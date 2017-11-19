Sílabo eams ii (nuevo) 1

SÍLABO UNAE 1. CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA La asignatura “Enseñanza y Aprendizaje en el Medio Social II” se imparte e...
SÍLABO UNAE COMPETENCIAS BÁSICAS Y COMPETENCIAS PROFESIONALES Competencias Básicas: 1. Capacidad de utilizar y comunicar d...
SÍLABO UNAE PERFIL DE EGRESO (COMPETENCIAS) OBJETIVOS GENERALES 5.1. OBJETIVOS CONCEPTUALES Que el alumnado sepa reconocer...
SÍLABO UNAE activa.Ed. Herder. Barcelona, España. Sánchez Montero, M. (2017). Viaje a la prehistoria, en Cuadernos de Peda...
  1. 1. SÍLABO UNAE 1. CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA La asignatura “Enseñanza y Aprendizaje en el Medio Social II” se imparte en el 2º Ciclo de la Unidad de Formación Básica de la Carrera de “Educación Inicial”, y junto al resto de asignaturas que componen la Unidad, intenta dar respuesta a la cuestión que hace las veces de Núcleo Problémico: ¿Qué sujetos, contextos y sistemas socioeducativos? DESCRIPCIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA Partiendo de la premisa de que los niños y las niñas de 0-6 años estánen una etapa de desarrollo en la que necesitan descubrir su identidad, establecer relaciones con los demás e interactuar con el entorno social y natural más próximo, esta asignatura pretende dotar a los futuros profesionales de Educación Inicial de las herramientas necesarias para que sean capaces de diseñar propuestas de enseñanza-aprendizaje a partir de los centros de interés, el descubrimiento del medio y el trabajo cooperativo. En este sentido, “Enseñanza y Aprendizaje del Medio Social II” continúa con las líneas trazadas en “Enseñanza y Aprendizaje del Medio Social I” y, a su vez, profundiza en algunas cuestiones que requieren un análisis máspormenorizado, como son las diferentes estrategias didácticas susceptibles de aplicación en el aula. Para ello, se organizarán los contenidos en tres grandes bloques temáticos, y en cada uno de ellos se plantearándiferentes tareas destinadas a que los estudiantes reconozcan la importancia de relacionar el currículo escolar de la etapa de Educación Inicial con el contexto en el que se desarrollan los niños/as de 0-6 años, así como respetar su particular manera de interpretar la realidad de la que forman parte. Page 1 | 12
  2. 2. SÍLABO UNAE COMPETENCIAS BÁSICAS Y COMPETENCIAS PROFESIONALES Competencias Básicas: 1. Capacidad de utilizar y comunicar de manera disciplinada, crítica y creativa el conocimiento. La mente científica y artística. • Tratamiento disciplinado de la información y el conocimiento. • Utiliza de forma crítica el conocimiento. • Utiliza de forma creativa el conocimiento. • Comunicar información y conocimiento. 2. Capacidad para vivir y convivir en grupos humanos cada vez más heterogéneos. La mente ética y solidaria. • Respeto, comprensión y empatía. • Cooperación y trabajo en grupos. • Compromiso con la ética, la política y la justicia social. 3. Capacidad para pensar, vivir y actuar con autonomía. La construcción del propio proyecto de vida. La mente personal. • La construcción del propio proyecto vital. • Conocerse así mismo. De-construir y desaprender. • Estimarse, aprender a quererse. • Autodeterminación, singularidad y personalización. Competencias Profesionales: 1. Capacidad para comprender y diagnosticar situaciones, procesos y sistemas educativos. 2. Capacidad para diseñar, desarrollar y evaluar de manera personalizada el currículum. 3. Capacidad para diseñar y construir contextos y comunidades de aprendizaje. 4. Competencia para aprender a autorregularse y a desarrollarse profesionalmente a lo largo de toda lo vida. Page 2 | 12
