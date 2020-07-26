Resumen comportamiento organizacional iii

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Comunicacion Wendy Santamaría Comportamiento organziacional
La comunicación es el proceso de trasmisión e intercambio de mensajes entre el emisor y el receptor. PROCESO DE LA COMUNIC...
Barreras para la comunicación • Barreras personales: surgen de las emociones humanas, valores y malos hábitos de escucha, ...
• Barreras semánticas: surgen de las limitaciones en los símbolos con los que nos comunicamos. Por lo general los símbolos...
La comunicación organizacional • Es una habilidad directiva indispensable para el logro de objetivos, la comunicación pued...
La comunicación organizacional • La comunicación organizacional puede ser oral o escrita y las dos son igual de importante...
¿ como es la gestión de la comunicación interna en las organizaciones? • Atreves del tiempo no varia la esencia de la comu...
Equipos de trabajo • Es un grupo pequeño colaborativo que tiene contacto regular y participa de una acción coordinada. La ...
• Existen 3 redes de grupos pequeños Equipos de trabajo
• ¿Cómo crear un equipo eficaz? Un equipo eficaz es el que consigue que todos sus componentes vayan en la misma dirección....
¿Cómo crear un equipo eficaz? • Es ideal que los equipos de trabajo no sean de mas de 9 personas y que a sus vez sean hete...
• La dirección puede tener dos vertientes: El jefe y el líder, y existen algunas maneras de tomar decisiones como los son:...
Etapas de desarrollo de equipos
Modelo de equipos
Tipología de equipos • Formales: lo que define la estructura de la organización, con asignaciones determinadas de trabajo ...
• Mando: compuesto por individuos que reportan a determinado gerente. Organigrama. • Tarea: quienes trabajan juntos para c...
• Es aquella estrategia a la necesidad de una transformación. Esta necesidad se basa en la visión de la organización para ...
Tipos de cambios organizacionales • Cambios estructurales: a departamentalización, el cambio en cadena de mando, el cabio ...
Resistencia al cambio Resistencia individual: • Hábitos • Seguridad • Factores económicos • Miedo a lo desconocido • Proce...
Resistencia al cambio Resistencia organizacional • Inercia estructural • Enfoque limitado al cambio • Inercia de grupos • ...
Modelo de tres etapas de Lewin • Descongelamiento: esfuerzos de cambio por superar las presiones de la resistencia de los ...
Investigación de la acción Proceso de cambio basado en el acopio sistemático de datos y la selección de una acción de camb...
Desarrollo Organizacional • Conjunto de intervenciones de cambio planeado, fundadas en valores humanistas y democráticos, ...
Valores del CO • Respeto por las personas: se considera que los individuos son responsables, consientes y cuidadosos. Debe...
Creación de apoyo al cambio • Uso de las fuerzas de grupo: el cambio eficaz se centra no solo en los individuos, sino tamb...
Creación de apoyo al cambio • Participación: estimula a los empleados a debatir, comunicarse, hacer sugerencias e interesa...
Creación de apoyo al cambio • Seguridad de los empleados: además de las recompensas compartidas es necesario proteger los ...
Creación de apoyo al cambio • Estimulo de la buena disposición de los empleados: la idea de ayudar a los empleados a adqui...
El conflicto • Es un proceso que comienza cuando una parte percibe que otra afecto o va a afectar algo que le interesa (ro...
Niveles de conflicto • conflicto interpersonal • Conflicto interpersonal • Conflicto intergrupal
Fuentes de conflictos • Cambio organizacional: diferentes conjuntos de valores, amenaza el status, descortesía, falta de c...
Causas del conflicto Las causas del conflicto son las siguientes: • laboral de recursos. • Laboral por valores. • Laborale...
Tipos de conflictos empresariales • Conflicto intrapersonal • Conflicto interpersonal. • Conflicto intergrupal. • Conflict...
fin
Resumen comportamiento organizacional iii
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Resumen comportamiento organizacional iii

18 views

Published on

comportamiento organizacional

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Resumen comportamiento organizacional iii

