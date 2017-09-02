SEGUROS GENERALES Nombre y apellido: Wilmar Romero Docente: Abog. Thania Giménez Materia: Producción de Seguros Escuela: R...
SEGUROS GENERALES Son aquellos seguros que se refieren a los bienes materiales, existen las siguientes opciones: • Seguro ...
TIPOS DE SEGUROS GENERALES Descripción de los principales seguros ofrecidos y demandados en el mercado. Seguro de Vida Oto...
Rentas Vitalicias Previsionales Modalidad de pensión que otorga una renta mensual fija, desde el momento en que se suscrib...
Seguro Obligatorio de Accidentes Personales (SOAP) Es un seguro obligatorio que otorga cobertura en caso de muerte y por l...
Seguro Obligatorio de Accidentes Personales causados por vehículos motorizados con matrícula extranjera (SOAPEX) Es un seg...
Seguro contra robo Otorga una indemnización al asegurado por daño o pérdida de los bienes asegurados, derivados de la sust...
Seguro de Responsabilidad Civil Por el seguro de responsabilidad civil, el asegurador se obliga a indemnizar los daños y p...
Seguro de Vida? Si tu respuesta es positiva debes tener claras las razones para entender bien que muchas veces las persona...
* Si el siniestro solo afectase “en parte” al bien asegurado (siniestro parcial), la indemnización o prestación que obtend...
No cualquier persona que trabaje en seguros puede considerarse un profesional en la materia. Es más, muchas veces las mejo...
3. FRANQUICIA 4. RE-ASEGURO 5. CONTRASEGURO -DEDUCIBLE: Cantidad o porcentaje cuyo importe ha de superarse para que se pag...
-REASEGURO: Es el contrato en virtud del cual una Empresa de Seguros toma a su cargo total o parcialmente un riesgo ya cub...
Su seguridad y la de sus seres queridos es nuestra prioridad. Permítanos ser sus Asesores Patrimoniales de Confianza en Se...
aseguradores asegurarán solamente riesgos puros, o los que impliquen solamente la posibilidad de pérdida sin la posibilida...
El seguro no debe ser obligatorio: No se le debe requerir al asegurador que emita una póliza por cada aspirante a cobertur...
BIBLIOGRAFIAS http://www.svs.cl/educa/600/w3-propertyname-503.html https://mejorvendedor.wordpress.com/2010/02/21/vender-s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Seguros Generales

23 views

Published on

Tipos de seguros generales.
La venta en seguros generales.
Infraseguro en los seguros generales.
Dispersión del riesgo en ramos generales.
El riesgo asegurable y su importancia

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Seguros Generales

  1. 1. SEGUROS GENERALES Nombre y apellido: Wilmar Romero Docente: Abog. Thania Giménez Materia: Producción de Seguros Escuela: Riesgos y Seguros
  2. 2. SEGUROS GENERALES Son aquellos seguros que se refieren a los bienes materiales, existen las siguientes opciones: • Seguro de Incendio: aquel que garantiza al asegurado el pago de una indemnización en caso de incendio de los bienes determinados en la póliza o la reparación o reposición de los objetos averiados. • Seguro de Robo: aquel en que el asegurador se compromete a indemnizar al asegurado por los daños sufridos a consecuencia de la desaparición, destrucción o deterioro de los objetos asegurados, a consecuencia del robo de los mismos. • Seguro de vehículos motorizados: es un contrato con una compañía de seguros, en el que ésta se compromete a pagar un monto establecido en caso de choque, robo y daños a terceros, según las coberturas incluidas. • Seguro Obligatorio de Accidentes Personales causados por Vehículos Motorizados (SOAP): es aquel seguro que deben contratar todos los propietarios de vehículos motorizados en circulación, destinado a indemnizar a las personas que resulten lesionadas en un accidente en que participen vehículos motorizados. RESPONSABILIDAD CIVIL Este tipo de seguro cubre los daños que pueda experimentar el patrimonio del asegurado a consecuencia de la reclamación que le efectúe un tercero, por la responsabilidad en que haya podido incurrir, tanto el propio asegurado como aquellas personas por las cuales él responda civilmente.