  3. 3. SÍLABO UNAE PERFIL DE EGRESO (COMPETENCIAS) OBJETIVOS GENERALES 5.1. OBJETIVOS CONCEPTUALES Que el alumnado sepa reconocer la importancia de relacionar el currículo escolar de la etapa de Educación Inicial con el contexto máspróximo en el que se desarrollan los niños/as de 0-6 años, así como respetar y valorar su particular manera de interpretar la realidad de la que forman parte. 5.2. OBJETIVOS PROCEDIMENTALES Que el alumnado sea capaz de diseñar, crear y evaluar materiales para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje del Medio Social en Educación Infantil; y a su vez, trabajar de manera colaborativa, respetando las diferencias personales, asumiendo las discrepancias y participando de manera activa en la creación de productos compartidos. 5.3. OBJETIVOS ACTITUDINALES Que el alumnado muestre interés, curiosidad, entusiasmo y motivación por los contenidos de la asignatura. Page 3 | 12
  4. 4. SÍLABO UNAE UNIDADES 6.1. UNIDAD 1: Aproximación a los fundamentos didácticos de la Enseñanza del Medio Social en Educación Inicial APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: Se espera que el alumnado sea capaz de comprender la importancia de relacionar el currículo de la etapa de Educación Inicial con el contexto más próximo de los niños y las niñas de 0-6 años, respetando las estructuras mentales y emocionales propias de cada uno de los estadios de desarrollo infantil. Número de semanas previstas: 5 6.1.1. CONTENIDOS DECLARATIVOS 6.1.2. CONTENIDOS PROCEDIMENTALES 6.1.3. CONTENIDOS ACTITUDINALES 1. Definición de “Medio Social” en E.I. 2. Definición de “Contexto” en E.I. La relación entre el entorno próximo y el desarrollo de aprendizajes significativos. 3. La importancia de educar en el asombro. Estimular la curiosidad en E.I. 4. Relaciones sociales y construcción de la identidad personal (aprender de los demás y con los demás). 5. De los centros de interés a la participación social (creación colectiva) Tratamiento disciplinado de la información Pensamiento crítico y reflexivo Construcción compartida del conocimiento Interés Compromiso Motivación Inquietud 6.1.4. ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS 6.1.5. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Y MEDIOS DIDÁCTICOS 6.1.6. FORMAS. ESTRATEGIAS DE EVALUACIÓN, INSTRUMENTOS Y EVIDENCIAS DE APRENDIZAJE 6.1.4.1. Aprendizaje autónomo Lectura de los textos y materiales de la asignatura Realización de las tareas propuestas Ampliación de las fuentes de información Exposición de contenidos teóricos Actividades individuales/grupales Dinámicas de grupo Evaluación diagnóstica y sistemática Heteroevaluación Page 4 | 12
  5. 5. SÍLABO UNAE UNIDADES 6.1. UNIDAD 1: Aproximación a los fundamentos didácticos de la Enseñanza del Medio Social en Educación Inicial Participación en clase Participación en foros de debate Presentaciones en power-points Textos académicos Artículos en revistas especializadas Material audiovisual Ordenador con conexión a internet Proyector Pantalla Plataforma Moodle (Campus Virtual) Observación sistemática Análisis de producción de los estudiantes con ayuda de rúbricas para la valoración/corrección de las actividades Seguimiento de las tareas y retroalimentación de las mismas mediante comentarios en el Campus Virtual (evaluación formativa) Intercambios personales y grupales con el alumnado Actividades en clase (aplicación y síntesis) Comentarios de texto (reflexiones personales) Trabajos grupales (exposición y puesta en común) Debates grupales Portafolios individuales Claridad, coherencia y rigor en las intervenciones, así como en los productos entregados Page 5 | 12
