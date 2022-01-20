https://wendybottrell.weebly.com/blog/15-tips-to-help-you-create-essential-habits-for-better-health

Here are 15 Tips To Help You Create Essential Habits For Better Health:

1. Make your health a #1 priority-invest in you

3. Exercise every day! Especially on those days when you don't want to - your body will thank you

3. Drink Water - 1/2 your body weight in ounces each and every day - your body and mind will thank you

4. Laugh often and deeply

5. Have gratitude for what you do have in your life now

6. Meditate/pray daily

7. Eat Real Organic Vegetables and Fruits, Pastured Meats from local farmers whenever possible

8. Eliminate toxins - Use organic/natural personal care, home cleaning products

9. Eliminate wheat, grains, and gluten

10. Ask for help if you need it

11. Take time to learn the lessons in what you have been given

12. Be careful what you allow going into your body and mind - thoughts are things and impact body and mind

13. Educate yourself on better health and well-being

14. Be present in your life

15. Play - it can be a magical way to live