  3. 3. TIPOS DE SEGUROS GENERALES Descripción de los principales seguros ofrecidos y demandados en el mercado. Seguro de Vida Otorga una indemnización a los beneficiarios, en caso de fallecimiento del asegurado por una causa cubierta en la póliza. Seguros de vida con ahorro (SVA) Otorga una indemnización a los beneficiarios, en caso de fallecimiento del asegurado por una causa cubierta en la póliza y permite el ahorro de una suma de dinero. Seguro de Vida con Ahorro Previsional Voluntario (APV o APVC) Otorga una indemnización a los beneficiarios, en caso de fallecimiento del asegurado por una causa cubierta en la póliza y permite el ahorro de una suma de dinero asociado al sistema previsional.
  4. 4. Rentas Vitalicias Previsionales Modalidad de pensión que otorga una renta mensual fija, desde el momento en que se suscribe el contrato (Renta Vitalicia Inmediata) o a partir de un período establecido (Renta Vitalicia Diferida) hasta el fallecimiento del afiliado, incluyendo el pago de pensiones de sobrevivencia a los beneficiarios legales. Seguro de Salud Otorga una indemnización (reembolso) al asegurado por los gastos médicos incurridos, cubiertos en la póliza contratada, clínicos, farmacéuticos, de hospitalización u otros incurridos por el asegurado, si éste o sus beneficiarios requieren tratamiento médico o consecuencia de una enfermedad o accidente. Seguro de Accidentes Personales Otorga una indemnización al asegurado a consecuencia de las lesiones producidas por un accidente.
  5. 5. Seguro Obligatorio de Accidentes Personales (SOAP) Es un seguro obligatorio que otorga cobertura en caso de muerte y por las lesiones corporales que sean consecuencia directa de accidentes en los cuales intervenga el vehículo asegurado. Seguro de Incendio asociado a créditos hipotecarios y sus adicionales Es un seguro exigido por las entidades crediticias que cubre los daños al inmueble dado en garantía hipotecaria en caso de incendio. Se pueden contratar coberturas adicionales tales como daños a causa de sismos, salida de mar, riesgos de la naturaleza, etc. Seguro de Desgravamen por muerte e invalidez asociado a créditos hipotecarios Es un seguro exigido por las entidades crediticias, que cubre el saldo insoluto de la deuda por muerte del deudor asegurado. Se puede contratar la cobertura adicional de invalidez 2/3 que cubrirá el mismo saldo.
  6. 6. Seguro Obligatorio de Accidentes Personales causados por vehículos motorizados con matrícula extranjera (SOAPEX) Es un seguro obligatorio que otorga cobertura en caso de muerte y por las lesiones corporales que sean consecuencia directa de accidentes en los cuales intervenga el vehículo asegurado con matrícula extranjera. Seguro de Incendio para bienes inmuebles Paga una indemnización, en caso de incendio con pérdida total del inmueble asegurado en la póliza. En caso de pérdida parcial, paga la reparación de dicho bien. Seguro para vehículos motorizados Cubre los daños del vehículo asegurado (total o parcial). Normalmente la póliza contempla dos coberturas adicionales que pueden contratarse conjuntamente o en forma separada, éstas son responsabilidad civil y robo, hurto o uso no autorizado del vehículo.
  7. 7. Seguro contra robo Otorga una indemnización al asegurado por daño o pérdida de los bienes asegurados, derivados de la sustracción de cosas, mediante la comisión de un delito u otras conductas ilegítimas que la póliza señale. Podrán también cubrirse por este seguro los daños que resulten por destrucción o deterioro del objeto asegurado o del lugar que éste se encuentre, siempre que ellos hayan sido ocasionados durante la ejecución del hecho. Seguro de Cesantía Paga al acreedor beneficiario, las cuotas correspondientes al servicio de la deuda del asegurado que no puedan ser pagadas a causa de cesantía involuntaria. Seguro de Escolaridad En caso de fallecimiento del apoderado económico, paga un monto único o una renta educacional a cada hijo sobreviviente que se encuentre estudiando en cursos regulares en un establecimiento educacional autorizado por el Estado para impartir educación.
