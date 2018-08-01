Synopsis :

Get that red crayon ready! With this coloring book for adults channeling The Walking Dead meets The Secret Garden, comics creator/rock star Alan Robert (Crawl to Me, Killogy, Wire Hangers) invites fans of horror to discover their inner-colorist. Through intricate pen and ink illustrations to complete, color, and embellish, readers will meet an onslaught of severed heads, monsters, deadly weapons, and skeletal remains.

