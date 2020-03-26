Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAKALAH PENDIDIKAN AGAMA IMAN, ISLAM DAN IKHSAN Disusun Oleh: Widi Deala Wijaya UNIVERSITAS PAKUAN FAKULTAS KEGURUAN DAN I...
i KATA PENGANTAR Dengan menyebut nama Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala Yang Maha Pemurah dan Lagi Maha Penyayang, puji syukur kam...
ii Daftar Isi KATA PENGANTAR.................................................................................................
1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Islam adalah agama yang paling sempurna,agama yang menunutun kehidupan pemeluknya se...
2 BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertin Iman, Islam Dan Ikhsan 1. Iman a. Pengertian Iman Definisi dari iman secara etimologi ber...
3 perumpamaan?" Demikianlah Allah menyesatkan orang-orang yang dikehendaki- Nya dan memberi petunjuk kepada siapa yang dik...
4 Dalam masalah bertambah dan berkurangnya iman dapat di ketahui dari segi amal perbuatan meskipun hanya terkadang sedikit...
5 3) Bertujuan: keridhaan Allah, rahmat bagi segenap alam, kebahagiaan di dunia dan akhirat. 4) Pada garis besarnya terdir...
6 lainnya. Bahkan, Hawariyun, yakni sebutan bagi pengikut Nabi Isa a.s., menyebut diri mereka Muslim (Q.S. 3:52). b. Rukun...
7 akan merasa diawasi oleh Allah, maka akan terus timbul dihatinya tuntutan untuk selalu meng upgrade amal perbuatannya da...
8 Hubungan Iman, Islam Dan Ikhsan Iman Islam Ikhsan Menekankan keyakinan dalam hati Sikap untuk berbuat atau beramal Perny...
9 BAB 3 PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Jadi betapa pentingnya Iman, Islam dan Ihsan. Ketiganya adalah pondasi menuju kehidupan yang...
10 Daftar pustaka Adullah Sayyid,A-Haddad Alawi. 2012.Terjemah Risalatul Muawanah. Bandung: Mutiara Ilmu Dr.Ir Abdulrahim ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tugas tik(makalah)

18 views

Published on

pengertian iman,islam dan ikhsan

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tugas tik(makalah)

  1. 1. MAKALAH PENDIDIKAN AGAMA IMAN, ISLAM DAN IKHSAN Disusun Oleh: Widi Deala Wijaya UNIVERSITAS PAKUAN FAKULTAS KEGURUAN DAN ILMU PENDIDIKAN PROGRAM STUDI GURU SEKOLAH DASAR BOGOR 2020
  2. 2. i KATA PENGANTAR Dengan menyebut nama Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala Yang Maha Pemurah dan Lagi Maha Penyayang, puji syukur kami panjatkan kehadirat Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, yang telah melimpahkan Hidayah, Inayah dan Rahmat- Nya sehingga kami mampu menyelesaikan penyusunan makalah pendidikan agama islam dengan judul “Iman, Islam Dan Ikhsan” tepat pada waktunya. Penyusunan makalah sudah kami lakukan semaksimal mungkin. Tetapi tidak lepas dari semua itu, kami sadar sepenuhnya bahwa dalam makalah ini masih terdapat banyak kekurangan baik dari segi penyusunan bahasa serta aspek- aspek lainnya. Maka dari itu, dengan lapang dada kami membuka seluas-luasnya pintu bagi para pembaca yang ingin memberikan kritik ataupun sarannya demi penyempurnaan makalah ini. Akhirnya penyusun sangat berharap semoga dari makalah yang sederhana ini bisa bermanfaat dan juga besar keinginan kami bisa menginspirasi para pembaca untuk memahami apa arti Iman, Islam Dan Ikhsan. Bogor, Februari 2020 Penulis,
