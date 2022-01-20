Successfully reported this slideshow.
15 Tips To Help You Create Essential Habits For Better Health

Jan. 20, 2022
https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/blog/15-tips-to-help-you-create-essential-habits-for-better-health
Here are 15 Tips To Help You Create Essential Habits For Better Health:
1. Make your health a #1 priority-invest in you
2. Exercise every day! Especially on those days when you don't want to - your body will thank you – We recommend The Home Workout Revolution System - https://bit.ly/33tvHg9
3. Drink Water - 1/2 your body weight in ounces each and every day - your body and mind will thank you
4. Laugh often and deeply
5. Have gratitude for what you do have in your life now
6. Meditate/pray daily
7. Eat Real Organic Vegetables and Fruits, Pastured Meats from local farmers whenever possible
8. Eliminate toxins - Use organic/natural personal care, home cleaning products
9. Eliminate wheat, grains, and gluten
10. Ask for help if you need it
11. Take time to learn the lessons in what you have been given
12. Be careful what you allow going into your body and mind - thoughts are things and impact body and mind
13. Educate yourself on better health and well-being – We recommend the Brave Heart Emotional Training Program — International Training Institute of Healthhttps://bit.ly/3k1nAuT
14. Be present in your life
15. Play - it can be a magical way to live

It would be excellent to hear which of these essential habits for better health tips resonates with you that you will implement into your daily routine starting today?

Be sure to connect with us and let us know how we can help you.

Share any ideas, comments or questions below

Learn more about us here – https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/

What we do and our resources to help you - https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/healthfitnessresources.html

15 Tips To Help You Create Essential Habits For Better Health

  1. 1. 1 5 T I P S T O H E L P Y O U C R E A T E E S S E N T I A L H A B I T S F O R B E T T E R H E A L T H W E N D Y B O T T R E L L H T T P : / / W E N D Y B O T T R E L L . C O M
  2. 2. The other day I was listening to a very powerful presentation by Dr. P. Osborne titled 7 Essential Habits of a Gluten-Free Warrior and it has inspired this post today because it made me think about the essential habits for better health, we must create for ourselves. The presentation made me wonder if we are aware of how we are making better habits around our health or if most people on working on autopilot when it comes to their health and well-being?
  3. 3. Before I start, I want to share a couple of quotes from the presentation: • "People spend half of their life spending all of their health to acquire wealth and the second half of their life spending more than their wealth trying to get their health back" • "The #1 cause of bankruptcy and financial stress are costs related to health problems. So, it's simple - make health your 1st investment" • "What do you mean organic food is too expensive. Your health is not a place to save money. You'll spend 10 times as much later at the hospital. (On drugs and surgery) • And I have always heard that "Prevention is better than treatment".
  4. 4. So, what is my point today? Living with good health and well-being is a life-long essential habit in our opinion. We feel it is much easier to take control of your health and well-being early in life rather than wait until daily life is a struggle because of poor health. Once health is improved everything becomes much simpler. Thinking, sleeping, exercise, nutrition, hydration, breathing are the six pillars of wellness.
  5. 5. Here are 15 Tips To Help You Create Essential Habits For Better Health: 1. Make your health a #1 priority-invest in you 2. Exercise every day! Especially on those days when you don't want to - your body will thank you – We recommend The Home Workout Revolution System - https://bit.ly/33tvHg9 3. Drink Water - 1/2 your body weight in ounces each and every day - your body and mind will thank you 4. Laugh often and deeply 5. Have gratitude for what you do have in your life now 6. Meditate/pray daily 7. Eat Real Organic Vegetables and Fruits,
  6. 6. Here are 15 Tips To Help You Create Essential Habits For Better Health: 8. Eliminate toxins - Use organic/natural personal care, home cleaning products 9. Eliminate wheat, grains, and gluten 10. Ask for help if you need it 11. Take time to learn the lessons in what you have been given 12. Be careful what you allow going into your body and mind - thoughts are things and impact body and mind 13. Educate yourself on better health and well-being – We recommend the Brave Heart Emotional Training Program — International Training Institute of Health https://bit.ly/3k1nAuT 14. Be present in your life 15. Play - it can be a magical way to live
  7. 7. It would be excellent to hear which of these essential habits for better health tips resonates with you that you will implement into your daily routine starting today? Be sure to connect with us and let us know how we can help you. Share any ideas, comments or questions below
  8. 8. Thank You For Connecting Please like and share if you found value here We invite you to subscribe to our channel & Be sure to hit the bell to get notified of new content Wendy Bottrell http://wendybottrell.com

