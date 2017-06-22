Contraloria social

1
22 LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIALLA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL ABG. ALEXANDER GARCIA JEFE OFICINA ATENCIÓN CIUDADANA Noviembre, 2012 REPÚBL...
3 FUNDAMENTO CONSTITUCIONAL •“Todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas tienen el derecho de participar libremente en los asuntos ...
4 Impacto de la Contraloría Social en la nueva política de Estado Política de Estado Eje Transversal de la Gestión Comunal...
5 Impacto de la Contraloría Social en la nueva política de Estado Modelo político de democracia directa Planificación, Eje...
LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Concepto: Función compartida entre las instancias del Poder Público, los ciudadanos, y las organizac...
7 LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Formas de ejercerla Individual Colectiva: Organización pluripersonal conformada de acuerdo con l...
LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Objetivos Prevenir y corregir comportamientos, actitudes y acciones que sean contrarios a los inter...
9 LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Requisitos Ser mayor de edad, salvo en los casos previstos en leyes especiales.  Sujetar su dese...
10  Democracia  Libre debate de ideas  Celeridad  Rendición de Cuentas  Bien Común  Humanismo  Transparencia  Just...
1111  Cumplir sus funciones de conformidad con la ley.  Hacer uso correcto de la información y documentación obtenida. ...
12 LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL EN LOS CONSEJOS COMUNALES UNIDAD DE CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Es la instancia del consejo comunal para r...
1313 EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL
14 EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL ¿Cuándo ejercer el Control Social? •A partir de la Planificación Participativa que se ini...
1515 1. Identificar el objeto a Controlar 2. Planificación 3. Recolectar Información y documentación 4. Analizar la inform...
1616  Priorizar con base a criterios de:  Pertinencia  Importancia  Oportunidad EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIALEL PROCES...
17 Verificar y evaluar el cumplimiento de los procedimientos administrativos para la ejecución del Proyecto: “Ampliación y...
1818 ¿Qué se espera alcanzar? Acciones a seguir para alcanzar los objetivos propuestos. Definir la información y documenta...
19 Plan de Trabajo Objetivo: Evaluar la ejecución física del Proyecto “Ampliación y remodelación de la Unidad Educativa El...
20 • Acta de Inicio y culminación de la obra. • Relación de Registro de Gastos. • Acta de cumplimiento de Compromiso de Re...
2121 • Identificar a los responsables de suministrar la información y documentación. •Designación de responsables para rec...
2222 El análisis debe estar orientado a comparar, lo ejecutado o entregado (en el caso de bienes y servicios), con lo conv...
2323 • Se presentan los resultados del ejercicio del control social expresando los hechos observados y el deber ser (proye...
24 Paso 5. Elaboración de Informes o Actas Esquema General de un Informe Voceros de Contraloría Social (identificación) Ob...
25 Paso 5. Elaboración de Informes o Actas Esquema General de un Informe Voceros de Contraloría Social (identificación) •O...
2626 CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL • Informar al colectivo sobre las actividades, avances y resultados. • Presentar informes, resulta...
27 O.A.C. Órganos de Control Fiscal Contraloría General de la República Contralorías Estadales Contralorías Municipales Un...
28 Socialización de los Resultados del ejercicio de Control (Informes / Actas) Cumplimiento del Objetivo del Proyecto / Co...
29 Socialización de los Resultados del ejercicio de Control (Informes / Actas) Desvió de Fondos Públicos Ente Financiador...
30 “Es el deber de todo ciudadano vigilar sobre la legítima inversión de las rentas públicas en beneficio de la sociedad”....
