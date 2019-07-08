Foundations of Machine Learning by Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach

















Book details







Title: Foundations of Machine Learning

Author: Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach

Pages: 504

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780262039406

Publisher: MIT Press









Description

















Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK













Overview

