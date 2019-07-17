Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Automotive
  2. 2. [PDF] Download Spirit Riding Free: Merry Christmas! (Passport to Reading Level 2) ebook | Download ebook Celebrate the holidays in Miradero with the PALs and their horses, Spirit, Chica Linda, and Boomerang in this leveled reader based on DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free, now streaming on Netflix! It's Christmastime in Miradero! Lucky is excited, but a snowstorm might ruin the celebration. Everything is covered in ice, and everyone's presents are stuck in the mountains! Can Lucky and her PALs save the day? Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text--reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words. Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary. DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free � 2019 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.
