Peran pendidik dalam mengembangkan jiwa kewirausahaan (1)

1 PERAN PENDIDIK DALAM MENGEMBANGKAN JIWA KEWIRAUSAHAAN
Sistematika Presentasi 1. Pengertian Kewirausahaan 2. Kondisi Kewirausahaan Di Indonesia 3. Mengembangkan Jiwa Kewirausaha...
Pengalaman Di Bidang Kewirausahaan : -Pelaku Socioecopreneur (Urban Farming), 2001 sd Sekarang -Pendiri Rumah SOPAN Green ...
Kewirausahaan (Entrepreneurship): Adalah suatu proses penerapan kreativitas dan inovasi dalam memecahkan persoalan dan men...
5 Perkembangan Kewirausahaan.. Saat ini kewirausahaan bukan saja masalah bakat dan pengalaman lapangan namun telah menjad...
David Mc Clelland, seorang Sosiolog dalam bukunya "The Achieving Society (Van Nostrand, 1961), menulis bahwa suatu negara ...
Rasio Jumlah : Wirausahawan/Penduduk Sebuah Negara (perbandingan Indonesia Dengan Negara Lain)  Amerika (12 %)  China (1...
Perkembangan UKM di Indonesia masih jauh tertingal dibanding di negara-negara lain, sebagai contoh ; Produk UMKM Nasional ...
Rasio anggota koperasi di banding jumlah rakyat di beberapa negara (Data International Cooporative Alliance, 2017)  Singa...
10 Dampak Lemahnya Kewirausahaan TerhadapDaya Saing Indonesia (Sebuah Fenomena Nyata..)
Indonesia mempunyai penduduk ke 4 terbesar di Dunia yakni lebih dari 264,6 Juta. Dan soal kecerdasan telah teruji tidak ka...
Indonesia mempunyai pertambangan (emas, tembaga, mineral, uranium) dan Gas terbesar di Dunia dengan kualitas terbaik Freep...
Indonesia mempunyai 3 hutan tropis terbesar di Dunia seluas 39.549.447 Hektar, dengan keaneka ragaman hayati terlengkap di...
Indonesia mempunyai lautan terluas di dunia yang dikelilingi dua samudra Pasifik dan Hindia, dengan jutaan ragam spesies i...
Indonesia mempunyai tanah yang sangat subur untuk berbagai tumbuhan. Karena lokasinya strategis di lintas garis katulistiw...
Indonesia mempunyai potensi wisata yang kaya dengan pemandangan dan daerah wisata yang sangat eksotis dari puncak gunung, ...
17 Bangsa dan Rakyat Indonesia Seharusnya, Hidup Sejahtera Dan Bahagia, Karena Peluang Berkarya Yang Begitu Luas
18 Tapi kenyataannya kondisi seperti ini masih banyak terjadi !!!
Kesejahteraan Yang Merata Masih Jauh Dari Kenyataaan….
20 Sementara Peran dan Kendali Bangsa Asing Dalam Perekonomian Indonesia Makin Terasa Dan Kita Semua Seolah Tak Berdaya !!!
21 Indonesia Masih Sangat Tergantung Bangsa Lain Dalam Berbagai Hal, Termasuk Soal Pangan.. 10 Komoditas pokok masih impor...
import import Indonesia dengan 264,6 juta penduduk hanya menjadi target (objek) pasar produk pertanian negara lain bukan s...
Negara ini sangat kaya sekali, tak ada bangsa atau negara lain sekaya Indonesia !! Tapi apa yang terjadi ..... Apa Yang Sa...
Negara ini sangat kaya sekali, tak ada bangsa atau negara lain sekaya Indonesia !! Tapi apa yang terjadi ..... Indonesia M...
25 “ Wirausahawan Pemenang Tidak Lahir Begitu Saja, Tapi Melalui Proses Pembinaan Jangka Panjang Yang Terpadu,Berkelanjuta...
26 Pengusaha : Bill Gates, Steve Job, Bob Sadino, HM Sampurna,Martha Tilaar.. Dokter : Ian Fleming, Hembing, … Pengajar : ...