  1. 1. 1
  22 LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIALLA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL ABG. ALEXANDER GARCIA JEFE OFICINA ATENCIÓN CIUDADANA Noviembre, 2012 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA ESTADO YARACUY
  3. 3. 3 FUNDAMENTO CONSTITUCIONAL •“Todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas tienen el derecho de participar libremente en los asuntos públicos, directamente o por medio de sus representantes elegidos o elegidas. • La participación del pueblo en la formación, ejecución y control de la gestión pública es el medio necesario para lograr el protagonismo que garantice su completo desarrollo, tanto individual como colectivo. Es obligación del Estado y deber de la sociedad facilitar la generación de las condiciones más favorables para su práctica.” Artículo 62 Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela
  4. 4. 4 Impacto de la Contraloría Social en la nueva política de Estado Política de Estado Eje Transversal de la Gestión Comunal Nuevo eje de la Filosofía Constitucional
  5. 5. 5 Impacto de la Contraloría Social en la nueva política de Estado Modelo político de democracia directa Planificación, Ejecución y Control Gestión Pública Participación Protagónica del Pueblo Construir el Futuro Para la Suprema Felicidad Social
  6. 6. LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Concepto: Función compartida entre las instancias del Poder Público, los ciudadanos, y las organizaciones del Poder Popular para garantizar que la inversión pública se realice de manera transparente y eficiente y que las actividades del sector privado no afecten los intereses colectivos. (Artículo 2 LOCS)
  7. 7. 7 LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Formas de ejercerla Individual Colectiva: Organización pluripersonal conformada de acuerdo con lo previsto en la ley y registrada ante el Ministerio competente. Orgánica: Organización creada mediante ley. (Artículo 9 LOCS)
  8. 8. LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Objetivos Prevenir y corregir comportamientos, actitudes y acciones que sean contrarios a los intereses sociales y a la ética en el desempeño de las funciones públicas. Garantizar : Que la inversión pública se realice de manera transparente y eficiente. Que las actividades del sector privado no afecten los intereses colectivos o sociales. (Artículos 2 y 3 LOCS)
  9. 9. 9 LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Requisitos Ser mayor de edad, salvo en los casos previstos en leyes especiales.  Sujetar su desempeño a los principios y valores que rigen el control social, previstos en la Ley Orgánica de Contraloría Social. (Artículo 10 LOCS)
  10. 10. 10  Democracia  Libre debate de ideas  Celeridad  Rendición de Cuentas  Bien Común  Humanismo  Transparencia  Justicia  Responsabilidad Social  Honestidad  Ética Principios y Valores que rigen la actuación de un Contralor Social  Eficiencia  Eficacia  Igualdad social y  de género Art. 3 Ley Orgánica de los Consejos Comunales Art. 26 Ley Orgánica de Contraloría Social
  11. 11. 1111  Cumplir sus funciones de conformidad con la ley.  Hacer uso correcto de la información y documentación obtenida.  Cumplir con la mayor solvencia moral, técnica y absoluta imparcialidad y transparencia las funciones de vigilancia y control social de la gestión pública.  Informar sobre sus actuaciones y resultados. OBLIGACIONES DE LOS CONTRALORES SOCIALES
  12. 12. 12 LA CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL EN LOS CONSEJOS COMUNALES UNIDAD DE CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL Es la instancia del consejo comunal para realizar la evaluación de la gestión comunitaria y la vigilancia de las actividades, recursos y administración de los fondos del consejo comunal. Sin menoscabo del control social que pueda ejercer la Asamblea de Ciudadanos o cualquier otra organización comunitaria; y/o cualquier ciudadano Art. 33 Ley Orgánica de los Consejos Comunales
  13. 13. 1313 EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL
  14. 14. 14 EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL ¿Cuándo ejercer el Control Social? •A partir de la Planificación Participativa que se inicia con el Ciclo Comunal. •En el momento del desembolso de los Recursos asignados al proyecto. •Durante la ejecución del Proyecto. •Posterior a la entrega final de la obra, recepción del bien o del servicio prestado.
