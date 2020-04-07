Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GOBIERNO REGIONAL CAJAMARCA DIRECCIÓN REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN – CAJAMARCA UNIDAD DE GESTIÓN EDUCATIVALOCAL CHOTA I.E. “JOSE ...
La comprensión lectora es considerada como una competencia básica fundamental para la adquisición de nuevos aprendizajes y...
V. ORIENTACIONES PARA LA ORGANIZACIÓN: o Su ejecución debe comenzar apenas empiecen las clases. o El Plan Lector se debe d...
o Para facilitar la ejecución del Plan Lector se debe proceder a la codificación y exposición inmediata de los libros de l...
debido a:  El uso del lenguaje como medio eficaz de transmisión de valores de convivencia, respeto y, entendimiento entre...
PLAN LECTOR VIII. ACTIVIDADES Nº ACTIVIDADES RESPONSABLE CRONOGRAMA D E F M A M J J A S O N D 01 Conformación de la comisi...
Fomento de la animación lectora (Lectura para la recreación). Está centrada al desarrollo del hábito lector a partir de la...
3. Al llegar a los hogares, el cuaderno viajero hará que toda la familia disfrute de la lectura.  Títulos atractivos Estr...
Estrategias vinculadas a la familia. Cada estudiante construirá una biblioteca con material reciclable para favorecer el a...
 El carrito lector Esta estrategia requiere tener un “carrito” de cualquier tipo de material y textos variados. 1. El o l...
enriquece de las diferentes impresiones y aportes que se dan. Desarrolla habilidades sociales como la lectura, la expresió...
HUMANOS MATERIALES -Profesores. -Padres de Familia -Alumnos -Personal directivo y administrativo. - Textos - Papelotes - P...
MARTES: 13.00a13.30 NARRACIÓN DE CUENTOS: Previamente el alumno debe elegir un cuento o crear (el objetivo, creación liter...
DELUNESAVIERNES KIOSCO LECTOR: Comunicar el propósito del Kiosco lector, y el horario de su funcionamiento. Instalar, con ...
MIERCOLES 13.00a 13.30 LECTURAEN VOZ ALTA: RESPONSABLE: PROF. RICHAR JUEVES: 13.00a 13.30 CARRITO LECTOR RESPONSABLE: PROF...
Pión, abril 2020 _____________________________ LA COMISIÓN JULIO RELIGIÓN La biblia Nuevo Testamento Antiguo Testamento Di...
ANEXOS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plan lector

17 views

Published on

informacion importante

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan lector

  1. 1. GOBIERNO REGIONAL CAJAMARCA DIRECCIÓN REGIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN – CAJAMARCA UNIDAD DE GESTIÓN EDUCATIVALOCAL CHOTA I.E. “JOSE MANUEL OSORES” – C.M. 0610899 “Año de la Universalización de la Salud” PLAN LECTOR 2020 DE LAINSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA “JOSÉ MANUEL OSORES” Denominación: “Del placer de leer al hábito lector y del hábito lector a la cultura” I. INFORMACION GENERAL: 1.1. Institución Educativa : José Manuel Osores 1.2. Niveles : Secundaria de menores 1.5. Zona Geográfica : Rural 1.6. UGEL : Chota 1.7. Director : Wagner Zurita Mondragón 1.8. Responsables : Lic. Wilder James Bautista Terán II. INTRODUCCIÓN La Ley Orgánica de la Educación, plantea el desarrollo de la competencia de lectoescritura (comprensión, reflexión, capacidad crítica, búsqueda de información, análisis, etc.) como un objetivo prioritario del currículum, de tal manera que la consecución de óptimos niveles funcionales en este ámbito incidirá en las aficiones lectoras del alumnado y en la lectura como práctica continuada. Igualmente, el desarrollo de una comunidad se vinculará con la competencia de lectoescritura, donde los cambios tecnológicos dan pasos agigantados, pero sin ninguna buena guía está logrando que nuestros estudiantes, distorsionen su lectoescritura a través de las redes sociales.
