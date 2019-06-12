{epub download} Sweet Black Waves

Sweet Black Waves by Kristina Perez

















Title: Sweet Black Waves

Author: Kristina Perez

Pages: 448

ISBN: 9781250132857

Sweet Black Waves by Kristina Perez For fans of Graceling and The Mists of Avalon, this lush fantasy about warring countries and forbidden romance will have readers entranced. As best friend and lady-in-waiting to the princess, Branwen is guided by two principles: devotion to her homeland and hatred for the raiders who killed her parents. When she unknowingly saves the life of her enemy, he awakens her ancient healing magic and opens her heart. Branwen begins to dream of peace, but the princess she serves is not so easily convinced. Fighting for what's right, even as her powers grow, will set Branwen against her best friend and the only man she's ever loved. Kristina Perez's debut features star-crossed lovers who changed the fate two nations. Inspired by the legend of Tristan and Eseult, this is the story of the legend’s true heroine: Branwen. An Imprint Book













