivas. LÁBIOS E BOCHECHAS Os lábios são pregas musculofibrosas móveis que circundam a boca, estende...
O lábio superior é suprido pelos ramos labiais superiores dos nervos infraorbitais (do NC V2), e o lábio inferior é suprid...
Os principais músculos das bochechas são os bucinadores. Várias pequenas glândulas bucais situam-se entre a túnica mucosa ...
Dentes As principais funções dos dentes são: Cortar, reduzir e misturar o alimento à saliva durante a mastigação Ajudar su...
Dentição Permanente (2ª Dentição) Os adultos normalmente têm 32 dentes permanentes • 8 dentes incisivos • 4 dente canino •...
PARTES E ESTRUTURAS DOS DENTES Um dente presenta: Uma coroa Um colo Uma raiz 19
A coroa projeta-se da gengiva. O colo está situado entre a coroa e a raiz. A raiz está fixada no alvéolo dental pelo perio...
INERVAÇÃO DOS DENTES Os nervos que suprem os dentes são: Os ramos nomeados dos nervos alveolares superiores (NC V2) e infe...
21 os canais incisivos. Os nervos nasopalatinos partem do nariz através de um número variável de canais e forames incisivo...
PALATO MOLE O palato mole é o terço posterior móvel do palato e fica suspenso na margem posterior do palato duro O palato ...
24 Palato duro Palato mole Faringe Epiglote
Durante a deglutição, primeiro o palato mole é tensionado para permitir que a língua seja pressionada contra ele, levando ...
ELEMENTOS SUPERFICIAIS DO PALATO A túnica mucosa do palato duro está firmemente unida ao osso subjacente logo, injeções su...
MÚSCULOS DO PALATO MOLE O palato mole pode ser elevado de modo a ficar em contato com a parede posterior da faringe. Isso ...
VASCULATURA E INERVAÇÃO DO PALATO O palato tem uma rica vascularização, sendo a principal responsável à artéria palatina m...
Os nervos sensitivos do palato são ramos do nervo maxilar (NC V2) originários do gânglio pterigopalatino. O nervo palatino...
Gânglio pterigopalatino N. palatino maior N. palatino menor Forame incisivo (Fossa incisiva) Nervo nasopalatino Nervo pala...
30 Língua A língua é um órgão muscular móvel recoberto por túnica mucosa que pode assumir vários formatos e posições. Uma ...
A língua tem duas faces. A face mais extensa, superior e posterior, é o dorso da língua. A face inferior da língua geralme...
32
33 Papilas folhadas: pequenas pregas laterais da túnica mucosa lingual. São pouco desenvolvidas nos seres humanos. Papilas...
34 • Músculos extrínsecos da língua M. palatoglosso M. genioglosso M. hioglosso M. estiloglosso Processo estiloide Osso hi...
35 • Músculos intrínsecos da língua M. longitudinal superior da língua M. longitudinal inferior da língua M. transverso da...
36 INERVAÇÃO DA LÍNGUA Todos os músculos da língua, com exceção do palatoglosso, recebem inervação motora do NC XII, o ner...
37 Vascularização da língua. A principal artéria da língua é a lingual, um ramo da artéria carótida externa. As artérias d...
38 Existem quatro sensações (sensibilidade gustativa) básicas de paladar: doce, salgado, ácido e amargo. O sabor doce é de...
39 VASCULATURA DA LÍNGUA As artérias da língua são derivadas da artéria lingual, que se origina da artéria carótida extern...
40 1. A linfa da raiz drena bilateralmente para os linfonodos cervicais profundos superiores 2. A linfa da parte medial do...
41 Glândulas salivares As glândulas salivares são as parótidas, as submandibulares e as sublinguais. O líquido viscoso tra...
FUNÇÕES DA SALIVA • Mantém a túnica mucosa da boca úmida • Lubrifica o alimento durante a mastigação • Inicia a digestão d...
logo após a dissecção da face para expor o nervo facial. Embora o plexo intraparotídeo do nervo facial (NC VII) esteja ins...
discutidas anteriormente neste capítulo. As glândulas parótidas estão em posição lateral e posterior aos ramos da mandíbul...
Glândula parótida
45 GLÂNDULAS SUBMANDIBULARES As glândulas submandibulares situam-se ao longo do corpo da mandíbula, parte superior e parte...
GLÂNDULAS SUBLINGUAIS As glândulas sublinguais são as menores e mais profundas glândulas salivares. Cada glândula amendoad...
47 Cóanos Base do crânio C 6 C 5 C 4 C 3 C 2 C 1 Cavidade nasal Cavidade oral Laringe Cartilagem cricóidea
48 Interior da faringe. A faringe é dividida em três partes: Porções da faringe. • Parte nasal da faringe (nasofaringe): p...
49
50 Nasofaringe Orofaringe Laringofaringe
A parte nasal da faringe (nasofaringe) tem função respiratória; é a extensão posterior das cavidades nasais. O nariz abre-...
A parte oral da faringe (orofaringe) tem função digestória. Os limites são: superior, palato mole; inferior, base da língu...
Estágios da deglutição • Estágio 1: voluntário; o bolo é comprimido contra o palato e empurrado da boca para a parte oral ...
54 Epiglote Porção Laríngea da faringe (Laringofaringe) Esôfago Recesso Piriforme
Vista anterior 55 A. Tireóidea superior Nervo laríngeo inferior Nervo laríngeo recorrente esquerdo Ramo interno Ramo exter...
Músculos da faringe. A parede da faringe é excepcional para o trato alimentar, tem uma lâmina muscular formada apenas por ...
Os três músculos constritores são supridos pelo plexo nervoso faríngeo formado por ramos faríngeos dos nervos vago e gloss...
58
Nervos faríngeos. A inervação da faringe (motora e a maior parte da sensitiva) deriva do plexo nervoso faríngeo. As fibras...
VISTA POSTERIOR DA FARINGE 60 N. vago (NC X) Nervo laríngeo interno (Ramo interno do N. laríngeo Superior) Nervo laríngeo ...
61 Músculo constritor superior da faringe Músculo constritor médio da faringe Músculo constritor inferior da faringe Múscu...
ESÔFAGO É tubo muscular que se estende da faringe até o estômago, é simplesmente um tubo condutor de alimentos, apresenta ...
torácico adere ao lado esquerdo do esôfago e situa-se entre a pleura e o esôfago. Veja detalhes sobre as partes torácica e...
designam a linha Z, uma linha irregular em que há mudança abrupta da mucosa esofágica para a mucosa gástrica, como a junçã...
65 Esôfago parte cervical Esôfago parte torácica Esôfago parte abdominal Artéria aorta descendente torácica Músculo diafra...
66 Exposições laterais do mediastino. A. Nesta vista do lado direito, as partes costal e mediastinal da pleura parietal fo...
Vasos da parte cervical do esôfago. As artérias da parte cervical do esôfago são ramos das artérias tireóideas inferiores....
O ESTÔMAGO É a parte dilatada do trato digestivo que recebe alimento do esôfago, onde vai acontecer a degradação da proteí...
O estômago tem quatro partes 69 Esôfago porção torácica Fígado Vesícula biliar Estômago Esôfago porção cervical Duodeno Co...
• Cárdia: a parte que circunda o óstio cárdico, a abertura superior do estômago. Em decúbito dorsal, o óstio cárdico geral...
Em razão dos comprimentos diferentes da curvatura menor à direita e da curvatura maior à esquerda, na maioria das pessoas ...
INTERIOR DO ESTÔMAGO A superfície lisa da mucosa gástrica é castanho-avermelhada no indivíduo vivo, exceto na parte pilóri...
RELAÇÕES DO ESTÔMAGO O estômago é coberto por peritônio, exceto nos locais em que há vasos sanguíneos ao longo de suas cur...
VASOS E NERVOS DO ESTÔMAGO A abundante irrigação arterial do estômago tem origem no tronco celíaco e em seus ramos. A maio...
Artéria Gastromental direita Artéria Gastromental esquerda Artéria Gástrica esquerda Artéria Gástrica direita Artéria Hepá...
75 Drenagem do estômago Veia Gástrica esquerda Veia Gástrica direita Veia porta Veia mesentérica superior Veia mesentérica...
76 Os vasos linfáticos gástricos acompanham as artérias ao longo das curvaturas maior e menor do estômago. Eles drenam lin...
77 A inervação parassimpática do estômago provém do tronco vagal anterior e tronco vagal posterior e de seus ramos, que en...
78 A inervação simpática do estômago, proveniente dos segmentos T6 a T9 da medula espinal, segue para o plexo celíaco por ...
Funções do estômago: • Acontece uma parte da digestão quebra de proteína • No estômago, o ácido clorídrico e as enzimas PE...
80 DUODENO O duodeno, a primeira e mais curta (25 cm) parte do intestino delgado, também é a mais larga e mais fixa. O duo...
81 A parte superior do duodeno (1ª porção do duodeno) ascende a partir do piloro e é superposta pelo fígado e pela vesícul...
82 A parte ascendente do duodeno (4ª porção do duodeno) segue superiormente e ao longo do lado esquerdo da aorta para alca...
83 Ducto pancreatico acessório Ducto pancreatico principal Papila menor do duodeno Papila maior do duodeno Ducto colédoco ...
84 As artérias do duodeno originam-se do tronco celíaco e da artéria mesentérica superior. O tronco celíaco, por intermédi...
86 Artéria mesentérica superiot Artéria pancreaticoduodenal inferior Artéria pancreaticoduodenal superior Artéria pancreat...
Funções do Duodeno É uma das partes mais importantes do sistema digestivo que está em causa com ambas à digestão de alimen...
