Edvard Munch “O Grito” Prof. Michele Wilbert Especialista em Arte-Educação Especialista em Informática Educativa 2020
Autor: Edvard Munch Data: 1893 Técnica: óleo sobre tela, têmpera e giz pastel sobre cartão. Medidas: 91 x 73,5 cm Onde: Ga...
O Grito é uma série de quatro pinturas do norueguês Edvard Munch, 1893. A obra representa uma figura andrógina num momento...
Pintada pela primeira vez em 1893, a tela foi ganhando três novas versões com o passar do tempo. Historicamente a obra de ...
QUEM FOI EDVARD MUNCH
• Apesar de nascido em Løten, um pequeno vilarejo localizado ao norte de Oslo (Noruega), em 1863, Edvard Munch mudou-se co...
• Vale lembrar que a família de Munch já possuía parentes próximos famosos no mundo das artes como o pintor Jacob Munch e ...
• Em 1889, Munch deixou Kristiania. O artista viveu em Paris e Berlim, onde desenvolveu a sua arte tendo se tornando um do...
• Após a sua morte, as obras não foram herdadas pela família, mas foram doadas ao governo norueguês para que fossem expost...
• O museu foi inaugurado em 1963, vinte e três anos após a morte de Edvard, e precisou passar por reformas após o roubo da...
SIGNIFICADO DO O GRITO DE EDVARD MUNCH • O quadro O Grito é uma obra de arte expressionista que simboliza o sentimento de ...
• Também eram transmitidas nas suas pinturas várias emoções humanas, visíveis na expressividade forte dos rostos represent...
• Edvard Munch pintou quatro versões de O grito. Atualmente, três estão em museus e uma está na posse de um empresário est...
• A icônica obra O Grito exibe uma figura humana que olha aterrorizada para o espectador. O cenário é uma ponte e há també...
• Em 1892, Munch registrou em seu diário o que viria a ser o impulso para a produção de sua mais célebre obra. “Caminhava ...
• Nessa tela, Munch nos apresenta um ser envolto em medo e angústia. Os traços empregados pelo artista são ondulados e imp...
ANÁLISE DO QUADRO O GRITO DE EDVARD MUNCH • Nesta pintura, é possível ver três pessoas: uma em destaque com uma expressão ...
• As formas distorcidas e a expressão do personagem revelam a dor e as dificuldades que a vida pode apresentar, resultando...
AS QUATRO VERSÕES DE “O GRITO”
1. Versão de 1893 • A primeira versão da obra-prima de Munch foi pintada no ano de 1893 e atualmente pertence ao acervo da...
2. Segunda versão, também de 1893 • No mesmo ano Munch fez uma versão da imagem com lápis de cor. A obra encontra-se igual...
3. Terceira versão, 1895 • A terceira versão, feita dois anos mais tarde, foi uma experiência realizada em pastel sobre ca...
4. Quarta versão, 1910 • Alguns historiadores da arte acreditam que Munch tenha criado esta peça como uma réplica depois d...
O GRITO NA CULTURA POPULAR • Em 1961, a revista Time colocou O Grito em destaque, como capa da sua edição dedicada aos com...
• Ghostface, o assassino psicopata da série de filmes Scream (Pânico, em português), esconde a sua identidade sob uma másc...
• O quadro apareceu duas vezes na série Os Simpsons. A primeira aparição foi na abertura do episódio Treehouse of Horror I...
• Na capa do mangá Fragmentos do Horror (Ma no Kakera) escrito e ilustrado por Junji Ito, o personagem Tomio é a represent...
Edvard Munch - "O grito"

Análise do quadro "O Grito" de Edvard Munch

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Edvard Munch - "O grito"

  1. 1. Edvard Munch “O Grito” Prof. Michele Wilbert Especialista em Arte-Educação Especialista em Informática Educativa 2020
  2. 2. Autor: Edvard Munch Data: 1893 Técnica: óleo sobre tela, têmpera e giz pastel sobre cartão. Medidas: 91 x 73,5 cm Onde: Galeria Nacional de Oslo, Noruega.
  3. 3. O Grito é uma série de quatro pinturas do norueguês Edvard Munch, 1893. A obra representa uma figura andrógina num momento de profunda angústia e desespero existencial. O plano de fundo é a doca de Oslofjord (em Oslo, Noruega) ao pôr-do-Sol. O Grito é considerado uma das obras mais importantes do movimento expressionista e adquiriu um estatuto de ícone cultural, como a Mona Lisa de Leonardo da Vinci.
  4. 4. Pintada pela primeira vez em 1893, a tela foi ganhando três novas versões com o passar do tempo. Historicamente a obra de Munch é classificada como iniciadora do expressionismo (um importante movimento modernista da primeira parte do século XX). As suas telas são densas e abordam temas difíceis como a solidão, a melancolia, a ansiedade e o medo.
