[PDF] Gray Hat Hacking: The Ethical Hacker's Handbook

Synnopsis :

Up-to-date strategies for thwarting the latest, most insidious network attacksThis fully updated, industry-standard security resource shows how to fortify computer networks by learning and effectively applying ethical hacking techniques. Based on critical topics that the authors teach at major security conferences and colleges, the book features actionable planning and analysis methods as well as practical steps for identifying and combating both targeted and opportunistic attacks.Gray Hat Hacking: The Ethical Hacker's Handbook, Fifth Edition, clearly explains the enemy's devious weapons, skills, and tactics and offers field-tested remedies, case studies, and interesting labs. You will get complete coverage of penetration testing, vulnerability discovery, malware analysis, reverse engineering, and Internet of Things security. State-of-the-art mobile exploits, ransomware, and legal issues are thoroughly explained.- Fully revised content--features 13 brand-new chapters- Includes current techniques to analyze and block ransomware- Written by a team of computer security experts

