USO DE HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLÓGICAS NOMBRE: William Rivera. MATERIA: Computación.
¿QUÉ ES UNA HERRAMIENTA TECNOLÓGICA? Una herramienta tecnológica es un programa, en la cual nos permite encontrar todo tip...
Ventajas Sirven de entretenimiento. Nos facilita una gran comunicación, con varios servicios. También sirven como herramie...
IMPORTANCIA La importancia de estas herramientas es que, ayuda a fomentar el saber, como en la educación, facilita el anál...
Ventajas e importancia del uso de herramientas tecnológicas.

  1. 1. USO DE HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLÓGICAS NOMBRE: William Rivera. MATERIA: Computación.
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UNA HERRAMIENTA TECNOLÓGICA? Una herramienta tecnológica es un programa, en la cual nos permite encontrar todo tipo de información y está a disposición de todas las personas, su acceso es fácil, en la mayoría de veces, totalmente gratuito.
  3. 3. Ventajas Sirven de entretenimiento. Nos facilita una gran comunicación, con varios servicios. También sirven como herramientas de trabajo, utilizadas en empresas, entre otros. •Estimulación de la creatividad. Sirven como apoyo para el aprendizaje del estudiante, a través de diferentes programas.
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIA La importancia de estas herramientas es que, ayuda a fomentar el saber, como en la educación, facilita el análisis o investigación de datos. En resumen, logra varias tareas básicas, que nos sirve de gran ayuda.