  2. 2. La comprensión lectora es considerada como una competencia básica fundamental para la adquisición de nuevos aprendizajes y para el desarrollo personal de los escolares siendo, por tanto, un elemento primordial en la formación del alumnado, favoreciendo su educación integral, cuyo desarrollo está vinculado a todas las áreas. III. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL PLAN LECTOR:  Flexible: La I.E. formula su Plan Lector, según las características de cada Nivel, intereses y ritmos de aprendizaje y niveles lectores de los estudiantes.  Democrático: Los estudiantes participan en la selección de los títulos que leerán.  Integral:Abarca diversos aspectos: Propósitos lectores: para recrearse, para aprender. Tipos de textos: cuentos, novelas, ensayos, adivinanzas, etc.  Progresivo: Enfatiza la lectura recreativa e incorpora progresivamente la lectura de estudio, según cada nivel de la EBR. IV. OBJETIVOS DEL PLAN LECTOR 3.1.- Fomentar el placer y el hábito por la lectura 3.2.- Mejorar el desarrollo de las capacidades comunicativas, incorporando estrategias de comprensión lectora 3.3.- Involucrar a la escuela, la familia y la comunidad en el desarrollo del hábito y el placer por la lectura.
  3. 3. V. ORIENTACIONES PARA LA ORGANIZACIÓN: o Su ejecución debe comenzar apenas empiecen las clases. o El Plan Lector se debe diseñar, implementar y poner en acción, con la participación y concertación de directivos, profesores y padres de familia. o Los docentes de comunicación, preferentemente asumen el liderazgo de la formulación, ejerce(n) las funciones de coordinación y sistematización. o El Plan Lector comprende textos escolares y no escolares, de tipo continuo (descripción, narración, exposición, argumentación, etc.) y discontinuos (impresos, anuncios, gráficos, cuadros, tablas, mapas, diagramas, etc.); textos literarios, técnicos, funcionales, etc. Incluye la lectura con intencionalidades diversas (recreativa, pública, educacional); y se practica en contextos comunicativos diferentes: privados, públicos, masivos. o El Plan Lector precisará en forma clara los objetivos, el cronograma de lecturas por grados y niveles, las responsabilidades de los agentes involucrados, el seguimiento y evaluación del Plan, así como las actividades adicionales de difusión del Plan Lector. o El Plan Lector debe ser presentado a toda la Institución Educativa y difundido mediante diversos medios con el fin de comprometer a toda la comunidad en la ejecución del Plan. o Los libros que se hayan seleccionado para la lectura deben ser considerados en la programación anual de cada docente. En lo posible, el contenido de los libros leídos debe ser vinculado con los contenidos desarrollados en las áreas curriculares. o La secuencia de lectura será determinada en común acuerdo con los estudiantes del grado teniendo en cuenta la cantidad de títulos con que se cuenta. Se puede leer, simultáneamente, más de un título en el mismo mes si no se cuenta con la cantidad de libros suficientes. o La lectura de los libros se realizará fuera del horario de clase, en la Institución Educativa, en la biblioteca, en el domicilio o en el lugar que el estudiante estime conveniente. o Durante las sesiones de aprendizaje, los estudiantes expresaran las ideas del libro leído durante el mes, el mismo que tendrá temas vinculados con las actividades que se realicen en el aula. o En la formulación del Plan Lector, la Comunidad Educativa debe prever las estrategias pertinentes para que los estudiantes continúen con la lectura de los textos durante el período vacacional.