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Sistema digestório
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sistema digestório

39 views

Published on

Anatomia do Sistema digestório (apostila)

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sistema digestório

  1. 1. SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO Boca Faringe Esôfago Estômago Intestino Delgado Duodeno Intestino grossoCeco Colo ascendente Colo transverso Jejuno Íleo Colo sigmóide Reto Colo descendente
  2. 2. Roteiro,.............................................................................................................................8 Sistema digestório, Conceito, Funções, Fases da digestão, Principais classes dos nutrientes, Órgãos do sistema digestório, Glândulas Anexas do sistema digestório..........................................................................................................................9 Boca, Região oral...........................................................................................................10 Cavidade oral, divisões e limite da cavidade oral,......................................................11 Limites da cavidade própria da boca, figura..............................................................12 Limites da cavidade própria da bocafigira.................................................................13 Lábios, bochecha e gengiva...........................................................................................14 Figura, cavidade oral lábios .........................................................................................15 Figura do músculos bucinador.....................................................................................16 Dentes, função dos dentes dentição decídua (1ª dentição).........................................17 Figura da dentição decídua, dentição permanente (2ª dentição)..............................18 Figura dentição permanente (2ª dentição)..................................................................19 Vasculatura dos dentes, figura da vasculatura do dentes..........................................20 Inervação dos dentes, Palato, Palato duro..................................................................21 Figura do palato ósseo...................................................................................................22 Figura do palato ósseo, figura dos nervos, Palato mole.............................................23 Figura do palato ósseo, figura do palato mole, Faringe.............................................24 Figura da úvula, as fauces.............................................................................................25 Elementos superficiais do palato, figura das glândulas palatinas.............................26 Músculos do palato mole, figura dos músculos do palato mole.................................27 Vasculatura e inervação do palato, figura da vascularização...................................28 Figura da artéria alveolar inferior, nervos sensitivos................................................29 Figura do palato ósseo, vista inferior e vista medial do palato ósseo........................30 Língua, partes e faces da língua, figura da língua......................................................31 Figura da Língua...........................................................................................................32 Figura das faces da língua, partes da língua...............................................................33
  3. 3. Papilas gustativas da língua, papilas folhadas, papilas fungiformes, papilas circunvaladas, músculos da língua...............................................................................34 Músculos extrínsecos da língua, figura dos músculos extrínsecos da língua...........35 Músculos intrínsecos da língua, figura dos músculos intrínsecos da língua............36 Figura dos músculos intrínsecos da língua, inervação da língua..............................37 Figura da inervação e vascularização da língua.........................................................38 Figura da inervação da língua, sensações básicas da língua, figura das sensações básicas da língua............................................................................................................39 Vasculatura da língua, artérias da língua, as veias da língua, figura da vascularização da língua e drenagem venosa da língua.............................................40 Figura Drenagem linfática da língua, cabeça e pescoço.............................................41 Glândulas salivares, figura das glândulas salivares, funções da saliva...................42 Glândula parótida, inervação da glândula parótida e estruturas relacionadas......43 Figura das glândulas salivares, relação da glândula parótida..................................44 Figura da glândula parótida.........................................................................................45 Glândulas submandibulares, figura da glândula submandibular............................46 Figura glândula submandibular, figura da faringe....................................................47 Figura da faringe...........................................................................................................48 Partes (porções) da faringe, parte nasal da faringe, parte oral da faringe, parte laríngea da faringe, figura das partes da faringe.......................................................49 Figura das partes da faringe.........................................................................................50 Figura das porções da faringe, parte nasal faringe, tecido linfoide abundante.......51 Figura da parte nasal da faringe, parte oral da faringe, figura da parte oral da faringe.............................................................................................................................52 Estágios da deglutição, as tonsilas palatinas partes laríngea da faringe..................53 Figura da parte laríngea da faringe.............................................................................54 Figura da vascularização e inervação da laringe........................................................55 Músculos da faringe, figura dos músculos da faringe................................................56 Os três músculos da faringe, os vasos da faringe, os vasos linfáticos tonsilares......57
  4. 4. Figura drenagem do pescoço, inervação da faringe...................................................59 Figura de uma vista posterior da faringe, inervação e vascularização da faringe..60 Figura dos músculos da faringe....................................................................................60 Esôfago, porções do esôfago..........................................................................................62 Ducto torácico, constrição do esôfago, parte abdominal, parte abdominal do esôfago.............................................................................................................................63 A junção esofagogástrica, a irrigação do e da parte abdominal do esôfago, figura do esôfago parte torácica..............................................................................................64 Figura da parte cervical, da parte torácica e parte abdominal do esôfago..............65 Figura vista lateral direita e esquerda do mediastino................................................66 Vasos da parte cervical do esôfago, nervos da parte cervical do esôfago, figura vista posterior da faringe e parte cervical do esôfago, estômago..............................67 Estômago, posição, partes e anatomia de superfície do estômago, figura do tamanho e formato do estômago..................................................................................68 Figura do sistema digestório, partes do estômago......................................................69 Partes do estômago, cárdia, fundo gástrico, corpo gástrico, parte pilórica, curvatura menor, curvatura maior..............................................................................70 Figura das partes do estômago, anatomia do estômago.............................................71 Figura do interior do estômago....................................................................................72 Relação do estômago, leito do estômago......................................................................73 Vasos e nervos do estõmago..........................................................................................74 Figura da irrigação do estômago..................................................................................75 Figura drenagem da drenagem venosa do estômago.................................................76 Figura da drenagem venosa do estômago, os vasos linfáticos...................................77 Figura drenagem linfática do estômago......................................................................78 Figura inervação simpática do estômago, funções do estômago, intestino delgado, porções do intestino delgado.........................................................................................80 Duodeno, partes do duodeno........................................................................................81 Figuras das partes do duodeno, parte superior, parte descendente, parte inferior, parte ascendente do duodeno........................................................................................82
  5. 5. Figuras das partes do duodeno.....................................................................................83 Figura pâncreas das partes do duodeno......................................................................84 Artérias do duodeno, os vasos linfáticos do duodeno, os nervos do duodeno..........85 Figura da irrigação do duodeno...................................................................................86 Funções do duodeno......................................................................................................87 Jejuno e Íleo, o Mesentério, artéria mesentérica superior.........................................88 Figura artéria mesentérica superior, irrigação do jejuno e do íleo..........................89 Veia mesentérica superior, figura da veia mesentérica superior..............................90 Vasos linfáticos, artéria mesentérica superior e seus ramos, a estimulação simpática, função do intestino delgado........................................................................91 Intestino grosso, porções do intestino grosso, figura do intestino grosso.................92 Diferenças do intestino grosso, apêndice omentais, tênia do colo, saculações, parede do colo, calibre, figura do intestino grosso..................................................................93 Ceco, apêndice vermiforme, figura do ceco e do apêndice vermiforme...................94 Irrigação do ceco e do apêndice vermiforme..............................................................95 Drenagem linfática do ceco e do apêndice vermiforme, a inervação, ramos da artéria mesentérica superior, figura............................................................................96 Colos, colo ascendente, irrigação dos colos ascendente, drenagem venosa do colo ascendente, colo transverso...........................................................................................97 Figura da irrigação do colo transverso, irrigação do colo transverso, drenagem venosa do colo transverso..............................................................................................98 Ramos da artéria mesentérica inferior, colo descendente.........................................99 Colo sigmoide, irrigação da metade esquerda do colo transverso, colo descendente e colo sigmoide.............................................................................................................100 Diferenças anatômicas do intestino grosso, figura da formação da veia porta......101 Irrigação do colo sigmoide, irrigação da parte superior do reto, figura da irrigação do colo sigmoide, irrigação do reto, drenagem linfática do colo descendente e colo sigmoide, inervação simpática dos colos....................................................................102 Inervação parassimpática do intestino grosso, reto e canal anal............................103 Irrigação arterial e drenagem venosa do reto...........................................................104
  6. 6. Figuras dos ramos terminais da artéria aorta abdominal.......................................105 Figura da drenagem venosa do reto, inervação do reto...........................................106 Funções do intestino grosso, pâncreas, partes do pâncreas.....................................107 Figura das partes do pâncreas, cabeça do pâncreas, colo do pâncreas..................108 Figura da veia porta, o corpo do pâncreas, a cauda do pâncreas, o ducto pancreático principal...................................................................................................109 Figura do duodeno, pâncreas e ducto pancreático principal...................................110 Músculo esfíncter do ducto pancreático, ducto pancreático acessório, figura do ducto pancreático acessório........................................................................................111 A irrigação do pâncreas, figura da irrigação do pâncreas......................................112 Drenagem venosa do pâncreas, os vasos linfáticos pancreáticos, os nervos do pâncreas........................................................................................................................113 Fígado, anatomia de superfície, faces, reflexões peritoniais e relações do fígado..114 Faces do fígado, face diafragmática, o recesso hepatorrenal..................................115 Figura da face diafragmática do fígado, figura da face visceral do fígado............116 Face visceral do fígado, omento menor.....................................................................117 Figura das áreas do fígado, lobos anatômicos do fígado..........................................118 Figura dos lobos do fígado, subdivisão funcional do fígado....................................119 Segmentos hepáticos(cirúrgicos) do fígado...............................................................120 Vasos sanguíneos do fígado, figura das veias hepáticas...........................................121 Veia porta, figura da veia porta.................................................................................122 Figura das veias hepáticas..........................................................................................123 Figura dos lobos do fígado, partes, divisões e segmentos do fígado........................124 Drenagem linfática e inervação do fígado.................................................................125 Ductos biliares e vesícula biliar, Figura dos ductos biliares e vesícula biliar........126 Ducto colédoco, figura do ducto colédoco.................................................................127 Figura do pâncreas, e do ducto colédoco, irrigação arterial do ducto colédoco, drenagem venosa da parte proximal do ducto colédoco e ducto hepático, vasos linfáticos do ducto colédoco, vesícula biliar..............................................................128
