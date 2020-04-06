silabo-u pe-u-doctrinas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Peruana Unión Carret. Central Km. 19.5 Ñaña. Telf. 01-6186300 - Fax 01-6186-339 Casilla 3564 Lima 1,Perú S Í L...
(Resp:El Docente) Fundamentos de Nuestra Fe pág. 89- 104. (Resp:El Estudiante) en grupo Análisis de textos Unid. 2 La Doct...
(Resp:El Docente) Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 158-199. (Resp:El Estudiante) en grupo Análisis de textos 5. 11/...
7. Rojas, Benjamín, et al., ed. The End from the Beginning: Festschrift Honoring Merling Alomía. Lima: Fondo Editorial Uni...
  1. 1. Universidad Peruana Unión Carret. Central Km. 19.5 Ñaña. Telf. 01-6186300 - Fax 01-6186-339 Casilla 3564 Lima 1,Perú S Í L AB O I. Información General 1. Facultad: EP: Asignatura: Pre-requisito(s): Facultad de Teología Teología Doctrinas Bíblicas I Gpo: 1 . 2. Ciclo: 2 3. Número de Créditos: 3 4. Horas Teóricas: 3 5. Horas Prácticas: 0 6. Horas no presenciales: 3 7. Nota Aprobatoria : 13 8. Nombre del profesor: Mg. Turpo Chaparro Joel Ricardo 9. Semestre Académico: Segundo. 10. Fecha (Inicio - Final): 07/08/2017 - 01/12/2017 II. Sumilla La asignatura de Doctrina Bíblicas I es de naturaleza teórica y pertenece al área curricular de estudios especializados. Tiene el propósito de que el estudiante desarrolle las capacidades de análisis, evaluación y aceptación de las doctrinas bíblicas sistematizadas por la Iglesia Adventista. Comprende los siguientes aspectos: La Palabra de Dios, la Deidad, Dios el Padre, Dios el Hijo, Dios el Espíritu Santo, la Creación, la naturaleza humana, el gran conflicto, la vida muerte y resurrección de Cristo, la experiencia de la salvación, y el crecimiento en Cristo. III. Competencia de la Asignatura • Analiza, evalúa, acepta y explica las doctrinas bíblicas, de la Iglesia Adventista usando la Biblia, con el propósito de cumplir la misión y aplicarlas a su vida diaria. IV. Unidades de Aprendizaje Unid. 1 La Doctrina de Dios Definición de términos, La Escritura, la Deidad, Dios el Padre, Dios el Hijo, Dios el Espíritu Santo. Resultado de aprendizaje: Explica con la Biblia las creencias de la doctrina de Dios a fin de compartirla con la iglesia. Sesión Fecha Contenidos a tratarse en el aula HA HNP Aprendizaje autónomo Estratégias Metodológicas 1. 12/08/2016 Explicación del sílabo. Definición de términos: Doctrina, creencia, Dogma, credo. La Escritura. (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura Tomo 1 Teología Fundamentos de Nuestra Fe pág. 100-131 (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 2. 19/08/2016 La Deidad (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura Tomo 2 Teología Fundamentos de Nuestra Fe pág. 41- 83. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 3. 26/08/2016 Dios el Padre (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura Tomo 2 Teología Fundamentos de Nuestra Fe pág. 138-141 (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 4. 02/09/2016 Dios el Hijo (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura Tomo 2 Teología Fundamentos de Nuestra Fe pág. 145-160. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 5. 09/09/2016 Dios el Espíritu Santo 3 3 Lectura Tomo 2 Teología Conferencia magistral Discusión
  2. 2. (Resp:El Docente) Fundamentos de Nuestra Fe pág. 89- 104. (Resp:El Estudiante) en grupo Análisis de textos Unid. 2 La Doctrina del Hombre La Creación I y II, La naturaleza humana I y II. Resultado de aprendizaje: Explica con la Biblia las creencias de la doctrina del Hombre a fin de compartirla con la iglesia. Sesión Fecha Contenidos a tratarse en el aula HA HNP Aprendizaje autónomo Estratégias Metodológicas 1. 16/09/2016 La Creación I (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 3 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 177-213. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 2. 23/09/2016 La Naturaleza Humana I (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 2 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 236-246. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 3. 30/09/2016 La Naturaleza Humana II (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 2 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 236-246. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 4. 07/10/2016 La Naturaleza Humana II (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 2 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 236-246. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos Unid. 3 La Doctrina de la Salvación El Gran Conflicto I y II; La Vida, Muerte y Resurrección de Cristo; La Experiencia de la Salvación I y II; Creciendo en Cristo I y II. Resultado de aprendizaje: Explica con la Biblia las creencias de la doctrina de la Salvación a fin de compartirla con la iglesia. Sesión Fecha Contenidos a tratarse en el aula HA HNP Aprendizaje autónomo Estratégias Metodológicas 1. 