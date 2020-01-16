MACMILLAN READERS BEGINNER: LONG TUNNEL, THE PACK de JOHN MILNE

















Title: MACMILLAN READERS BEGINNER: LONG TUNNEL, THE PACK

Author: JOHN MILNE

Número de páginas: 32

Idioma: INGLÉS Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781405076227

Editorial: MACMILLAN HEINEMANN

Three university students go on holiday to a remote part of Wales. They are going to stay in a cottage without electricity or a telephone in a remote part of the country. But who is the bearded man that haunts them?