  7. 7. Figura da vesícula biliar, partes da vesícula biliar..................................................129 Ducto cístico, irrigação arterial da vesícula biliar....................................................130 Drenagem venosa da vesícula biliar e ducto colédoco, drenagem linfática, nervos, veia porta do fígado e anastomoses portossistêmicas, figura da veia porta...........131 Circulação porta hepática, circulação portal do fígado, figura da circulação portal do fígado.......................................................................................................................132 As anastomoses portossistêmicas, figura da veia porta............................................133 Fisiologia das enzimas, fígado, funções do fígado.....................................................134 Funções do fígado........................................................................................................135 Bile, Pâncreas, função exócrina do pâncreas, função endócrina do pâncreas.......136 Digestão.........................................................................................................................137
  8. 8. Sistema Digestório Órgãos do Sistema Digestório • Conceito • Função • Fases da digestão • Processos da digestão • Principais classes de nutrientes • Boca • Faringe • Esôfago • Estômago Duodeno • Intestino Delgado Jejuno Íleo Ceco Colo Ascendente • Intestino Grosso Colo Transverso Colo Descendente Colo sigmóide Reto Glândulas Salivares • Glândulas Acessórias (Anexas) do Sistema Digestório Pâncreas Fígado 8
  9. 9. SISTEMA DIGESTÓRIO • Conceito: É um sistema de túbulos muscularas, comunicantes que se inicia se boca (cabeça) passa pelo pescoço, tórax, abdome e na pelve e atua em algumas glândulas acessórias (Anexas). • Função • Triturar, transformar os alimentos em pequenos fragmentos para que sejam absorvido e transportado pelo sangue e ser armazenado no fígado. • Fases da digestão 1ª fase: Receber os alimentos para iniciar a digestão (boca) 2ª fase: Absorção dos nutrientes (intestino delgado) 3ª fase: Eliminação desses nutrientes (ânus) Processo da digestão • Processo físico (mecânico) • Processo químico (ação das enzimas) Cortar • Processo físico (mecânico) Triturar Moer Mistura • Processo químico: atividades enzimáticas, quebrar os nutrientes em pequenas moléculas. Carboidratos (glicídios) Lipídios • Principais classes dos nutrientes Proteínas Sias minerais Vitaminas Água 9
  10. 10. BOCA • É 1ª porção do canal alimentar. • BOCA 1ª Órgão do sistema digestório • A boca é limitada: • Um lábio superior (lábio superior) • Um lábio inferior (lábio Inferior) • O espaço compreendido entre os lábios é denominado rima bucal. • A união dos lábios denomina se comissuras labiais. • Aboca consiste em duas partes • Vestíbulo da boca • Cavidade bucal propriamente dita REGIÃO ORAL A região oral compreende a cavidade oral, os dentes, a gengiva, a língua, o palato e a região das tonsilas palatinas. A cavidade oral é o local onde o alimento é ingerido e preparado para digestão no estômago e no intestino delgado. O alimento é mastigado pelos dentes, e a saliva proveniente das glândulas salivares facilita a formação de um bolo alimentar macio. A deglutição é iniciada voluntariamente na cavidade oral. A fase voluntária do processo empurra o bolo da cavidade oral para a faringe, a parte expandida do sistema digestório, onde ocorre a fase involuntária (automática) da deglutição. 10
  11. 11. Cavidade oral A cavidade oral (boca) tem duas partes: o vestíbulo da boca e a cavidade própria da boca. É na cavidade oral que se sente o sabor dos alimentos e das bebidas e que o alimento é mastigado e manipulado pela língua. O vestíbulo da boca é o espaço semelhante a uma fenda entre os dentes e a gengiva e os lábios e as bochechas. O vestíbulo comunica-se com o exterior através da rima (abertura) da boca. O tamanho da rima é controlado pelos músculos periorais, como o orbicular da boca (o esfíncter da rima da boca), o bucinador, o risório e os depressores e elevadores dos lábios (dilatadores da rima). A cavidade oral é uma dar portas de entrada ao nosso organismo, pertencendo ao sistema digestório, também funciona como uma via de acesso às vias respiratórias. Conhecer sua anatomia é fundamental para um futuro diagnóstico seja pelo médico ou pelo dentista. CAVIDADE ORAL Divisões e limites: A cavidade oral é dividida em duas partes: • O vestíbulo da boca e a • Cavidade própria da boca. A cavidade oral (boca) tem duas partes: o vestíbulo da boca e a cavidade própria da boca. 11
  12. 12. É na cavidade oral que se sente o sabor dos alimentos e das bebidas e que o alimento é mastigado e manipulado pela língua. O vestíbulo da boca é o espaço semelhante a uma fenda entre os dentes e a gengiva e os lábios e as bochechas. O vestíbulo comunica-se com o exterior através da rima (abertura) da boca. O tamanho da rima é controlado pelos músculos periorais, como o orbicular da boca (o esfíncter da rima da boca), o bucinador, o risório e os depressores e elevadores dos lábios (dilatadores da rima). A cavidade própria da boca é o espaço entre as arcada dentária superior (arcos dental maxilar) e arcada dentária inferior (mandibular), (arcos alveolares maxilares e arcos alveolares da mandibular e os dentes que sustentam). É limitada lateral e anteriormente pelos arcos dentais. O teto da cavidade oral é formado pelo palato. Posteriormente, a cavidade oral comunica-se com a parte oral da faringe (orofaringe). Quando a boca está fechada e em repouso, a cavidade oral é totalmente ocupada pela língua. O vestíbulo da boca é o espaço semelhante a uma fenda entre os dentes e a gengiva e os lábios e as bochechas. A cavidade própria da boca é o espaço entre os arcos dentais, superior (maxila) e inferior (mandíbula). LIMITES DA CAVIDADE PRÓPRIA DA BOCA Anteriormente, encontra-se limitada pelos arcos alveolares maxilares e mandibulares que alojam os dentes. O teto da cavidade da boca é formado pelo palato. Posteriormente, a cavidade da boca se comunica com a parte oral da faringe. Estando a boca está fechada e em repouso, a cavidade da boca é completamente ocupada pela língua. 12
  13. 13. LIMITES DA CAVIDADE PRÓPRIA DA BOCA • Limite Anterior: Lábios prega muscular revestida de mucosa. • Limite Lateral: Bochechas pele, tela subcutânea, músculos e mucosa. • Limite Superior (Teto): Palato Duro e Palato mole. • Palato duro → anterior (ósseo). • Palato mole → posterior (muscular). No palato projeta-se a úvula (mediana) e pregas denominadas: arco palatoglosso (anterior) e arco palatofaríngico (posterior). Entre os dois arcos encontra-se a fossa tonsilar, ocupada pela tonsila palatina. • Limite inferior (Assoalho): base da língua 13
  14. 14. Lábios, bochechas e gengivas. LÁBIOS E BOCHECHAS Os lábios são pregas musculofibrosas móveis que circundam a boca, estendendo-se dos sulcos nasolabiais e narinas lateral e superiormente até o sulco mentolabial inferiormente. Eles contêm o músculo orbicular da boca e músculos, vasos e nervos dos lábios superior e inferior. Os lábios são cobertos externamente por pele e internamente por túnica mucosa. Atuam como as válvulas da rima da boca, contendo o esfíncter (músculo orbicular da boca) que controla a entrada e a saída da boca e dos sistemas digestório superior e respiratório. Os lábios são usados para apreender o alimento, sugar líquidos, manter o alimento fora do vestíbulo da boca, produzir a fala e osculação (beijo). A zona de transição dos lábios (muitas vezes considerada como sendo o próprio lábio), que varia de marrom a vermelha, continua até a cavidade oral, onde é contínua com a túnica mucosa da boca. Essa membrana cobre a parte intraoral, vestibular dos lábios. Os frênulos dos lábios são pregas de margem livre da túnica mucosa na linha mediana, que se estendem da gengiva vestibular até a túnica mucosa dos lábios superior e inferior; o frênulo que se estende até o lábio superior é maior. Às vezes há outro frênulo menor situado lateralmente nas regiões vestibulares pré-molares. As artérias labiais superiores e inferior, ramos das artérias faciais, anastomosam-se entre si nos lábios para formar um anel arterial. O pulso dessas artérias pode ser palpado segurando-se levemente o lábio superior ou inferior entre os dois primeiros dedos. O lábio superior é irrigado por ramos labiais superiores das artérias facial e infraorbital. O lábio inferior é vascularizado por ramos labiais inferiores da artéria facial e artéria mentual. 14
  15. 15. O lábio superior é suprido pelos ramos labiais superiores dos nervos infraorbitais (do NC V2), e o lábio inferior é suprido pelos ramos labiais inferiores dos nervos mentuais (do NC V3). A linfa do lábio superior e das partes laterais do lábio inferior segue principalmente para os linfonodos submandibulares, enquanto a linfa da parte medial do lábio inferior segue inicialmente para os linfonodos submentuais. As bochechas têm estrutura quase igual à dos lábios, com os quais são contínuas. As bochechas são as paredes móveis da cavidade oral. Anatomicamente, a face externa das bochechas constitui a região bucal, limitada anteriormente pelas regiões oral e mentual (lábios e queixo), superiormente pela região zigomática, posteriormente pela região parotideomassetérica e inferiormente pela margem inferior da mandíbula. A proeminência da bochecha ocorre na junção das regiões zigomática e bucal. O zigomático subjacente à proeminência e o arco zigomático, que continua posteriormente, são muitas vezes denominados “osso da bochecha”. Os leigos também consideram as regiões zigomática e parotideomassetérica como parte da bochecha. 15 Prega vestibular (mucolabial) Prega vestibular (mucolabial) Frênulo do lábio superior Túnica mucosa labial Túnica mucosa labial Túnica mucosa alveolar Túnica mucosa alveolar Gengiva labial superior Gengiva labial inferior
  16. 16. Os principais músculos das bochechas são os bucinadores. Várias pequenas glândulas bucais situam-se entre a túnica mucosa e os músculos bucinadores. Superficialmente aos músculos bucinadores há coleções encapsuladas de gordura; esses corpos adiposos da bochecha são proporcionalmente muito maiores em lactentes, provavelmente para reforçar as bochechas e evitar seu colapso durante a sucção. As bochechas são supridas por ramos bucais da artéria maxilar e inervadas por ramos bucais do nervo mandibular. GENGIVA As gengivas são formadas por tecido fibroso coberto por túnica mucosa. A gengiva propriamente dita está firmemente presa aos processos alveolares da mandíbula e da maxila e aos colos dos dentes. As gengivas propriamente ditas adjacentes à língua são as gengivas linguais superiores e inferior, e as gengivas adjacentes aos lábios e às bochechas são as gengivas labial ou bucal maxilar e mandibular, respectivamente. A gengiva propriamente dita normal é rósea, pontilhada e queratinizada. A túnica mucosa alveolar é normalmente vermelho-brilhante e não queratinizada. Os nervos e vasos que suprem a gengiva, o osso alveolar subjacente e o periodonto (que circunda a raiz ou as raízes de um dente, fixando-o no alvéolo dental) são apresentados na Figura. 16 Músculo bucinador
  17. 17. Dentes As principais funções dos dentes são: Cortar, reduzir e misturar o alimento à saliva durante a mastigação Ajudar sua própria sustentação nos alvéolos dentais, auxiliando o desenvolvimento e a proteção dos tecidos que os sustentam. Participar da articulação (fala conectada distinta). Os dentes estão inseridos nos alvéolos dentais, são usados na mastigação e ajudam a articulação. Um dente é identificado e descrito como decíduo (primário) ou permanente (secundário), o tipo de dente e sua proximidade da linha mediana ou da parte anterior da boca (p. ex., incisivos mediais e laterais; o 1º molar é anterior ao 2º). Tipos de Dentição Dentição Decídua (1ª dentição) Dentição Permanente (2º dentição) As crianças têm 20 dentes decíduos. • Dentição Decídua (1ª dentição). • 20 dentes a partir dos 6 anos de idade. • 8 dentes incisivos (I) • 4 dente canino (C) • 8 dentes pré molares (PM) Dividimos a cavidade oral em 4 quadrantes 17 Quadrante superior direito PM C I Quadrante inferior direito Quadrante inferior esquerdo 2 1 2 Quadrante superior esquerdo PM C I 2 1 2 I C PM 2 1 2 I C PM 2 1 2
  18. 18. Dentição Permanente (2ª Dentição) Os adultos normalmente têm 32 dentes permanentes • 8 dentes incisivos • 4 dente canino • 8 Pré molares • 12 Molares Dividimos a cavidade oral em 4 quadrantes 18 Quadrante inferior direito Quadrante superior direito Quadrante superior esquerdo Quadrante inferior esquerdo M PM C I M PM C I 3 2 1 2 3 2 1 2 I C PM M I C PM M 2 1 2 3 2 1 2 3
  19. 19. PARTES E ESTRUTURAS DOS DENTES Um dente presenta: Uma coroa Um colo Uma raiz 19
  20. 20. A coroa projeta-se da gengiva. O colo está situado entre a coroa e a raiz. A raiz está fixada no alvéolo dental pelo periodonto; o número de raízes varia. A maior parte do dente é formada por dentina, que é coberta por esmalte sobre a coroa e por cemento sobre a raiz. A cavidade pulpar contém tecido conectivo, vasos sanguíneos e nervos. O canal da raiz (canal pulpar) dá passagem a nervos e vasos que entram e saem da cavidade pulpar através do forame do ápice do dente. Os alvéolos dentais estão nos processos alveolares da maxila e mandíbula, são os elementos ósseos que mais se modificam durante a vida. Alvéolos adjacentes são separados por septos interalveolares; no alvéolo, as raízes dos dentes com mais de uma raiz são separadas por septos inter-radiculares. O osso do alvéolo tem um córtex fino separado dos córtices labial e lingual adjacentes por uma quantidade variável de osso trabeculado. A parede labial do alvéolo é muito fina sobre os dentes incisivos; o inverso ocorre com os molares, nos quais a parede lingual é mais fina. Assim, costuma-se fraturar a face labial para extrair os incisivos e a face lingual, para extrair os molares. As raízes dos dentes são unidas ao osso do alvéolo por uma suspensão maleável que forma um tipo especial de articulação fibrosa denominada sindesmose dentoalveolar ou gonfose. O periodonto (membrana periodontal) é formado por fibras colágenas que se estendem entre o cemento da raiz e o periósteo do alvéolo. Contém abundantes terminações nervosas táteis, pressorreceptoras, capilares linfáticos e vasos sanguíneos glomerulares que atuam como amortecimento hidráulico para controlar a pressão mastigatória axial. As terminações nervosas pressorreceptoras percebem alterações da pressão como estímulos. VASCULATURA DOS DENTES As artérias alveolares superiores e inferior, ramos da artéria maxilar, suprem os dentes maxilares e mandibulares, respectivamente. As veias alveolares com os mesmos nomes e distribuição acompanham as artérias. Os vasos linfáticos dos dentes e gengivas seguem principalmente para os linfonodos submandibulares. 20
  21. 21. INERVAÇÃO DOS DENTES Os nervos que suprem os dentes são: Os ramos nomeados dos nervos alveolares superiores (NC V2) e inferior (NC V3) dão origem aos plexos dentais que suprem os dentes maxilares e mandibulares. Palato O palato forma o teto curvo da boca e o assoalho das cavidades nasais. Separa a cavidade oral das cavidades nasais e da parte nasal da faringe, a parte da faringe superior ao palato mole. A face superior (nasal) do palato é coberta por túnica mucosa respiratória, e a face inferior (oral) é coberta por túnica mucosa oral, densamente povoada por glândulas. O palato tem duas regiões: o palato duro, anterior, e o palato mole, posterior. PALATO DURO O palato duro tem formato de abóbada (côncavo); o espaço é ocupado principalmente pela língua quando está em repouso. Os dois terços anteriores do palato têm um esqueleto ósseo formado pelos processos palatinos da maxila e as lâminas horizontais dos palatinos. A fossa incisiva é uma depressão na linha mediana do palato ósseo posterior aos dentes incisivos centrais, na qual se abrem