  3. 3. ii Daftar Isi KATA PENGANTAR................................................................................................. i Daftar Isi................................................................................................................... ii BAB I........................................................................................................................1 PENDAHULUAN......................................................................................................1 A. Latar Belakang ................................................................................................1 B. Rumusan Masalah............................................................................................1 C. Tujuan ............................................................................................................1 BAB II.......................................................................................................................2 PEMBAHASAN.........................................................................................................2 A. Pengertin Iman, Islam Dan Ikhsan.....................................................................2 B. Hubungan Antara Islam, Iman Dan Ihsan..........................................................7 BAB 3........................................................................................................................9 PENUTUP .................................................................................................................9 A. Kesimpulan .....................................................................................................9 B. Saran...............................................................................................................9 Daftar pustaka ..........................................................................................................10
  4. 4. 1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Islam adalah agama yang paling sempurna,agama yang menunutun kehidupan pemeluknya secara rinci dan jelas.karna islam datang untuk meluruskan agama-agama terdahulu yang di ajarkan oleh rasul-rasul sebelumnya yang telah di simpangkan dan menjadi pelengkap ajaran- ajaran rasul sebelumnya.Islam adalah pembenaran,islam menuntun hidup manusia kepada kebaikan dalam segala aspek kehidupan,tetapi banyak manusia yang tidak mengetahui dan menyadarinya. Ada tiga pilar penting agama islam yang manusia harus diketehui untuk menuju kehidupan yang tidak hanya menciptakan kebaikan dan kebenaran, akan tetapi juga untuk menuju kebahagiaan hidup di dunia maupun di akhirat,yaitu iman, islam dan ihsan. Iman, Islam dan ihsan memiliki makna masing-masing dan saling bersangkut paut karna memiliki kesamaan di antaranya, yang dimana ketiga pilar tersebut adalah cara utama untuk menuju kehidupan yang bahagia di dunia maupun di akhirat. B. Rumusan Masalah 1. Apa pengertin iman, islam dan ihsan? 2. Apa hubungan iman, islam dan ihsan? C. Tujuan 1. Mengetahui apa itu iman, islam dan ikhsan 2. Mengetahui hubungan antara iman, islam dan ikshan
  5. 5. 2 BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertin Iman, Islam Dan Ikhsan 1. Iman a. Pengertian Iman Definisi dari iman secara etimologi berasal dari bahasa arab amana-yukminu- imanan yang artinya percaya. Sedangkan secara terminologi menurut jumhur ulama’ iman adalah at-tasdiqu bil qolbi,al-qoulu bil lisan,wa al a’malu bil arkaan artinya membenarkan atau dalam hati,mengucapkan atau mengikrarkan dengan lisan,mengamalkan dengan perbuatan1. Iman sendiri sebenarnya adalah sebuah pembuktian terhadap penyerahan diri kepada Tuhan yang maha esa (Allah) sebagai pencipta sekeligus penguasa mutlak semesta alam. Dalam al-qur’an surat Al-hujarat potongan ayat 14,Allah Subhanallahu ta’ala berfirman yang artinya : “Sesungguhnya orang yang sebenarnya beriman ialah orang yang percaya kepada Allah dan Rasullnya.” b. Penjelasan definisi iman 1) Membenarkan dengan hati “Membenarkan dengan hati” maksudnya adalah menerima kebenaran atas segala sesuatu yang di sampaikan dan