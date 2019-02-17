[PDF] Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life by Gisele Bündchen

Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life by Gisele Bündchen

















Title: Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life

Author: Gisele Bündchen

Pages: 256

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780525540526

Publisher: Penguin Publishing Group









Description



Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life (Signed Book) by Gisele Bündchen The supermodel, noted entrepreneur, activist, and philanthropist shares her unexpected path to self-discovery and the lessons that have shaped her life. Gisele Bündchen's journey began in southern Brazil, where she grew up sharing a bedroom with her five sisters and bullied by her classmates. At the age of 14, fate intervened suddenly in Sao Paolo in the form of a modeling scout. Four years later, Gisele's appearance in Alexander McQueen's runway show in London launched her spectacular career as a fashion model, while also putting an end to the "heroin chic" era in fashion. Since then, Gisele has appeared in 600 ad campaigns, over 2000 magazine covers and walked in more than 800 fashion shows for the most influential brands in the world. But until now, few people have gotten to know the real Gisele, a woman whose private life stands in dramatic contrast to her public image. In Lessons, a work of deep vulnerability, courage and honesty, Gisele reveals for the first time what she's learned over the past 37 years that has helped her live a meaningful life—a journey that takes readers from a childhood spent barefoot in Brazil, to a internationally successful career, motherhood and marriage to quarterback Tom Brady. Intimate, questing, practical and timely, Lessons reveals the inner life of a very public woman—one that will inspire women of all ages to uncover their own power, meaning and purpose.