  1. 1. Comunicacion Wendy Santamaría Comportamiento organziacional
  2. 2. La comunicación es el proceso de trasmisión e intercambio de mensajes entre el emisor y el receptor. PROCESO DE LA COMUNICACIÓN
  3. 3. Barreras para la comunicación • Barreras personales: surgen de las emociones humanas, valores y malos hábitos de escucha, las causas también se encuentran en diferencias de educación, raza, sexo, estatus socioeconómico y otros factores. • Barreras físicas: es la distracción causada por un ruido, que ahoga de momento un mensaje de voz. Otras barreras físicas son la distancia entre la gente , paredes alrededor del cubículo de un empleado o la estática que interfiere con los mensajes de radio.
  4. 4. • Barreras semánticas: surgen de las limitaciones en los símbolos con los que nos comunicamos. Por lo general los símbolos son tienen diversos significados, y tenemos que escoger un significado entre muchos.
  5. 5. La comunicación organizacional • Es una habilidad directiva indispensable para el logro de objetivos, la comunicación puede ser ascendente, descendente y horizontal. La comunicación mas importante es la descendente que es la cual se trasmite de jefe a subordinado debido a que comunica las metas, tareas, instrucciones, retroalimentaciones, corrige.
  6. 6. La comunicación organizacional • La comunicación organizacional puede ser oral o escrita y las dos son igual de importantes. • ¿ como es la gestión de la comunicación interna en las organizaciones? La comunicación interna tiene dos líneas una que es el canal tradicional que no difiere demasiado de los que se hacia hace unas décadas, y es gestionada desde un departamento de comunicaciones con especialistas en comunicación que se dedican a mantener informados a los empleados atreves de medios remotos, como las revistas, luego los emails, celular, o internet.
  7. 7. ¿ como es la gestión de la comunicación interna en las organizaciones? • Atreves del tiempo no varia la esencia de la comunicación simplemente se trasforma y pase de ser por ejemplo de la revista a medios electrónicos.
  8. 8. Equipos de trabajo • Es un grupo pequeño colaborativo que tiene contacto regular y participa de una acción coordinada. La frecuencia de la interacción entre los miembros del equipo y su existencia continua distingue con claridad a un equipo de tarea de un grupo de toma de decisiones de corto plazo(comité) o de un equipo de proyectos de una estructura matricial
  9. 9. • Existen 3 redes de grupos pequeños Equipos de trabajo
  10. 10. • ¿Cómo crear un equipo eficaz? Un equipo eficaz es el que consigue que todos sus componentes vayan en la misma dirección. Los aspectos fundamentales para conseguir un equipo eficaz son: • Personalidad de los individuos. • Tamaño y estructura. • Dirección y toma de decisiones • Cultura de la empresa. • Objetivos de la organización Equipos de trabajo
  11. 11. ¿Cómo crear un equipo eficaz? • Es ideal que los equipos de trabajo no sean de mas de 9 personas y que a sus vez sean heterogéneos y polivalentes.
  12. 12. • La dirección puede tener dos vertientes: El jefe y el líder, y existen algunas maneras de tomar decisiones como los son: • Por ausencia de respuesta • Autocrático • Oligarquía • Mayoritario • Por consenso • Por unanimidad. ¿Cómo crear un equipo eficaz?
  13. 13. Etapas de desarrollo de equipos
  14. 14. Modelo de equipos
  15. 15. Tipología de equipos • Formales: lo que define la estructura de la organización, con asignaciones determinadas de trabajo que fijan tareas. • Informales: alianzas que no tienen una estructura formal ni están definidos por la organización.
  16. 16. • Mando: compuesto por individuos que reportan a determinado gerente. Organigrama. • Tarea: quienes trabajan juntos para completar una tarea. relaciones de mando. • Intereses: trabajan juntos para alcanzar determinado objetivo que concierne a todos. • Amigos: personas que se reúnen porque tienen una o mas características comunes. Tipología de equipos
  17. 17. • Es aquella estrategia a la necesidad de una transformación. Esta necesidad se basa en la visión de la organización para que haya un mejor desempeño administrativo, social, técnico y de evaluación de mejoras. El cambio organizacional
  18. 18. Tipos de cambios organizacionales • Cambios estructurales: a departamentalización, el cambio en cadena de mando, el cabio de jerarquía, el rediseño de puestos de trabajo, etc. • Cambios culturales: la cultura de la empresa esta relacionada con la identidad de la misma, su misión, los valores que trasmite, los principios en los que se basa y la metodología que se utilizan e influye en la productividad, satisfacción y bienestar de los empleados. • Cambios de personal: los cambios son buenos se realizan detenidamente, evitando además la insatisfacción de los empleados actuales.