3. Mengembangkan Jiwa/Sikap/Karakter KeWirausahaan Di Lingkungan Sekolah
 Sebagai Kreator  Sebagai Motivator  Sebagai Fasilitator  Sebagai Supervisor  Sebagai Dinamisator  Sebagi Konselor ...
Dimulai Dengan Menata Pola Pikir !! (Pendekatan Psikologis) Pola Pikir Sikap Nasib Tindakan Kebiasaan Karakter Keyakinan
30 “ SIKAP MAU/KEMAUAN UNTUK BERUBAH “ SEBAGAI KUNCI UNTUK MENJADI SEORANG WIRAUSAHAWAN YANG SUKSES (Prof. Gay Hendrick & ...
31 KNOWLEDGE (Tingkatkan Pengetahuan) • Ingin lebih baik • Kerja benar • Semangat • Konsentrasi/fokus • Niat “membantu” • ...
Pembatasan Keyakinan (Belief Limitation) Menghambat Manusia Menjadi Wirausahawan !  Saya orang yang biasa-biasa saja ...!...
33 “Ucapan positif “ Wirausahawan o “ Saya bisa melakukannya ! ” (Sikap optimis) o “ Bisa saya bantu ?” (Sikap menolong) o...
34 4. RENUNGAN PENUTUP
35 “Bacalah (belajarlah) !! Tuhanmulah yang maha pemurah yang mengajar dengan perantaraan kalam” (Surat Al’alaq : 3-4) “Se...
36 Lengkapi kalimat dibawah ini dengan jujur (versi anda masing-masing) !! 1. Allah menciptakan TERTAWA dan .......... 2. ...
Kisah Wortel, Telur dan Bubuk Kopi Masukkan semua, kedalam dalam air mendidih, dan amati apa yang terjadi ?
Yang semula keras dan segar , menjadi “lunak” bahkan bisa jadi “bubur “... Cangkang yang “keras” namun isinya “cair”, Menj...
Masalaah akan menjadikan anda lemah & mudah menyerah. Padahal awalnya anda adalah orang yang tegar dan ceria... Masaalah a...
Jadilah seperti BUBUK KOPI !!! Maka.....
41 Ayo Para Guru Bangkit dan Terus Berkarya !! (oleh : Sony Teguh Trilaksono) Kita semua tau bangsa ini sedang sulit Masal...
42 Selamat Berjuang Guru Wirausahawan Pemenang Do’a Kami Di Nadimu…..
  1. 1. 1 PERAN PENDIDIK DALAM MENGEMBANGKAN JIWA KEWIRAUSAHAAN
  2. 2. Sistematika Presentasi 1. Pengertian Kewirausahaan 2. Kondisi Kewirausahaan Di Indonesia 3. Mengembangkan Jiwa Kewirausahaan Dilingkungan Sekolah 4. Renungan Penutup
  3. 3. Pengalaman Di Bidang Kewirausahaan : -Pelaku Socioecopreneur (Urban Farming), 2001 sd Sekarang -Pendiri Rumah SOPAN Green Community,2005 sd Sekarang -Pembina Bank Sampah Induk Kota Bekasi, 2015 sd Sekarang -Dirut Kopindosat,2010 sd 2012 (Omset Usaha Mencapai 1,4 T) -Ketua Sinergi Koperasi Besar Indonesia (100 Koperasi Omset>500 M),2010 sd 2013 -Dosen Kuliah Umum Kewirausahaan/Kewiraniagaan Beberapa PTN, 2005 sd 2015 3 Sony Teguh Trilaksono
