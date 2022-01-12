https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/blog/live-your-best-life-today-by-practicing-these-momentum-actions We are in week 2 of the New Year. How are you doing? Have you set out some plans and goals for your year? Have you taken action on those plans? Today we want to help you to Live Your Best Life Today By Practicing These Momentum Actions. You’re on the way, right? You have a goal or two in mind for this year, and you’ve begun working hard to get there. It might be you’re after something personal. It might be you’re concentrating solely on your health and fitness right now. Whatever it is you want, you’re hungry for it. You can’t wait to see the culmination of all this hard work. …only everything seems to be moving so slow…Can you relate? Well, there is a solution. Check it out: What you just might be lacking is momentum. Momentum is what pushes you to take action. It speeds you up as you work the steps and keeps you going. "Actions kills procrastination and creates momentum to keep yourself motivated to keep moving ahead.” - Dani Johnson So, what do you do when momentum is lagging? Easy. You find ways to build it. Consider these quick tips and ideas to make things happen: ​