  4. 4. o Para facilitar la ejecución del Plan Lector se debe proceder a la codificación y exposición inmediata de los libros de la biblioteca institucional para que los estudiantes y los docentes sepan con qué material de lectura cuentan en la Institución Educativa. VI. IMPORTANCIADE LA LECTURAY SU RELACIÓN CON LAS COMPETENCIAS BÁSICAS.  EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA 1. Competencia en Comunicación lingüística. Se adquiere mediante:  El uso del lenguaje de forma competente en distintas esferas de la vida social.  Utilización de diferentes tipos de textos y sus estructuras formales.  Lectura de obras literarias relevantes y la escritura siguiendo modelos. 2. Competencia matemática. Se adquiere mediante:  La comprensión y análisis de los enunciados de los problemas matemáticos.  Elaboración de hipótesis sobre aspectos comunicativos y su comprobación.  Búsqueda de la adecuada combinatoria de las palabras para la elaboración de textos. 3. Competencia e n el conocimiento y la interacción c o n el mundo f í s i c o . Se adquiere principalmente mediante:  La disposición para lograr un entorno saludable y una mejora de la calidad de vida a través de la lectura de textos pertinentes. 4. Tratamiento de la información y competencia digital. Esta materia, proporciona la oportunidad para desarrollar la competencia mediante:  El us o de los ordenadores para la composición de textos (planificación, ejecución y corrección).  La búsqueda guiada de información y selección de información relevante según los contenidos propuestos para su reutilización en la producción de textos orales y escritos.  El trabajo con los medios digitales de comunicación: lectura, análisis e interpretación. 5. Competencia social y ciudadana. Esta materia contribuye al desarrollo de las habilidades sociales y al conocimiento de la organización y funcionamiento de las sociedades,
  5. 5. debido a:  El uso del lenguaje como medio eficaz de transmisión de valores de convivencia, respeto y, entendimiento entre las personas.  El análisis de los usos discriminatorios del lenguaje para la erradicación de prejuicios y estereotipos, entre los que destaca el lenguaje sexista. 6. Competencia cultual y artística. Contribuye mediante:  La relación de la literatura con otras manifestaciones artísticas como la música, la pintura y el cine.  El acercamiento al arte a través del contacto con autores, críticos, bibliotecas, prensa,... 7. Competencia para aprender a prender. Se logra con:  El uso del lenguaje como instrumento de acceso al saber, de representación del mundo y de construcción de conocimientos.  La reflexión sobre la lengua (sus conceptos y procedimientos) y su aplicación a las propias producciones (aprender a aprender la lengua). La elaboración de resúmenes y esquemas. 8. Autonomía e iniciativa personal. Se desarrolla a través de:  Uso del lenguaje como medio fundamental para la toma de decisiones.  Diálogo como forma de regulación y orientación de la propia actividad.  Autoevaluación crítica del desarrollo de las actividades grupales e individuales.  Desarrollo de cualidades personales. VII. PLANIFICACION: PLANIFICACIÓN SEMANAL TIEMPO DE LECTURA CRITERIOS GENERALES DE EJECUCIÓN 1. El tiempo dedicado a la lectura será de media hora diaria, para las cuatro primeras estrategias de lectura, y para el Kiosco lector se realizará en horario de recreo. 2. Se trabajará con los textos proporcionados por el MINEDU. 3. El responsable del Plan Lector realizará las anotaciones oportunas, en función del desempeño que el alumno demuestre en Mecánica Lectora y Comprensión Lectora.