  5. 5. QUEM FOI EDVARD MUNCH
  6. 6. • Apesar de nascido em Løten, um pequeno vilarejo localizado ao norte de Oslo (Noruega), em 1863, Edvard Munch mudou-se com a família ainda pequeno para Kristiania. • Munch ficou órfão de mãe muito jovem, a senhora faleceu com tuberculose quando o garoto tinha apenas cinco anos. A sua irmã Sophie morreu da mesma doença quando tinha 14 anos. O pintor veio a ser criado pelo pai, que sofria com uma doença mental. • Foi em Kristiania que Edvard resolveu se tornar um artista e mergulhou de vez no universo da educação artística.
  7. 7. • Vale lembrar que a família de Munch já possuía parentes próximos famosos no mundo das artes como o pintor Jacob Munch e o historiador Peter Munch. • Já na década de 1880, o jovem artista Munch resolveu explorar nas suas telas as suas próprias vivências emocionais deixando de lado a experiência naturalista que então vigorava e pregava interpretações objetivas do observável. • O que Munch fez foi adiantar aquele que seria o caminho da arte ao ir em direção à subjetividade e a introspecção abordando temas duros como a ansiedade, a melancolia, o medo e a morte.
  8. 8. • Em 1889, Munch deixou Kristiania. O artista viveu em Paris e Berlim, onde desenvolveu a sua arte tendo se tornando um dos grandes expoentes do expressionismo alemão. Apenas em 1909 o artista resolveu regressar para a sua terra natal onde permaneceu até a sua morte em 1944. • Apesar de ter ficado conhecido pela pintura, Munch também trabalhou com fotografia, cinema e novas mídias.
  9. 9. • Após a sua morte, as obras não foram herdadas pela família, mas foram doadas ao governo norueguês para que fossem expostas em museus e em vários edifícios públicos na Noruega. Um total de 15.400 impressões, 4.500 desenhos, aquarelas, seis esculturas além de objetos pessoais como livros e cadernos de anotações foram doados. • Como forma de retribuição e com desejo de manter as obras do grande artista reunidas, o governo norueguês ergueu o Museu de Arte Munch, em Oslo, sob a concepção dos arquitetos Gunnar Fougner e Einar Myklebust.
  10. 10. • O museu foi inaugurado em 1963, vinte e três anos após a morte de Edvard, e precisou passar por reformas após o roubo das telas O grito e Madonna, em 2004.
  11. 11. SIGNIFICADO DO O GRITO DE EDVARD MUNCH • O quadro O Grito é uma obra de arte expressionista que simboliza o sentimento de angústia do ser humano. • Esta é uma das pinturas mais populares de todos os tempos e é uma obra que revela várias características de Munch: a força expressiva das linhas, redução das formas e o valor simbólico da cor.
  12. 12. • Também eram transmitidas nas suas pinturas várias emoções humanas, visíveis na expressividade forte dos rostos representados. • As emoções e conflitos psicológicos eram frequentemente abordados pelo artista, e por isso ele foi considerado um precursor do Expressionismo alemão. • As primeiras obras do artista norueguês foram baseadas no trabalho de Vincent Van Gogh e Paul Gauguin.
  13. 13. • Edvard Munch pintou quatro versões de O grito. Atualmente, três estão em museus e uma está na posse de um empresário estadunidense, que comprou o quadro por 119 milhões de dólares, um recorde na venda de obras de arte. • A primeira versão foi criada em 1893 e pintada a óleo sobre tela e as outras três versões foram criadas com outras técnicas até 1910. • O Grito inspirou outras formas de arte, como a saga de filmes O Grito, onde serial killers usam máscaras baseadas na expressão da personagem principal do quadro.
  14. 14. • A icônica obra O Grito exibe uma figura humana que olha aterrorizada para o espectador. O cenário é uma ponte e há também duas pessoas que caminham sem notar o desespero da personagem principal. • Tal personagem é exibida em traços sinuosos e sombrios. Não possui feições masculinas nem femininas, podendo representar qualquer ser humano, tal qual uma figura andrógena. • Especula-se que essa obra seja um autorretrato do artista, o qual teve uma vida emocional bastante atordoada.
  15. 15. • Em 1892, Munch registrou em seu diário o que viria a ser o impulso para a produção de sua mais célebre obra. “Caminhava com dois amigos pelo passeio, o sol se punha, o céu se tornou repentinamente vermelho, eu me detive; cansado, apoiei-me na grade - sobre a cidade e o braço de mar azul-escuro via apenas sangue e línguas de fogo - meus amigos continuaram a andar e eu permanecia preso no mesmo lugar, tremendo de medo - e sentia que uma gritaria infinda penetrava toda a natureza.”
  16. 16. • Nessa tela, Munch nos apresenta um ser envolto em medo e angústia. Os traços empregados pelo artista são ondulados e imprecisos. • A figura quase se funde à paisagem, integrando-se à natureza, ao passo que distancia-se dos vultos longilíneos que aparecem ao fundo. • As cores escolhidas são vibrantes, entretanto, a sensação que fica é de extrema tristeza.
