SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
As the cost of construction for physical activity, recreation, sport, and health-related facilities skyrockets, it becomes ever more paramount for those who plan, design, construct, and use these facilities to have access to a comprehensive facilities guide. "Facility Planning & Design" has been the bible, since 1946, for better facility planning, design, and construction for architects, planners, teachers, managers, administrators, specialists, and other sport and activity-related personnel.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Thomas H Sawyer
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-4
-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
-Format : SLIDE BOOK
-Seller information : Thomas H Sawyer ( 5✮ )