  22. 22. 21 os canais incisivos. Os nervos nasopalatinos partem do nariz através de um número variável de canais e forames incisivos que se abrem na fossa incisiva Medial ao 3º dente molar (dente serotino), o forame palatino maior perfura a margem lateral do palato ósseo. Os vasos e o nervo palatinos maiores emergem desse forame e seguem anteriormente sobre o palato. Os forames palatinos menores, situados posteriormente ao forame palatino maior, perfuram o processo piramidal do palatino. Esses forames dão passagem aos nervos e vasos palatinos menores até o palato mole e estruturas adjacentes. 22 Forame incisivo Sutura intermaxilar Processo palatino da maxila Sulco para os vasos palatinos maiores Sutura interpalatina Espinha nasal posterior Proce: pterigoide Lâmina lateral Lâmina medial Palatino, lâmina horizontal Forame palatino maior Forame palatino menor
  23. 23. PALATO MOLE O palato mole é o terço posterior móvel do palato e fica suspenso na margem posterior do palato duro O palato mole não tem esqueleto ósseo; mas sua parte aponeurótica anterior é reforçada pela aponeurose palatina, que se fixa à margem posterior do palato duro. A aponeurose tem a parte anterior espessa e a parte posterior fina, na qual se funde a uma parte muscular posterior. Na parte posteroinferior o palato mole tem margem livre curva da qual pende um processo cônico, a úvula. 23 Nervo nasopalatino Nervo palatino maior Nervo palatino menor Artéria palatina maior
  24. 24. 24 Palato duro Palato mole Faringe Epiglote
  25. 25. Durante a deglutição, primeiro o palato mole é tensionado para permitir que a língua seja pressionada contra ele, levando o bolo alimentar para a parte posterior da boca. Em seguida, o palato mole é elevado posterior e superiormente contra a parede da faringe, impedindo, assim, a entrada de alimento na cavidade nasal. Na parte lateral, o palato mole é contínuo com a parede da faringe e são unidos à língua e à faringe pelos arcos palatoglosso e palatofaríngeo, respectivamente. Há algumas papilas gustativas no epitélio que cobre a face oral do palato mole, a parede posterior da parte oral da faringe e a epiglote. As fauces são o espaço entre a cavidade e a faringe. O limite superior é o palato mole, o inferior é a língua e o limite lateral são os pilares das fauces, os arcos palatoglosso e palatofaríngeo. O istmo das fauces é o espaço estreito e curto que faz a conexão entre a cavidade própria da boca e a parte oral da faringe. O limite anterior do istmo são as pregas palatoglosso e o limite posterior são as pregas palatofaríngeas. As tonsilas palatinas, frequentemente denominadas “as tonsilas”, são massas de tecido linfoide, uma de cada lado da parte oral da faringe. Cada tonsila está localizada em uma fossa (seio) tonsilar, limitada pelos arcos palatoglosso e palatofaríngeo e pela língua. 25 ÚVULA
  26. 26. ELEMENTOS SUPERFICIAIS DO PALATO A túnica mucosa do palato duro está firmemente unida ao osso subjacente logo, injeções submucosas nesse local são extremamente dolorosas. A gengiva lingual superior, a parte da gengiva que cobre a face lingual dos dentes e o processo alveolar, é contínua com a túnica mucosa do palato; portanto, a injeção de um agente anestésico na gengiva de um dente anestesia a túnica mucosa palatina adjacente. Profundamente à túnica mucosa há glândulas palatinas secretoras de muco. Os óstios dos ductos dessas glândulas conferem à túnica mucosa palatina uma aparência ondulada (em casca de laranja). Na linha mediana, posterior aos dentes incisivos maxilares, está a papila incisiva. Essa elevação da túnica mucosa situa-se diretamente anterior à fossa incisiva subjacente. Irradiando-se lateralmente a partir da papila incisiva há várias pregas palatinas transversas paralelas. Essas pregas ajudam na manipulação do alimento durante a mastigação. Seguindo posteriormente na linha mediana do palato, a partir da papila incisiva, há uma crista esbranquiçada e estreita, a rafe do palato. Pode apresentar-se como uma crista na parte anterior e um sulco na parte posterior. A rafe do palato indica o local de fusão dos processos palatinos embrionários (prateleiras palatinas). Você pode sentir as pregas palatinas transversas e a rafe do palato com a língua. 26 Papilas incisivas Rafe do palato Glândulas palatinas
  27. 27. MÚSCULOS DO PALATO MOLE O palato mole pode ser elevado de modo a ficar em contato com a parede posterior da faringe. Isso fecha o istmo faríngeo e exige que a pessoa respire pela boca. O palato mole também pode ser levado para baixo de modo a ficar em contato com a parte posterior da língua. Isso fecha o istmo das fauces, de modo que o ar expirado passa pelo nariz (mesmo quando a boca está aberta) e evita que substâncias na cavidade oral entrem na faringe. A tensão do palato mole se dá em nível intermediário, de maneira que a língua pode ser empurrada contra ele, comprimindo o alimento mastigado e impulsionando-o para a faringe, de onde é deglutido. Os cinco músculos do palato mole originam-se na base do crânio e descem até o palato. Os músculos do palato mole são ilustrados a baixo e suas fixações, inervação e ações são descritas. Observe que a direção de tração do ventre do músculo tensor do véu palatino é modificada em aproximadamente 90° porque seu tendão usa o hámulo pterigoideo como uma polia ou tróclea, permitindo a tração horizontal da aponeurose. 27 Músculo tensor do véu palatino Músculo palatofaríngeo Cóanos Base do crânio Tuba auditiva M. levantador do véu palatino M. tensor do véu palatino M. da úvula
  28. 28. VASCULATURA E INERVAÇÃO DO PALATO O palato tem uma rica vascularização, sendo a principal responsável à artéria palatina maior, um ramo da artéria palatina descendente, de cada lado. A artéria palatina maior atravessa o forame palatino maior e segue em sentido anteromedial. A artéria palatina menor, um ramo menor da artéria palatina descendente, entra no palato através do forame palatino menor e se anastomosa com a artéria palatina ascendente, um ramo da artéria facial. As veias do palato são tributárias do plexo venoso pterigoideo. 28 Artéria alveolar inferior Artéria Maxilar
  29. 29. Os nervos sensitivos do palato são ramos do nervo maxilar (NC V2) originários do gânglio pterigopalatino. O nervo palatino maior supre a gengiva, a túnica mucosa e as glândulas da maior parte do palato duro. O nervo nasopalatino supre a túnica mucosa da parte anterior do palato duro. Os nervos palatinos menores suprem o palato mole. Os nervos palatinos acompanham as artérias através dos forames palatinas maiores e menores, respectivamente. Com exceção do músculo tensor do véu palatino suprido pelo NC V3, todos os músculos do palato mole são supridos através do plexo faríngeo de nervo. 29 Artéria alveolar superior
  30. 30. Gânglio pterigopalatino N. palatino maior N. palatino menor Forame incisivo (Fossa incisiva) Nervo nasopalatino Nervo palatino maior Nervo palatino menor Maxila Palatino Vista inferior do palato ósseo Vista medial do palato ósseo
  31. 31. 30 Língua A língua é um órgão muscular móvel recoberto por túnica mucosa que pode assumir vários formatos e posições. Uma parte da língua está situada na cavidade oral e a outra na parte oral da faringe. As principais funções da língua são articulação (formar palavras durante a fala) e compressão do alimento para a parte oral da faringe como parte da deglutição. A língua também está associada à mastigação, ao paladar e à limpeza da boca. PARTES E FACES DA LÍNGUA A língua é dividida em raiz, corpo e ápice. A raiz da língua é a parte posterior fixa que se estende entre a mandíbula, o hioide e a face posterior, quase vertical, da língua. O corpo da língua corresponde aproximadamente aos dois terços anteriores, entre a raiz e o ápice. O ápice (ponta) da língua é a extremidade anterior do corpo, que se apoia sobre os dentes incisivos. O corpo e o ápice da língua são muito móveis. 31
  32. 32. A língua tem duas faces. A face mais extensa, superior e posterior, é o dorso da língua. A face inferior da língua geralmente descansa sobre o assoalho da boca. A margem da língua que separa as duas faces está relacionada de cada lado com a gengiva lingual e os dentes laterais. O dorso da língua é caracterizado por um sulco em forma de V, o sulco terminal da língua, cujo ângulo aponta posteriormente para o forame cego. Essa pequena depressão, muitas vezes ausente, é o remanescente inativo da parte proximal do ducto tireoglosso embrionário a partir do qual se desenvolveu a glândula tireoide. O sulco terminal divide o dorso da língua transversalmente em uma parte pré-sulcal na cavidade própria da boca e uma parte pós-sulcal na parte oral da faringe. Um sulco mediano divide a parte anterior da língua em metades direita e esquerda. A túnica mucosa da parte anterior do dorso da língua é relativamente fina e está bem fixada ao músculo subjacente. Tem textura áspera por causa de numerosas pequenas papilas linguais: Papilas circunvaladas: grandes e com topo plano, situam-se diretamente anteriores ao sulco terminal e são organizadas em uma fileira em formato de V. São circundadas por depressões circulares profundas, cujas paredes estão repletas de calículos gustatórios. Os ductos das glândulas serosas da língua abrem-se nas depressões
  33. 33. 32
  34. 34. 33 Papilas folhadas: pequenas pregas laterais da túnica mucosa lingual. São pouco desenvolvidas nos seres humanos. Papilas filiformes: longas e numerosas contêm terminações nervosas aferentes sensíveis ao toque. Essas projeções cônicas e descamativas são rosa-acinzentadas e estão organizadas em fileiras com formato de V, paralelas ao sulco terminal, exceto no ápice, onde tendem a se organizar transversalmente. Papilas fungiformes: pontos em formato de cogumelo, rosa ou vermelhos, dispersos entre as papilas filiformes, porém mais numerosos no ápice e nas margens da língua. As papilas circunvaladas, folhadas e a maioria das papilas fungiformes contêm receptores gustativos nos calículos gustatórios. A túnica mucosa da parte posterior da língua é espessa e livremente móvel. Não tem papilas linguais, mas os nódulos linfoides subjacentes conferem a essa parte da língua uma aparência irregular, em pedra de calçamento. Os nódulos linfoides são conhecidos coletivamente como tonsila lingual. A parte faríngea da língua constitui a parede anterior da parte oral da faringe e só pode ser examinada com um espelho ou pressionando-se a língua para baixo com um abaixador de língua. A face inferior da língua é coberta por túnica mucosa fina e transparente. Essa superfície está unida ao assoalho da boca por uma prega mediana denominada frênulo da língua. O frênulo permite o movimento livre da parte anterior da língua. De cada lado do frênulo, há uma veia lingual profunda visível através da túnica mucosa fina. Há uma carúncula (papila) sublingual de cada lado da base do frênulo da língua, que inclui o óstio do ducto submandibular da glândula salivar submandibular. MÚSCULOS DA LÍNGUA A língua é, em essência, massa de músculos coberta principalmente por túnica mucosa. Como na órbita, é tradicional apresentar descrições das ações dos músculos da língua que atribuem (1) uma ação única a um músculo específico ou (2) que indicam que determinado movimento é consequência da ação de um único músculo. Esse enfoque facilita o aprendizado, mas simplifica demais as ações da língua. Os músculos da língua não atuam isoladamente e alguns músculos realizam várias ações. Partes de um único músculo podem ter ações independentes e diferentes, até mesmo antagonistas. Em geral, os músculos extrínsecos modificam a posição da língua e os músculos intrínsecos modificam seu formato. Os quatro músculos intrínsecos e quatro músculos extrínsecos em cada metade da língua são separados por um septo da língua fibroso mediano, que se funde posteriormente com a aponeurose língua. • Músculos extrínsecos modificam a posição da língua. • Músculos intrínsecos modificam seu formato.
  35. 35. 34 • Músculos extrínsecos da língua M. palatoglosso M. genioglosso M. hioglosso M. estiloglosso Processo estiloide Osso hioide M. genioglosso M. palatoglosso M. hioglosso M. estiloglosso
  36. 36. 35 • Músculos intrínsecos da língua M. longitudinal superior da língua M. longitudinal inferior da língua M. transverso da língua M. vertical da língua Músculos extrínsecos da língua. Os músculos extrínsecos da língua (genioglosso, hioglosso, estiloglosso e palatoglosso) originam-se fora da língua e se fixam a ela. Eles movimentam principalmente a língua, mas também alteram seu formato. Músculos intrínsecos da língua. Os músculos longitudinais superiores e inferiores, transversos e verticais são limitados à língua. Eles têm suas fixações completamente na língua e não estão fixados a osso. Os músculos longitudinais superiores e inferiores atuam juntos para tornar a língua curta e grossa e para retrair a língua protrusa. Os músculos transverso e vertical atuam simultaneamente para tornar a língua longa e estreita, o que pode empurrar a língua contra os dentes incisivos ou protrair a língua com a boca aberta (principalmente ao agir com a parte posteroinferior do músculo genioglosso). Músculo genioglosso Músculo hioglosso Músculo estiloglosso Processo estiloide Espinha geniana M. longitudinal inferior da língua
  37. 37. 36 INERVAÇÃO DA LÍNGUA Todos os músculos da língua, com exceção do palatoglosso, recebem inervação motora do NC XII, o nervo hipoglosso. O (músculo palatoglosso é um músculo palatino inervado pelo plexo faríngeo). • Para sensibilidade geral (tato e temperatura), a túnica mucosa dos dois terços anteriores da língua é suprida pelo nervo lingual, um ramo do NC V3 (ramo mandibular do nervo trigêmeo). • Para sensibilidade especial (paladar, Gustação), essa parte da língua, com exceção das papilas circunvaladas, é suprida pelo nervo corda do tímpano, um ramo do NC VII (Nervo facial). O nervo corda do tímpano une-se ao nervo lingual na fossa infratemporal e segue anteriormente em sua bainha. • (A mucosa do terço posterior da língua e as papilas circunvaladas são supridas pelo ramo lingual do nervo glossofaríngeo (NC IX) para sensibilidade geral e especial). • Brotos do nervo laríngeo interno, um ramo do nervo vago (NC X), são responsáveis, sobretudo pela sensibilidade geral, mas também por parte da sensibilidade especial, de uma pequena área da língua imediatamente anterior à epiglote. Esses nervos basicamente sensitivos também conduzem fibras secretomotoras parassimpáticas para as glândulas serosas na língua. Músculo longitudinal superior Músculo transverso e vertical da língua Músculo longitudinal inferior Septo da língua
  38. 38. 37 Vascularização da língua. A principal artéria da língua é a lingual, um ramo da artéria carótida externa. As artérias dorsais da língua são responsáveis pela vascularização da raiz da língua e enviam um ramo para a tonsila palatina. As artérias profundas da língua suprem o corpo da língua. As artérias sublinguais são responsáveis pela vascularização do assoalho da boca, inclusive das glândulas sublinguais.
