Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN...
The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free Four of beloved author Neil Gaiman's delightfully scary, strange, and hil...
The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free Written By: Neil Gaiman. Narrated By: Neil Gaiman Publisher: HarperCollin...
The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free Download Full Version The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection Audio OR Download ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free

4 views

Published on

The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free

  1. 1. The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free Four of beloved author Neil Gaiman's delightfully scary, strange, and hilarious children's tales read by the author, now available unabridged. This collection includes: ​ The Day I Swapped My Dad for Two Goldfish: An unforgettable story that will take readers on a journey into the murky mind of a young boy and the perils of striking a bargain. ​ The Wolves in the Walls: Lucy is sure there are wolves living in the walls of their house -- and, as everybody says, if the wolves come out of the walls, it's all over. Her family doesn't believe her. Then one day, the wolves come out. ​ Cinnamon: This charming fable of an exotic princess who refuses to speak currently exists only on Neil's official website and has never been published in print or any other format. ​ Crazy Hair: Bonnie tries to comb the narrator's crazy hair -- where gorillas leap and tigers stalk -- and is in for a surprise in this delightful rhyming tale.
  3. 3. The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free Written By: Neil Gaiman. Narrated By: Neil Gaiman Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers Date: January 2005 Duration: 0 hours 51 minutes
  4. 4. The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection book audio free Download Full Version The Neil Gaiman Audio Collection Audio OR Download now

×