di ajarkan oleh rasulullah salallahu alaihi wasalam serta rasul sebelumnya. Allah Subhanallahu ta’ala berfirman : ‫ا‬ َ‫ع‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ا‬َٓ َ‫ص‬ َْ ْ‫ب‬ََ ‫ل‬‫عن‬‫ا‬‫ل‬ ِ ‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ل‬َّ‫ا‬ َ‫ل‬ ََٰٓ‫ل‬ِ ََْ‫ن‬ًَۭ ‫ع‬ًَۭ َ‫ا‬ ‫َع‬‫ل‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ا‬َٓ ْ‫د‬َّ‫ت‬َ‫ه‬‫ا‬‫م‬‫ل‬ْ ‫ا‬‫ّل‬‫ل‬َّ َ‫ل‬ َ‫ل‬ْ ‫ل‬ًۭ َِّ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ل‬ َ‫اا‬ََُّ‫ا‬َ۟ َِّ‫ل‬‫س‬ْ‫ت‬َ ْ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬‫ل‬ َِّ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ِ َ‫تا‬َّ‫ه‬‫ا‬ََّ َ‫ص‬َْ ‫ل‬َْٰٓ ِ َ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ََْ‫ل‬ َ‫ا‬ َِّ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ِ َ‫ا‬ َ‫ت‬َّ‫ل‬ًَۭ‫ا‬َ۟ ‫ع‬َ‫ل‬‫ل‬ َْ‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ل‬َّ َ‫ّل‬ َ‫ا‬ َ‫عر‬َ‫ه‬َُْ‫ل‬ َِّ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ِ َ‫تا‬َّ‫ه‬‫ا‬ََّ َ‫ص‬َْ ‫ل‬َْٰٓ ِ َ‫تٱ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ل‬ًْۭ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬ْ ِ َ‫ا‬ َ‫ل‬‫ت‬َّ‫س‬َ‫ت‬‫ل‬ َ‫ا‬ َِِّ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬‫ل‬ًۭ ‫د‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫ت‬َّ‫ن‬َّ‫م‬ َ‫ر‬َ َُ‫ا‬ًۭ َ‫اٱ‬َُّ‫ل‬‫ا‬ََْْٰٓ ِ َ‫ا‬ َ‫ا‬ََ‫ع‬ًَۭ َ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ََ َّ ‫ِها‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ َْ‫ت‬‫ل‬‫و‬ َ‫ل‬ًًَََۭ َ‫ذ‬‫ل‬ َْ‫ذ‬َ۟ ُ‫ض‬ ‫ل‬‫َّل‬‫ل‬ َّ ‫ِها‬ ًَِّۭ ََّ۟‫ع‬َ‫ء‬َ‫ل‬ ‫و‬‫ل‬‫م‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ا‬ ًَِّۭ ََّ۟‫ع‬َ‫ء‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ع‬ًَۭ َ‫ا‬ َّ‫د‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ا‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ي‬‫ت‬َّ‫ل‬َّٓ َ‫ذ‬‫ل‬‫و‬َ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫ّل‬‫ل‬َّ َ‫ت‬ََّ ‫ع‬ًَۭ َ‫ا‬ َ‫ف‬‫ل‬َ ‫ا‬‫ّل‬‫ل‬َّ ْ‫و‬َُْ۟‫ل‬َ ‫ل‬َُ‫ء‬َ‫ش‬ْ‫ن‬‫ل‬ Artinya : “Dan tiada Kami jadikan penjaga neraka itu melainkan dari malaikat; dan tidaklah Kami menjadikan bilangan mereka itu melainkan untuk jadi cobaan bagi orang-orang kafir, supaya orang-orang yang diberi Al Kitab menjadi yakin dan supaya orang yang beriman bertambah imannya dan supaya orang-orang yang diberi Al-Kitab dan orang-orang mukmin itu tidak ragu-ragu dan supaya orang- orang yang di dalam hatinya ada penyakit dan orang-orang kafir (mengatakan): "Apakah yang dikehendaki Allah dengan bilangan ini sebagai suatu 1 HadistArba’in ( Imam An-nawawi al jawi )
  6. 6. 3 perumpamaan?" Demikianlah Allah menyesatkan orang-orang yang dikehendaki- Nya dan memberi petunjuk kepada siapa yang dikehendaki-Nya. Dan tidak ada yang mengetahui tentara Tuhanmu melainkan Dia sendiri. Dan Saqar itu tiada lain hanyalah peringatan bagi manusia.” ( QS.AL-Mudatsir : 31 ) 2) Mengucapkan dengan lisan “mengucapkan dan mengikrarkan dengan lisan” maksudnya adalah menyatakan dengan lisan bahwa dirinya beriman kepada allah dengan mengucapkan dua kalimat syahadat yaitu “Asyhaduallah Ilaha Illallah Wa Asyhaduanna Muhammad Rasulullah” yang artinya (Tiada Tuhan selain Allah dan Muhammad utusan Allah). Di riwayatkan Imam Muslim dari abu hurairah Radhiallaahu anhu,ia berkata bahwasanya Rasulullah salallahu alaihi wasalam bersabda :”Iman itu tujuh puluh cabang lebih atau enam puluh cabang lebih yang paling utama adalah ucapan “LA ILAHA ILLALLAHU” dan yang paling rendah adalah menyingkirkan rintangan (kotoran) dari tengah jalan, sedang rasa malu (juga) salah satu cabang dari iman.”(HR.Muslim)2. 