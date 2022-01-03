Happy New Year! Well, there I said it. And over the past few weeks, I have said this as a greeting to many people and it made me wonder if most people are happy today. Are You? Happy that is. Let Happiness Be Your New Normal For Your Best Life is our topic today. "Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions." - Dalai Lama As we begin the New Year, we believe that being happy is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. So, we ask the question of you today, did you know you can control your happiness? We have noticed that being unhappy seems to be the new normal. So many people have their faces stuck in their phones that they’ve lost the ability to enjoy their lives. So many have lost the desire to participate in their life fully. Please don’t let that be you. “So, what do I do?” you ask. You make use of the chemicals, hormones, and neurotransmitters in your brain. These natural substances work together to help out with certain bodily processes. Their other function? They regulate our moods. When you have a better understanding of how these chemicals work, you learn how to regulate and adjust them naturally. In this post, we’ll share ideas to increase these happy chemicals in your brain. Let’s get started. https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/blog/let-happiness-be-your-new-normal-for-your-best-life