  15. 15. 1515 1. Identificar el objeto a Controlar 2. Planificación 3. Recolectar Información y documentación 4. Analizar la información 5. Elaborar informes o actas 6. Socializar los resultados EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL
  16. 16. 1616  Priorizar con base a criterios de:  Pertinencia  Importancia  Oportunidad EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIALEL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL PASO 1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL OBJETO A CONTROLARPASO 1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL OBJETO A CONTROLAR
  17. 17. 17 Verificar y evaluar el cumplimiento de los procedimientos administrativos para la ejecución del Proyecto: “Ampliación y remodelación de la Unidad Educativa El Renacer, ubicada en la Comunidad El Sol del Estado Bolívar y la adquisición de la unidad de transporte escolar ” PASO 1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL OBJETO APASO 1. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL OBJETO A CONTROLARCONTROLAR
  18. 18. 1818 ¿Qué se espera alcanzar? Acciones a seguir para alcanzar los objetivos propuestos. Definir la información y documentación que se requiere. Definir los responsables de cada una de las actividades a realizar. Definir el objetivo Actividades Definición de Responsabilidades EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIALEL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL PASO 2. PLANIFICACIÓN Y ORGANIZACIÓN DEL TRABAJOPASO 2. PLANIFICACIÓN Y ORGANIZACIÓN DEL TRABAJO
  19. 19. 19 Plan de Trabajo Objetivo: Evaluar la ejecución física del Proyecto “Ampliación y remodelación de la Unidad Educativa El Renacer, ubicada en la Comunidad El Sol del Estado Bolívar y la adquisición de la unidad de transporte escolar” 1.Actividades a realizar: Solicitar a la Unidad Administrativa y Financiera y Comunitaria, lo siguiente: •Actas de Asamblea de ciudadanos (as) referentes al proyecto. •Proyecto. •Convenio de Financiamiento. •Documentos referidos al proceso de Contratación. •Contrato. PASO 2. PLANIFICACIÓN Y ORGANIZACIÓNPASO 2. PLANIFICACIÓN Y ORGANIZACIÓN DEL TRABAJODEL TRABAJO
  20. 20. 20 • Acta de Inicio y culminación de la obra. • Relación de Registro de Gastos. • Acta de cumplimiento de Compromiso de Responsabilidad Social. • Informes de Supervisión e Inspección. • Acta de Conformidad del órgano financiador sobre cualquier cambio del objeto del proyecto, acompañado de los soportes respectivos previamente aprobados por la Asamblea de Ciudadanos (as) (en caso de existir alguna modificación). • Realizar entrevistas, inspecciones, entre otras. 2. Definir los responsables de realizar las actividades antes descritas. PASO 2. PLANIFICACIÓN Y ORGANIZACIÓN DEL TRABAJOPASO 2. PLANIFICACIÓN Y ORGANIZACIÓN DEL TRABAJO
  21. 21. 2121 • Identificar a los responsables de suministrar la información y documentación. •Designación de responsables para recabar la documentación y realizar las actividades. EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIALEL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL PASO 3. RECOLECCIÓN DE INFORMACIÓNPASO 3. RECOLECCIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN Documentos Entrevistas Inspecciones Fotografías ´
  22. 22. 2222 El análisis debe estar orientado a comparar, lo ejecutado o entregado (en el caso de bienes y servicios), con lo convenido y contratado. PROCESO DE CONTROL SOCIALPROCESO DE CONTROL SOCIAL PASO 4. ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓNPASO 4. ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN 12 de marzo de 2012 Consejo Comunal Sin Fronteras Calle 3, Vereda 6, Sector El Limón, Casa Comunal Sin Fronteras 1 Autobús Encava Ent-900 2010 Transmisión sincrónica, 26 puestos + conductor, 8mts de largo, 2.86mts de alto. Piso en secciones de aluminio, cubiertas en material anti resbalante, estructura de acero galvanizado, protegida contra la corrosión, resvestimiento externo con láminas de aluminio y formas de fibra de vidrio, revestimiento interno en laminado. 12 500.000,00 60.000,00 560.000,00 500.000,00
  23. 23. 2323 • Se presentan los resultados del ejercicio del control social expresando los hechos observados y el deber ser (proyecto, normas) que lo regula • Se levantan actas en caso de detectar irregularidades • Se formulan recomendaciones EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIALEL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL PASO 5. ELABORACIÓN DE INFORMES O ACTASPASO 5. ELABORACIÓN DE INFORMES O ACTAS LOCS, Artículos 8 y 13
  24. 24. 24 Paso 5. Elaboración de Informes o Actas Esquema General de un Informe Voceros de Contraloría Social (identificación) Objeto (Información General del objeto sujeto a control social) •Antecedentes •Observaciones encontradas (con soportes que las justifiquen) Ej.: De la visita realizada el 03-03-2012 a la U.E. El Renacer de la comunidad El Sol, se observó que los salones reparados, tenían un techo con láminas de Acerolit y no en Machihembrado como se estableció en el presupuesto y contrato del proyecto, de lo cual se dejó evidencia con las fotografías tomadas y se levantó Acta firmada por los voceros de la Unidad de Contraloría Social • Conclusiones • Recomendaciones •Ej.: Realizar el control perceptivo a los materiales que se reciban por parte del contratista antes de que los mismos sean colocados.
