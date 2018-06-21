Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Proyecto educativo.
¿Qué es un proyecto?  Conjunto de actividades a realizar para lograr un objetivo o meta
¿Qué es un proyecto en la educación?  En la educación un proyecto es una serie de actividades con el fin de lograr que el...
Etapas 1. Diagnostico 2. Definición del problema 3. Definición de objetivos 4. Justificación 5. Planificación 6. Recursos ...
Diagnostico  Identificar las necesidades que tiene el alumnado.  Definir las causas de la situación actual al momento de...
Definición del problema  Se verifica la problemática y que pueda tener una solución a corto plazo  Es importante contar ...
Definición de objetivos  Los objetivos deben tener cuatro características que permitirá un trabajo eficiente:  Estar rel...
Justificación  Son las razones y fundamentos por la cual el proyecto se lleva a cabo, aquí se redacta la relevancia y la ...
Planificación  Cronograma de actividades a realizar, deben llevar congruencia y secuencia.
Recursos  Aquello con lo que se contará a lo largo del proyecto, pueden ser:  Humanos  Tecnológicos  Materiales  Econ...
Evaluación  Evaluación del proceso, donde se compara la situación inicial con los resultados medios y finales, al igual q...
Resultados  Redacción final del proyecto, donde se analizan los puntos anteriores y se hace una reflexión del proceso lle...
Ventajas  Analisis completo del proceso educativo  Permite ver un mayor panorama de aprendizaje  Se crea conexión entre...
Desventajas  Periodos largos en los cuales si no hay variedad de actividades puede causar tedio en el alumnado
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecto educativo

23 views

Published on

Evidencia para el curso digital "Estrategias para la Intervención Pedagógica en el Aula. Zac2"

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto educativo

  1. 1. Proyecto educativo.
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un proyecto?  Conjunto de actividades a realizar para lograr un objetivo o meta
  3. 3. ¿Qué es un proyecto en la educación?  En la educación un proyecto es una serie de actividades con el fin de lograr que el alumnado se apropie de conocimientos y habilidades esperados al momento de diseñarlo.
  4. 4. Etapas 1. Diagnostico 2. Definición del problema 3. Definición de objetivos 4. Justificación 5. Planificación 6. Recursos 7. Evaluación 8. Resultados
  5. 5. Diagnostico  Identificar las necesidades que tiene el alumnado.  Definir las causas de la situación actual al momento de elaborar el proyecto  Si es posible se redactan las consecuencias a las causas identificadas
  6. 6. Definición del problema  Se verifica la problemática y que pueda tener una solución a corto plazo  Es importante contar con él apoyo de la autoridad inmediata, el cual debe procurar que el proyecto sea real
  7. 7. Definición de objetivos  Los objetivos deben tener cuatro características que permitirá un trabajo eficiente:  Estar relacionados con la problemática  Ser claros y concretos  Ser viables  Ser medibles
  8. 8. Justificación  Son las razones y fundamentos por la cual el proyecto se lleva a cabo, aquí se redacta la relevancia y la utilidad.
  9. 9. Planificación  Cronograma de actividades a realizar, deben llevar congruencia y secuencia.
  10. 10. Recursos  Aquello con lo que se contará a lo largo del proyecto, pueden ser:  Humanos  Tecnológicos  Materiales  Económicos
  11. 11. Evaluación  Evaluación del proceso, donde se compara la situación inicial con los resultados medios y finales, al igual que las actividades y su funcionalidad
  12. 12. Resultados  Redacción final del proyecto, donde se analizan los puntos anteriores y se hace una reflexión del proceso llevado desde el inicio hasta los resultados finales
  13. 13. Ventajas  Analisis completo del proceso educativo  Permite ver un mayor panorama de aprendizaje  Se crea conexión entre las actividades
  14. 14. Desventajas  Periodos largos en los cuales si no hay variedad de actividades puede causar tedio en el alumnado

×