  17. 17. ANÁLISE DO QUADRO O GRITO DE EDVARD MUNCH • Nesta pintura, é possível ver três pessoas: uma em destaque com uma expressão de angústia e duas mais longe, no fundo de uma ponte. É possível ver o céu pintado com cores quentes e um lago. • Esta obra de arte revela alguém em desespero e se enquadra com o sentimento do artista, que durante a sua vida enfrentou vários problemas psicológicos e vários conflitos familiares.
  18. 18. • As formas distorcidas e a expressão do personagem revelam a dor e as dificuldades que a vida pode apresentar, resultando no grito, uma forma de expressão desse sentimento. • Uma entrada no diário de Munch, com a data de 22 de Janeiro de 1892, conta o episódio em que o artista estava passeando em Oslo perto de um fiorde com dois amigos e ao passar por uma ponte, sentiu um misto de melancolia e ansiedade. • O artista teve uma crise nervosa em 1908, quando morava em Berlim e, por isso, decidiu voltar para a Noruega, onde viveu os últimos 20 anos da sua vida em solidão.
  19. 19. AS QUATRO VERSÕES DE “O GRITO”
  20. 20. 1. Versão de 1893 • A primeira versão da obra-prima de Munch foi pintada no ano de 1893 e atualmente pertence ao acervo da Galeria Nacional de Oslo. A primeira versão foi realizada em óleo e pastel sobre cartão e é provavelmente a versão mais conhecida da tela. • Uma curiosidade: há um esboço na parte de trás do papelão. Especula-se que Munch estivesse com uma crise psicótica quando criou esse trabalho, embora os historiadores discordem sobre se um espectador ou ele mesmo arranhou o pequeno grafite no céu da obra.
  21. 21. 2. Segunda versão, também de 1893 • No mesmo ano Munch fez uma versão da imagem com lápis de cor. A obra encontra-se igualmente na Galeria Nacional de Oslo. • Este trabalho também é debatido como outra possível primeira versão de O Grito. Alguns historiadores da arte consideram este trabalho menos acabado que os outros e observam que as cores são mais desbotadas. Por outro lado, a peça nunca foi maltratada por ladrões, uma marca a seu favor.
  22. 22. 3. Terceira versão, 1895 • A terceira versão, feita dois anos mais tarde, foi uma experiência realizada em pastel sobre cartão e possui cores mais vivas: o céu derrete em tons de laranja, azul e amarelo, a alma retorcida ostenta uma narina azul e uma marrom. • Atualmente a obra pertence a um colecionador particular que arrematou o trabalho em um leilão em maio de 2002. O Grito, versão de 1895, foi vendida por 119,9 milhões de dólares.
  23. 23. 4. Quarta versão, 1910 • Alguns historiadores da arte acreditam que Munch tenha criado esta peça como uma réplica depois de vender a pintura de 1893. Especialistas dizem que a forma fantasmagórica em primeiro plano parece mais assustadora nessa do que nas primeiras versões porque apresenta globos oculares em suas enormes órbitas sem a exata marcação dos olhos. • A versão acima, produzida em têmpera sobre cartão, teve um destino trágico após ter sido furtada da Galeria Nacional de Oslo em 2004. Apesar de ter sido recuperada dois anos mais tarde, a tela apresentava danos irreparáveis causados por água em um canto inferior.
  24. 24. O GRITO NA CULTURA POPULAR • Em 1961, a revista Time colocou O Grito em destaque, como capa da sua edição dedicada aos complexos de culpa e ansiedade. • Nos anos 80, Andy Warhol realizou uma série de trabalhos dedicados à obra de Munch que incluiu uma reinterpretação de O Grito.
  25. 25. • Ghostface, o assassino psicopata da série de filmes Scream (Pânico, em português), esconde a sua identidade sob uma máscara inspirada n’O Grito. A mesma máscara aparece no filme Scary Movie, sátira de Scream. • No filme Looney Tunes de Volta a Acão, Pernalonga e Patolino entram no quadro e esbarram no homem, que começa a gritar. Em seguida Pernalonga pisa no pé de Hortelino, que grita fazendo uma expressão igual à do quadro.
  26. 26. • O quadro apareceu duas vezes na série Os Simpsons. A primeira aparição foi na abertura do episódio Treehouse of Horror IV (Casa da árvore dos horrores, parte IV, em português), exibido nos Estados Unidos em 1993. A segunda vez ocorreu no episódio See Homer Run, de 2005, na qual o roubo das duas versões da pintura foi satirizado. • O quadro também pode ser visto na série Os Feiticeiros de Waverly Place do Disney Channel, quando a personagem Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) transforma todos os quadros do museu em personagens reais para ajudá-la á responder as questões de um teste. Também podem ser vistos outros quadros famosos no episódio como Monalisa de Da Vinci.
  27. 27. • Na capa do mangá Fragmentos do Horror (Ma no Kakera) escrito e ilustrado por Junji Ito, o personagem Tomio é a representação do homem gritando no quadro original. A história onde o mesmo grita aparece no capítulo 03. • No capítulo 714 do anime e no episódio 644 do mangá de One Piece, o personagem Brook é transformado em uma caricatura do quadro.

