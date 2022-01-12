Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10
Lifestyle
Jan. 12, 2022
47 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Live Your Best Life Today By Practicing These Momentum Actions

Download to read offline

Lifestyle
Jan. 12, 2022
47 views

https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/blog/live-your-best-life-today-by-practicing-these-momentum-actions
We are in week 2 of the New Year. How are you doing? Have you set out some plans and goals for your year? Have you taken action on those plans? Today we want to help you to Live Your Best Life Today By Practicing These Momentum Actions.

You’re on the way, right? You have a goal or two in mind for this year, and you’ve begun working hard to get there. It might be you’re after something personal. It might be you’re concentrating solely on your health and fitness right now. Whatever it is you want, you’re hungry for it. You can’t wait to see the culmination of all this hard work.

…only everything seems to be moving so slow…Can you relate? Well, there is a solution. Check it out:

What you just might be lacking is momentum. Momentum is what pushes you to take action. It speeds you up as you work the steps and keeps you going.

"Actions kills procrastination and creates momentum to keep yourself motivated to keep moving ahead.” - Dani Johnson

So, what do you do when momentum is lagging? Easy. You find ways to build it. Consider these quick tips and ideas to make things happen:

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(4.5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3.5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Live Your Best Life Today By Practicing These Momentum Actions

  1. 1. Live Your Best Life Today By Practicing These Momentum Actions W E N D Y B O T T R E L L H T T P : / / W E N D Y B O T T R E L L . C O M
  2. 2. We are in week 2 of the New Year. How are you doing? Have you set out some plans and goals for your year? Have you taken action on those plans? Today we want to help you to Live Your Best Life Today By Practicing These Momentum Actions. You’re on the way, right? You have a goal or two in mind for this year, and you’ve begun working hard to get there. It might be you’re after something personal. It might be you’re concentrating solely on your health and fitness right now. Whatever it is you want, you’re hungry for it. You can’t wait to see the culmination of all this hard work. …only everything seems to be moving so slow…Can you relate? Well, there is a solution. Check it out:
  3. 3. What you just might be lacking is momentum. Momentum is what pushes you to take action. It speeds you up as you work the steps and keeps you going. "Actions kills procrastination and creates momentum to keep yourself motivated to keep moving ahead.” - Dani Johnson So, what do you do when momentum is lagging? Easy. You find ways to build it. Consider these quick tips and ideas to make things happen:
  4. 4. Visualize the Future Take some time to consider where you’ll be in six months. What about next year or the next five years? Seeing yourself in the future is a really positive way to keep your momentum going. If you can get excited about you of tomorrow, you’ll find yourself fighting to become that person right now. Get Up and Do Something It’s so easy to grow stagnant. Rather than binge-watch the latest Netflix sitcom, how about getting up to create some mischief of your own? Go workout, take a walk, or make a real food home-cooked meal from scratch. Do inspirational things to fill you with enthusiasm. Learn Stuff An active mind is a creative mind. The act of learning, even in small increments such as 10-15 minutes a day, will still improve cognitive function. In short, by keeping your mind active, you will pick up momentum.
  5. 5. Act When You Don’t Feel Like It If you’re waiting for the muse to strike, stop. There will never be a perfect time to work. Momentum means keeping going, even when you don’t feel like it. Put Your Phone Away Giving yourself the gift of uninterrupted time does wonders for momentum. By turning off your phone for an hour, you’ll give yourself the freedom to relax, recharge, explore, and forge ahead
  6. 6. Quit When it comes to momentum, if you’ve found you’re slowing down, it might be because what you’re doing just doesn’t work. In this case, sometimes the smartest thing to do is to stop. Don’t waste time beating your head against a wall when you could be making progress elsewhere. The point is not to quit for long, just for today. Take the time to get back to the beginning to clarify your WHY now and get back on track tomorrow. We wrote about clarifying you WHY here with our blog post Implement The 5 WHYS Method To Energize Your Best Life - https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/blog/implement-the-5- whys-method-to-energize-your-best-life
  7. 7. Do Something Scary It’s the challenge that pushes you to new limits. When you do what’s easy, momentum lags. This is why it’s so important to challenge yourself to do the things you never thought you would. Remember, whatever you can find to help keep the momentum going, embrace! The most important thing you can do for yourself is to clarify your WHY. Be sure to do this first, we know for sure you will be happy you did. Other ideas that might help you are: If affirmations help, post a bunch of them everywhere. Put on music to get you moving. Create a social life around people who support you wholeheartedly. You’re the one in charge of your destiny, it’s up to you to act.
  8. 8. Let us know if you are willing to Live Your Best Life Today By Practicing These Momentum Actions in the comments below.
  9. 9. Share any ideas, thoughts and comments below. Be sure to get in touch with us and let us know how we can help you.
  10. 10. Thank You for connecting with us today please like and share if you found value here we invite you to subscribe to our channel and be sure to hit the bell to get notified Wendy Bottrell http://wendybottrell.com

https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/blog/live-your-best-life-today-by-practicing-these-momentum-actions We are in week 2 of the New Year. How are you doing? Have you set out some plans and goals for your year? Have you taken action on those plans? Today we want to help you to Live Your Best Life Today By Practicing These Momentum Actions. You’re on the way, right? You have a goal or two in mind for this year, and you’ve begun working hard to get there. It might be you’re after something personal. It might be you’re concentrating solely on your health and fitness right now. Whatever it is you want, you’re hungry for it. You can’t wait to see the culmination of all this hard work. …only everything seems to be moving so slow…Can you relate? Well, there is a solution. Check it out: What you just might be lacking is momentum. Momentum is what pushes you to take action. It speeds you up as you work the steps and keeps you going. "Actions kills procrastination and creates momentum to keep yourself motivated to keep moving ahead.” - Dani Johnson So, what do you do when momentum is lagging? Easy. You find ways to build it. Consider these quick tips and ideas to make things happen: ​

Views

Total views

47

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×