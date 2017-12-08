Read Read Vancouver Travel Guide | PDF books PDF Online

Vancouver is the urban jungle of British Colombia which lies between the Pacific Ocean and beautiful mountains. The scenic city is home to 647, 540 people, yet the population of the area surrounding the city center is home to 2.3 million people. One of the most ethnically diverse cities in Canada, the metropolis is filled with people from all around the world. It is mostly Asian cultures which make up the coastal city, although there is still a large Spanish, French, Indian, German, and Italian representation. Being on the coast gives Vancouver milder weather compared to other Canadian cities. There is a lot of rain throughout the year but the summer averages 18°C and during winter it gets down to 4°C. During all times of the year this artistic, charming, and beautiful city has plenty of things to do for visitors to do.