  6. 6. PLAN LECTOR VIII. ACTIVIDADES Nº ACTIVIDADES RESPONSABLE CRONOGRAMA D E F M A M J J A S O N D 01 Conformación de la comisión del Plan lector Director y profesores X 02 Elaboración y reajuste del Plan lector La comisión X X 03 Realizar media hora de lectura diaria en el aula conforme a las cinco estrategias priorizadas de lecturas recreativas crono gramadas. Profesores y responsables X X X X X X X X X X IX. ESTRATEGIAS SUGERIDAS PARA DESARROLLAR EL PLAN LECTOR:  “En Pión, se lee en familia”. Las estrategias para el desarrollo del Plan lector están centradas en aquellas que permite al docente:
  7. 7. Fomento de la animación lectora (Lectura para la recreación). Está centrada al desarrollo del hábito lector a partir de la animación de la lectura libre, recreativa y placentera, generando condiciones de contexto en el estudiante. Desarrollo de la competencia lectora (Lectura para el aprendizaje). Centrada en ayudar al estudiante a comprender lo que lee, considerando las capacidades de la competenciaComprende textos escritos (Recupera información de diversos textos escritos, infiere el significado de los textos escritos, reflexiona sobre la forma, contenido y contexto de los textos escritos.  La estrategia “En Pión, se lee en familia”, comprende dos aspectos: Estrategias para el desarrollo de la comprensión lectora y estrategias para fomentar la animación lectora, saliendo más allá de las aulas, buscando persuadir a las familias y a la comunidad entera a leer, para lo cual debe implementarse actividades como: lectura en parques, exposición en las afueras del colegio, paneles de lectura, convocatoria a los padres de familia para leer, volanteo a transeúntes, elaboración de pancartas, etc. Actividad como ejemplo:  Aprovechar unos treinta minutos al inicio de las reuniones con padres de familia.  Estregar textos cortos con letras de tamaño 14, de contenido reflexivo con temática familiar, a todos los padres según van llegando e invitarlos a leer.  Los textos deben ser cortos.  Luego de un tiempo prudencial comentar sobre la temática del texto a partir de preguntas abiertas, encaminándolos a la reflexión sobre el contenido.  Propiciar la dramatización del texto, por los padres, si fuera posible.  Imágenes que se leen Estrategia para que el niño o niña pueda generar hábitos de lectura de manera colectiva. 1. Elabore textos de secuencia con imágenes. 2. En la formación anímelos a los estudiantes a oralizar la historieta leyendo las imágenes. 3. Refuerce las ideas sobre lo leído por los estudiantes elogiando su participación.  El cuaderno viajero Estrategia que motiva a leer a la familia. Este puede ser reemplazado por un folder. 1. Es un cuaderno itinerante, que “visita” la casa de cada niño. 2. Al recibirlo, un miembro de la familia escribe un texto (cuento, leyenda, juego, poesía, etc.) para compartirlo con todos los niños en el aula.
  8. 8. 3. Al llegar a los hogares, el cuaderno viajero hará que toda la familia disfrute de la lectura.  Títulos atractivos Estrategia que motiva al estudiante a querer conocer el contenido de la lectura a partir de títulos atractivos. 1. Se presenta a los estudiantes diversos títulos atractivos, preferentemente en imágenes, para que ellos puedan elegir el texto a leer. 2. Organizar grupos de lectura según su elección, para lo cual invitarás a personas que puedan darle lectura a cada grupo de niños. 3. Para terminar se fomentará un diálogo sobre las temáticas de los textos leídos.  Feria del libro en mi cole Esta estrategia busca generar espacio pedagógico y un tiempo determinado para que el estudiante pueda tener al alcance de la mano un aserie de libros y los pueda leer y manipular libremente. 1. Planifique un horario y un espacio amplio (patio) y coloque mesas o estantes. 2. Pida una semana antes que los estudiantes traigan textos (obras, libros, periódicos, revistas) 3. Coloque los textos en cada stand y con la técnica del museo lleve a los estudiantes para que observen y manipulen los textos libremente. 