Aupeg Waste to Energy presentation

Waste to Energy Presentation Copyright © 2014 African-Union Protium & Energy Group All Rights Reserved.
New Path, New Vision AUPEG Steam Treatment and Generation (STAG) Recursive Recycling System and Renewable Energy Generator...
The Challenge – 4,730,047 tons annually of MSW/plant  Control Waste Generation  Preserve Natural Resources & The Environ...
STAG – Recursive Recycling The Really Sustainable Solution Steam Treatment And Generation Technology  Unique, Patented Tr...
AUPEG Policy Context  World’s Only compliant Solution for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)  Conforms to most stringent EU, UK...
STAG Features  Mature Technology  Modular  Eliminate Source Segregation & costly segregated collection  Wet-Dry Capabl...
AUPEG Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Collection  Modern fuel efficient collection vehicles  Assume operation of existing mu...
Liquid Toxic Waste  Specialist uplift and treatment of liquid toxic waste and leachate  Uplift and treatment of oily liq...
Recursive Recycling Options  Plastics to premium low sulphur diesel  End of life Tire conversion - gas, steel, diesel fu...
Recursive Recycling Options  Treatment of household hazardous wastes (HHW) to various beneficial products  The same equi...
Recursive Recycling Options  60 densified concrete products from otherwise landfilled C&D  Re-refined used motor oil
Recursive Recycling Options  Sanitised metals for full recovery and recycling  Recovery of all batteries for managed rec...
Recursive Recycling Options  Recovery, dismantling, recycling and disposal of end of life vehicles  Recovery and recycli...
Regulated Medical Waste  Regular specialist collection of all regulated medical and clinical wastes  Treatment and dispo...
Remediation and Removal of Landfills  Recovery, removal of existing dumpsites and removal of toxic and medical wastes dum...
Renewable Electricity  Controlled combustion of AUPEG fibre biomass  Generation of renewable electricity  Export of 200...
AUPEG addresses four primary issues inherent to municipality waste policy and planning decision by creating a Public-Priva...
 AUPEG contributes technology, management and brings in 100% financing for local municipality waste treatment projects  ...
 Build STAG MSW pre-processing station ahead of existing incinerator  Accept non-segregated waste streams  Process and ...
Incineration only: 75% MSW toxic Burn + 25% toxic ash (costly disposal no reuse) 100% non-desirable option AUPEG STAG + In...
AUPEG Team Capability and Accomplishments  Yorkshire Municipal EfW Facility  South Wales Municipal EfW Facility  Newpor...
STAG Location Requirements  Ideal if adjacent to landfill or electricity grid or existing incinerator  Requires 3-5 hect...
AUPEG Waste to Energy Plant Layout Custom built facilities designed to satisfy all local needs OR utilization of existing ...
Conclusions  Best Alternative to Landfill and Incineration  Up To 98% Landfill Diversion  Highest Possible Recycling, R...
The Way Forward  Guaranteed Transparency  Mitigation and offset of most of MSW Collection & Disposal costs  Time is of ...
The Way Forward  A tried and tested, proven technology adopted by 18 countries with Kyoto carbon allowances trading  The...
African-Union Protium & Energy Group The Developers of African – Union Protium & Energy Group For further information plea...
