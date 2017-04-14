“Somos un Hospital Referencial de la Red Salud Centro, organizada y líder, que busca la atención integral competitiva prom...
"Al 2021, seremos un Hospital Modelo, empoderados en el cuidado de la salud, con enfoque de interculturalidad, promoviendo...
NIÑO RN 0% 43% 43% 67% 86% 0% 38% 8% 16% 3%95% 0% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Bajo Peso al Nacer Neonato c...
NIÑO MENOR A 1 AÑO66% 69% 37% 34% 31% 22% 34% 22% 44% 38% 16% 25% 0% 69% 56% 9% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Niño <1 año...
NIÑO < 1-1 50% 34% 20% 6% 6% 56% 16% 28% 9% 13% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Vitamina "A" en niño < 1 año VIF en niños < 1 a...
NIÑO 1 AÑO 33% 22% 59% 17% 20% 7% 35% 15% 28% 24% 0% 46% 22% 9% 63% 0% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Niño de 1 año contro...
NIÑO 1 A-1 11% 35% 59% 41% 18% 11% 4% 4% 20% 20% 20% 17% 0% 4% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% VIF en niños 1 año Vacuna SPR en...
NIÑO 2A 45% 39% 71% 10% 10%61% 10% 16% 45% 48% 0% 52% 35% 94% 0% 13% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Niño de 2...
NIÑO 2ª-1 0% 17% 22% 0% 35% 0% 20% 22% 3% 0% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% Desnutrición Aguda Recuperada niños <3 años...
MATERNO 1 0% 50% 267% 56% 49% 110% 24% 32% 0% 0% 0% 63% 108% 154% 146% 50% 0% 50% 100% 150% 200% 250% 300% Atención Pre-co...
MATERNO 2 156% 2% 5%22% 226% 27% 25% 71% 54% 20% 0% 623% 39% 7% 0% 100% 200% 300% 400% 500% 600% 700% Gestantes con Tamiza...
ESTRATEGIA 1 21% 81% 0% 0% 8% 110% 82% 0% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% Sintomatico Respirat|ia Idenficado Sintomatico Resp...
ESTRATEGIA 2 21% 81% 0% 0% 8% 110% 82% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% Sintomatico Respirat|ia Ide...
PERCAPITA 23% 13% 18% 9% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 20. PORCENTAJE DE PRESTACIONES BUCALES 32. PORCENTAJE DE PRESTACIONES DE PR...
Evaluacion de acuerdos de gestion i semestre