  39. 39. 38 Existem quatro sensações (sensibilidade gustativa) básicas de paladar: doce, salgado, ácido e amargo. O sabor doce é detectado no ápice; o salgado, nas margens laterais; e os sabores ácido e amargo, na parte posterior da língua. Todos os outros “sabores” descritos por gourmets são olfatórios (odor e aroma). Nervo Mandibular (NCV) Nervo hipoglosso NC XII Nervo lingual Nervo corda do tímpano Nervo glossofaríngeo NC IX
  40. 40. 39 VASCULATURA DA LÍNGUA As artérias da língua são derivadas da artéria lingual, que se origina da artéria carótida externas. Ao penetrar na língua, a artéria lingual segue profundamente ao músculo hioglosso. As artérias dorsais da língua vascularizam a raiz; as artérias profundas da língua vascularizam o corpo da língua. A artéria profunda da língua comunica-se entre si perto do ápice da língua. O septo da língua impede a comunicação entre as artérias dorsais da língua. As veias da língua são as veias dorsais da língua, que acompanham a artéria lingual; as veias profundas da língua, que começam no ápice da língua, seguem em sentido posterior além do frênulo lingual para se unirem à veia sublingual. Em pessoas idosas, as veias sublinguais costumam ser varicosas (dilatadas e tortuosas). Pode haver drenagem de parte dessas veias, ou de todas elas, para a VJI, ou isso pode ser feito indiretamente, unindo-se primeiro para formar uma veia lingual que acompanha a parte inicial da artéria lingual. A drenagem linfática da língua é excepcional. A maior parte da drenagem linfática converge para a drenagem venosa e a acompanha; mas a linfa da extremidade da língua, do frênulo e da parte central do lábio inferior segue um trajeto independente. A linfa da língua segue quatro trajetos:
  41. 41. 40 1. A linfa da raiz drena bilateralmente para os linfonodos cervicais profundos superiores 2. A linfa da parte medial do corpo drena bilateral e diretamente para os linfonodos cervicais profundos inferiores 3. A linfa das partes laterais direita e esquerda do corpo drena para os linfonodos submandibulares ipsolaterais 4. O ápice e o frênulo drenam para os linfonodos submentuais, e a porção medial tem drenagem bilateral. Toda a linfa da língua acaba drenando para os linfonodos cervicais profundos e chega, via troncos venosos jugulares, ao sistema venoso nos ângulos venosos direito e esquerdo.
  42. 42. 41 Glândulas salivares As glândulas salivares são as parótidas, as submandibulares e as sublinguais. O líquido viscoso transparente, insípido e inodoro — saliva — secretado por essas glândulas e pelas glândulas mucosas da cavidade oral:
  43. 43. FUNÇÕES DA SALIVA • Mantém a túnica mucosa da boca úmida • Lubrifica o alimento durante a mastigação • Inicia a digestão de amidos • Atua como “colutório” intrínseco • É importante na prevenção das cáries dentais e no paladar. 42 GLÂNDULA PARÓTIDA A glândula parótida é a maior de três pares de glândulas salivares. Do ponto de vista funcional, parece lógico discutir as três glândulas simultaneamente em associação à anatomia da boca. Entretanto, do ponto de vista anatômico, sobretudo nos cursos de dissecção, a glândula parótida geralmente é examinada durante ou Glândula parótida Glândula submandibula r Glândula sublingual
  44. 44. logo após a dissecção da face para expor o nervo facial. Embora o plexo intraparotídeo do nervo facial (NC VII) esteja inserido na glândula parótida, os ramos que se estendem dela para inervar os músculos da expressão facial são encontrados durante a dissecção da face e foram analisados e ilustrados anteriormente. A dissecção da região parotideomassetérica deve ser concluída antes da dissecção da região infratemporal e músculos da mastigação ou do trígono carótico do pescoço. A glândula submandibular é encontrada principalmente durante a dissecção do trígono submandibular do pescoço, e as glândulas sublinguais ao dissecar o assoalho da boca. A glândula parótida é revestida por uma cápsula fascial resistente e inflexível, a fáscia (cápsula) parotídea, derivada da lâmina superficial da fáscia cervical. A glândula parótida tem formato irregular porque a área ocupada pela glândula, o leito parotídeo, situa-se anteroinferiormente ao meato acústico externo, onde está inserida entre o ramo da mandíbula e o processo mastoide. O tecido adiposo entre os lobos confere a flexibilidade que a glândula deve ter para permitir o movimento da mandíbula. O ápice da glândula parótida situa-se posteriormente ao ângulo da mandíbula, e sua base relaciona-se com o arco zigomático. A face lateral subcutânea da glândula parótida é quase plana. O ducto parotídeo segue horizontalmente a partir da margem anterior da glândula. Na margem anterior do músculo masseter, o ducto volta-se medialmente, perfura o músculo bucinador e entra na cavidade oral através de uma pequena abertura em frente ao 2º dente molar maxilar. Inseridos na substância da glândula parótida, da região superficial para a profunda, estão o plexo intraparotídeo do nervo facial (NC VII) e seus ramos, a veia retromandibular e a artéria carótida externa. Na fáscia parotídea e na glândula estão os linfonodos parotídeos. INERVAÇÃO DA GLÂNDULA PARÓTIDA E ESTRUTURAS RELACIONADAS Embora o plexo intraparotídeo do NC VII (Nervo facial) esteja inserido na glândula, ela não é inervada pelo NC VII (N. facial). O nervo auriculotemporal, um ramo do NC V3 (ramo mandibular do nervo trigêmeo), está intimamente relacionado com a glândula parótida e segue superiormente a ela com os vasos temporais superficiais. O nervo auriculotemporal e o nervo auricular magno, um ramo do plexo cervical formado por fibras dos nervos espinais C2 e C3, inervam a fáscia parotídea e a pele subjacente. O componente parassimpático do nervo glossofaríngeo (NC IX) envia fibras secretoras pré-ganglionares para o gânglio ótico. As fibras parassimpáticas pós- ganglionares são conduzidas do gânglio até a glândula pelo nervo auriculotemporal. A estimulação das fibras parassimpáticas produz saliva fina e aquosa. As fibras simpáticas são derivadas dos gânglios cervicais através do plexo nervoso carotídeo externo sobre a artéria carótida externo. A atividade vasomotora dessas fibras reduz a secreção da glândula. Fibras nervosas sensitivas seguem até a glândula através do nervo auricular magno e do nervo auriculotemporal. Além das glândulas salivares principais, há pequenas glândulas salivares acessórias dispersas no palato, nos lábios, nas bochechas, nas tonsilas e na língua. As glândulas parótidas, as maiores dos três pares de glândulas salivares, foram 43
  45. 45. discutidas anteriormente neste capítulo. As glândulas parótidas estão em posição lateral e posterior aos ramos da mandíbula e aos músculos masseteres, dentro de bainhas fibrosas inflexíveis. As glândulas parótidas drenam anteriormente através de ductos únicos que entram no vestíbulo da boca diante dos segundos molares superiores maxilares. 44 Relações da glândula parótida. Uma fatia transversal do leito da glândula parótida mostra a relação entre a glândula e as estruturas adjacentes. A glândula segue profundamente entre o ramo da mandíbula, ladeada pelos músculos da mastigação, anteriormente, e o processo mastoide e o músculo esternocleidomastóideo, posteriormente. As dimensões do leito parotídeo mudam com os movimentos da mandíbula. A artéria carótida externa e o plexo periarterial, a veia retromandibular e o plexo parotídeo do nervo facial (NC VII) estão inseridos na própria glândula. O ducto parotídeo volta-se medialmente na margem anterior do músculo masseter e perfura o músculo bucinador.
  46. 46. Glândula parótida
  47. 47. 45 GLÂNDULAS SUBMANDIBULARES As glândulas submandibulares situam-se ao longo do corpo da mandíbula, parte superior e parte inferior à metade posterior da mandíbula, e parte superficial e parte profunda ao músculo milo-hióideo. O ducto submandibular, com cerca de 5 cm de comprimento, origina-se da parte da glândula situada entre os músculos milo-hióideo e hioglosso. Seguindo da região lateral para a região medial, o nervo lingual faz uma volta sob o ducto que segue anteriormente, abrindo-se por meio de um a três óstios em uma pequena papila sublingual ao lado da base do frênulo da língua. Os óstios dos ductos submandibulares são visíveis, e pode-se ver o gotejamento da saliva (ou a pulverização durante o bocejo). A irrigação arterial das glândulas submandibulares provém das artérias submentuais. As veias acompanham as artérias. Os vasos linfáticos das glândulas terminam nos linfonodos cervicais profundos, sobretudo no linfonodo júguloomo-hióideo. As glândulas submandibulares são supridas por fibras secretomotoras parassimpáticas pré-ganglionares que são conduzidas, pelo nervo corda do tímpano, do nervo facial para o nervo lingual, e fazem sinapse com neurónios pós- ganglionares no gânglio submandibular. As últimas fibras acompanham artérias para chegar à glândula, juntamente com fibras simpáticas pós-ganglionares vasoconstritoras do gânglio cervical superior. 46 Glândula submandibular Glândula sublingual
  48. 48. GLÂNDULAS SUBLINGUAIS As glândulas sublinguais são as menores e mais profundas glândulas salivares. Cada glândula amendoada situa-se no assoalho da boca entre a mandíbula e o músculo genioglosso. As glândulas de cada lado se unem para formar massa em formato de ferradura ao redor do centro de tecido conectivo do frênulo da língua. Muitos pequenos ductos sublinguais abrem-se no assoalho da boca ao longo das pregas sublinguais. A irrigação arterial das glândulas sublinguais é feita pelas artérias sublinguais e submentuais, ramos das artérias lingual e facial, respectivamente. Os nervos das glândulas acompanham os nervos da glândula submandibular. As fibras secretomotoras parassimpáticas pré-ganglionares são conduzidas pelo nervo facial, corda do tímpano e lingual e fazem sinapse no gânglio submandibular. FARINGE É um órgão muscular incompleto com dupla função, pertence ao sistema respiratório e o sistema digestório. A faringe é a parte expandida superior do sistema digestório, posterior às cavidades nasal e oral, que se estende inferiormente além da laringe. A faringe estende-se da base do crânio (cóanos) até a 6ª vértebra cervical (C VI) posteriormente ou até margem inferior da cartilagem cricóidea anteriormente. A faringe é mais larga (cerca de 5 cm) defronte ao hioide e mais estreita (cerca de 1,5 cm) em sua extremidade inferior, onde é contínua com o esôfago. A parede posterior plana da faringe situa-se contra a lâmina pré-vertebral da fáscia cervical. Glândula sublingual
  49. 49. 47 Cóanos Base do crânio C 6 C 5 C 4 C 3 C 2 C 1 Cavidade nasal Cavidade oral Laringe Cartilagem cricóidea
  50. 50. 48 Interior da faringe. A faringe é dividida em três partes: Porções da faringe. • Parte nasal da faringe (nasofaringe): posterior ao nariz e superior ao palato mole • Parte oral da faringe (orofaringe): posterior à boca • Parte laríngea da faringe (laringofaringe): posterior à laringe. Nasofaringe Orofaringe Laringofaringe Nasofaringe Orofaringe Laringofaringe
  51. 51. 49
  52. 52. 50 Nasofaringe Orofaringe Laringofaringe
  53. 53. A parte nasal da faringe (nasofaringe) tem função respiratória; é a extensão posterior das cavidades nasais. O nariz abre-se para a parte nasal da faringe através de dois cóanos (aberturas pares entre a cavidade nasal e a parte nasal da faringe). O teto e a parede posterior da parte nasal da faringe formam uma superfície contínua situada inferiormente ao corpo do esfenoide e à parte basilar do occipital O tecido linfoide abundante na faringe forma um anel tonsilar incompleto ao redor da parte superior da faringe (apresentado adiante, neste capítulo). O tecido linfoide é agregado em algumas regiões para formar massas denominadas tonsilas. A tonsila faríngea (comumente chamada de adenoide quando aumentada) está situada na túnica mucosa do teto e parede posterior da parte nasal da faringe. Uma prega vertical de mucosa, a prega salpingofaríngea, estende-se inferiormente a partir da extremidade medial da tuba auditiva. Ela cobre o músculo salpingofaríngeo, que abre o óstio faríngeo da tuba auditiva durante a deglutição. (A coleção de tecido linfoide na tela submucosa da faringe perto do óstio faríngeo da tuba auditiva é a tonsila tubária). Posteriormente ao toro tubário e à prega salpingofaríngea há uma projeção lateral da faringe, semelhante a uma fenda, o recesso faríngeo, que se estende lateral e posteriormente. 51 Base do Crânio Cóanos Septo Nasal Porte nasal da faringe (Nasofaringe) Úvula Óstio faríngeo da tuba auditiva (Óstio da tuba auditiva) Palato Mole Porte laríngea da faringe (Laringofaringe) Porte oral da faringe (Orofaringe) Epiglote Recesso piriforme
  54. 54. A parte oral da faringe (orofaringe) tem função digestória. Os limites são: superior, palato mole; inferior, base da língua; laterais, arcos palatoglosso e palatofaríngeo. Estende-se do palato mole até a margem superior da epiglote. A deglutição é o processo completo que transfere um bolo de alimento da boca através da faringe e esôfago para o estômago. O alimento sólido é mastigado e misturado com a saliva para formar um bolo macio e mais fácil de engolir. A deglutição ocorre em três estágios: Úvula Base do Crânio Cóanos Toro tubário Tonsila faríngea Palato mole Óstio da tuba auditiva Prega salpingofaríngea Úvula Epiglote Arco palatofaríngeoArco palotoglosso Fossa tonsilar Tonsila palatina 52
  55. 55. Estágios da deglutição • Estágio 1: voluntário; o bolo é comprimido contra o palato e empurrado da boca para a parte oral da faringe, principalmente por movimentos dos músculos da língua e do palato mole. • Estágio 2: involuntário e rápido; o palato mole é elevado, isolando a parte nasal da faringe das partes oral e laríngea. A faringe alarga-se e encurta-se para receber o bolo alimentar enquanto os músculos supra-hióideos e os músculos faríngeos longitudinais se contraem, elevando a laringe. • Estágio 3: involuntário; a contração sequencial dos três músculos constritores da faringe cria uma crista peristáltica que força a descida do bolo alimentar para o esôfago. As tonsilas palatinas são coleções de tecido linfoide de cada lado da parte oral da faringe no intervalo entre os arcos palatinos. A tonsila não ocupa toda a fossa tonsilar entre os arcos palatoglosso e palatofaríngeo em adultos. A fossa tonsilar, na qual está situada a tonsila palatina, situa-se entre esses arcos. A fossa tonsilar é formada pelo músculo constritor superior da faringe e pela lâmina fibrosa e fina da fáscia faringobasilar. Esta fáscia funde-se ao periósteo da base do crânio e define os limites da parede faríngea em sua parte superior. A parte laríngea da faringe (laringofaringe) situa-se posteriormente à laringe, estendendo-se da margem superior da epiglote e das pregas faringoepiglóticas até a margem inferior da cartilagem cricóidea, onde se estreita e se torna contínua com o esôfago. Posteriormente, a parte laríngea da faringe mantém relação com os corpos das vértebras C IV a C VI. As paredes posterior e lateral são formadas pelo músculo constritor médio e constritor inferior da faringe. Internamente a parede é formada pelo músculo palatofaríngeo e músculo estilofaríngeo. A parte laríngea da faringe comunica-se com a laringe através do ádito da laringe em sua parede anterior. O recesso piriforme é uma pequena depressão da parte laríngea da faringe de cada lado do ádito da laringe. Esse recesso revestido por túnica mucosa é separado do ádito da laringe pela prega ariepiglótica. Lateralmente, o recesso piriforme é limitado pelas faces mediais da cartilagem tireóidea e pela membrana tíreo-hióidea. Os ramos dos nervos, laríngeo interno e nervo laríngeo recorrente situam-se profundamente à túnica mucosa do recesso piriforme e são vulneráveis à lesão quando um corpo estranho se aloja no recesso. 53