  New Path, New Vision AUPEG Steam Treatment and Generation (STAG) Recursive Recycling System and Renewable Energy Generator African Kingdoms, the Caribbean, & the Globe are need of latest technology A Green Vision of Real Sustainability
  The Challenge – 4,730,047 tons annually of MSW/plant  Control Waste Generation  Preserve Natural Resources & The Environment  Recycle, Conserve and Reuse  No need to incinerate or landfill.  Eliminate landfill and dumpsite burning Current Practices Don't Address the Challenge
  STAG – Recursive Recycling The Really Sustainable Solution Steam Treatment And Generation Technology  Unique, Patented Treatment  Alternative to incineration, landfill, gasification and pyrolysis  100% Environmentally safe  No secondary pollution  Achieves >98% Recycle Rate  Recursive Recycling ®  Diverts C&D from landfill to viable products with global & ready markets  Reclaim Landfills  >95% Diversion from Landfill
  AUPEG Policy Context  World's Only compliant Solution for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)  Conforms to most stringent EU, UK and US air quality standards  Rigorous 3-Year Certification  Results Far Exceed IPPC Limits  100% recycling and re-use of all process water, steam condensate and rinse water  Significant improvement of air, marine and groundwater quality and the environment as a whole  Address the Proximity Principal - treat MSW closest to where generated  No more land grabbing landfills  No more expensive incinerators  Remediate all landfills and create MSW drop off centers
  STAG Features  Mature Technology  Modular  Eliminate Source Segregation & costly segregated collection  Wet-Dry Capable Processing  Grade A Outputs & Green Electricity  35-Yr Life Span  Self-Sustaining  Truly profitable infrastructure project
  AUPEG Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Collection  Modern fuel efficient collection vehicles  Assume operation of existing municipal vehicle fleets and personnel  Privatization of service and down-sizing public payroll  Motivated vehicle crews with "owner's eyes" approach to care in driving and efficiencies  GPS tracking to guarantee effective work, timekeeping and scheduling  Bonuses for fuel economy, reduced tire damage, repairs, accidents, vehicle appearance  Star team performance - personal crew recognition and rewards program  Static remote compactor waste stations to reduce vehicle movements, vermin, litter, odor, scavenging, insects and disease
  Liquid Toxic Waste  Specialist uplift and treatment of liquid toxic waste and leachate  Uplift and treatment of oily liquid waste  Removal, recovery of oil storage tank sludge
  Recursive Recycling Options  Plastics to premium low sulphur diesel  End of life Tire conversion - gas, steel, diesel fuel and high-value carbon black  Plastics recovered to food grade virgin
  Recursive Recycling Options  Treatment of household hazardous wastes (HHW) to various beneficial products  The same equipment is ideally suited to process hard-to-handle, heat sensitive and viscous materials
  Recursive Recycling Options  60 densified concrete products from otherwise landfilled C&D  Re-refined used motor oil
  Recursive Recycling Options  Sanitised metals for full recovery and recycling  Recovery of all batteries for managed recycling and avoidance of landfilling heavy metals
  Recursive Recycling Options  Recovery, dismantling, recycling and disposal of end of life vehicles  Recovery and recycling of all used oil filters  Recovery and recycling of electrical cabling  Recovery and recycling of circuit boards, computer screens and end of life electrical equipment
  Regulated Medical Waste  Regular specialist collection of all regulated medical and clinical wastes  Treatment and disposal of all wastes avoiding landfill  Recovery and recycling of specialist metals
  Remediation and Removal of Landfills  Recovery, removal of existing dumpsites and removal of toxic and medical wastes dumped with regular wastes  Avoidance of wild camel grazing dumpsites  Landscaping former landfill sites  Introducing waste drop off centres with static compactors, regular pick-up, recovery and recycling and transfer stations
  Renewable Electricity  Controlled combustion of AUPEG fibre biomass  Generation of renewable electricity  Export of 200MWh of green electricity to the national grid/plant
  AUPEG addresses four primary issues inherent to municipality waste policy and planning decision by creating a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model that is changing MSW and Landfill cost centers into desirable, eco-friendly profit centers that make money, save money and introduce comprehensive citizen convenience. AUPEG Sustainable PPP Model Money & Finance Environment & Sustainability Recyclate Marketing Technology & Convenience