  8. 8. Seguro de Responsabilidad Civil Por el seguro de responsabilidad civil, el asegurador se obliga a indemnizar los daños y perjuicios causados a terceros, de los cuales sea civilmente responsable el asegurado, por un hecho y en los términos previsto en la póliza. LA VENTAS EN SEGUROS GENERALES Muchas ventas se pierden o la gana la competencia porque no se conoce lo suficiente de las habilidades de ventas y de los estilos de compradores para cerrar el negocio exitosamente. Pero la excusa siempre es: 1-El cliente era difícil. 2-La gente no quiere seguros 3-Vender seguros no es fácil ...y tantas otras excusas. En realidad es que no está preparado lo suficiente para saber cómo tratar a ese prospecto. Las ventas de seguros no es solo decir, hay que saber decirlo, que decir y cuando decirlo. Pero también y fundamentalmente hay que saber escuchar y saber que preguntar. Invierta en aprender más del proceso de ventas y de cuantos beneficios económicos y reconocimiento usted puede obtener. Finalmente, la mejor forma de entender el comportamiento de tus clientes es haciéndote tú las mismas preguntas que les haces a ellos: ¿Contratarías tú un
  9. 9. Seguro de Vida? Si tu respuesta es positiva debes tener claras las razones para entender bien que muchas veces las personas tienen la capacidad de doblegar su bienestar en el de las otras personas, sean estos familiares, amistades, etc. Ello significa que a veces es más influyente la opinión de la familia que la del posible asegurado (es importante tener presente quién toma la decisión en una familia o grupo). Además hay que destacar que lo que más asegura el éxito de cualquier vendedor no es su dominio de producto, imagen, personalidad, profesionalismo. Es la capacidad sistemática de trabajar y de hacer bien su trabajo: Pasión y Entusiasmo. Mientras más datos de clientes, más posibilidades de entrevistas y, por ende, más potenciales cierres de ventas. Cada etapa es consecutivas, si no hay datos, no habrán entrevistas, si no hay entrevistas, no habrán ventas. INFRASEGUROS EN LOS SEGUROS GENERALES El infraseguro es aquella situación que se origina cuando el valor del objeto o interés asegurado mediante una póliza de seguros, resulta ser inferior al que éste tiene en realidad. Ante una circunstancia de este tipo, cuando se produce un siniestro, la entidad aseguradora tendrá derecho a aplicar la regla proporcional, y como resultado la indemnización será inferior al valor de los daños producidos. Lo que inicialmente pudiese parecer un ahorro para el asegurado en el coste de su seguro, puede resultar en un grave perjuicio económico, con recortes en la indemnización que pueden llegar a ser muy importantes. Algunas aseguradoras permiten sistemas de contratación en sus productos, con los que se puede evitar esta circunstancia, como son la cobertura a ” Primer riesgo”, o la contratación “a valor estimado”, donde el valor asegurado se pacta de antemano con la aseguradora. Cuando se produce esta situación de infraseguro, podrían darse dos situaciones diferentes, en función del alcance de los daños:
  10. 10. * Si el siniestro solo afectase “en parte” al bien asegurado (siniestro parcial), la indemnización o prestación que obtendrá el beneficiario del seguro se determinará aplicando la denominada “regla proporcional”. Esta indemnización se calcula aplicando una simple fórmula matemática, en función de la proporción existente entre el capital asegurado, el valor real del interés asegurado y el valor del siniestro. Puede ver más detalles sobre esta fórmula matemática y un ejemplo en nuestra página “regla proporcional”. * Si el siniestro afectase a la totalidad del interés asegurado (siniestro total), la prestación sería igual al capital asegurado, sin que la aseguradora aplique ninguna deducción en este caso, ya que tanto el valor del siniestro, como el valor asegurado, son de por sí inferiores al valor real del interés asegurado. En estos casos, el asegurado ya tiene de por sí un perjuicio económico, al percibir una indemnización inferior al valor real del bien asegurado. Como Evitarlo La mejor fórmula para evitar un infraseguro, consistirá casi siempre en disponer del asesoramiento de un verdadero profesional del sector asegurador, y en analizar junto a él no solo la valoración, sino también otros aspectos relativos al riesgo que pretende asegurar.