  4. 4. Kewirausahaan (Entrepreneurship): Adalah suatu proses penerapan kreativitas dan inovasi dalam memecahkan persoalan dan menemukan peluang untuk memperbaiki kehidupan secara berkelanjutan (Thomas W Zimmerer,1996) Wirausahawan (Enterepreneur) : Orang yang melakukan aktivitas kewirausahaan Agar Sukses,Wirausahawan dituntut memiliki sikap-sikap : - Percaya diri (yakin,optimis,penuh komitmen,komunikatif) - Berinisiatif (energik,percaya diri,berani beresiko, mandiri) - Memiliki motif berprestasi (visioner,orientasi pada hasil) - Kepimpinan (berani,suka tantangan,disiplin dan bijak) - Kreatif dan inovatif - Pembelajar yang pantang menyerah (Soeparman Soemahamijaya.1997,14-15) 1. Tentang Kewirausahaan…
  5. 5. 5 Perkembangan Kewirausahaan.. Saat ini kewirausahaan bukan saja masalah bakat dan pengalaman lapangan namun telah menjadi disiplin ilmu yang dapat dipelajari (Sri Edi Swasono,1978) Pada mulanya kewirausahaan berkembang terbatas dalam bidang perdagangan namun saat ini telah diterapkan juga diberbagai bidang lain seperti; industri, pendidikan,kesehatan,lembaga pemerintahan,perguruan tinggi dan lembaga swadaya masyarakat (P.F. Drucker) Di tahun 1980 kewirausahaan telah diajarkan di sebagian besar Sekolah dan Universitas di Eropa,Amerika dan Jepang, sementara di Indonesia baru diajarkan di beberapa Universitas (Soharto Prawirokusumo,1997)
  6. 6. David Mc Clelland, seorang Sosiolog dalam bukunya "The Achieving Society (Van Nostrand, 1961), menulis bahwa suatu negara bisa makmur apabila minimal 2% dari jumlah penduduknya menjadi pengusaha. Teori ini sangat populer dan sering dijadikan salah satu indikator dalam mengukur tingkat kemakmuran/kemajuan suatu negara. Kewirausahaan Sebagai Tolok Ukur Daya Saing & Kemakmuran Sebuah Negara
  7. 7. Rasio Jumlah : Wirausahawan/Penduduk Sebuah Negara (perbandingan Indonesia Dengan Negara Lain)  Amerika (12 %)  China (10 %)  Jepang (11 %)  Singapura (7 %)  Thailand (4 %)  Malaysia (5 %)  Indonesia (2,9 %)  7,8 Jt Pengusaha/264,6 Jt Penduduk. Indonesia memiliki rasio relatif lebih rendah. Sumber : Data Kemen KUKM September 2017 2. Kondisi Kewirausahaan Di Indonesia
  8. 8. Perkembangan UKM di Indonesia masih jauh tertingal dibanding di negara-negara lain, sebagai contoh ; Produk UMKM Nasional yang diekspor Tahun 2019 :  China (70 %)  Korea (60 %)  Jepang (55 %)  Malaysia (40 %)  Thailand (35 %)  Indonesia (14,5%) Sumber : Data Kemen KUKM September 2019 Peran Wirausahawan UKM Dalam Eksport Produk Indonesia Juga Masih Relatif Rendah …
  9. 9. Rasio anggota koperasi di banding jumlah rakyat di beberapa negara (Data International Cooporative Alliance, 2017)  Singapura (50 %)  New Zeland (40 %)  Canada (40 %)  Jepang(33,%  Jerman (25 %)  Amerika (25 %)  Malaysia (24 %)  Kenya (20 %)  India (17 %)  Thailand (14 %)  Indonesia (12 %)Padahal didukung oleh regulasi Minat Masyarakat Terhadap Kewirausahaan Melalui Koperasi Masih Rendah…
  10. 10. 10 Dampak Lemahnya Kewirausahaan TerhadapDaya Saing Indonesia (Sebuah Fenomena Nyata..)