3) Mengamalkan dengan perbuatan “Mengamalkan dengan perbuatan” maksudnya adalah sesuatu yang di yakininya dalam hati dan yang di ikrarkannya dengan lisan di implementasikan dengan perbuatan sebagai bukti bahwa dirinya benar-benar beriman kepada allah. Mengamalkannya dengan ibadah-ibadah yang di perintahkan allah kepadanya dan menjauhi larangan-larangan-Nya. Allah subhanallahu ta’ala berfirman : َِّْ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ا‬ َ‫ٱ‬ ْ‫ت‬َّ‫ن‬ْ‫ت‬‫ل‬‫س‬َّ‫ل‬ َ‫ص‬ ََ‫ا‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ل‬ًۭ َ‫ا‬ ‫َع‬‫ل‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫د‬ََّ َ ‫ل‬‫ٱ‬ ْ‫ت‬َّ‫س‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ْ‫ل‬َّ‫ل‬ ,َ‫ذ‬‫ل‬َِ ْ‫ا‬ََّ َّ‫د‬ََّ َ‫ٱ‬ ْ‫ت‬َّ‫ل‬‫ل‬ًْۭ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬ْ ‫ا‬ ‫سع‬َ‫ا‬ ْ‫د‬َّ‫ت‬َ ‫عص‬ََٓ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ل‬ْ ْ‫د‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫ل‬‫و‬َ‫ن‬ ‫ر‬‫ص‬ َُ‫ل‬‫ا‬ْ‫ا‬ًَۭ َ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ر‬ْ‫ن‬ ‫ل‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ل‬‫ْد‬‫ل‬ ‫ل‬َُ۟ Artinya : “Orang-orang yang mendirikan sholat dan yang menafkahkan sebagian dari rezeki yang kami berikan kepada mereka.Itulah orang yang beriman dengan sebenar-benarnya. Mereka akan memperoleh beberapa derajat ketinggian di sisi Tuhannya dan ampunan serta rezeki (nikmat) yang mulia. Ulama’ terdahulu yang biasa di kenal saat ini dengan sebutan Ulama’ salaf menggolongkan amal termasuk dalam kategori pengertian Iman.Oleh sabab itu Ulama’ salaf menganggap dan meyakini bahwa iman dapat bertambah dan berkurang atas sesuatu yang di lakukannya. c. Bertambah dan berkurangnya iman 2 Risalatul muawanah[3] Islamsistemnilai terpadu (Dr.H.Imaduddin Abdurrahman M.sc)[4] Kuliah Al-Islam,(Endang Saifuddin Anshari) PusatakaBandung,1978,hl m. 46
  7. 7. 4 Dalam masalah bertambah dan berkurangnya iman dapat di ketahui dari segi amal perbuatan meskipun hanya terkadang sedikit salah menilainya,kita dapat mengetahui bertambahnya iman bila seseorang mengerjakan hal-hal yang baik atau menjauhi perbuatan yang buruk, dan sebaiknya apabila seseorang melakukan perbuatan yang menentang syari’at atau perbuatan yang dilarang oleh allah maka imannya telah meredup dan berkurang. Ulama’ salaf membenarkan tentang adanya bertambah dan berkurangnya iman dan mereka menguatkannya dengan dalil-dalil yang telah di sebutkan di atas. d. Rukun-rukun Iman Ada 6 rukun iman yang harus tertanam dan yang kita imani dalam hati. Enam rukun tersebut adalah yang paling utama dan menjadi inti dari cabang-cabang iman dan hukumnya wajib kita imani, sebagaimana yang telah di sebutkan dalam Sabda rasulullah di atas. Adapun enam rukun tersebut ialah : Pertama : Iman kepada Allah subhanallahu ta’ala Kedua : Imana kepada malaikat-malaikatNya Ketiga : Iman kepada kitab-kitabNya Kempat : Iman kepada rasul-rasulnya Kelima : Iman kepada hari akhir (Kiamat) Kenam : Iman kepada Qada’ dan qadar. 2. Islam a. Pengertian islam Defenisi dari secara etimologi berasal dari bahasa arab aslama-yuslimu-islaman yang artinya pasrah, atau tunduk. Sedangkan secara terminologi yaitu agama yang berisi ajaran tauhid menyerah diri serta tunduk kepada Tuhan Allah maha Esa yang di bawa nabi Muhammad Salallahu alaihi wasalam untuk menunjukkan jalan yang lurus kepada ummatnya. KH Endang Saifuddin Anshari mengemukakan, setelah mempelajari sejumlah rumusan tentang agama Islam, lalu menganalisisnya, ia merumuskan dan menyimpulkan pengertian Islam, bahwa agama Islam adalah: 1) Wahyu yang diurunkan oleh Allah SWT kepada Rasul-Nya untuk disampaikan kepada segenap umat manusia sepanjang masa dan setiap persada. 2) Suatu sistem keyakinan dan tata-ketentuan yang mengatur segala perikehidupan dan penghidupan asasi manusia dalam pelbagai hubungan: dengan Tuhan, sesama manusia, dan alam lainnya.
