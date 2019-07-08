Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Foundations of Machine Learning by Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach
Book details Title: Foundations of Machine Learning Author: Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis B...
Description
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[PDF] Foundations of Machine Learning by Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach

2 views

Published on

Foundations of Machine Learning by Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach








Book details



Title: Foundations of Machine Learning
Author: Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach
Pages: 504
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780262039406
Publisher: MIT Press




Description








Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK






Overview

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[PDF] Foundations of Machine Learning by Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach

  1. 1. Foundations of Machine Learning by Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach
  2. 2. Book details Title: Foundations of Machine Learning Author: Mehryar Mohri, Afshin Rostamizadeh, Ameet Talwalkar, Francis Bach Pages: 504 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9780262039406 Publisher: MIT Press
  3. 3. Description
  4. 4. Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Overview

×