  11. 11. Indonesia mempunyai penduduk ke 4 terbesar di Dunia yakni lebih dari 264,6 Juta. Dan soal kecerdasan telah teruji tidak kalah dibanding negara lain. Sifat ramah-tamah dan penolong merupakan modal dasar untuk kesuksesan dalam mengembangkan usaha dan jasa pelayanan POTENSI SUMBERDAYA MANUSIA
  12. 12. Indonesia mempunyai pertambangan (emas, tembaga, mineral, uranium) dan Gas terbesar di Dunia dengan kualitas terbaik Freeport telah menghasilkan 724,7 Juta Ton Emas (Rp300.000/ Gram) Setara Rp.410.000.000.000.000.000. Blok Natuna memiliki kandungan gas hingga 202 Triliun Kaki Kubik Berapa besar bila diuangkan ??? POTENSI PERTAMBANGAN
  13. 13. Indonesia mempunyai 3 hutan tropis terbesar di Dunia seluas 39.549.447 Hektar, dengan keaneka ragaman hayati terlengkap di Dunia, letaknya di Sumatra, Kalimantan dan Sulawesi. POTENSI KEHUTANAN
  14. 14. Indonesia mempunyai lautan terluas di dunia yang dikelilingi dua samudra Pasifik dan Hindia, dengan jutaan ragam spesies ikan dan keindahan taman laut yang tidak ada di negara lain POTENSI KELAUTAN
  15. 15. Indonesia mempunyai tanah yang sangat subur untuk berbagai tumbuhan. Karena lokasinya strategis di lintas garis katulistiwa yang banyak mendapat sinar matahari dan hujan juga karena banyaknya gunung berapi yang masih aktif. Bandingkan dengan negara-negara lain. Seharusnya Indonesia menjadi sumber pangan dan pusat agribisnis dunia. POTENSI PERTANAHAN DAN PERTANIAN
  16. 16. Indonesia mempunyai potensi wisata yang kaya dengan pemandangan dan daerah wisata yang sangat eksotis dari puncak gunung, dasar laut dan kebudayaan yang beragam. Lagi-lagi semua itu tidak dimiliki oleh negara lain. POTENSI KEPARIWISATAAN
  17. 17. 17 Bangsa dan Rakyat Indonesia Seharusnya, Hidup Sejahtera Dan Bahagia, Karena Peluang Berkarya Yang Begitu Luas
  18. 18. 18 Tapi kenyataannya kondisi seperti ini masih banyak terjadi !!!
  19. 19. Kesejahteraan Yang Merata Masih Jauh Dari Kenyataaan….
  20. 20. 20 Sementara Peran dan Kendali Bangsa Asing Dalam Perekonomian Indonesia Makin Terasa Dan Kita Semua Seolah Tak Berdaya !!!
  21. 21. 21 Indonesia Masih Sangat Tergantung Bangsa Lain Dalam Berbagai Hal, Termasuk Soal Pangan.. 10 Komoditas pokok masih impor : beras,jagung,kedelai, gandum, tepung trigu,gula pasir, daging sapi, kentang, bawang putih,garam
  22. 22. import import Indonesia dengan 264,6 juta penduduk hanya menjadi target (objek) pasar produk pertanian negara lain bukan sebagai pelaku (subjek)…
  23. 23. Negara ini sangat kaya sekali, tak ada bangsa atau negara lain sekaya Indonesia !! Tapi apa yang terjadi ..... Apa Yang Salah Dengan Indonesia ?
  24. 24. Negara ini sangat kaya sekali, tak ada bangsa atau negara lain sekaya Indonesia !! Tapi apa yang terjadi ..... Indonesia Makin Kekurangan Orang-Orang Yang Besikap dan Bertindak Sebagai Wirausahawan Pemenang (The Champion Entrepreneur) Menurut Pendapat Orang-Orang Bijak ….
  25. 25. 25 “ Wirausahawan Pemenang Tidak Lahir Begitu Saja, Tapi Melalui Proses Pembinaan Jangka Panjang Yang Terpadu,Berkelanjutan Dan Sedini Mungkin ” (Soeparman Soemahamijaya) Jiwa dan Sikap Wirausahawan Pemenang: Percaya diri (yakin,optimis,penuh komitmen,komunikatif) Berinisiatif (energik,percaya diri,berani beresiko) Memiliki motif berprestasi (visioner,orientasi pada hasil) Kepimpinan (berani,suka tantangan,disiplin dan bijak) Kreatif dan inovatif Pembelajar yang pantang menyerah
  26. 26. 26 Pengusaha : Bill Gates, Steve Job, Bob Sadino, HM Sampurna,Martha Tilaar.. Dokter : Ian Fleming, Hembing, … Pengajar : Stephen Hawking, Michael Porter, Johanes Surya, Butet Manurung … Politikus : Mahatma Gandhi, AnwarShadat, Soekarno, Abdurahman Wahid… Agamawan : Para Rasul dan Nabi, Wali Seniman : Mozart, Michael Anggelo, Gesang, Iwan Fals, Nyoman Nuarta ... Olahragawan : Pele, Muhammad Ali,Rudi Hartono, Sebastian Coe, David Beckham Novelis : HC. Andhersen, JK Rowling, Pramudya Anantatoe , Andre Hirata… Sikap-Sikap Wirausahaan Dibutukan Juga Oleh Setiap Profesi Agar Mencapai Kesuksesan..