  8. 8. 5 3) Bertujuan: keridhaan Allah, rahmat bagi segenap alam, kebahagiaan di dunia dan akhirat. 4) Pada garis besarnya terdiri atas akidah, syariatm dan akhlak. 5) Bersumberkan Kitab Suci Al-Quran yang merupakan kodifikasi wahyu Allah SWT sebagai penyempurna wahyu-wahyu sebelumnya yang ditafsirkan oleh Sunnah Rasulullah Saw. Wallahu a'lam. Orang-orang yang telah islam atau orang yang telah memeluk agama islam di sebut muslim. Orang-orang yang telah memeluk agama islam berarti dia telah memasrahkan dirinya kepada allah dan melaksanakan perintah-Nya dan menjauhi larangan-Nya3. Dan orang tersebut telah terbebani hukum (mukallaf)4. Nama “Islam” bagi agama ini diberikan oleh Allah Subhanallahu ta’ala sendiri. Dia juga menyatakan hanya Islam agama yang diridhai-Nya dan siapa yang memeluk agama selain Islam kehidupannya akan merugi di akhirat nanti. Islam juga dinyatakan telah sempurna sebagai ajaran-Nya yang merupakan rahmat dan karunia-Nya bagi umat manusia, sehingga mereka tidak memerlukan lagi ajaran- ajaran selain Islam.Ini membuktikan bahwa islam adalah agama yang peling benar, dan hal ini telah di jelaskan dalam Al-qur’an surat Al-imran ayat 19. Allah Subhanallahu ta’ala berfirman : ‫ا‬‫ٱ‬‫ل‬َّ َِّْ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫م‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬‫ل‬ْ ‫د‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫س‬ ‫ل‬ َْ‫م‬ Artinya : “Sesungguhnya agama di sisi allah ialah islam”.(QS. 3 : 19) Dan Allah berfirman dalam ayat lain : ًَِّْۭ َ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ب‬َ ْ‫ش‬‫ا‬‫ل‬ ُْ‫ت‬‫ل‬‫ر‬ ‫ل‬‫د‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫س‬ ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬ ‫َع‬‫ل‬ْ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ي‬ َِّْ‫ن‬ًَۭ ‫ض‬َ‫ش‬ْ‫س‬‫ل‬ َِّْ‫ل‬‫ل‬ًۭ َ‫ت‬ََّ َ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬‫ل‬ًۭ ‫ص‬ َُ ‫ل‬‫خ‬َ َْ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ًَِّۭ َِّْ‫ل‬ ‫ل‬ُ‫ل‬‫ق‬َْْ ‫ا‬ Artinya : “Dan siapa saja yang memeluk agama selain islam, tidak akan di terima (oleh Allah) dan dia termasuk orang-orang yang merugi di akhirat nanti.” (QS. Al- imran : 85) Di tambah lagi dalam surat lain Allah subhanallahu ta’ala berfirman : َ‫ي‬‫ت‬َ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ َّ‫ك‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ن‬ََْ۟ ْ‫د‬َََّٰٓ ْ‫د‬َََّٰٓ‫ل‬ْ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ي‬ َّ‫ك‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ه‬ََ َ‫ا‬ ْ‫د‬ََّْٰٓ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬َْ ‫ف‬‫ل‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ى‬ َّ‫ْك‬‫ت‬ ‫ل‬‫ي‬ َ‫ن‬ َ‫ا‬ ْ‫د‬َََّٰٓ ‫ل‬‫د‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫س‬ ‫ل‬َ‫م‬ ‫َع‬‫ل‬ْ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ي‬ Artinya : “Pada hari ini Aku telah sempurnakan agamamu (islam) dan Aku telah limpahkan nikmat-Ku kepada mu dan Aku ridha islam sebagai agamamu.” (QS. 5:3) Bahkan menurut Al-Quran, semua agama yang diturunkan kepada para Nabi dan Rasul sebelum Muhammad pun pada hakikatnya adalah agama Islam dan pemeluknya disebut Muslim (Q.S. 2:136), (Q.S. 10:72) dan banyak lagi ayat-ayat 3 Dienul Islam,(Drs.Nasruddin Razak) Al-Ma’arif Bandung,1989,hlm. 56-57 4 sullamu at-taufiq,(sayyid Abdullah bin Husain bin thohir ba’alawi)