  6. 6. SÍLABO UNAE UNIDADES 6.1. UNIDAD 1: Aproximación a los fundamentos didácticos de la Enseñanza del Medio Social en Educación Inicial 6.1.4.2. Aprendizaje asistido por el docente (incluye el aprendizaje colaborativo) Asistencia y participación en clase Entrega de las tareas asignadas Socialización de los productos 6.4. UNIDAD 2: Estrategias didácticas para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje en el Medio Social APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: Se espera que el alumnado sea capaz de analizar con rigor académico las experiencias de aula presentadas en clase y reflexionar sobre su potencialidad educativa y las posibilidades de transferencia a otros contextos de enseñanza. Número de semanas previstas: 5 6.4.1. CONTENIDOS DECLARATIVOS 6.4.2. CONTENIDOS PROCEDIMENTALES 6.4.3. CONTENIDOS ACTITUDINALES 1. Los centros de interés como punto de partida para el aprendizaje y la asamblea como método de recogida de información. 2. Fomento de la autonomía y la responsabilidad mediante la pedagogía de los cuidados (aprender a respetar y a convivir, vivir-con) 3. El aprendizaje del espacio, el tiempo y la causalidad mediante proyectos de aula (el tratamiento de la Historia y la Análisis de las experiencias presentadas Reflexión sobre su potencialidad educativa Pensamiento crítico y reflexivo Construcción compartida del conocimiento Interés Compromiso Motivación Inquietud Respeto Page 6 | 12
  7. 7. SÍLABO UNAE 6.4. UNIDAD 2: Estrategias didácticas para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje en el Medio Social APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: Geografía en E.I.). 4. Aprendizaje sensorial: manipulación y experimentación en el aula de E.I. 5. Relaciones humanas y atención a la diversidad: aprendizaje colaborativo y cohesión grupal. 6.4.4. ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS 6.4.5. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Y MEDIOS DIDÁCTICOS 6.4.6. FORMAS DE EVALUACIÓN, INSTRUMENTOS Y EVIDENCIAS DE APRENDIZAJE6.2.4.1. Aprendizaje autónomo Lectura de los textos y materiales de la asignatura Realización de las tareas propuestas Ampliación de las fuentes de información Participación en clase Participación en foros de debate Exposición de contenidos teóricos Actividades individuales/grupales Dinámicas de grupo Presentaciones en power-points Textos académicos Artículos en revistas especializadas Material audiovisual Ordenador con conexión a internet Proyector Pantalla Plataforma Moodle (Campus Virtual) Evaluación sistemática e interciclo Heteroevaluación Observación sistemática Análisis de producción de los estudiantes con ayuda de rúbricas para la valoración/corrección de las actividades Seguimiento de las tareas y retroalimentación de las mismas mediante comentarios en el Campus Virtual (evaluación formativa) Intercambios personales y grupales con el alumnado Actividades en clase (aplicación y síntesis) Comentarios de texto (reflexiones personales) Page 7 | 12
  8. 8. SÍLABO UNAE 6.4. UNIDAD 2: Estrategias didácticas para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje en el Medio Social APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: Trabajos grupales (exposición y puesta en común) Debates grupales Portafolios individuales Claridad, coherencia y rigor en las intervenciones, así como en los productos entregados 6.2.4.2. Aprendizaje asistido por el docente (incluye el aprendizaje colaborativo) Asistencia y participación en clase Entrega de tareas asignadas Socialización de los productos Page 8 | 12
  9. 9. SÍLABO UNAE 6.7. UNIDAD 3: Diseño, creación y evaluación de materiales curriculares para la enseñanza en el Medio Social APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: Se espera que el alumnado sea capaz de trabajar de manera colaborativa en el diseño, creación y evaluación de materiales curriculares para la enseñanza del Medio Social en Educación Inicial, tomando como referencia las experiencias presentadas en la unidad anterior y argumentando con rigor y coherencia las potencialidades educativas de los productos elaborados en clase. Número de semanas previstas: 8 6.7.1. CONTENIDOS DECLARATIVOS 6.7.2. CONTENIDOS PROCEDIMENTALES 6.7.3. CONTENIDOS ACTITUDINALES 1. El establecimiento de objetivos de aprendizaje. 