  27. 27. 3. Mengembangkan Jiwa/Sikap/Karakter KeWirausahaan Di Lingkungan Sekolah
  28. 28.  Sebagai Kreator  Sebagai Motivator  Sebagai Fasilitator  Sebagai Supervisor  Sebagai Dinamisator  Sebagi Konselor  Sebagai Evaluator Peran Aktif Pendidik Dalam Mengembangkan Jiwa Kewirausahaan
  29. 29. Dimulai Dengan Menata Pola Pikir !! (Pendekatan Psikologis) Pola Pikir Sikap Nasib Tindakan Kebiasaan Karakter Keyakinan
  30. 30. 30 “ SIKAP MAU/KEMAUAN UNTUK BERUBAH “ SEBAGAI KUNCI UNTUK MENJADI SEORANG WIRAUSAHAWAN YANG SUKSES (Prof. Gay Hendrick & Dr. Kate Ludeman) ATTITUDE (KEMAUAN) SKILL (KEMAMPUAN) KNOWLEDGE (PENGETAHUAN) 50% 30% 20% Pengaruh Terhadap Kesuksesan Faktor Pada Diri Manusia
  31. 31. 31 KNOWLEDGE (Tingkatkan Pengetahuan) • Ingin lebih baik • Kerja benar • Semangat • Konsentrasi/fokus • Niat “membantu” • Pahami : - potensi diri - sekitar kita • Bersikap kritis, kreatif & Inovatif • Belajar & Belajar SKILL (Tingkatkan Kemampuan) DO (Orientasi Pada Tindakan ) • Asah ketrampilan • Latihan • Perkaya pengalaman • “Ringan tangan” • Laksanakan segera “ide + “ • Komitmen • Bertindak Sigap • Selalu “improve” “ Keep On Fighting Till The End ” ( Berjuang Hingga Akhir.... ) Membangun Jiwa/Sikap/Karakter Wirausahaan ATITUDE (Bangun Kemauan)
  32. 32. Pembatasan Keyakinan (Belief Limitation) Menghambat Manusia Menjadi Wirausahawan !  Saya orang yang biasa-biasa saja ...!  Membuat target jangan terlalu muluk- muluk....!  Bagi saya yang penting bisa makan dan minum !  Memang nasib sudah begini, mana bisa diubah..!  Saya bukanlah seberuntung mereka...!  Hidup saya selalu sulit, susah dan apess.. !  Ah itukan cuman teori, prakteknya gak sama ..!  ...
  33. 33. 33 “Ucapan positif “ Wirausahawan o “ Saya bisa melakukannya ! ” (Sikap optimis) o “ Bisa saya bantu ?” (Sikap menolong) o “ Saya akan lakukan terbaik !” (Sikap profesional) o “ Terimakasih “ (Sikap tulus dan bersyukur) “Sikap positif” Wirausahawan o Senyum (sikap persahabatan/ramah) o Menatap muka (Perhatian, serius, mengargai) o Berjabat tangan (Respek) o Menjaga penampilan (Rasa hormat kpd orang lain)
  34. 34. 34 4. RENUNGAN PENUTUP
  35. 35. 35 “Bacalah (belajarlah) !! Tuhanmulah yang maha pemurah yang mengajar dengan perantaraan kalam” (Surat Al’alaq : 3-4) “Sesungguhnya Kami telah meciptakan manusia dalam bentuk yang Sebaik baiknya.” (Surat At’ tiin : 4) Agama Menganjurkan Agar Manusia Selalu Siap Untuk “Berubah” Sehingga Selalu Menjadi “Pemenang “ Dalam hidupnya : “Sesungguhnya Allah tidak mengubah nasib suatu kaum, sehingga mereka akan mengubah keadaan yang ada pada mereka sendiri “ (Surat Ar-ra’ad :11) “Janganlah kamu menjadi serupa dengan dunia, tetapi berubahlah oleh pembaharuan budimu, sehingga kamu dapat membedakan mana kehendak Allah: apa yang baik, yang berkenan kepada Allah dan yang sempurna “. (Alkitab, Roma: 12-2)