  56. 56. 54 Epiglote Porção Laríngea da faringe (Laringofaringe) Esôfago Recesso Piriforme
  57. 57. Vista anterior 55 A. Tireóidea superior Nervo laríngeo inferior Nervo laríngeo recorrente esquerdo Ramo interno Ramo externo Membrana tíreo-hióidea A. cricotireóideo Cartilagem tireóidea N. laríngeo superior N. laríngeo superior Linfonodos paratraqueais Linfonodos Pré-traqueais Traquéia Arco da artéria aorta Veia braquiocefálica esquerda VV. tireóideas inferiores Veia braquiocefálica direita Linfonodos cervicais profundos inferiores Veia jugular interna direita Veia tireóidea média Tronco tíriocervical Tronco tireóidea inferior Artéria laríngea inferior Veia tireóidea superior Linfonodos cervicais profundos superiores A. V. larígea superior N. vago (NCX) esquerdo
  58. 58. Músculos da faringe. A parede da faringe é excepcional para o trato alimentar, tem uma lâmina muscular formada apenas por músculo voluntário disposto em uma camada interna de músculo longitudinal e uma camada circular externa. A maior parte do trato alimentar é composta de músculo liso, com uma camada de músculo longitudinal externa e uma camada circular interna. A camada circular externa de músculos faríngeos consiste em três constritores da faringe: superior, médio e inferior. Os músculos longitudinais internos são o palatofaríngeo, o estilofaríngeo e o salpingofaríngeo. Esses músculos elevam a laringe e encurtam a faringe durante a deglutição e a fala. Os músculos constritores da faringe têm um revestimento fascial interno forte, a fáscia faringobasilar e um revestimento fascial externo fino, a fáscia bucofaríngea. Inferiormente, a fáscia bucofaríngea funde-se com a lâmina pré-traqueal de fáscia cervical profunda. A contração dos músculos constritores da faringe é involuntária, de modo que a contração ocorre de modo sequencial da extremidade superior para a extremidade inferior da faringe, impulsionando o alimento para o esôfago. 56 Músculo constritor superior da faringe Músculo constritor médio da faringe Músculo constritor inferior da faringe
  59. 59. Os três músculos constritores são supridos pelo plexo nervoso faríngeo formado por ramos faríngeos dos nervos vago e glossofaríngeo e por ramos simpáticos do gânglio cervical superior. O plexo faríngeo situa-se na parede lateral da faringe, principalmente sobre o músculo constritor médio. A superposição dos músculos constritores da faringe deixa quatro aberturas na musculatura para a entrada ou saída de estruturas da faringe 1. Superiormente ao músculo constritor superior da faringe, o músculo levantador do véu palatino, a tuba auditiva e a artéria palatina ascendente atravessam uma abertura entre o músculo constritor superior e o crânio. É aqui que a fáscia faringobasilar funde-se à fáscia bucofaríngea para formar, com a túnica mucosa, a parede fina do recesso faríngeo. 2. Uma abertura entre o músculo constritor superior da faringe e o músculo constrito médio da faringe permite a passagem do músculo estilofaríngeo, nervo glossofaríngeo e ligamento estilo-hióideo até a face interna da parede da faringe. 3. Uma abertura entre o músculo constritor médio e o músculo constritor inferior da faringe permite que o ramo interno do nervo laríngeo superior e a artéria e veia laríngeas superiores sigam até a laringe. 4. Uma abertura inferior ao músculo constritor inferior da faringe permite que o nervo laríngeo recorrente e a artéria laríngea inferior sigam superiormente até a laringe. Vasos da faringe. Um ramo da artéria facial, a artéria tonsilar, atravessa o músculo constritor superior da faringe e entra no polo inferior da tonsila palatina. A tonsila também recebe brotos arteriais das artérias palatina ascendente, lingual, palatina descendente e faríngea ascendente. A grande veia palatina externa (veia paratonsilar) desce do palato mole e passa perto da face lateral da tonsila antes de entrar no plexo venoso faríngeo. Os vasos linfáticos tonsilares seguem em sentido lateral e inferior até os linfonodos perto do ângulo da mandíbula e o linfonodo jugulodigástrico, denominado linfonodo tonsilar em razão de seu frequente aumento quando a tonsila está inflamada (tonsilite). As tonsilas palatinas, linguais e faríngeas formam o anel linfático (tonsilar) da faringe, uma faixa circular incompleta de tecido linfoide ao redor da parte superior da faringe. A parte anteroinferior do anel é formada pela tonsila lingual na parte posterior da língua. As partes laterais do anel são formadas pelas tonsilas palatinas e tubárias, e as partes posterior e superior são formadas pela tonsila faríngea. 57
  60. 60. 58
  61. 61. Nervos faríngeos. A inervação da faringe (motora e a maior parte da sensitiva) deriva do plexo nervoso faríngeo. As fibras motoras no plexo são derivadas do nervo vago (NC X) através de seu ramo ou ramos faríngeos. Elas suprem todos os músculos da faringe e do palato mole, com exceção dos músculos estilofaríngeo (suprido pelo NC IX glossofaríngeo) e tensores do véu palatino (suprido pelo NC V3 ramo mandibular do N. trigêmeo). O músculo constritor inferior da faringe também recebe algumas fibras motoras dos ramos laríngeas externas e recorrentes do nervo vago. As fibras sensitivas no plexo são derivadas do nervo glossofaríngeo. Elas são distribuídas para as três partes da faringe. Além disso, a túnica mucosa das regiões anterior e superior da parte nasal da faringe é suprida principalmente pelo nervo maxilar (NC V2 ramo maxilar do N. trigêmeo). Os nervos tonsilares são derivados do plexo nervoso tonsilar formado por ramos dos nervos glossofaríngeo e 59
  62. 62. VISTA POSTERIOR DA FARINGE 60 N. vago (NC X) Nervo laríngeo interno (Ramo interno do N. laríngeo Superior) Nervo laríngeo externo (Ramo externo do N. laríngeo Superior) Artéria carótida interna Artéria carótida externa Artéria tireóidea inferior Tronco tíriocervical Artéria subclávia esquerda N. laríngeo recorrente esquerdo
  63. 63. 61 Músculo constritor superior da faringe Músculo constritor médio da faringe Músculo constritor inferior da faringe Músculo palatofaríngeo Músculo levantador do véu palat
  64. 64. ESÔFAGO É tubo muscular que se estende da faringe até o estômago, é simplesmente um tubo condutor de alimentos, apresenta três porções. O esôfago é um tubo fibromuscular que conecta a faringe ao estômago. Começa no pescoço, onde é contínuo com a parte laríngea da faringe na junção faringoesofágica. Entra no mediastino superior entre a traqueia e a coluna vertebral, onde se situa anteriormente aos corpos das vértebras T1–T4. Em geral, o esôfago é achatado no sentido anteroposterior. Inicialmente, inclina-se para a esquerda, mas é empurrado de volta para o plano mediano pelo arco da aorta. A seguir, é comprimido anteriormente pela raiz do pulmão esquerdo. No mediastino superior, o ducto torácico geralmente está à esquerda do esôfago, profundamente (medial) ao arco da aorta. Inferiormente ao arco, o esôfago inclina-se novamente para a esquerda ao se aproximar e atravessar o hiato esofágico no diafragma. O esôfago consiste em músculo estriado (voluntário) em seu terço superior, músculo liso (involuntário) em seu terço inferior, e uma mistura de músculo estriado e liso na região intermediária. A primeira parte, a parte cervical, pertence ao terço superior voluntário. Começa imediatamente posterior à margem inferior da cartilagem cricóidea e no mesmo nível dela, no plano mediano. Este é o nível da vértebra C VI. Externamente, a junção faringoesofágica apresenta-se como uma constrição produzida pela parte cricofaríngea do músculo constritor inferior da faringe (o esfíncter esofágico superior) e é a parte mais estreita do esôfago. A parte cervical do esôfago inclina-se um pouco para a esquerda enquanto desce e entra no mediastino superior, através da abertura superior do tórax, onde se torna a parte torácica do esôfago. Quando o esôfago está vazio, seu lúmen assemelha-se a uma fenda. Quando um bolo alimentar desce por ele, o lúmen se expande, produzindo peristalse reflexa nos dois terços inferiores do esôfago. A parte cervical do esôfago situa-se entre a traqueia e a coluna vertebral cervical. Está fixada à traqueia por tecido conjuntivo frouxo. Os nervos laríngeos recorrentes situam-se nos sulcos traqueoesofágicos, ou perto deles, entre a traqueia e o esôfago. À direita do esôfago estão o lobo direito da glândula tireoide e a bainha carótica direita e seu conteúdo. O esôfago está em contato com a cúpula da pleura na raiz do pescoço. À esquerda está o lobo esquerdo da glândula tireoide e a bainha carótica esquerda. O ducto • Porções do esôfago Porção cervical Porção Torácica Porção abdominal 62
  65. 65. torácico adere ao lado esquerdo do esôfago e situa-se entre a pleura e o esôfago. Veja detalhes sobre as partes torácica e abdominal do esôfago. O esôfago desce do mediastino superior para o mediastino posterior, seguindo posteriormente e à direita do arco da aorta e posteriormente ao pericárdio e átrio esquerdo. O esôfago é a principal relação posterior da base do coração. A seguir, desvia-se para a esquerda e atravessa o hiato esofágico no diafragma no nível da vértebra T X, anteriormente à aorta. O esôfago pode ter três impressões, ou “constrições”, em sua parte torácica. Essas constrições podem ser observadas como estreitamentos do lúmen em radiografias de tórax oblíquas feitas durante a ingestão de bário. O esôfago é comprimido por três estruturas: (1) o arco da aorta, (2) o brônquio principal esquerdo e (3) o diafragma. As duas primeiras constrições estão muito próximas. A compressão pelo arco da aorta é mais evidente na radiografia posteroanterior (PA) após ingestão de bário, e a impressão brônquica é mais visível nas imagens laterais. Não é possível ver constrições no esôfago vazio; entretanto, quando o órgão se expande durante o enchimento, as estruturas citadas anteriormente comprimem suas paredes. O esôfago normalmente tem três constrições, onde estruturas adjacentes deixam impressões: • Constrição cervical (esfíncter superior do esôfago): em seu início na junção faringoesofágica, a aproximadamente 15 cm dos dentes incisivos; causada pela parte cricofaríngea do músculo constritor inferior da faringe. • Constrição broncoaórtica (torácica): uma constrição combinada, no local onde ocorre primeiro o cruzamento do arco da aorta, a 22,5 cm dos dentes incisivos, e depois o cruzamento pelo brônquio principal esquerdo, a 27,5 cm dos dentes incisivos; a primeira constrição é observada em vistas anteroposteriores, a segunda em vistas laterais. • Constrição diafragmática: no local onde atravessa o hiato esofágico do diafragma, a aproximadamente 40 cm dos dentes incisivos. A parte abdominal do esôfago, em forma de trompete, com apenas 1,25 cm de comprimento, vai do hiato esofágico no pilar direito do diafragma até o óstio cárdico do estômago, alargando-se à medida que se aproxima em posição anterior e à esquerda na sua descida. A face anterior é coberta por peritônio da cavidade peritoneal, contínuo com aquele que reveste a face anterior do estômago. Encaixa- se em um sulco na face posterior (visceral) do fígado. A face posterior da parte abdominal do esôfago é coberta por peritônio da bolsa omental, contínuo com aquele que reveste a face posterior do estômago. A margem direita do esôfago é contínua com a curvatura menor do estômago; entretanto, sua margem esquerda é separada do fundo gástrico pela incisura cárdica existente entre o esôfago e o fundo gástrico. 63 A junção esofagogástrica situa-se à esquerda da vértebra T XI no plano horizontal que atravessa a extremidade do processo xifoide. Os cirurgiões e endoscopistas
  66. 66. designam a linha Z, uma linha irregular em que há mudança abrupta da mucosa esofágica para a mucosa gástrica, como a junção. Imediatamente superior a essa junção, a musculatura diafragmática que forma o hiato esofágico funciona como um esfíncter inferior do esôfago fisiológico que se contrai e relaxa. Exames radiológicos mostram que o alimento para momentaneamente nesse lugar e que o mecanismo esfincteriano normalmente é eficiente para evitar refluxo do conteúdo gástrico para o esôfago. Quando uma pessoa não está comendo, o lúmen do esôfago normalmente encontra-se colapsado acima desse nível para evitar a regurgitação de alimentos ou suco gástrico para o esôfago. A irrigação arterial da parte abdominal do esôfago é feita pela artéria gástrica esquerda, um ramo do tronco celíaco, e pela artéria frênica inferior esquerda. A drenagem venosa das veias submucosas dessa parte do esôfago se faz para o sistema venoso porta, através da veia gástrica esquerda, e para o sistema venoso sistêmico, pelas veias esofágicas que entram na veia ázigo. 64 Esôfago parte torácica
  67. 67. 65 Esôfago parte cervical Esôfago parte torácica Esôfago parte abdominal Artéria aorta descendente torácica Músculo diafragma
  68. 68. 66 Exposições laterais do mediastino. A. Nesta vista do lado direito, as partes costal e mediastinal da pleura parietal foram removidas quase completamente para expor as estruturas subjacentes. Esse lado do mediastino, o “lado azul”, é dominado por estruturas venosas: A veia ázigo e seu arco, a veia cava superior, o átrio direito e a veia cava inferior. B. O lado esquerdo do mediastino, o “lado vermelho”, é dominado por estruturas arteriais: o arco da aorta e a sua parte torácica, as artérias carótida comum esquerda e subclávia e o ventrículo esquerdo (mais o tronco pulmonar e a artéria pulmonar esquerda). Nos níveis torácico e lombar superior, o tronco simpático está fixado aos nervos intercostais por pares de ramos comunicantes (brancos e cinza). A veia intercostal superior esquerda, que drena os dois a três espaços intercostais superiores, segue anteriormente para entrar na veia braquiocefálica esquerda.