  9. 9. 6 lainnya. Bahkan, Hawariyun, yakni sebutan bagi pengikut Nabi Isa a.s., menyebut diri mereka Muslim (Q.S. 3:52). b. Rukun-rukun islam 1) Mungucapkan Syahadat Mengucapkan syhadat ( َّ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ََْ‫ا‬ ْ‫ٱ‬َ‫ا‬ ََِ ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ََ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬‫لّل‬‫ا‬ َّ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ََْ‫ا‬ َ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ٱ‬َ‫ا‬ ‫نم‬ ًۭ َّ‫ل‬ ْ‫ت‬َّ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ُ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ) adalah sesuatu yang harus dilakukan oleh orang islam maupun orang yang menghendaki masuk islam. Karna syahadat adalah sebuah kesaksian diri bahwa tiada tuhan yang berhak di sembah kecuali Tuhan (Allah) yang maha Esa, dan Nabi Muhammad Salallahu alaihi wasalam adalah utusan-Nya. 2) Mendirikan Sholat Mendirikan sholat adalah salah satu bentuk cara berhubungan vertikal secara langsug dari seorang hamba kepada Allah subhanallahu Ta’ala. 3) Menunaikan Zakat Menunaikan zakat adalah salah satu perintah Allah kepada hambanya untuk membagi hartanya kepada orang-orang yang tidak mampu. Sehingga rasa kepedulian antara sesama manusia terwujud. Kesolidaritasan da saling tolong menolong akan semakin kuat ikatannya. 4) Melaksanakan Puasa Puasa adalah salah satu perintah tuhan yang sebagia besar manusia mampu melaksanakannya. Rasa lapar dan haus, menahan hawa nafsu adalah bentuk kepedulian atau kesetaraan semua manusia. Puasa mengajarkan kita bagaiman rasannya lapar dan haus, agar kita peduli kepada manusia yang kelaparan dan tidak mampu. 5) Menunaikan Haji Haji adalah perintah Allah yang dimana keharusan pelaksananya adalah bagi orang-orang yang mampu saja untuk menunaikannya. Haji adalah ajang tempat memper erat ukhuwah atau persaudaraan antara ummat muslim se dunia. 3. Ikhsan a. Pengertian Ikhsan Defenisi ihsan secara etimologi berasal dari bahasa arab (isim masdar) ahsana- yuahsinu-ihsanan berarti baik atau penuh perhatian. Sedangkan secara terminologi ihsan adalah menyembah Allah seakan-akan kita melihat-Nya, atau setidaknya kita selalu merasa di awasi oleh-Nya. Ikhsan sendiri merupakan usaha untuk selalu melakukan yang lebih baik, yang lebih afdhal, dan bernilai lebih sehingga seseorang tidak hanya berorientasi untuk menggugurkan kewajiban adalah beribadah, melainkan justru berusaha bagaimana amal ibadahnya diterima dengan sebaik-baiknya oleh Allah. SWT. Karena dia