  11. 11. No cualquier persona que trabaje en seguros puede considerarse un profesional en la materia. Es más, muchas veces las mejores ofertas suelen provenir de personas que se dedican a realizar seguros de forma temporal y no dudan en asegurar los riesgos por debajo de su valor real, consiguiendo así una prima (precio) inmejorable, con tal de lograr la contratación del seguro por parte del cliente. Y no pretendemos insinuar que lo hagan de forma deliberada, pues muchas veces, estas personas desconocen el alcance y las consecuencias provocadas por los infraseguros. Por ello, por la formación y preparación que precisan en la materia, y por las exigencias que requieren por parte de la Dirección General de Seguros (DGSFP), podemos permitirnos destacar a los corredores y corredurías de seguros, como aquellos profesionales mejor capacitados para otorgarle un asesoramiento imparcial e independiente, y poder confiarles la contratación y protección de sus bienes. LA DISPERSION EN RIESGOS EN RAMOS GENERALES En la Actividad Aseguradora, la dispersión, distribución o el reparto del riesgo se utiliza para que el costo del seguro sea justo y equitativo tanto para el grupo de Asegurados como para la Compañía Aseguradora, igualando los riesgos que componen su cartera, a través de las diferentes formas de compartir el riesgo: 1. DEDUCIBLE 2. COASEGURO
  12. 12. 3. FRANQUICIA 4. RE-ASEGURO 5. CONTRASEGURO -DEDUCIBLE: Cantidad o porcentaje cuyo importe ha de superarse para que se pague una reclamación. Son los primeros pesos de toda pérdida que corren a cargo del Asegurado. Representa un ahorro en primas para el Asegurado. -COASEGURO: Participación de dos o más Empresas de Seguros en un mismo riesgo, en virtud de contratos directos realizados por cada una de ellas con el Asegurado. También se define como un porcentaje de la pérdida que quedará a cargo del Asegurado en cada siniestro. -FRANQUICIA: Porcentaje de la suma asegurada. Si la pérdida es mayor que ese porcentaje, la indemnización se hará integra.
  13. 13. -REASEGURO: Es el contrato en virtud del cual una Empresa de Seguros toma a su cargo total o parcialmente un riesgo ya cubierto por otra o el remanente de daños que exceda de la cantidad asegurada por el Asegurador directo. -CONTRASEGURO Es el convenio en virtud del cual una Empresa de Seguros se obliga a reintegrar al contratante las primas o cuotas satisfechas o cubiertas cuando se cumplan determinadas condiciones. Nuestra Misión es ayudarle a alcanzar sus objetivos financieros por medio de los mejores seguros de la industria.
  14. 14. Su seguridad y la de sus seres queridos es nuestra prioridad. Permítanos ser sus Asesores Patrimoniales de Confianza en Seguros y Soluciones Financieras. Contáctenos para coordinar una entrevista personal. RIESGO ASEGURABLE Y SU IMPORTANCIA Aunque el seguro puede ser una de las maneras más eficaces de manejar riesgos, no todos los riesgos son asegurables. Según lo observado anteriormente, los
  15. 15. aseguradores asegurarán solamente riesgos puros, o los que impliquen solamente la posibilidad de pérdida sin la posibilidad de ganancia. Sin embargo, no todos los riesgos puros son asegurables. Ciertas características o elementos deben estar presentes antes de que un riesgo puro pueda ser asegurado. La pérdida debe ser debida a la probabilidad: Para ser asegurable, un riesgo debe implicar la posibilidad de una pérdida que este fuera de control de los asegurados. La pérdida debe ser definida y mensurable: Un riesgo asegurable debe implicar una pérdida que sea definida en cuanto a causa, tiempo, lugar y cantidad. Un asegurador debe poder determinar cuánto será el beneficio y cuando llega a ser pagadero. La pérdida debe ser predecible estadísticamente: Esto permite a los aseguradores el estimar la frecuencia y la severidad de las pérdidas futuras y fijar primas apropiadas. (En seguro de vida y médico, el uso de las tablas de mortalidad y de las tablas de la morbilidad permite que el asegurador proyecte las pérdidas basadas en estadísticas.) La exposición de la pérdida que se asegurará debe ser grande: Debe haber un grupo lo suficientemente grande para asegurar y esos en el grupo deben ser agrupados en clases con riesgos similares así que el asegurador puede predecir las pérdidas basadas sobre la ley de números grandes.
  16. 16. El seguro no debe ser obligatorio: No se le debe requerir al asegurador que emita una póliza por cada aspirante a cobertura. El asegurador debe tener la habilidad de requerir que ciertas reglas de suscripción se cumplan.
  17. 17. BIBLIOGRAFIAS http://www.svs.cl/educa/600/w3-propertyname-503.html https://mejorvendedor.wordpress.com/2010/02/21/vender-seguros-intangibles/ http://www.lawebdeseguros.com/infraseguro/ http://www.seguros-seguros.com/seguros-dispersion-riesgo.html http://www.seguros-seguros.com/riesgo-asegurable.html

×