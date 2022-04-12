Successfully reported this slideshow.

ISR, C4ISR Training (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 46 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Aviation Cybersecurity Training, Learn Improved Safeguards Sought for ATC
Aviation Cybersecurity Training, Learn Improved Safeguards Sought for ATC
Loading in …3
×
1 of 15

ISR, C4ISR Training (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 46 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Government & Nonprofit

Tonex offers ISR Training, a 3-day course that covers concepts and architecture of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. ISR training also covers all related enabling architecture, technologies, standards, modeling, analysis, engineering, testing and evaluation.

designed for engineers, technical professionals, project managers and analysts. An overview of SysML, DoDAF 2.0 and NAF 3.0 architecture related to Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance is discussed as well.

Request more information. Sign up today. https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/isr-training/

Tonex offers ISR Training, a 3-day course that covers concepts and architecture of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. ISR training also covers all related enabling architecture, technologies, standards, modeling, analysis, engineering, testing and evaluation.

designed for engineers, technical professionals, project managers and analysts. An overview of SysML, DoDAF 2.0 and NAF 3.0 architecture related to Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance is discussed as well.

Request more information. Sign up today. https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/isr-training/

Government & Nonprofit

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Second Amendment: A Biography Michael Waldman
(3.5/5)
Free
Ricochet: Confessions of a Gun Lobbyist Richard Feldman
(4.5/5)
Free
Control: Exposing the Truth About Guns Glenn Beck
(3.5/5)
Free
Armed America: The Remarkable Story of How and Why Guns Became as American as Apple Pie Clayton E. Cramer
(4.5/5)
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
(3.5/5)
Free
Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream Doris Kearns Goodwin
(3.5/5)
Free
A Fighting Chance Elizabeth Warren
(3.5/5)
Free
Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America Sarah Kendzior
(5/5)
Free
Rage Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
Siege: Trump Under Fire Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class Elizabeth Warren
(3.5/5)
Free
America the Beautiful: Rediscovering What Made This Nation Great Ben Carson, M.D.
(4/5)
Free
The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump Andrew G. McCabe
(3.5/5)
Free
Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America's Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years Russ Baker
(4/5)
Free
That Used to Be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power Jeff Sharlet
(4/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(4/5)
Free
Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich Peter Schweizer
(4/5)
Free
Truth, The (with jokes) Al Franken
(4/5)
Free
Anti-Intellectualism in American Life Richard Hofstadter
(4.5/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(4.5/5)
Free
Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic David Frum
(4/5)
Free
Plan of Attack Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
The Limits of Power: The End of American Exceptionalism Andrew J. Bacevich
(4/5)
Free
Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends Peter Schweizer
(4.5/5)
Free
Bush at War: Inside the Bush White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power
(4.5/5)
Free
Settle for More Megyn Kelly
(4/5)
Free
The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787 Gordon S. Wood
(4.5/5)
Free
Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance Brian Jones
(4.5/5)
Free
Obama's Wars Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free

×