MACMILLAN READERS BEGINNER: LONG TUNNEL, THE PACK de JOHN MILNE
Title: MACMILLAN READERS BEGINNER: LONG TUNNEL, THE PACK
Author: JOHN MILNE
Número de páginas: 32
Idioma: INGLÉS Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781405076227
Editorial: MACMILLAN HEINEMANN
Año de edición: 2005
Description
Three university students go on holiday to a remote part of Wales. They are going to stay in a cottage without electricity or a telephone in a remote part of the country. But who is the bearded man that haunts them? <br/><br/>
