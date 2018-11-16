Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages) DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Practical Common Lisp (Expe...
Publisher : Apress 2012-06-07q Language : Englishq ISBN-10 : 1430242906q ISBN-13 : 9781430242901q Description Now availabl...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages)
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages)

11 views

Published on

Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages)

  1. 1. Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages) DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages) Author : Peter Seibelq Pages : 528 pagesq
  2. 2. Publisher : Apress 2012-06-07q Language : Englishq ISBN-10 : 1430242906q ISBN-13 : 9781430242901q Description Now available in paperback-- Lisp is often thought of as an academic language, but it need not be. This is the first book that introduces Lisp as a language for the real world. Practical Common Lisp presents a thorough introduction to Common Lisp, providing you with an overall understanding of the language features and how they work. Over a third of the book is devoted to practical examples, such as the core of a spam filter and a web application for browsing MP3s and streaming them via the Shoutcast protocol to any standard MP3 client software (e.g., iTunes, XMMS, or WinAmp). In other practical" chapters author Peter Seibel demonstrates how to build a simple but flexible in-memory database how to parse binary files and how to build a unit test framework in 26 lines of code." Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages)
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Practical Common Lisp (Expert s Voice in Programming Languages)
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×