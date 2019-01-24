Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica Listen to Colters' Woman and erotic literature app new releases on your i...
erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica Adam, Ethan, and Ryan aren't looking for women. They're looking for a wom...
erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica Written By: Maya Banks. Narrated By: Freddie Bates Publisher: Insatiable ...
erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica Download Full Version Colters' Woman Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica

53 views

Published on

Listen to Colters' Woman and erotic literature app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any erotic literature app FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica

  1. 1. erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica Listen to Colters' Woman and erotic literature app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any erotic literature app FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica Adam, Ethan, and Ryan aren't looking for women. They're looking for a woman. One woman they know will share their lives and their beds. They're losing hope they'll find her, that is until Adam discovers Holly lying in the snow just yards from their cabin. Adam knows she's the one the minute he holds her in his arms, and as soon as his brothers see her, they know it too. The only problem is convincing Holly of that fact-and protecting her from the danger of her past.
  3. 3. erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica Written By: Maya Banks. Narrated By: Freddie Bates Publisher: Insatiable Press Date: February 2013 Duration: 7 hours 31 minutes
  4. 4. erotic literature app : Colters' Woman | Erotica Download Full Version Colters' Woman Audio OR Download Now

×