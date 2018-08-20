Read Where s Wally? The Phenomenal Postcard Book Any device

This is a new novelty format for the "Where s Wally?" series. The search for Wally and his friends continues with this new phenomenal postcard book in the "Where s Wally?" series. Each scene has been carefully selected from all seven classic titles to provide a sending opportunity for all occasions. Send to other Wally Watchers or keep the postcards for yourself! Either way, join the search and create your very own "Where s Wally?" paper chase. This title features 30 postcards (165X120mm). Wally has reached celebrity status! He has appeared in the American TV shows "Frasier", "The Simpsons and Friends"; on the 1000th anniversary cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine as a cultural icon of the last 40 years; and on Google Earth.