14/10/2016 El Gran Conflicto I. (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 3 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 77-116. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 2. 21/10/2016 El Gran Conflicto II. (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 3 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 117-158. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 3. 28/10/2016 La Vida, Muerte y Resurrección de Cristo. (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 3 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 164-205. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 4. 04/11/2016 La Experiencia de la Salvación I. 3 3 Lectura tomo 3 Teología Conferencia magistral Discusión
  3. 3. (Resp:El Docente) Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 158-199. (Resp:El Estudiante) en grupo Análisis de textos 5. 11/11/2016 La Experiencia de la Salvación II. (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 3 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 158-199. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 6. 18/11/2016 Creciendo en Cristo I. (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 7 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 163-261. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 7. 25/11/2016 Creciendo en Cristo II. (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Lectura tomo 7 Teología Fundamentos Bíblicos de nuestra Fe pág. 163-261. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos 8. 02/12/2016 Evaluaciones finales (Resp:El Docente) 3 3 Categorización de todo lo aprendido. (Resp:El Estudiante) Conferencia magistral Discusión en grupo Análisis de textos V. Asesoría, monitoreo y consultoría docente VI. Aspectos y Técnicas de Evaluación N° Fecha Unidades Estrategia - Descripción Ponderado 1. 09/09/2016 Uni. 1 Análisis de Lecturas. Informe de lecturas asignadas por el docente, según las rúbricas. 5.0000 % 2. 09/09/2016 Uni. 1 Trabajo de Grupo. Presenta su exposición de las doctrinas asignadas por el docente, según las rúbricas. 15.0000 % 3. 07/10/2016 Uni. 2 Análisis de Lecturas. Presenta un informe de las lecturas asignadas por el docente, según las rúbricas indicadas. 5.0000 % 4. 07/10/2016 Uni. 2 Trabajo Productivo. Presenta una Biblia con los textos mas importantes de cada doctrina, según las rubricas indicadas. 15.0000 % 5. 02/12/2016 Uni. 3 Otro. Presentación de un Portafolio: Elabora un Portafolio en Digital de todas las creencias desarrolladas en el curso 10.0000 % 6. 02/12/2016 Uni. 3 Trabajo Productivo. Confecciona un impreso, dando respuesta a preguntas doctrinales presentada en el ciclo, según las rubricas dadas por el docente. 15.0000 % 7. 02/12/2016 General Evaluación Sumativa. Evaluaciones de cada clase, participación, asistencia, puntualidad. 15.0000 % 8. 02/12/2016 General Examen Final. Presenta ante un jurado tres doctrinas estudiadas, según la rubrica indicada. 20.0000 % Total: 100.0000 % VII. Bibliografía 1. Alvarez Zaldúa, Cristhian. ¿Doctrínas Bíblicas o Invento Humano? Lima: Centro de aplicación Editorial Imprenta Unión, 2012. 2. Asociación General de la Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día. Creencias de los Adventistas del Séptimo Día. Idaho: Pacific Press Publishing Association, 2006. 3. Asociación Publicadora Interamericana. Teología Fundamentos bíblicos de nuestra fe. Gema Editores Uxmal 431, Col. Narvarte, 03020 México D.F. 2006 4. Cotro, Hugo A. ¿Qué dice la Biblia?: respuestas Bíblicas para sus interrogantes. Buenos Aires: ACES, 2008 5. Douglas, Herbert E. Mensajera del Señor:el ministerio profético de Elena G. de White. Buenos Aires: ACES, 2003. 6. Nuñez, Miguel Angel. La verdad progresiva. Lima: Ediciones Fortaleza, 2007.
  4. 4. 7. Rojas, Benjamín, et al., ed. The End from the Beginning: Festschrift Honoring Merling Alomía. Lima: Fondo Editorial Universidad Peruana Unión, 2015. 8. White, Elena. Cristo en su santuario. Miami, Florida: Asociación Publicadora Interamericana, 1991. 9. White, Elena. Joyas de los Testimonios Tomos 1 al 3. Nampa, Idaho: Publicaciones Interamericanas, 1991. 10. White, Elena. Mensajes Selectos. Nampa, Idaho: Publicaciones Interamericanas, 1991. VIII. Enlaces en internet 1. ATLA Religion Database ATLA Religion Database https//web.ebscohost.com 2. Adventist Theological Society http//www.atsjats.org/ 3. Andrews University http//www.auss.info/ 4. Andrews University Seminary Studies http//www.biblicalstudies.org.uk 5. Aula7 Activa http//aula7activa.org 6. Centro de Investigaciones White http//centrowhite.upeu.edu.pe/ 7. Centro de Investigaciones White http//centrowhite.uapar.edu/ 8. Recursos Teológicos http//www.recursosteologicos.org/