2. Adaptación a las características y necesidades del alumnado 3. La inclusión en las aulas de E.I. (aprender de todos y con todos) 4. Planificación de la enseñanza: recursos, temporización y viabilidad de la propuesta. 5. Evaluación de materiales curriculares para la Enseñanza y el Aprendizaje del Medio Social en Educación Inicial. Algunos indicadores de calidad. Elaboración de materiales Participación en trabajos grupales Colaboración en las tareas compartidas Evaluación de materiales Creatividad Responsabilidad Autonomía Compromiso Respeto Tolerancia 6.7.4. ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS 6.7.5. RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Y MEDIOS DIDÁCTICOS 6.7.6. FORMAS DE EVALUACIÓN, INSTRUMENTOS Y EVIDENCIAS DE APRENDIZAJE6.3.4.1. Aprendizaje autónomo Lectura de los textos y materiales de la asignatura Exposición de contenidos teóricos Actividades individuales/grupales Evaluación sistemática y final Page 9 | 12
  10. 10. SÍLABO UNAE 6.7. UNIDAD 3: Diseño, creación y evaluación de materiales curriculares para la enseñanza en el Medio Social APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: Realización de las tareas propuestas Ampliación de las fuentes de información Participación en clase Participación en foros de debate Dinámicas de grupo Presentaciones en power-points Textos académicos Artículos en revistas especializadas Material audiovisual Ordenador con conexión a internet Proyector Pantalla Plataforma Moodle (Campus Virtual) Heteroevaluación, coevaluación y autoevaluación Observación sistemática Análisis de la producción de los estudiantes Seguimiento de las tareas y retroalimentación de las mismas Intercambios personales y grupales con el alumnado Trabajos grupales (exposición y puesta en común) Ensayo final (reflexiones personales sobre los procesos de aprendizaje) Debates grupales Portafolios individuales Claridad, coherencia y rigor en las intervenciones, así como en los productos entregados Page 10 | 12
  11. 11. SÍLABO UNAE 6.7. UNIDAD 3: Diseño, creación y evaluación de materiales curriculares para la enseñanza en el Medio Social APRENDIZAJES ESPERADOS: 6.3.4.2. Aprendizaje asistido por el docente (incluye el aprendizaje colaborativo) Asistencia y participación en clase Entrega de tareas asignadas Socialización de los productos Reflexión sobre el trabajo realizado 6. FUENTES DE CONSULTA / REFERENCIA 6.1 BIBLIOGRAFÍA BÁSICA (IMPRESA Y ELECTRÓNICA) 6.2 BIBLIOGRAFÍA COMPLEMENTARIA (IMPRESA Y ELECTRÓNICA) Bassedas E., Huguet, T., y Solé I. (2010). Aprender y enseñar en educación infantil. Ed. Graó. Barcelona, España. Castillo Núñez, J., Cordero, M., Reyes Pesantes, G., et al. (2008). Un aula abierta a la vida. Acercar el currículo a la realidad de los estudiantes. Ed. PROMEBAZ. Cuenca, Ecuador. Díez Navarro, M. C. (2002). El piso de abajo de la escuela. Los afectos y las emociones en el día a día de la escuela infantil. Ed. Graó. Barcelona, España. Wild, R. (2016). Educar para ser. Vivencias de una escuela Angulo Armada, n. (2016). Una granja en la escuela, en Cuadernos de Pedagogía, nº 471. Pp. 23-26. Currículo de Educación Inicial 2014. Ministerio de Educación de Ecuador. Ovejero Madrazo, A. (2016). Mucho más que un huerto en clase, en Cuadernos de Pedagogía, nº 470. Pp. 23-24. Palomares Enríquez, J.M., Jiménez Breval, M., y Aragón Núñez, L. (2017). ¿Hacemos masterchef en el cole?, en Cuadernos de Pedagogía, nº 475. Pp. 21-23. Page 11 | 12
  12. 12. SÍLABO UNAE activa.Ed. Herder. Barcelona, España. Sánchez Montero, M. (2017). Viaje a la prehistoria, en Cuadernos de Pedagogía, nº 474. Pp. 21-24. 7. ELABORADO POR: 8. APROBADO POR: 9. FECHA DE ACTUALIZACIÓN Y ENTRADA EN VIGENCIA 10. FIRMA PhD José Luis del Río Fdez. . UNAE, 12 Septiembre de 2017 Page 12 | 12