4. Induzca a los estudiantes a realizar acciones lectoras: parafrasear, debatir, preguntar obtener información relevante u opinar sobre los textos leídos. Puede planificar sesión de aprendizaje sobre algunas debilidades identificadas. Finalmente genere espacios para regalar e intercambiar libros. Incluso los estudiantes podrían ponerle una dedicatoria al libro que regalen.  Marqueteando un libro Estrategia que consiste en escribir argumentos en base a libros, describiendo las razones por las cuales ese libro es valioso o importante. 1. Pida a los estudiantes que elijan un libro que poseen en casa que hayan leído. Si no han leído ninguno deben escoger uno a leer. 2. Solicite a los estudiantes que escriban en una hoja o en un cuaderno unas cinco o seis razones por las que les gusta ese libro o argumentos a favor de libro. 3. En el aula, los diez minutos iniciales, expondrán las razones a favor de su libro.  Mural de bibliotecas
  9. 9. Estrategias vinculadas a la familia. Cada estudiante construirá una biblioteca con material reciclable para favorecer el amor a la lectura. 1. Solicite a los estudiantes que deben elaborar una biblioteca en su casa con los libros que tiene. 2. Después tomará fotografías y realizarán un mural donde exhiban sus bibliotecas. 3. Asimismo redactarán breves descripciones de los libros que contiene su biblioteca y se exhibirán públicamente.  Leemos textos lúdicos Estrategia de animación que interrelaciona a los estudiantes para la lectura colectiva. 1. Pida a los estudiantes que elaboren un dossier con textos lúdicos (chistes, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, poemas cortos, etc.). 2. Un día determinado empareje a los estudiantes para que intercambien sus dossiers y lean los textos del otro. 3. Seleccione a algunos estudiantes para que lean frente a todos tres textos de su dossier.  Micro concursos de lectura Estrategia para generar interés por la lectura a través de la resolución de micro pruebas de comprensión lectora. 1. Selecciona una lectura corta y elabore en base a ella una breve prueba de selección múltiple. 2. En la formación o en horario determinado los estudiantes leerán el texto e inmediatamente se le dará la micro prueba. 3. Se recogen las pruebas y se corrigen para determinar quienes han contestado correctamentetodas las preguntas. 4. Se les da un premio símbolo (un caramelo, un elogio, etc.) 5. Obviamente el premio no puede ser una nota o calificación.  Quiosco lector Estrategia en la que se requiere de un espacio físico de la IIEE, debe ser protegido del viento. Adecuarlo tipo quiosco, requiere de ganchos y cordel tendido. 1. El o la docente en coordinación con los integrantes del Municipio escolar, implementar el quisco con todo tipo de libros, revistas, diarios y otros, se les invita a participar a los estudiantes durante la hora del recreo u otros espacios que se determinen. 2. Luego, el o la docente puede pedir que se comente en forma individual o grupal sobre los textos leídos
  10. 10.  El carrito lector Esta estrategia requiere tener un “carrito” de cualquier tipo de material y textos variados. 1. El o la docente coordinadora, establece un cronograma considerando horario, grado y selección de obras. 2. Cada aula, de acuerdo al horario establecido, recibirá la visita del carrito lector que ofrece a los estudiantes libros de distintos títulos que llamen su atención, en un tiempo estimado de 15 a 30 minutos. 3. La o el docente toma nota de aquellos textos que leen los estudiantes para que pueda hacer el seguimiento lector. 4. La siguiente visita el estudiante pueda continuar leyendo. Previamente la o el docente ha presentado los títulos y algunas breves reseñas a los estudiantes para establecer un rol de lecturas entre todos.  Cuenta cuentos (narración oral) Estrategia que debe ejecutarse en el aula, consiste en la oportunidad de compartir; en el grupo, historias, leyendas o cuentos que hayan sido transmitidos por sus familiares y otros miembros de la comunidad. 