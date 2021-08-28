insuficiencia cardiaca Semiologia Cardiovascular

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA Dra. Ana López Cardiología HNCH
FISIOLOGÍA CARDIACA Ley de Frank-Starling «Propiedad del corazón de contraerse en forma proporcional a su llenado» > llena...
• . • Volumen telediastólico del ventrículo PRECARGA • Tensión de la pared ventricular durante la sístole POSTCARGA
PROPIEDADES DEL CORAZÓN • Batmotropismo  Excitabilidad • Cronotropismo  Automatismo • Dromotropismo  Conductibilidad • ...
Volumen Telediastolico: Volumen Telesistolic o volumen en el ventrículo al final de la diástole. 110 -120 ml volumen dentr...
DETERMINANTES DEL GC
Situacion en la cual el corazon es incapaz de mantener un gasto cardiaco adecuado a los requerimientos metabólicos y al re...
La insuficiencia cardiaca es un síndrome clínico en el que los pacientes presentan las siguientes características: 1.Sínto...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA • Es la única enfermedad cardíaca cuya incidencia parece estar en el mundo occidental. • La FE es el marcado...
ICC Cardiopatía isquémica HAS Cardiopatía valvular Anemia Infeccione s Dieta y medicamentos Arritmias Primarias Miocardiop...
ETIOLOGÍA •Sistólica o Diastólica + importante •Aguda o Crónica •Izquierda o Derecha •Anterógrada o Retrógrada •Bajo gasto...
SISTÓLICA VS DIASTÓLICA  SISTÓLICA •Fallo de la función contráctil del miocardio •Disminución del volumen sistólico y de ...
DIASTÓLICA • Trastorno en la relajación con llenado anormal • Alteración de la distensibilidad miocárdica • de las presio...
Característica IC Diastólica IC Sistólica Edad Ancianos Todas las edades, 50 – 70 a Sexo + Mujeres + Hombres FEVI Conserva...
AGUDA VS CRÓNICA AGUDA • El IMA y sus complicaciones mecánicas • brusco de la precarga y postcarga • Disminución de la ca...
 CRONICA •Es la forma + común de esta enfermedad. •Se encuentran en una situación más o menos estable, con una limitación...
IZQUIERDA Edema agudo pulmonar Intolerancia al ejercicio Disnea de esfuerzos Palpitaciones, angina, síncope Extremidades f...
FISIOPATOLOGÍA • Modificaciones endocrino- metabólicas Compensar el déficit de sangre a los tejidos. • aumento de las cat...
MECANISMOS DE COMPENSACIÓN • A largo plazo: – Mecanismo de Frank-Starling – Activación de los sistemas neurohumorales • A ...
Sobrecarga de presión Aumento de la presión sistólica Aumenta tension sistolica de la pared Adición paralela de miofibrill...
Sobrecarga de volumen Aumento de la presión diastólica Aumento de la tensión diastólica de la pared Adición seriada de nue...
Gasto cardiaco reducido Activación del SNS Vasoconstricción Restructuración cardiaca Presión de llenado cardiaca alta Reni...
CLASIFICACIÓN FUNCIONAL DE LA NEW YORK HEART ASSOCIATION (NYHA) • Importante valor pronóstico • La evaluación periódica pe...
CLÍNICA 1. Deficiente aporte de sangre a los tejidos 2. Secundarios a la sobrecarga retrógrada de líquidos. • Disnea + fre...
INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA DERECHA
INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA DERECHA
INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA DERECHA
INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA IZQUIERDA
INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA IZQUIERDA
EXAMEN FISICO  Palidez, frío, diaforesis, taquicardia sinusal.  Congestión sistémica  Estertores inspiratorios crepitan...
 Ascitis • Soplos • Sibilancias (asma cardiaca). • Arritmias y FA • PAS disminuida (disminución de vol sistólico) • PAD e...
Diagnostico: 1 Criterio Mayor y al menos 2 Menores.