  10. 10. 7 akan merasa diawasi oleh Allah, maka akan terus timbul dihatinya tuntutan untuk selalu meng upgrade amal perbuatannya dari yang kurang baik menjadi yang baik, dari yang sudah baik, terus berusaha untuk yang lebih baik demi diterimanya amal perbuatan mereka. Sebagai contoh, seseorang yang melakukan sholat, cukup dengn melakukan syarat dan rukun sholat saja, tanpa harus khusu’ maupun khudu’. Orang itu sudah tidak dituntut lagi kelak karena dia sudah melakukan kewajibannya walaupun hanya sebatas menggugurkan kewajiban belaka. Beda dengan orang yang muhsin (ihsan), maka dia akan melakukan sholat tersebut dengan sesempurna mungkin, dia tidak hanya memperhatikan syarat dan rukun saja, melainkan adab dalam sholat, kekhusyu’an, khudu’, dan hal-hal yang dapat menghalangi sampainya ibadah tersebut sampai kepada hadroh sang kholiq. Ikhsan memiliki potensi untuk menjuhkan kita dari sifat buruk di hati atau bisa di sebut penyakit hati seperti; sombong, riya’, hasud, dengki dan lain sebagainya. Ihsan juga salah satu cara agar bagaimana Allah menerima ibadah-ibadah kita. B. Hubungan Antara Islam, Iman Dan Ihsan Islam, iman dan ihsan adalah satu kesatuan yang tidak bisa di pisahkan, ketiganya saling berhubungan atau terdapat sangkut paut yang perlu di terapkan untuk menuju keridhoa-Nya.Iman adalah keyakinan yang menjadi dasar akidah, keyakinan tersebut di implementasikan melalui islam yang di dalamnya terdapat rukun-rukun yang wajib di kerjakan, kemudian pelaksanaannya di lakukan dengan ikhlas setulus hati karena Allah Subhanallahu ta’ala merasa seakan-akan kita melihat Allah, atau setidaknya merasa Allah melihat dan mengawasi kita.
  11. 11. 8 Hubungan Iman, Islam Dan Ikhsan Iman Islam Ikhsan Menekankan keyakinan dalam hati Sikap untuk berbuat atau beramal Pernyataan dalam bentuk tindakan nyata
  12. 12. 9 BAB 3 PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Jadi betapa pentingnya Iman, Islam dan Ihsan. Ketiganya adalah pondasi menuju kehidupan yang bahagia dan kekal karena ketiganya menentukan amal dan ibadah manusia semasa hidupnya. Ketiganya ibarat sebuah bangunan, Iman sebagai pondasi penyanggah dan penguat suatu bangunan dan islam sebagai atap atau entitas yang ada di atasnya, sehingga bila iman yang di ibaratkan pondasi rapuh dan mudah roboh maka islam pun yang di ibaratkan atap akan jatuh, semua rukun-rukun islam dan kewajiban dalam islam akan di tinggalkan. Ikhsan di ibaratkan hiasan yang mempercantik dan memperindah bangunan tersebut dengan tujuan untuk menarik perhatian sang Kholik. Karena hidup di dunia semata-semata untuk mencari keridhoan-Nya. Dengan cara mengimplementasikan iman, islam dan ihsan dalam kehidupan Allah akan meridhoi kita. Sekian pemaparan dari kami, mungkin dari pemaparan tentang iman, islam dan ihsan yang kami berikan terdapat kekurangan dan kesalahan yang di sebabkan karena terbatasnya pengetahuan kami. Kami mohon maaf dengan sebesar-besarnya. B. Saran Dari pembahasan di atas, penulis hanya bisa menyarankan agar pembaca senantiasa meningkatkan semangat keagamaandan lebih meningkatkan keimanan dan lain sebagainya.
  13. 13. 10 Daftar pustaka Adullah Sayyid,A-Haddad Alawi. 2012.Terjemah Risalatul Muawanah. Bandung: Mutiara Ilmu Dr.Ir Abdulrahim Imaduddin Muhammad.2002. Islam System Nilai Terpadu.Jakarta: Gema Insani Dr.H.Anshari Saifuddin Endang.1978.Kuliah Al-Islam.Bandung: Pustaka Drs. Razak Nasruddin.1989.Al-Ma’arif.Bandung: Dienul Islam

×