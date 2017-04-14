1) 34,8 alewoh.com
2) 88,5 alewoh.com
3) 14,25 alewoh.com
4) a. a= 8 b=15 b. 26,94 c. 26,57 d. Kuartil bawah = 24,05 Kuartil atas = 30,03 alewoh.com
5) 78 11 18 alewoh.com
6) 72 alewoh.com
7) 144 alewoh.com
8) 10!+5𝑥9! 9!10! atau 10.9!+5𝑥9! 9!10! = 9!(15) 9!10! = 15 10! alewoh.com
9) n=8 alewoh.com
10) n=11 alewoh.com
11) 210 alewoh.com
12) 2520 alewoh.com
13) 1 5 alewoh.com
14) 120 alewoh.com
15) 1 3 alewoh.com
16) 3 8 alewoh.com
17) 7 36 alewoh.com
18) (-3,8) alewoh.com
19) 1 alewoh.com
20) (4,3) alewoh.com
21) (2, -5) alewoh.com
22) y= -x-7 alewoh.com
23) x = 2𝑦2 - 3y – 6 alewoh.com
24)(𝑥 − 9)2 + (𝑦 + 4)2 = 100 alewoh.com
25) 160 alewoh.com
26) 1 2 alewoh.com
27) 8 27 alewoh.com
28) - 32 alewoh.com
29) 9 4 alewoh.com
30) 5 alewoh.com
31) 4 alewoh.com
32) 1 2 alewoh.com
33) - 4 3 alewoh.com
34) 2 alewoh.com
35) - 4 3 alewoh.com
36) 0 alewoh.com
Dikerjakan oleh Kelas XI MIPA 4 - Aulia Rahmad (1,7,11,25,27) - Vinanti Nandini (2,8,10,26,28) - Muhammad Farhan Aslam (3,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kelompok 2

38 views

Published on

Kelas XI IPA 4

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Kelompok 2

  1. 1. 1) 34,8 alewoh.com
  2. 2. 2) 88,5 alewoh.com
  3. 3. 3) 14,25 alewoh.com
  4. 4. 4) a. a= 8 b=15 b. 26,94 c. 26,57 d. Kuartil bawah = 24,05 Kuartil atas = 30,03 alewoh.com
  5. 5. 5) 78 11 18 alewoh.com
  6. 6. 6) 72 alewoh.com
  7. 7. 7) 144 alewoh.com
  8. 8. 8) 10!+5𝑥9! 9!10! atau 10.9!+5𝑥9! 9!10! = 9!(15) 9!10! = 15 10! alewoh.com
  9. 9. 9) n=8 alewoh.com
  10. 10. 10) n=11 alewoh.com
  11. 11. 11) 210 alewoh.com
  12. 12. 12) 2520 alewoh.com
  13. 13. 13) 1 5 alewoh.com
  14. 14. 14) 120 alewoh.com
  15. 15. 15) 1 3 alewoh.com
  16. 16. 16) 3 8 alewoh.com
  17. 17. 17) 7 36 alewoh.com
  18. 18. 18) (-3,8) alewoh.com
  19. 19. 19) 1 alewoh.com
  20. 20. 20) (4,3) alewoh.com
  21. 21. 21) (2, -5) alewoh.com
  22. 22. 22) y= -x-7 alewoh.com
  23. 23. 23) x = 2𝑦2 - 3y – 6 alewoh.com
  24. 24. 24)(𝑥 − 9)2 + (𝑦 + 4)2 = 100 alewoh.com
  25. 25. 25) 160 alewoh.com
  26. 26. 26) 1 2 alewoh.com
  27. 27. 27) 8 27 alewoh.com
  28. 28. 28) - 32 alewoh.com
  29. 29. 29) 9 4 alewoh.com
  30. 30. 30) 5 alewoh.com
  31. 31. 31) 4 alewoh.com
  32. 32. 32) 1 2 alewoh.com
  33. 33. 33) - 4 3 alewoh.com
  34. 34. 34) 2 alewoh.com
  35. 35. 35) - 4 3 alewoh.com
  36. 36. 36) 0 alewoh.com
  37. 37. Dikerjakan oleh Kelas XI MIPA 4 - Aulia Rahmad (1,7,11,25,27) - Vinanti Nandini (2,8,10,26,28) - Muhammad Farhan Aslam (3,4,5,12,13) - Muhammad Fauzan Azima (6,9,14,15,16) - Muhammad Fahrur Rasyid (17,18,19,20,21) - Urmila Fiska (31,32,33,34,35,36) - Riky Ardiansyah (22,23,24,29,30)

×