Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Eating Guinea Pig (Cuy) in Peru www.whereverwriter.com
History of Guinea Pigs Believe it or not, guinea pigs originated in the Andean region (Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Per...
Cuy al Horno Versus Cuy Chactado Important to know, is that there are two main ways cuy is served in Peru: • Cuy al horno ...
Eating Guinea Pig (Cuy) in Peru get a kick out of trying exotic foods Visit Us https://www.whereverwriter.com/eating-cuy- ...
Contact us • Visit Us https://www.whereverwriter.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Eating guinea pig (cuy) in peru www.whereverwriter.com

35 views

Published on

get a kick out of trying exotic foods Visit Us https://www.whereverwriter.com/eating-cuy-guinea-pig-peru/

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Eating guinea pig (cuy) in peru www.whereverwriter.com

  1. 1. Eating Guinea Pig (Cuy) in Peru www.whereverwriter.com
  2. 2. History of Guinea Pigs Believe it or not, guinea pigs originated in the Andean region (Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru) and were originally raised specifically for eating.
  3. 3. Cuy al Horno Versus Cuy Chactado Important to know, is that there are two main ways cuy is served in Peru: • Cuy al horno (Baked Cuy) • Cuy Chactado (Fried Cuy)
  4. 4. Eating Guinea Pig (Cuy) in Peru get a kick out of trying exotic foods Visit Us https://www.whereverwriter.com/eating-cuy- guinea-pig-peru/
  5. 5. Contact us • Visit Us https://www.whereverwriter.com/

×