DIAGNOSTICO Electrocardiograma Inespecíficos •Alteraciones de la repolarización. •Bloqueos de rama. •Taquicardia sinusal ...
Radiografía Tórax •Signos hipertensión venosa pulmonar •Edema peribronquial, perivascular y alveolar •Derrame pleural o i...
• Todos los pacientes con clínica sugerente de insuficiencia cardíaca (1er episodio) • Confirma la presencia de disfuncion...
•El ANP se libera en respuesta a sobrecarga de sodio y produce excreción de sodio, agua y vasodilatación arteriolar y veno...
TRATAMIENTO 1. Prevenir y enlentecer el progreso de la I.C 2. Aliviar los síntomas y mejorar la capacidad al ejercicio. 3....
TRATAMIENTO Medidas iniciales: Corrección de • Causa subyacente – IAM – Enfermedad valvular – Pericarditis constrictiva •C...
TIPO CLASE ESTRUCTURAL TRATAMIENTO A Sin enfermedad Sin daño orgánico Factores de Riesgo (dislipidemia, obesidad) Prevenci...
IECAS • Vasodilatación mixta – Arterial y venosa • la precarga y la postcarga • > del gasto cardíaco • Mejoría de la clase...
BETABLOQUEADORES Mejoran la FEVI Clase funcional Rehospitalizaciones Supervivencia • Medicamentos: Carvedilol, metopro...
ESPIRONOLACTONA • Diurético ahorrador de potasio  Túbulo distal y colector «antagonizando a la aldosterona» . • Activació...
PRECARGA Y DE LA POSTCARGA. • Postcarga Vasodilatadores • Hidralacina + Nitratos ( vasodilatadores venosos) • Precarga D...
CONTRACTILIDAD MIOCÁRDICA. • Digoxina FA e ICC • Reduce la necesidad de rehospitalización por insuficiencia cardíaca. • A...
ANTICOAGULACIÓN • Indicado el tratamiento anticoagulante en pacientes con: – Fibrilación auricular – Trombo en aurícula o ...
Gasto cardiaco reducido Activación del SNS Vasoconstricción Restructuración cardiaca Presión de llenado cardiaca alta Reni...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Manual CTO Cardiología 2009 pág. 16-20 • Cardiología, F.Guadalajara, Ed.Méndez • Medicina Interna, Harrison...
insuficiencia cardiaca Semiologia Cardiovascular

  1. 1. INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA Dra. Ana López Cardiología HNCH
  2. 2. FISIOLOGÍA CARDIACA Ley de Frank-Starling «Propiedad del corazón de contraerse en forma proporcional a su llenado» > llenado  > volumen de eyección
  3. 3. • . • Volumen telediastólico del ventrículo PRECARGA • Tensión de la pared ventricular durante la sístole POSTCARGA
  4. 4. PROPIEDADES DEL CORAZÓN • Batmotropismo  Excitabilidad • Cronotropismo  Automatismo • Dromotropismo  Conductibilidad • Inotropismo  Contractilidad
  5. 5. Volumen Telediastolico: Volumen Telesistolic o volumen en el ventrículo al final de la diástole. 110 -120 ml volumen dentro del ventrículo al finalizar la sístole 40-60 ml GC Volumen de sangre que bombea en 1 min GC= FC x VS VS (70 ml /latido) FC (75 latidos/min) GC= 4-5 L/min FE  Es el % de volumen que el VI bombea justo antes de la contracción (60-75%.) Volumen sistólico Volumen sangre eyectado por el ventrículo en 70ml
  6. 6. DETERMINANTES DEL GC
  7. 7. Situacion en la cual el corazon es incapaz de mantener un gasto cardiaco adecuado a los requerimientos metabólicos y al retorno venoso. E. Braunwald DEFINICION
  8. 8. La insuficiencia cardiaca es un síndrome clínico en el que los pacientes presentan las siguientes características: 1.Síntomas típicos de insuficiencia cardiaca: (falta de aire en reposo o durante el ejercicio, fatiga, cansancio, inflamación de tobillos) 2. Signos típicos de insuficiencia cardiaca : (taquicardia, taquipnea, estertores pulmonares, derrame pleural, elevación de la presión yugular venosa, edema periférico, hepatomegalia) y 3. Evidencia objetiva de una anomalía estructural o funcional del corazón en reposo (cardiomegalia, tercer sonido, soplos cardiacos, anomalías electrocardiográficas, concentraciones elevadas de péptidos natriuréticos) Rev Esp Cardiol. 2008;61(12):1329.e1-1329.e70 DEFINICION
  9. 9. EPIDEMIOLOGIA • Es la única enfermedad cardíaca cuya incidencia parece estar en el mundo occidental. • La FE es el marcador pronóstico más importante. • Mortalidad al año del 50% en aquellos con clase NYHA IV. • 10/1,000 personas >65 años en E.E.U.U.