  69. 69. Vasos da parte cervical do esôfago. As artérias da parte cervical do esôfago são ramos das artérias tireóideas inferiores. Cada artéria dá origem a ramos ascendentes e descendentes que se anastomosa entre si e através da linha mediana. As veias da parte cervical do esôfago são tributárias das veias tireóideas inferiores. Os vasos linfáticos da parte cervical do esôfago drenam para os linfonodos paratraqueais e linfonodos cervicais profundos inferiores Nervos da parte cervical do esôfago. A inervação do esôfago é somática motora e sensitiva para a metade superior e parassimpática (vagal), simpática e sensitiva visceral para a metade inferior. A parte cervical do esôfago recebe fibras somáticas através de ramos dos nervos laríngeos recorrentes e fibras vasomotoras dos troncos simpáticos cervicais através do plexo ao redor da artéria tireóidea inferior. Estômago O estômago é a parte expandida do sistema digestório entre o esôfago e o intestino delgado. É especializado para o acúmulo do alimento ingerido, que ele prepara química e mecanicamente para a digestão e passagem para o duodeno. O estômago mistura os alimentos e atua como reservatório; sua principal função é a digestão enzimática. O suco gástrico converte gradualmente a massa de alimento em uma mistura semilíquida, o quimo, que passa rapidamente para o duodeno. O estômago vazio tem calibre apenas ligeiramente maior que o do intestino grosso; entretanto, é capaz de se expandir muito e pode conter 2 a 3 litros de alimento. 67 Artéria tireóidea inferior Veia tireóidea inferior Nervo laríngeo recorrente direito Nervo vago direito Vista posterior da faringe e parte cervical do esôfago
  70. 70. O ESTÔMAGO É a parte dilatada do trato digestivo que recebe alimento do esôfago, onde vai acontecer a degradação da proteína. POSIÇÃO, PARTES E ANATOMIA DE SUPERFÍCIE DO ESTÔMAGO. O tamanho, o formato e a posição do estômago podem variar bastante em pessoas com diferentes tipos corporais (biotipos) e podem mudar até no mesmo indivíduo, de acordo com os movimentos do diafragma durante a respiração, o conteúdo (vazio ou após uma grande refeição) e a posição da pessoa. Na posição de decúbito dorsal, o estômago costuma estar nos quadrantes superiores direito e esquerdo, ou no epigástrio, região umbilical, hipocôndrio e flanco esquerdos. Na posição ereta, o estômago desloca-se para baixo. Em indivíduos astênicos (magros), o corpo gástrico pode estender-se até a pelve. 68
  71. 71. O estômago tem quatro partes 69 Esôfago porção torácica Fígado Vesícula biliar Estômago Esôfago porção cervical Duodeno Colo transverso Colo descendente Colo sigmoide Reto Partes do estômago Parte Pilórica Fundo Gástrico Corpo Gástrico Cárdia Antro Pilórico Canal Pilórico
  72. 72. • Cárdia: a parte que circunda o óstio cárdico, a abertura superior do estômago. Em decúbito dorsal, o óstio cárdico geralmente está situado posteriormente à 6a cartilagem costal esquerda, a 2 a 4 cm do plano mediano, no nível da vértebra T XI. • Fundo gástrico: a parte superior dilatada que está relacionada com a cúpula esquerda do diafragma, limitada inferiormente pelo plano horizontal do óstio cárdico. A incisura cárdica está situada entre o esôfago e o fundo gástrico. O fundo gástrico pode ser dilatado por gás, líquido, alimento ou pela combinação destes. Em decúbito dorsal, o fundo gástrico geralmente está situado posteriormente à costela VI esquerda, no plano da LMC. • Corpo gástrico: a parte principal do estômago, entre o fundo gástrico e o antro pilórico. • Parte pilórica: a região afunilada de saída do estômago; sua parte mais larga, o antro pilórico, leva ao canal pilórico, sua parte mais estreita. O piloro é a região esfincteriana distal da parte pilórica. É um espessamento acentuado da camada circular de músculo liso que controla a saída do conteúdo gástrico através do óstio pilórico (abertura inferior do estômago) para o duodeno. Há esvaziamento intermitente do estômago quando a pressão intragástrica supera a resistência do piloro. Normalmente, o piloro encontra-se em estado de contração tônica, de modo que o óstio pilórico é reduzido, exceto quando dá passagem ao quimo (massa semilíquida). Os intervalos irregulares, a peristalse gástrica faz o quimo atravessar o canal e o óstio pilórico até o intestino delgado, onde continua a mistura, digestão e absorção. • Curvatura menor: forma a margem direita côncava mais curta do estômago. A incisura angular, parte inferior da curvatura, indica a junção do corpo gástrico com a parte pilórica do estômago. A incisura angular situa se logo à esquerda da linha mediana • Curvatura maior: forma a margem convexa mais longa do estômago. Segue inferiormente à esquerda da junção do 5º espaço intercostal e LMC; a seguir, curva-se para a direita, passando profundamente à 9a ou à 10a cartilagem esquerda enquanto continua medialmente para alcançar o antro pilórico. 70
  73. 73. Em razão dos comprimentos diferentes da curvatura menor à direita e da curvatura maior à esquerda, na maioria das pessoas o estômago tem formato semelhante ao da letra J. Anatomia do estômago possui: • Uma curvatura menor • Uma curvatura maior • Uma face anterior • Uma face posterior 71 Cárdia Fundo gástrico Corpo gástrico Inscisura cárdia Curvatura menor Curvatura maior
  74. 74. INTERIOR DO ESTÔMAGO A superfície lisa da mucosa gástrica é castanho-avermelhada no indivíduo vivo, exceto na parte pilórica, onde é rósea. Em vida, é coberta por uma camada de muco contínua que protege sua superfície contra o ácido gástrico secretado pelas glândulas gástricas. (Quando contraída, a mucosa gástrica forma estrias longitudinais denominadas pregas gástricas); estas são mais acentuadas em direção à parte pilórica e ao longo da curvatura maior. Durante a deglutição, forma se um sulco ou um canal gástrico temporário entre as pregas longitudinais ao longo da curvatura menor, que pode ser visto por radiografia e endoscopia. O canal gástrico se deve à firme fixação da túnica mucosa gástrica à túnica muscular, que não tem uma lâmina oblíqua nesse local. A saliva e pequenas quantidades de alimento mastigado e outros líquidos drenam ao longo do canal gástrico para o canal pilórico quando o estômago está quase vazio. As pregas gástricas diminuem e desaparecem quando o estômago está distendido. 72 Pregas gástricas Canal pilórico Antro pilórico Óstio cárdio do estômago
  75. 75. RELAÇÕES DO ESTÔMAGO O estômago é coberto por peritônio, exceto nos locais em que há vasos sanguíneos ao longo de suas curvaturas e em uma pequena área posterior ao óstio cárdico. As duas lâminas do omento menor estendem-se ao redor do estômago e separam-se de sua curvatura maior como o omento maior. Anteriormente, o estômago relaciona- se com o diafragma, o lobo hepático esquerdo e a parede anterior do abdome. Posteriormente, o estômago relaciona-se com a bolsa omental e o pâncreas; a face posterior do estômago forma a maior parte da parede anterior da bolsa omental. O colo transverso tem relação inferior e lateral com o estômago e segue ao longo da curvatura maior do estômago até a flexura esquerda do colo. O leito do estômago, sobre o qual se apoia o estômago em decúbito dorsal, é formado pelas estruturas que formam a parede posterior da bolsa omental. Da região superior para a inferior, o leito do estômago é formado pela cúpula esquerda do diafragma, baço, rim e glândula suprarrenal esquerda, artéria esplênica, pâncreas e mesocolo transverso. 73
  76. 76. VASOS E NERVOS DO ESTÔMAGO A abundante irrigação arterial do estômago tem origem no tronco celíaco e em seus ramos. A maior parte do sangue provém de anastomoses formadas ao longo da curvatura menor pelas artérias gástrica direita e artéria gástrica esquerda, e ao longo da curvatura maior pelas artérias gastromental direita e gastromental esquerda. O fundo gástrico e a parte superior do corpo gástrico recebem sangue das artérias gástricas curtas e posteriores. As veias gástricas acompanham as artérias em relação à posição e ao trajeto. As veias gástricas direitas e esquerdas drenam para a veia porta; as veias gástricas curtas e as veias gastromentais esquerdas drenam para a veia esplênica, que se une à veia mesentérica superior (VMS) para formar a veia porta. A veia gastromental direita drena para a VMS. Uma veia pré-pilórica ascende sobre o piloro até a veia gástrica direita. Como essa veia é facilmente visível em pessoas vivas, os cirurgiões a utilizam para identificação do piloro. IRRIGAÇÃO DO ESTÔMAGO 74 Artéria Gástrica esquerda Artéria Gástrica direita Artéria Gastromental direita Artéria Gastromental esquerda Artéria Gástricas curtas
  77. 77. Artéria Gastromental direita Artéria Gastromental esquerda Artéria Gástrica esquerda Artéria Gástrica direita Artéria Hepática comum Artéria Aorta abdominal Tronco celíaco Artéria esplênica Irrigação do Estômago Curvatura menor do estômago Curvatura maior do estômago Fundo do estômago Artéria gástrica direita Artéria gástrica esquerda Artéria gastromental direita Artéria gastromental esquerda Artérias gástricas curtas Artéria Gástrica direita Artéria gastroduodenal
  78. 78. 75 Drenagem do estômago Veia Gástrica esquerda Veia Gástrica direita Veia porta Veia mesentérica superior Veia mesentérica inferior Veia gastromental direita Veia esplénica Veia gastromental esquerda Veias gástricas curtas
  79. 79. 76 Os vasos linfáticos gástricos acompanham as artérias ao longo das curvaturas maior e menor do estômago. Eles drenam linfa de suas faces anterior e posterior em direção às suas curvaturas, onde estão localizados os linfonodos gástricos e gastromentais. Os vasos eferentes desses linfonodos acompanham as grandes artérias até os linfonodos celíacos. A seguir, é apresentado um resumo da drenagem linfática do estômago. • A linfa dos dois terços superiores do estômago drena ao longo dos vasos gástricos direito e esquerdo para os linfonodos gástricos; a linfa do fundo gástrico e da parte superior do corpo gástrico também drena ao longo das artérias gástricas curtas e dos vasos gastromentais esquerdos para os linfonodos pancreaticoesplênicos. • A linfa dos dois terços direitos do terço inferior do estômago drena ao longo dos vasos gastromentais direitos até os linfonodos pilóricos. • A linfa do terço esquerdo da curvatura maior drena para os linfonodos pancreaticoduodenais, que estão situados ao longo dos vasos gástricos curtos e esplênicos. Veia porta Veia mesentérica superior Veia mesentérica inferior
