The Psychology of Conflict is a timely new contribution on the unique benefits of applying philosophy and psychology to mediating between people in conflict. Following his previous book with Dr Freddie Strasser - Mediation: A Psychological Insight into Conflict Resolution - Paul Randolph here examines the application of existential philosophy to the psychology of conflict, particularly as seen in mediation. Through an outline of the shared human characteristics ( existential givens ) as depicted by prominent Existentialists, he shows how conflict resolvers from a variety of professions can benefit from a deeper knowledge of human behaviour in conflict. This practical guide, with a foreword by Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu, will assist those interested in conflict resolution to better understand the psychological processes of parties in conflict and mediation. As Randolph argues, psychology is seen as an increasingly vital tool for resolving conflicts, in politics, peace negotiations, divorce, employment, and in the commercial sector.