  10. 10. ICC Cardiopatía isquémica HAS Cardiopatía valvular Anemia Infeccione s Dieta y medicamentos Arritmias Primarias Miocardiopatías Precipitantes Tirotoxicosis CAUSAS Casper et al. Principios de Medicina Interna. Editorial McGrawHill 2006. Edición 16a. Pág 1515-1516
  11. 11. ETIOLOGÍA •Sistólica o Diastólica + importante •Aguda o Crónica •Izquierda o Derecha •Anterógrada o Retrógrada •Bajo gasto o Gasto elevado
  12. 12. SISTÓLICA VS DIASTÓLICA  SISTÓLICA •Fallo de la función contráctil del miocardio •Disminución del volumen sistólico y de la fracción de eyección (<50%) . •Las causas más frecuentes son: – Isquemia miocárdica – Miocardiopatía dilatada.
  13. 13. DIASTÓLICA • Trastorno en la relajación con llenado anormal • Alteración de la distensibilidad miocárdica • de las presiones de las cámaras cardíacas • Congestión pulmonar y < volumen sistólico. • Causas frecuentes de disfunción diastólica: o Hipertrofia ventricular izquierda o Isquemia miocárdica o Pericarditis constrictiva / Taponamiento cardíaco o Miocardiopatía restrictiva o Sobrecargas de volumen.
  14. 14. Característica IC Diastólica IC Sistólica Edad Ancianos Todas las edades, 50 – 70 a Sexo + Mujeres + Hombres FEVI Conservada o normal, aprox 40% o más. Disminuida, aprox 40% o menos Tamaño de la cavidad VI Normal, frecuente hipertrofia concéntrica del VI Usualmente dilatada RX Tórax Congestión c/s cardiomegalia Congestión y Cardiomegalia Ritmo de galope S4 S3
  15. 15. AGUDA VS CRÓNICA AGUDA • El IMA y sus complicaciones mecánicas • brusco de la precarga y postcarga • Disminución de la cantidad de miocardio funcionante  Falla cardíaca. • En estos casos predominan los síntomas de congestión pulmonar o de bajo gasto
  16. 16.  CRONICA •Es la forma + común de esta enfermedad. •Se encuentran en una situación más o menos estable, con una limitación de su capacidad funcional. •Generalmente experimentan “reagudizaciones” •Deterioro progresivo de la función miocárdica o por la presencia de factores desencadenantes.
  17. 17. IZQUIERDA Edema agudo pulmonar Intolerancia al ejercicio Disnea de esfuerzos Palpitaciones, angina, síncope Extremidades frías DERECHA Ascitis, anasarca Dolor hepático de esfuerzo Edema periférico, postural Venas varicosas y pulsátiles Reflujo hepato yugular
  18. 18. FISIOPATOLOGÍA • Modificaciones endocrino- metabólicas Compensar el déficit de sangre a los tejidos. • aumento de las catecolaminas • hormona antidiurética (ADH) • Estimulación del sistema R-A-A • Liberación del péptido natriurético auricular.
