Technical SEO Training Day | Igoo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SEO Training Day IGOO 9th March 2020
SEO Basics & SERP Appearance
Keyword Research Classic SEO technique, crucial to your technical efforts. Bedrock of your campaign. Even the best tech SE...
Title Tags & Meta Descriptions Watch out for cannibalization, don’t optimize more than one page for the same terms Use too...
Pruning Be sure to remove all low-quality content from the index. This is where manual auditing and technical SEO combine:...
Break 10.30 – 10.45
Crawling & Auditing
Website Crawling Screaming Frog, DeepCrawl, Sitebulb and SEMRush all excellent Very similar but with different UI’s and re...
Manual Checks A deep crawl of the domain is essential, especially for some areas we will cover But manual auditing should ...
URL Inspection Tool https://search.google.com/search-console/inspect
Technical SEO Audit Process Create a master SEO checklist Remember that not all implementations will have the same impact ...
Any Sign of a Penalty? Could also impact how you prioritise your SEO recommendations Even the best and most advanced tech ...
Link Profile Analysis Not really technical SEO, but could propel your efforts or even stop you wasting your time Combine d...
Lunch 1pm – 2pm
Interrogating Data
Crawl Data Collate your crawl data, connect with your Google Search Console account, backlink profiler
Server Log Files The only 100% reliable source of date in terms of determining how various user agents and bots are crawli...
SEO Visibility Tools The better ones provide a lot more than just an SEO visibility score, which can be misleading at time...
Break 3.45pm – 4pm
Advanced Techniques
Structured Data • Articles • Books • Breadcrumbs • Carousel (Recipes etc) • Reviews • Events • FAQ • How To • Image Meta D...
Website Structure & Architecture If you have done all of your SEO housekeeping but visibility and organic traffic is still...
JavaScript & Rendered HTML Never presume that our source code is what is being honoured by the search engines Mobile first...
Site Speed Optimisation Lots of tools out there, all with their perks GT Metrix and WebPageTest offer excellent insight bu...
What To Do With Tricky CMS or Dev Not all CMS systems are SEO friendly Migrating can be expensive and labour intensive Thi...
Thank You! Any Questions?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Technical SEO Training Day | Igoo

40 views

Published on

Slides from my SEO training day, conducted at Igoo in Liverpool. These formed the basis of a full day, bespoke advanced technical SEO training day.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Technical SEO Training Day | Igoo

  1. 1. SEO Training Day IGOO 9th March 2020
  2. 2. SEO Basics & SERP Appearance
  3. 3. Keyword Research Classic SEO technique, crucial to your technical efforts. Bedrock of your campaign. Even the best tech SEO campaign won't rank a site with no keywords Not about keyword stuffing, but planning a best practice website structure for SEO success
  4. 4. Title Tags & Meta Descriptions Watch out for cannibalization, don’t optimize more than one page for the same terms Use tools to determine which pages are ranking Utilise primary and secondary keywords from your research and continually test
  5. 5. Pruning Be sure to remove all low-quality content from the index. This is where manual auditing and technical SEO combine: • NoIndexing & Canonicalisation • Content Repurposing to Tackle Cannibalisation • Range of Techniques Available here • Almost certainly how Google determines E-A-T, along with the rater guidelines Think about UX, engagement and CTR
  6. 6. Break 10.30 – 10.45
  7. 7. Crawling & Auditing
  8. 8. Website Crawling Screaming Frog, DeepCrawl, Sitebulb and SEMRush all excellent Very similar but with different UI’s and reporting
  9. 9. Manual Checks A deep crawl of the domain is essential, especially for some areas we will cover But manual auditing should complement this and there are some vital checks: • Text Only Cache • Tracking Check (GA vs GSC & Bounce Rate) – multiple installations? • Robots.txt • Breadcrumb • Chrome Console Errors • Mobile Responsive (Crosschecked with GSC) • Excessive Advertising/Pop-Ups • Content Review (Empty, Thin, Dupe & Orphaned) • Doorway Pages
  10. 10. URL Inspection Tool https://search.google.com/search-console/inspect
  11. 11. Technical SEO Audit Process Create a master SEO checklist Remember that not all implementations will have the same impact A domain’s authority, size and the issues at play will determine the order in which you should correct errors This may also be impacted on the sector or vertical, but by and large links are still a significant part of Google’s algorithm
  12. 12. Any Sign of a Penalty? Could also impact how you prioritise your SEO recommendations Even the best and most advanced tech SEO cannot solve content, backlink or spam issues
  13. 13. Link Profile Analysis Not really technical SEO, but could propel your efforts or even stop you wasting your time Combine data from Google Search Console, Ahrefs, MajesticSEO or Moz for the full data set Disavows still necessary if you know that there have been historic, aggressive link building efforts
  14. 14. Lunch 1pm – 2pm
  15. 15. Interrogating Data
  16. 16. Crawl Data Collate your crawl data, connect with your Google Search Console account, backlink profiler
  17. 17. Server Log Files The only 100% reliable source of date in terms of determining how various user agents and bots are crawling your website Great for: • Establishing crawl errors encountered by all search engines • Migrations • Obtaining true response times for site speed optimisation • Highlighting spider traps • Mobile first indexing • Assessing use of crawl budget • Establishing why pages are performing badly • Highlighting problems with website architecture (URLs vs Requests) • Aged and thin content – blog post deprecation etc Great article here from BuiltVisible, although the Screaming Frog Log Analyser allows you to automate their manual process
  18. 18. SEO Visibility Tools The better ones provide a lot more than just an SEO visibility score, which can be misleading at times. • Cannibalisation • Organic traffic fluctuations • Keyword increases/decreases • Top/worst performing directories • Competitor performance • Inbound links • Post update performance • New business auditing • Social signals • Reaction to SEO recommendations • Featured snippets • Migrations (URL changes) • Keyword research • Indexed pages
  19. 19. Break 3.45pm – 4pm
  20. 20. Advanced Techniques
  21. 21. Structured Data • Articles • Books • Breadcrumbs • Carousel (Recipes etc) • Reviews • Events • FAQ • How To • Image Meta Data • Job Posting • Local Business • Logo (Knowledge Graph) • Product • QA • Searchbox • Speakable / TTS • Video
  22. 22. Website Structure & Architecture If you have done all of your SEO housekeeping but visibility and organic traffic is still struggling, you could have some more fundamental issues at play. Things to think about: • Silo Structure • Orphaned Pages • URL Structure • 301 Redirects • Hidden Content • Site Speed • Mobile Rendering • Over Optimisation • Domain name change of Migrations As we have covered; Google Search Console, your server log files and tools can all help you to diagnose the issue. But manually checking code, rendered HTML and the index is also crucial
  23. 23. JavaScript & Rendered HTML Never presume that our source code is what is being honoured by the search engines Mobile first and Google rendering of JavaScript has meant that this is unreliable Inspecting element is the key, as well as using Google’s tools to see what is actually being processed when indexing your website
  24. 24. Site Speed Optimisation Lots of tools out there, all with their perks GT Metrix and WebPageTest offer excellent insight but you can do most of the testing you need via Google Chrome Waterfalls are where you can find out all you need to know Ensure you are testing on all devices and connectivity – emulating the average user All about developer liaison and these enhancements will benefit all channels, particularly conversion
  25. 25. What To Do With Tricky CMS or Dev Not all CMS systems are SEO friendly Migrating can be expensive and labour intensive This can hinder SEO performance, but there are some work arounds: Using the Data Layer & The DOM Dealing With Tricky Development
  26. 26. Thank You! Any Questions?

×