  25. 25. 25 Paso 5. Elaboración de Informes o Actas Esquema General de un Informe Voceros de Contraloría Social (identificación) •Observación encontrada (con soportes que las justifiquen) •Ej.: De las entrevistas realizadas, se determinó que la unidad de transporte escolar no estaba prestando servicio a los alumnos los días lunes y viernes, de acuerdo al cronograma de la ruta establecida. •Recomendación •Ej.: Someter a la consideración de la Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas, el cambio de custodio del bien y establecer controles que permitan identificar el uso adecuado que se le da a los bienes del consejo comunal. (hoja de control: entrega de llaves al inicio y al final del día, kilometraje)
  26. 26. 2626 CONTRALORÍA SOCIAL • Informar al colectivo sobre las actividades, avances y resultados. • Presentar informes, resultados y recomendaciones a las autoridades sobre las cuales se ejerce control social. • Remitir informes de avance y resultados a las autoridades a las que competa las materias de su actuación. • Remitir informes a los órganos de control fiscal y demás autoridades administrativas o judiciales. EL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIALEL PROCESO DEL CONTROL SOCIAL PASO 6. SOCIALIZACIÓN DE LOS RESULTADOSPASO 6. SOCIALIZACIÓN DE LOS RESULTADOS LOCS, Artículos 8 y 13
  27. 27. 27 O.A.C. Órganos de Control Fiscal Contraloría General de la República Contralorías Estadales Contralorías Municipales Unidades de Auditoría Interna Órganos Financiadores Consejo Federal de Gobierno Gobernaciones Alcaldías Colectivo de Coordinación Comunitaria Asamblea de Ciudadanos (as) Resultados del Control Social y la coordinación con los Órganos Financiadores y de Control Fiscal Unidad de Contraloría Social Consejo Comunal Órgano u Ente que pueda adoptar medidas correctivas inmediatas Unidad Administrativa y Financiera Comunitaria
  28. 28. 28 Socialización de los Resultados del ejercicio de Control (Informes / Actas) Cumplimiento del Objetivo del Proyecto / Contrato Unidad Administrativa y Financiera Comunitaria Asamblea de Ciudadanos y ciudadanas Acciones correctivas inmediatas Unidad Administrativa y Financiera Comunitaria (aplicación de correctivos) Ente Financiador (de manera informativa) Asamblea de Ciudadanos y ciudadanas (de manera informativa) Desviaciones Autoridades Administrativas competentes Órganos de Control Fiscal competente CGR Estadales Municipales UAI
  29. 29. 29 Socialización de los Resultados del ejercicio de Control (Informes / Actas) Desvió de Fondos Públicos Ente Financiador •Título informativo •Bloqueo de cuenta / Retención del Desembolso subsiguiente. Asamblea de Ciudadanos y ciudadanas •Sanción moral. •Revocatoria de voceros y voceras. Desviaciones Órganos de Control Fiscal competente •Sanción administrativa. •Declaratoria de Responsabilidad Adm. •Multa. •Inhabilitación para ejercer Cargos Pub. Pérdida de Bienes Otras irregularidades Acciones Ejemplificantes y Sancionatorias Ministerio Público •Denuncia ante el CICPC. •Sanción Penal. Instituciones Públicas competentes •Servicio Nacional de Contrataciones • Otras instituciones
  30. 30. 30 “Es el deber de todo ciudadano vigilar sobre la legítima inversión de las rentas públicas en beneficio de la sociedad”. Simón Bolívar Discurso de Angostura del 15 de febrero de 1819.