  36. 36. 36 Lengkapi kalimat dibawah ini dengan jujur (versi anda masing-masing) !! 1. Allah menciptakan TERTAWA dan .......... 2. Allah itu MEMATIKAN dan .......... 3. Allah menciptakan LAKI-LAKI dan .......... 4. Allah memberikan KEKAYAAN dan .......... Jawaban yang benar (versi Allah Subhanahuwata’ala), dijelaskan dalam Surat An-Najm (QS.53) 1. Allah menciptakan TERTAWA dan MENANGIS (QS.53:43) 2. Allah itu MEMATIKAN dan MENGHIDUPKAN (QS.53:44) 3. Allah menciptakan LAKI-LAKI dan PEREMPUAN (QS.53:45) 4. Allah memberikan KEKAYAAN dan KECUKUPAN (QS.53:48) Kesimpulan : Allah Subhanahuwata’ala “tidak menciptakan kemiskinan”, namun Manusialah yang menciptakan didalam pola pikirnya... Maka jemputlah rizki Kekayaan dan Kecukupun yang diciptaka Allah dengan kerja keras, bersabar, ikhlas dan bersyukur...
  37. 37. Kisah Wortel, Telur dan Bubuk Kopi Masukkan semua, kedalam dalam air mendidih, dan amati apa yang terjadi ?
  38. 38. Yang semula keras dan segar , menjadi “lunak” bahkan bisa jadi “bubur “... Cangkang yang “keras” namun isinya “cair”, Menjadi ”keras semua” ,bahkan bisa “pecah”... Bubuk kopi menjadikan ”air berwarna ” dan menciptakan “aroma yang harum dan sedap” ... Semakin panas airnya dan semakin halus bubuk kopinya, semakin nikmat ... Rasanya.... Bila : Air Mendidih = Simbol dari masalah dalam kehidupan.. Wortel, Telur dan Bubuk Kopi = Simbol dari sikap diri dalam menghadapi masalah kehidupan..
  39. 39. Masalaah akan menjadikan anda lemah & mudah menyerah. Padahal awalnya anda adalah orang yang tegar dan ceria... Masaalah akan menjadikan anda orang yang egois, keras hati. Padahal awalnya anda adalah orang yang berkarakter dan berhati lembut ... MAKA,BILA ANDA SEPERTI ... Anda mampu mengubah masaalah menjadi sebuah tantangan, berperan dalam menciptakan suasana yang harmonis , karena anda memiliki sikap dan perinsip dalam hidup... Anda adalah orang yang banyak belajar dan selalu menempa diri (Ibarat kopi yang digerus semakin halus). Karenanya anda menjadi semakin bijak, walau masalah yang anda dihadapi semakin kompleks...
  40. 40. Jadilah seperti BUBUK KOPI !!! Maka.....
  41. 41. 41 Ayo Para Guru Bangkit dan Terus Berkarya !! (oleh : Sony Teguh Trilaksono) Kita semua tau bangsa ini sedang sulit Masalah bangsa dan negara makin menjepit Tapi kita tak perlu terus bersedih dan berpikiran sempit Hai Para Guru Indonesia , tetaplah semangat untuk terus bangkit Kita semua tau masyarakat sedang susah Banyak orang yang menjadi pesimis dan mudah menyerah Tapi kita Guru Indonesia tak boleh pasrah Mari kawan, melalui karya nyata kita terus berjuang untuk berubah Buang pikiran sempit dan jangan terus berduka Melalui gerakan mendidik , ayo kita bangkit dan terus berkarya Lihat dirimu kawan kau para guru harapan bangsa Singsingkan baju, berbuat nyata dan tolonglah sesama Keluh kesah bukan jawaban Kita semua harus berani berkorban Para Guru Indonesia adalah pejuang bangsa garis terdepan Yang selalu berjuang pantang menyerah untuk hari depan.
  42. 42. 42 Selamat Berjuang Guru Wirausahawan Pemenang Do’a Kami Di Nadimu…..