  AUPEG contributes technology, management and brings in 100% financing for local municipality waste treatment projects  Municipality commits to 25-year Power Generation Purchase Agreement, Gate Fee and "Put or Pay" arrangement for MSW collection, and provides leasing site for the plant  AUPEG creates 50% Profit sharing structure with the city and invites board representation for the municipality and guarantees transparency in the independent AUPEG management company Public Private Partnership PPP Model
  Build STAG MSW pre-processing station ahead of existing incinerator  Accept non-segregated waste streams  Process and extract valuable recyclables  Provide clean RDF to incinerator for high calorific value, "green" electricity generation  Collect burned ash for cement or construction materials – No further need to process and transport highly toxic fly ash and bottom ash to controlled sanitary landfills  Substantially reduces chimney stack cleaning toxic for toxic fly ash – typically constitutes 50% of the operating costs of an incinerator  Provide enhanced profit sharing plan for incinerator operators and create pollution-free environment for local citizens Toxic Ash Mitigation Proposal for Existing Incinerators
  Incineration only: 75% MSW toxic Burn + 25% toxic ash (costly disposal no reuse) 100% non-desirable option AUPEG STAG + Incineration: 95% MSW green disposal + 5% inert ash (valuable saleable output) 100% Kyoto solution AUPEG STAG + Incineration vs. Incineration only
  AUPEG Team Capability and Accomplishments  Yorkshire Municipal EfW Facility  South Wales Municipal EfW Facility  Newport - Toxic liquid waste treatment plant  Our Developers have 81 other projects signed conditional on financing with order book Euro 5.246 billion in China, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Qatar, Russia, Syria, USA, etc.  40 years of experience in project delivery
  STAG Location Requirements  Ideal if adjacent to landfill or electricity grid or existing incinerator  Requires 3-5 hectares of land  Retrofit existing incinerators for pollutant free feedstock and extracted value from recovered recyclables  Location can easily obtain EPA certification and necessary licenses  Fully compliant to 17 EU Directives
  AUPEG Waste to Energy Plant Layout Custom built facilities designed to satisfy all local needs OR utilization of existing Waste Transfer Stations for fast track start. NIMBY issues of MSW sorting and materials recovery traffic and noise issues already zoned and permitted. Public drop-off using the static compactors reduce MSW build-up, litter, vermin, odour, disease and harmful scavenging activities by the young, poor and disadvantaged.
  Conclusions  Best Alternative to Landfill and Incineration  Up To 98% Landfill Diversion  Highest Possible Recycling, Recovery and Reuse Rates (95%)  Renewable Green Electricity & Grade A recyclables  Creates Socially Responsible, Pollution-Free Environment  Reduce GHG + Carbon Allowances for landfill diversion  EU rated and proven Best Available technology (BAT) Best Practical Environmental Option (BPEO), Best Public Value Comparator (BPVC) for the whole of the life cycle costs over the projected 35 year life of the AUPEG's Recursive Recycling Facility.  Audited 50% profit share mitigates cost of collection and disposal.  No risk to Government or Municipality - divestiture of risk and future responsibility!
  The Way Forward  Guaranteed Transparency  Mitigation and offset of most of MSW Collection & Disposal costs  Time is of the Essence  100% involuntary participation  98% recycling rate for real cash  Mutual Commitment  Delivery 12-15 Months
  The Way Forward  A tried and tested, proven technology adopted by 18 countries with Kyoto carbon allowances trading  The introduction of a regular scheduled solid waste collection service  No more land allocation for landfill use  Not one Euro of investment sought from the Government or its principal cities.  May it lead to a more sustainable world,. It is, after all, the obligation of man to accept change…..  More so if the cost of doing so is risk free and paid for by others who share your own ideals of change and sustainable vision. Thank you for listening.
  African-Union Protium & Energy Group The Developers of African – Union Protium & Energy Group For further information please contact: Wilhem L. Blanchard, Chairman & CEO Telephone: (310) 430-1853 E-mail: wblanch@aupeg.com Reginald J. Anglade, Vice Chairman Telephone: (310) 686-6440 E-mail: rjanglade@aupeg.com