  80. 80. 77 A inervação parassimpática do estômago provém do tronco vagal anterior e tronco vagal posterior e de seus ramos, que entram no abdome através do hiato esofágico. O tronco vagal anterior, derivado principalmente do nervo vago (NC X) esquerdo, geralmente entra no abdome como um ramo isolado situado na face anterior do esôfago. Segue em direção à curvatura menor do estômago, onde emite ramos hepáticos e duodenais, que se separam do estômago no ligamento hepatoduodenal. O restante do tronco vagal anterior continua ao longo da curvatura menor, dando origem aos ramos gástricos anteriores. O tronco vagal posterior, maior, derivado principalmente do nervo vago direito, entra no abdome na face posterior do esôfago e segue em direção à curvatura menor do estômago. O tronco vagal posterior envia ramos para as faces anterior e posterior do estômago. Emite um ramo celíaco, que segue para o plexo celíaco, e depois continua ao longo da curvatura menor, dando origem aos ramos gástricos posteriores. Linfonodos gástricos Linfonodos pilóricos Linfonodos pancreaticosduodenais Linfonodos esplénicos
  81. 81. 78 A inervação simpática do estômago, proveniente dos segmentos T6 a T9 da medula espinal, segue para o plexo celíaco por intermédio do nervo esplâncnico maior e é distribuída pelos plexos ao redor das artérias gástricas e gastromentais. (Ver também “Resumo da inervação das vísceras abdominais”, mais adiante). INERVAÇÃO DO EST 79 Troncovagal anterior Troncovagal posterior 6º gãnglio torácico direiro do troncosimpático Nervo esplâncnico maior
  82. 82. Funções do estômago: • Acontece uma parte da digestão quebra de proteína • No estômago, o ácido clorídrico e as enzimas PEPISINA e RENINA dão contribuição ao processo da digestão. • A única substância que pode ser absorvida no estômago é o álcool. Intestino delgado O intestino delgado, formado pelo duodeno, jejuno e íleo, é o principal local de absorção de nutrientes dos alimentos ingeridos. Estende-se do piloro até a junção ileocecal, onde o íleo une-se ao ceco (a primeira parte do intestino grosso). A parte pilórica do estômago esvazia-se no duodeno, sendo a admissão duodenal controlada pelo piloro. Porções do intestino delgado Nervo vado direito (tornando-se tronco vagal posterior) Nervo vado esquerdo (tornando-se tronco vagal anterior) Tronco Simpático torácico esquerdo Tronco Simpático torácico dirteito Nervo espláncnico maior Ramo hepático do N. vago Ramo espláncnico torácico Plexo (nervoso) esofágico 1ª Porção (Duodeno) 2ª Porção (Jejuno) 3ª Porção (Íleo)
  83. 83. 80 DUODENO O duodeno, a primeira e mais curta (25 cm) parte do intestino delgado, também é a mais larga e mais fixa. O duodeno segue um trajeto em formato de C ao redor da cabeça do pâncreas; começa no piloro no lado direito e termina na flexura (junção) duodenojejunal no lado esquerdo. Essa junção ocorre aproximadamente no nível da vértebra L II, 2 a 3 cm à esquerda da linha mediana. A junção geralmente assume a forma de um ângulo agudo, a flexura duodenojejunal. A maior parte do duodeno está fixada pelo peritônio a estruturas na parede posterior do abdome e é considerada parcialmente retroperitoneal. O duodeno é dividido em quatro partes. • Parte superior (1ª parte do duodeno): curta (aproximadamente 5 cm), situada anterolateralmente ao corpo da vértebra L I • Parte descendente (2ª parte do duodeno): mais longa (7 a 10 cm), desce ao longo das faces direitas das vértebras L I a L III. • Parte inferior (3ª parte do duodeno): 6 a 8 cm de comprimento cruza a vértebra L III • Parte ascendente (4ª parte do duodeno): curta (5 cm), começa à esquerda da vértebra L III e segue superiormente até a margem superior da vértebra L II.
  84. 84. 81 A parte superior do duodeno (1ª porção do duodeno) ascende a partir do piloro e é superposta pelo fígado e pela vesícula biliar. O peritônio cobre sua face anterior, mas não há peritônio posteriormente, com exceção da ampola. A parte proximal tem o ligamento hepatoduodenal (parte do omento menor) fixado superiormente e o omento maior fixado inferiormente. A parte descendente do duodeno (2ª porção do duodeno) segue inferiormente, curvando-se ao redor da cabeça do pâncreas. Inicialmente, situa-se à direita da VCI e paralela a ela. Os ductos colédoco e pancreático principal entram em sua parede posteromedial. Esses ductos geralmente se unem para formar a ampola hepatopancreática, que se abre em uma eminência, chamada papila maior do duodeno, localizada posteromedialmente na parte descendente do duodeno. A parte descendente do duodeno é totalmente retroperitoneal. A face anterior do seu terços proximal e distal é coberta por peritônio; entretanto, o peritônio é refletido de seu terço médio para formar o mesentério duplo do colo transverso, o mesocolotransverso. A parte inferior (horizontal) (3ª porção do duodeno) do duodeno segue transversalmente para a esquerda, passando sobre a VCI, a aorta e a vértebra L III. É cruzada pela artéria e veia mesentéricas superiores e pela raiz do mesentério do jejuno e íleo. Superiormente a ela está à cabeça do pâncreas e seu processo uncinado. A face anterior da parte horizontal é coberta por peritônio, exceto na parte em que é cruzada pelos vasos mesentéricos superiores e pela raiz do mesentério. Posteriormente, é separada da coluna vertebral pelo músculo psoas maior direito, VCI, aorta e vasos testiculares ou ováricos direitos. Parte superior (1ª Porção do duodeno) Parte descendente (2ª Porção do duodeno) Parte inferior (3ª Porção do duodeno) Parte ascendente (4ª Porção do duodeno)
  85. 85. 82 A parte ascendente do duodeno (4ª porção do duodeno) segue superiormente e ao longo do lado esquerdo da aorta para alcançar a margem inferior do corpo do pâncreas. Aí, ela se curva anteriormente para se unir ao jejuno na flexura duodenojejunal, sustentada pela fixação de um músculo suspensor do duodeno (ligamento de Treitz). Esse músculo é formado por uma alça de músculo esquelético do diafragma e uma faixa fibromuscular de músculo liso da terceira e quarta partes do duodeno. A contração desse músculo alarga o ângulo da flexura duodenojejunal, facilitando o movimento do conteúdo intestinal. O músculo suspensor do duodeno passa posteriormente ao pâncreas e à veia esplênica e anteriormente à veia renal esquerda 74
  86. 86. 83 Ducto pancreatico acessório Ducto pancreatico principal Papila menor do duodeno Papila maior do duodeno Ducto colédoco Porção descendente do duodeno Ampola Hepatopancreática
  87. 87. 84 As artérias do duodeno originam-se do tronco celíaco e da artéria mesentérica superior. O tronco celíaco, por intermédio da artéria gastroduodenal e seu ramo, a artéria pancreaticoduodenal superior, supre a parte do duodeno proximal à entrada do ducto colédoco na parte descendente do duodeno. A artéria mesentérica superior, por meio de seu ramo, a artéria pancreaticoduodenal inferior, supre o duodeno distal à entrada do ducto colédoco. As artérias pancreaticoduodenais situam-se na curvatura entre o duodeno e a cabeça do pâncreas e irrigam as duas estruturas. A anastomose das artérias pancreaticoduodenais superior e inferior (i. e, entre o tronco celíaco e a artéria mesentérica superior) ocorre entre a entrada do ducto biliar (colédoco) e a junção das partes descendente e inferior do duodeno. Aqui ocorre uma importante transição na irrigação do sistema digestório: na parte proximal, estendendo-se oralmente (em direção à boca) até inclusive a parte abdominal do esôfago, o sistema digestório é irrigado pelo tronco celíaco; na região distal, estendendo-se aboralmente (afastando-se da boca) até a flexura esquerda do colo, o sangue provém da AMS. A base dessa transição na irrigação sanguínea é embriológica; esse é o local da junção do intestino anterior com o intestino médio. As veias do duodeno acompanham as artérias e drenam para a veia porta, algumas diretamente e outras indiretamente, pela veia mesentérica superior e veia esplênica. Os vasos linfáticos do duodeno acompanham as artérias. Os vasos linfáticos anteriores drenam para os linfonodos pancreaticoduodenais, localizados ao longo das artérias pancreaticoduodenais superior e inferior, e para os linfonodos pilóricos, situados ao longo da artéria gastroduodenal. Os vasos linfáticos posteriores seguem posteriormente à cabeça do pâncreas e drenam para os linfonodos mesentéricos superiores. Os vasos linfáticos eferentes dos linfonodos duodenais drenam para os linfonodos celíacos. Os nervos do duodeno derivam do nervo vago e dos nervos esplâncnicos (abdominopélvicos) maior e menor por meio dos plexos celíaco e mesentérico superior. Os nervos seguem para o duodeno via plexos periarteriais que se estendem até as artérias pancreaticoduodenais (ver também “Resumo da inervação das vísceras abdominais”, mais adiante). 85
  88. 88. 86 Artéria mesentérica superiot Artéria pancreaticoduodenal inferior Artéria pancreaticoduodenal superior Artéria pancreaticoduodenal inferior Artéria pancreaticoduodenal superior
  89. 89. Funções do Duodeno É uma das partes mais importantes do sistema digestivo que está em causa com ambas à digestão de alimentos e de absorção de nutrientes. De facto, é o principal local de absorção de ferro. A sua principal função é receber os alimentos parcialmente digeridos a partir do estômago e completar o processo de digestão (fim da digestão). No estômago os alimentos são misturados com os ácidos do estômago e digeridos parcialmente. Esta mistura de produtos semi-alimentos digeridos e ácidos do estômago é conhecido como quimo. Ele recebe este quimo a partir do estômago e em seguida inicia os alimentos de degradação com a ajuda de enzimas e suco intestinal. Também recebe bílis a partir do fígado e da vesícula biliar e o suco pancreático do pâncreas. Essas secreções são de imensa importância para garantir a boa digestão dos alimentos no duodeno (início da absorção dos nutrientes). Fim da digestão. Início da absorção dos nutrientes BICARBONATO: o duodeno recebe grande quantidade de bicarbonato da secreção pancreática e da biliar, portanto grande quantidade desse íon precisa ser reabsorvida. Essa absorção ocorre de maneira direta: o bicarbonato se une ao hidrogênio formando ácido carbônico, que se dissocia em água e dióxido de carbono. A água permanece como quimo e o dióxido de carbono é absorvido no sangue e expirado pelos pulmões. Cálcio: maior absorção ocorre no duodeno, de forma ativa. Outros íons também são absorvidos no duodeno de forma ativa (EX: Fe, Mg, K). 87 Funções do Duodeno • Fim da digestão • Início da absorção dos nutrientes • Receber os alimentos parcialmente digeridos a partir do estômago • Recebe o suco pancreático e a bile • Recebe uma grande quantidade de bicarbonato da secreção pancreática e da bile  W.

×