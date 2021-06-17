We are on day 2 of the taking care of ourselves challenge and the topic today is why choose quiet and relaxing activities in your self-care challenge.



So, we want to thank you for joining us for Day 2 of the Self-Care Challenge. Throughout this challenge, it is our intention that you will learn about the importance of self-care and get some easy ways to take more time out of your day for YOU.



If you are hesitant about the importance of self-care, think about this – all the people (and pets) who rely on you need you to be happy and healthy. Your physical, emotional, and mental health is vital not just for you, but for them as well. If you become ill or have severe stress, you can’t help anyone, especially yourself.



It is important for everyone to spend more time working on self-care and self-improvement.



Choosing Quiet & Relaxing Activities!



Today, you are going to get some suggestions for choosing activities you can do on your own. Sometimes when you are told to focus more on yourself and have quiet time, you don’t know what that means or what you are supposed to do. There are a lot of options based on your lifestyle, but here are some ideas:

If you can find a few minutes to yourself today, you will immediately notice what an impact it makes! See you tomorrow.



We appreciate that it never seems as if there are enough hours in the day, but it is so important to make a conscious decision to practice self-care. Taking care of your mind, body and emotional needs will help you be able to live your best life.



You are your best advocate; if you are not taking care of yourself, it is easy to get burned out by all of life's demands. Taking even just 15 minutes a day for yourself to regroup and relax can have a profound impact on your well-being. Self-care begins and ends with you!



