Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Steve Jobs
Steve Paul Jobs (San Francisco, 1955 – Palo Alto, California, 2011) fue un destacado informático y empresario estadouniden...
El nacimiento de Apple En aquella época Jobs se convirtió en socio del ingeniero Stephen Wozniak. Así, comenzó a fijarse e...
Steve Jobs en NeXT Computer y Pixar Jobs fundó una nueva compañía informática, NeXT Computer, en el año 1985. A continuaci...
Su vuelta a Apple En 1996 Apple decidió comprar NeXT Computer. Esto suponía la vuelta de Steve Jobs a la empresa fundada p...
Nuevas versiones del iMac, con mayor potencia y cada vez más sofisticadas prestaciones, seguirían apareciendo en los años ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Steve jobs (1)

11 views

Published on

informatica

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Steve jobs (1)

  1. 1. Steve Jobs
  2. 2. Steve Paul Jobs (San Francisco, 1955 – Palo Alto, California, 2011) fue un destacado informático y empresario estadounidense. Fue creador del primer ordenador personal y fundador de Apple Computer, una empresa innovadora en el sector de la informática. Se caracterizó por tener ideas visionarias en el campo de los ordenadores personales, la telefonía móvil y la música digital. Así, revolucionó el sector durante más de tres décadas a través de sus productos.
  3. 3. El nacimiento de Apple En aquella época Jobs se convirtió en socio del ingeniero Stephen Wozniak. Así, comenzó a fijarse en el potencial del ordenador doméstico en el que trabajaba su amigo y en el garaje crearon su primera oficina. Pusieron en marcha una placa base y luego un ordenador completo, el Apple I, considerado el primer ordenador personal de la historia. En 1976, con el dinero obtenido de la venta de su furgoneta Volkswagen, fundaron la empresa Apple Computer, con sede en el garaje de la familia de Steve Jobs. Jobs eligió el nombre Apple como un homenaje a su fruta favorita, la manzana. A partir de entonces crearon diferentes versiones de Apple, siendo cada una más potente que su antecesora. En el año 1985 decidieron poner punto y final a su colaboración. Esto, ya que Stephen Wozniak quedó relegado a un segundo plano tras un accidente, aunque se rumorea que fue debido al carácter complicado de Steve Jobs El resultado de ambos conflictos fue que Wozniak se marchó de Apple en 1985. Ese mismo año fueron despedidos mil doscientos empleados a raíz de una amplia reestructuración en la empresa. Jobs se vio forzado a dimitir. Pero esto no le impidió volver a emprender en solitario una nueva andadura empresarial.
  4. 4. Steve Jobs en NeXT Computer y Pixar Jobs fundó una nueva compañía informática, NeXT Computer, en el año 1985. A continuación, compró al director cinematográfico estadounidense George Lucas, por diez millones de dólares, la división de animación de la productora del cineasta, Lucasfilm Limited. En 1986 nacieron los estudios de animación Pixar, centrados en la producción por ordenador de películas de dibujos animados. Steve Jobs participó activamente en la creación de la película «Toy Story». En 1989, NeXT Computer lanzó su primer ordenador, repleto de funciones, pero que no resultó rentable por su elevado precio y su incompatibilidad con la mayoría de los sistemas existentes en el mercado. Steve Jobs cerró la división de ordenadores en 1993.
  5. 5. Su vuelta a Apple En 1996 Apple decidió comprar NeXT Computer. Esto suponía la vuelta de Steve Jobs a la empresa fundada por él con un cargo de asesor interino (por el que Jobs, voluntariamente, no recibía ningún salario). Nueve meses después, la dimisión del presidente de Apple provocó que Steve Jobs volviese a la presidencia. En agosto de 1997, Jobs anunció un acuerdo con la corporación rival, Microsoft, que decidió invertir 150 millones de dólares en Apple. Las dos compañías se necesitaban y se complementaban, pues Microsoft era el principal fabricante de programas para Macintosh, y Apple, uno de los principales testigos en el juicio antimonopolio que la justicia norteamericana había incoado contra la empresa de Bill Gates. En 1998, Apple volvió a revolucionar el mercado informático con el lanzamiento del iMac, un ordenador compacto integrado en el monitor, que además de su espectacular diseño vanguardista estaba preparado para navegar por Internet. Su éxito de ventas colocó a Apple entre los cinco mayores fabricantes de ordenadores personales de Estados Unidos y acarreó una revalorización del 50% de las acciones de la compañía.
  6. 6. Nuevas versiones del iMac, con mayor potencia y cada vez más sofisticadas prestaciones, seguirían apareciendo en los años siguientes revolucionando de manera constante el mercado. Apple comenzó a desplegar su potencial de creatividad inventiva en otros ámbitos, conjugando como siempre había hecho las novedosas funcionalidades con la máxima simplicidad de uso y elegantes diseños minimalistas. El primero fue la música digital, pues en 2001 desembarcó en el sector musical con un reproductor de audio de bolsillo, el iPod, y dos años después creó la tienda musical iTunes, que lideró la venta de música en línea. En 2004, sus problemas de salud obligaron a Jobs a apartarse de su trabajo ya que fue tratado de un supuesto cáncer de páncreas. Posteriormente, en el año 2007 presentó el iPhone, primero de la familia de teléfonos inteligentes de alta gama desarrollados por Apple. Las novedosas prestaciones del iPhone fueron pronto imitadas por otras empresas

×