1. Se elige uno y se comparte con el resto de compañeros, sería recomendable dramatizarlo en el aula, considerando la entonación, volumen de voz, modulación, entre otros. 2. Variante: un actor de la comunidad, padre de familia, sabio de la comunidad también podrían relatar una historia en el aula. De igual forma debe buscarse un espacio para socializar el contenido.  Lectura en voz alta Estrategia que requiere tener textos cortos con contenido. 1. El o la estudiante elige un texto para leerlo animadamente en el aula. 2. Ensayan la lectura en voz alta, las pausas, tonos de voz. 3. Realiza cortes o pausas para hacer predicciones, propiciando la participación de los demás estudiantes o público.  Tertulia literaria Es una conversación amigable sobre un texto literario leído por un grupo de personas. Es un espacio que tiene una duración de dos horas y una vez por semana, actividad que favorece la charla compartida, abierta y espontánea, donde todas las opiniones son importantes y todo el grupo se
  11. 11. enriquece de las diferentes impresiones y aportes que se dan. Desarrolla habilidades sociales como la lectura, la expresión, el respeto a las opiniones de los demás. 1. En equipo elegir una obra corta, de su agrado. 2. Elegir a un moderador quien debe elaborar una ficha-guión. 3. Cada participante (tertuliano) entrega una nota al moderador antes de la tertulia. 4. Diálogo abierto de los participantes, respetando la intervención del moderador. 5. Informar en el periódico mural, los participantes en la tertulia con mayor conocimiento del texto.  El panel de la opinión libre texto determinado (a nivel institucional o por aula/sección) para dar una opinión escrita en un panel público. 1. Elabore un rol para la lectura de un texto. Podría ser, por ejemplo, todos los lunes de 12:00 a 12:45 pm. 2. Seleccione un texto a ser leído cada lunes por los estudiantes en el día y horario establecido. 3. Coloque paneles (un papelote, una pizarra acrílica, un banner) en una zona pública de la IE y durante el recreo anime a sus estudiantes a escribir libremente sobre lo leído. 4. Puede usar el panel para hacer reflexiones o sesiones aprendizaje sobre mejora de capacidades de mejora.  Palabra fantasma Estrategia que ayuda a pensar a los estudiantes para ubicar las palabras que falta en un texto. 1. Imprimir un texto suprimiendo intencionalmente algunas palabras. 2. Los estudiantes durante la lectura deben completar esas palabras definiendo por el contexto. 3. Al término de la lectura deben socializar las palabras halladas y ubicar sus sinónimos.  La canasta viajera Estrategia que motiva la curiosidad de los estudiantes por saber qué texto vendrá en la canasta. 1. Una canasta, que visita las aulas llevando un texto de aula en aula, para dar lectura en el momento de su llegada, haciendo un alto el desarrollo de cualquier área. 2. La finalidad es que toda la institución conozca los mismos cuentos, canciones poesías, rimas, adivinanzas, de preferencia noticias del día, etc. 3. El contenido se comentará en las formaciones de rutina de los días lunes y viernes. X. RECURSOS
  12. 12. HUMANOS MATERIALES -Profesores. -Padres de Familia -Alumnos -Personal directivo y administrativo. - Textos - Papelotes - Plumones. - Obras Literarias - Artículos de diversa índole - Otros. XI. EVALUACIÓN - La evaluación se realizará mediante el monitoreo de los responsables. XII. HORARIO DE LAS ESTRATEGIAS PRIORIZADAS HORARIO - PLAN LECTOR DE LAI.E. “JOSE MANUEL OSORES” – 2020 ESTRATEGUIADE LECTURARECREATIVA LUNES: 13.00a13.30 TERTULIALITERARIA El docente sugiere al estudiante leer previamente el texto de “Antología Literaria”. Los estudiantes se sientan formando un círculo. El docente genera un ambiente de confianza Leen en voz alta la parte que más les haya gustado. Comentan dando su punto de vista ¿Por qué les ha gustado? No hay respuestas correctas ni incorrectas.
