Introduction of Psychology
"The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of mind." ...
What Is Psychology And What Does It Involve? • Psychology is the study of the mind and behavior, according to the American...
Psychologists and Psychiatrists • The APA adds that it “embraces all aspects of the human experience, from the functions o...
Fast Facts About Psychology • Psychology is the study of behavior and the mind. • There are different types of psychology,...
Fast Facts About Psychology • The mind is highly complex, and conditions that relate to it can be hard to treat. • Thought...
Branches of psychology
Clinical Psychology • Clinical psychology integrates science, theory, and practice in order to understand, predict and rel...
Cognitive Psychology • Cognitive psychology investigates internal mental processes, such as problem solving, memory, learn...
Development Psychology • This is the scientific study of systematic psychological changes that a person experiences over t...
Evolutionary Psychology • Evolutionary psychology looks at how human behavior, for example language, has been affected by ...
Forensic Psychology • Forensic psychology involves applying psychology to criminal investigation and the law. • A forensic...
Health Psychology • Health psychology is also called behavioral medicine or medical psychology. • It observes how behavior...
Neuropsychology • Neuropsychology looks at the structure and function of the brain in relation to behaviors and psychologi...
Occupational or organizational psychologists • Occupational or organizational psychologists are involved in assessing and ...
Social psychology • Social psychology uses scientific methods to understand how social influences impact human behavior. I...
History • In a philosophical context, psychology was around thousands of years ago in ancient Greece, Egypt, India, Persia...
History • In 1793, Philippe Pinel released the first patients with mental health problems from confinement in a move that ...
History • In 1890, the American Psychological Association (APA) was founded, under the leadership of G. Stanley Hall. • He...
History • He focused on resolving unconscious conflict, mental distress, and psychopathology. Freud argued that the uncons...
Psychoanalysis • Psychoanalysis is defined as a set of psychological theories and therapeutic techniques that have their o...
Behaviorism • In 1913 an American psychologist, John B. Watson, founded a new movement that changed the focus of psycholog...
Humanism • Humanists viewed behaviorism and psychoanalytic theory as too dehumanizing. • Rather than being victims of the ...
Cognitive Theory • Introduced in the 1970s, this is seen as the most recent school of thought in psychology. • Cognitive t...
Today Nowadays, Psychologists study all these approaches and choose what appears to be best from each approach for a parti...
Learning and Giving for Better Indonesia
Introduction of Psychology
Introduction of Psychology

"The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of mind." — William James (1842-1910)

Introduction of Psychology

×