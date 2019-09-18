Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bloody Mary

  2. 2. Bloody Mary mystery audio books Start with a tough but vulnerable Chicago cop. Stir in a psychopath with a unique mental condition that programs him to kill. Add a hyperactive cat, an ailing mother, a jealous boyfriend, a high-maintenance ex-husband, and a partner in the throes of a mid-life crisis. Mix with equal parts humor and suspense, and enjoy Bloody Mary. When Jack receives a report of an excess of body parts appearing at the Cook County Morgue, she hopes it's only a miscount. It's not. Even worse, these extra limbs seem to be accessorized with Jack's handcuffs. Someone has plans for Jack. Very bad plans. Plans that involve everything and everyone that she cares about. Jack must put her train wreck of a personal life on hold to catch an elusive, brilliant maniac - a maniac for whom getting caught is only the beginning...
  3. 3. Bloody Mary mystery audio books Written By: J. A. Konrath Narrated By: Susie Breck, Dick Hill Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: July 2005 Duration: 8 hours 15 minutes