  19. 19. MECANISMOS DE COMPENSACIÓN • A largo plazo: – Mecanismo de Frank-Starling – Activación de los sistemas neurohumorales • A corto plazo – Remodelación cardiaca : Los ventrículos tratan de compensar la sobrecarga hemodinámica por medio de la hipertrofia.
  20. 20. Sobrecarga de presión Aumento de la presión sistólica Aumenta tension sistolica de la pared Adición paralela de miofibrillas Engrosamiento parietal Hipertrofia concéntrica
  21. 21. Sobrecarga de volumen Aumento de la presión diastólica Aumento de la tensión diastólica de la pared Adición seriada de nuevos sarcómeros Aumento del tamaño de la cavidad Hipertrofia excéntrica
  22. 22. Gasto cardiaco reducido Activación del SNS Vasoconstricción Restructuración cardiaca Presión de llenado cardiaca alta Renina Angiotensina I Angiotensina II Aldosterona Retención de sodio y agua Insuficiencia Cardiaca Fisiopatología Modificado de Brunton L. et al. Las bases farmacológicas de la terapéutica médica. Editorial McGrawHill. 2007. Ed. 11a
  23. 23. CLASIFICACIÓN FUNCIONAL DE LA NEW YORK HEART ASSOCIATION (NYHA) • Importante valor pronóstico • La evaluación periódica permite seguir la evolución y la respuesta al tratamiento.
  24. 24. CLÍNICA 1. Deficiente aporte de sangre a los tejidos 2. Secundarios a la sobrecarga retrógrada de líquidos. • Disnea + frecuente – Acumulación de líquido en el intersticio pulmonar – Elevación de la presión venosa y capilar pulmonar – Grandes esfuerzos  Reposo
  25. 25. INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA DERECHA
  26. 26. INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA DERECHA
  27. 27. INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA DERECHA
  28. 28. INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA IZQUIERDA
  29. 29. INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA IZQUIERDA
  30. 30. EXAMEN FISICO  Palidez, frío, diaforesis, taquicardia sinusal.  Congestión sistémica  Estertores inspiratorios crepitantes húmedos.  Plétora yugular.  Hepatomegalia Ascitis  Edemas con fóvea  Derrame pleural + Derecho
  31. 31.  Ascitis • Soplos • Sibilancias (asma cardiaca). • Arritmias y FA • PAS disminuida (disminución de vol sistólico) • PAD elevada (por vasoconstricción arterial) • Pulso alternante EXAMEN FISICO
  32. 32. Diagnostico: 1 Criterio Mayor y al menos 2 Menores.
  33. 33. DIAGNOSTICO Electrocardiograma Inespecíficos •Alteraciones de la repolarización. •Bloqueos de rama. •Taquicardia sinusal y otras arritmias. •Signos de hipertrofia ventricular.
  34. 34. Radiografía Tórax •Signos hipertensión venosa pulmonar •Edema peribronquial, perivascular y alveolar •Derrame pleural o intercisural Alas de mariposa Infiltrado alveolar difuso bilateral Cardiomegalia «Falla cardiaca sistólica crónica»
  35. 35. • Todos los pacientes con clínica sugerente de insuficiencia cardíaca (1er episodio) • Confirma la presencia de disfuncion cardiaca. • Importante informacion sobre etiologia de icc. • Diagnóstico y pronóstico Ecocardiograma:
  36. 36. •El ANP se libera en respuesta a sobrecarga de sodio y produce excreción de sodio, agua y vasodilatación arteriolar y venosa…….. RVP. •El BNP: se sintetiza en células miocárdicas ventriculares en respuesta al aumento de presión diastólica intraventricular. Péptido natriurético: dx y pronóstico
  37. 37. TRATAMIENTO 1. Prevenir y enlentecer el progreso de la I.C 2. Aliviar los síntomas y mejorar la capacidad al ejercicio. 3. Disminuir el numero de ingresos hospitalarios. 4. Mejorar la calidad de vida y aumentar la supervivencia de pacientes diagnosticados
  38. 38. TRATAMIENTO Medidas iniciales: Corrección de • Causa subyacente – IAM – Enfermedad valvular – Pericarditis constrictiva •Causa desencadenante – Crisis hipertensiva – Arritmia – Infección – Anemia.
