A leader in the paleo and functional medicine worlds introduces an accessible, easy to follow, and scientifically proven plan for preventing and reversing the full spectrum of autoimmune diseases with the Myers Way: a much-needed, empowering alternative to the conventional medicine approach.Most people who suffer with an autoimmune disease use prescription medication to suppress their overactive immune systems. But the treatment is often more disruptive and harmful than the original condition. These medications lose their effectiveness over time and have severe side effects. Now Dr. Amy Myers offers another option: the Myers Way a natural program proven to alleviate and reverse the symptoms of autoimmune diseases. Her program is built on four pillars: Get rid of gluten, grains, and legumes, which disrupt the digestive system and provoke the immune system into attacking the bodyHeal the gut by replacing reactive foods with restorative ingredients and supplementsTame environmental toxins found in cosmetics, cleaning products, and home materialsHeal infections and relieve the triggers that cause mental, emotional, and physical stressMyers also provides a thirty-day meal plan that lists foods to avoid and how to prep your pantry for easy meals that will get you through the week with minimal cooking time.The Myers Way has been used successfully to treat thousands of patients, relieving suffering and pain instantly and eliminating all symptoms in thirty days. The Meyers Way can also be used to improve digestion, prevent infections, and restore the body s natural balance. Whether you have multiple sclerosis, a gluten sensitivity, or want to protect your well-being, "The Autoimmune Solution "has everything you need to restore your health. "