  13. 13. MARTES: 13.00a13.30 NARRACIÓN DE CUENTOS: Previamente el alumno debe elegir un cuento o crear (el objetivo, creación literaria). El estudiante lee en casa en voz alta poniendo énfasis en la vocalización, entonación e inflexiones de voz. El docente les organiza a los estudiantes en círculo. El docente les narra otro cuento distinto, como ejemplo. Los estudiantes narran sus cuentos, haciendo uso correcto del lenguaje verbal, no verbal y para verbal. Disfrutan de la narración MIERCOLES 13.00a13.30 LECTURAEN VOZ ALTA: El docente seleccionará un texto (trabajará con su contenido temático) Como ejemplo, el maestro lee un párrafo en voz alta. Los estudiantes continúan con la lectura párrafo por párrafo. Ponen mucho énfasis en la articulación, vocalización, inflexiones de voz, Etc. Respetan estrictamente los signos de puntuación. Se puede hacer preguntas predictivas. JUEVES: 13.00a13.30 CARRITO LECTOR: El docente de turno selecciona textos El docente elabora la reseña de cada texto. El docente publica las reseñas de los textos en la parte más visible del aula El docente invita a los estudiantes a leer las reseñas de los textos. El docente transporta los textos en el carrito lector para entregarles a los estudiantes. El docente toma apuntes: nombre de los estudiantes que llevan los textos, y título de las obras. Esto es para saber cuántos estudiantes están leyendo y qué tipo de textos es lo que prefieren
  14. 14. DELUNESAVIERNES KIOSCO LECTOR: Comunicar el propósito del Kiosco lector, y el horario de su funcionamiento. Instalar, con anticipación en la parte más visible de toda la institución educativa. Solicitar con anticipación, a todos los miembros de la comunidad educativa, traer diversos tipos de textos. Recaudar los textos con anticipación y colocar en el Kiosco Lector. Invitar a toda la comunidad educativa a informarse. Esto se puede hacer a través del micrófono. A través del LECTOMETRO se medirá la cantidad de alumnos que leen por grado y se premiará al culminar dicha actividad que será el 23 de noviembre XIII. MONITOREO - PLAN LECTOR DE LAI.E. “JOSE MANUEL OSORES” – 2020 ESTRATEGUIAS DE LECTURARECREATIVA LUNES: 13.00a13.30 TERTULIALITERARIA RESPONSABLE: PROF. WAGNER ZURITAMONDRAGÓN MARTES: 13.00a13.30 NARRACIÓN DE CUENTOS: RESPONSABLE: PROF. ALVARO RIMARACHIN ROJAS
  15. 15. MIERCOLES 13.00a 13.30 LECTURAEN VOZ ALTA: RESPONSABLE: PROF. RICHAR JUEVES: 13.00a 13.30 CARRITO LECTOR RESPONSABLE: PROF.CARMELA DELUNESA VIERNES KIOSCO LECTOR: RESPONSABLE: PROF. WILDER JAMES BAUTISTATERAN Y ROGER XIV. LECTURAS SUGERIDAS MES ÁREA 1º 2º 3º 4º 5º MARZO COMUNICACIÓN “Mitos y Leyendas de Huánuco” “Malos Tiempos” “El Mío Cid” “Ollantay” “La Ilíada” ABRIL EDUCACIÓN FISICA “ Ña Catita” “El Mundo es Ancho y Ajeno” “Los Miserables” “Cuentos Andinos” “Los Comentarios Reales de los Incas” MAYO EDUC POR EL TRABAJO Cabaña del Tío Tom María Marianela Mío Cid Proyectos JUNIO ARTE Y CULTURA “ Historia de la Danza Tangarana” “Historia del Carnaval Huanuqueño” “Historia del Tatash” “Historia del Carnaval de Utao” “Historia de los Negritos de Huánuco”
  16. 16. Pión, abril 2020 _____________________________ LA COMISIÓN JULIO RELIGIÓN La biblia Nuevo Testamento Antiguo Testamento Divina Comedia Rojo y negro AGOSTO MATEMÁTICA “La Selva de los Números” “La Selva de los Números” “La Selva de los Números” “Números Pares, Impares e Idiotas” “Números Pares, Impares e Idiotas” SETIEMBRE C y T “20 Mil Leguas de Viaje Submarino” “20 Mil Leguas de Viaje Submarino” “El Alquimista” “La Historia del Tiempo” “La Historia del Tiempo” OCTUBRE DPCC “El Camino del Líder” “El Camino del Líder” “El Espejo del Líder” “El Espejo del Líder” “El Espejo del Líder” NOVIEMBRE COMUNICACIÓN Los Miserables Don Quijote Diarios en Bicicleta Ushanan Jampi Ciudad de los perros
  17. 17. ANEXOS

×