  39. 39. TIPO CLASE ESTRUCTURAL TRATAMIENTO A Sin enfermedad Sin daño orgánico Factores de Riesgo (dislipidemia, obesidad) Prevención con B-B, IECAs. B Con Enfermedad Sin síntomas IECA y ARA-II C Con Enfermedad Con síntomas Espironolactona, Bypass, R. Valvular, Resincronización, Dieta ↓ Na, IECA, BBs, ARA- II, Digoxina D Con Enfermedad Refractaria a Tx Asistencia ventricular, Transplante
  40. 40. IECAS • Vasodilatación mixta – Arterial y venosa • la precarga y la postcarga • > del gasto cardíaco • Mejoría de la clase funcional. • Mejoría de la supervivencia (isquémica o miocardiopatía) • Pueden disminuir la incidencia de muerte, incidencia de IAM o ACV.
  41. 41. BETABLOQUEADORES Mejoran la FEVI Clase funcional Rehospitalizaciones Supervivencia • Medicamentos: Carvedilol, metoprolol y bisoprolol. • Iniciar con dosis bajas  Inotropos (-) • En todas las clases funcionales de la NYHA (I a IV) en paciente euvolémico
  42. 42. ESPIRONOLACTONA • Diurético ahorrador de potasio  Túbulo distal y colector «antagonizando a la aldosterona» . • Activación simpática, reducción de la distensibilidad arterial, aumenta el Na corporal. • Se usa en pacientes en clases avanzadas de la NYHA (III y IV). • CI  Creatinina >2,5 mg/dl o K >5 meq/l • Mejora la supervivencia cuando FEVI ≤ 40%
  43. 43. PRECARGA Y DE LA POSTCARGA. • Postcarga Vasodilatadores • Hidralacina + Nitratos ( vasodilatadores venosos) • Precarga Diuréticos • Síntomas de congestión pulmonar y sistémica. • Pueden disminuir del gasto cardíaco y producir trastornos hidroelectrolíticos (hipoK..... e hipoNa.....)
  44. 44. CONTRACTILIDAD MIOCÁRDICA. • Digoxina FA e ICC • Reduce la necesidad de rehospitalización por insuficiencia cardíaca. • Aminas simpaticomiméticas Dopamina y la dobutamina en reagudización que no responden bien al tratamiento.
  45. 45. ANTICOAGULACIÓN • Indicado el tratamiento anticoagulante en pacientes con: – Fibrilación auricular – Trombo en aurícula o ventrículo – Antecedente de embolia.
  46. 46. Gasto cardiaco reducido Activación del SNS Vasoconstricción Restructuración cardiaca Presión de llenado cardiaca alta Renina Angiotensina I Angiotensina II Aldosterona Retención de sodio y agua INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA Inotropicos, digoxina Antag B Vasodilatadores Antag Recep AT1 Diuréticos IECA Espironolactona Mecanismos acción fármacos Brunton L. et al. Las bases farmacológicas de la terapéutica médica. Editorial McGrawHill. 2007. Ed. 11a
  47. 47. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Manual CTO Cardiología 2009 pág. 16-20 • Cardiología, F.Guadalajara, Ed.Méndez • Medicina Interna, Harrison, McGrawHill. • Cardiology pocket book, Swanton, Blackwell Scientific Publishers. • Criterios de Framingham en el diagnóstico de Insuficiencia Cardiaca. • Brunton L. et al. Las bases farmacológicas de la terapéutica médica. Editorial McGrawHill. 2007. Edición 11ª. • Atlas del Corazón, Netter.

    Be the first to comment

Semiologia Cardiovascular