  19. 19. Resistencia al cambio Resistencia individual: • Hábitos • Seguridad • Factores económicos • Miedo a lo desconocido • Procesamiento selectivo de la información
  20. 20. Resistencia al cambio Resistencia organizacional • Inercia estructural • Enfoque limitado al cambio • Inercia de grupos • Amenaza la destreza • Amenaza a las relaciones establecida del poder • Amenaza la asignación establecida de recursos.
  21. 21. Modelo de tres etapas de Lewin • Descongelamiento: esfuerzos de cambio por superar las presiones de la resistencia de los individuos y la conformidad de los grupos. • Fueras impulsadoras: alejan la conducta del status quo. • Fuerzas restrictivas: estorban el movimiento fuera del estado del equilibrio. • Re congelamiento: estabilizar un cambio mediante el equilibrio de las fuerzas impulsadores y restrictivas.
  22. 22. Investigación de la acción Proceso de cambio basado en el acopio sistemático de datos y la selección de una acción de cambio fundada en lo que indica el análisis de los datos. La cual esta compuesta por cinco etapas: • Diagnostico. • Análisis. • Retroalimentación. • Acción • Evaluación.
  23. 23. Desarrollo Organizacional • Conjunto de intervenciones de cambio planeado, fundadas en valores humanistas y democráticos, para mejorar la eficiencia de la organización y el bienestar de los empleados.
  24. 24. Valores del CO • Respeto por las personas: se considera que los individuos son responsables, consientes y cuidadosos. Deben ser tratados con dignidad y respeto. • Confianza y apoyo: la organización eficaz y saludable se caracteriza por su ambiente de confianza, autenticidad, franqueza y apoyo. • Distribución del poder: las organizaciones eficaces restan importancia al control y a la autoridad jerárquica. • Confrontación: los problemas no se barren debajo de la alfombra, sino que deben ser enfrentados abiertamente. • Participación: cuanto mas participen los afectados por un cambio en las decisiones que lo rodean mas se comprometerán a echar a andar las decisiones.
  25. 25. Creación de apoyo al cambio • Uso de las fuerzas de grupo: el cambio eficaz se centra no solo en los individuos, sino también en el mismo grupo. • Proporcionar una razón para el cambio: el liderazgo capaz fomenta un ambiente de apoyo psicológico al cambio.
  26. 26. Creación de apoyo al cambio • Participación: estimula a los empleados a debatir, comunicarse, hacer sugerencias e interesarse por el cambio. También estimula el compromiso mas que la mera conformidad por el cambio. • Recompensas compartidas: otra forma de fomentar el apoyo de los empleados consisten en garantizarles suficientes recompensas en la situación de cambio.
  27. 27. Creación de apoyo al cambio • Seguridad de los empleados: además de las recompensas compartidas es necesario proteger los beneficios vigentes para los empleados. • Comunicación y educación: es necesario informar a todos clara y regularmente sobre el cambio para que se sientan seguras y mantengan la cooperación del grupo.
  28. 28. Creación de apoyo al cambio • Estimulo de la buena disposición de los empleados: la idea de ayudar a los empleados a adquirir conciencia de la necesidad de un cambio se relaciona estrechamente con la comunicación. • Trabajar con todo el sistema: la resistencia disminuye cuando se tiene comprensión mas amplia de las actitudes de los empleados y sus reacciones naturales al cambio.
  29. 29. El conflicto • Es un proceso que comienza cuando una parte percibe que otra afecto o va a afectar algo que le interesa (robbins, 2004) • El conflicto es un proceso interpersonal que surge de desacuerdos sobre las metas o los métodos para alcanzarlas. (newstrom, 2011)
  30. 30. Niveles de conflicto • conflicto interpersonal • Conflicto interpersonal • Conflicto intergrupal
  31. 31. Fuentes de conflictos • Cambio organizacional: diferentes conjuntos de valores, amenaza el status, descortesía, falta de confianza, percepciones contrastantes. En las organizaciones los conflictos surgen principalmente por las tareas difíciles o los choques de personalidad.
  32. 32. Causas del conflicto Las causas del conflicto son las siguientes: • laboral de recursos. • Laboral por valores. • Laborales por depresión. • Laboral por metas. • Laboral por percepciones. • Laboral por estilos.
  33. 33. Tipos de conflictos empresariales • Conflicto intrapersonal • Conflicto interpersonal. • Conflicto intergrupal. • Conflicto intergrupal. • Conflicto interorganizacional.
  34. 34. fin

×